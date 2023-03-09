Bank Stocks Got Wacked: Between a Rock and a Hard Place as Banks Run Out Free Money

Oh dearie, those bonds.
Bank stocks got whacked today by an item on the list of disclosures by SVB Financial, owner of Silicon Valley bank. These disclosures included a massive capital raise to shore up the balance sheet, and massive actions to shore up liquidity, including selling $21 billion in “available-for-sale” bonds at a whopper of a loss of $1.8 billion. SVB has lots more bonds it can sell at even bigger losses. SVB’s shares collapsed by 69% today, from $267 at the close on March 8 to $85 afterhours on March 9.
The Invesco KBW Bank ETF plunged by 7.6% today. Even the biggest commercial banks got whacked. The standout on this list is First Republic Bank, whose shares plunged 18.9% today.
|JPMorgan Chase
|[JPM]
|-5.4%
|Bank of America
|[BAC]
|-6.2%
|Citigroup
|[C]
|-4.1%
|Wells Fargo
|[WFC]
|-6.2%
|U.S. Bancorp
|[USB]
|-7.0%
|PNC Financial Services
|[PNC]
|-5.0%
|Truist Financial
|[TFC]
|-4.9%
|Capital One
|[COF]
|-3.8%
|Bank of New York Mellon
|[BK]
|-3.6%
|State Street
|[STT]
|-4.3%
|Citizens Financial
|[CFG]
|-6.1%
|First Republic Bank
|[FRC]
|-18.9%
Many mid-size banks got crushed today. Obviously, SVB, which had $210 billion in assets on December 31, takes the cake. Other winners today: PacWest Bancorp (-25.4%), Western Alliance Bancorp (-12.9%), Signature Bank (-12.6%), East West Bancorp (-8.4%). You get the idea.
SVB has a host of problems associated with its specialty: The startup scene that is now facing a mass-extinction event. Other banks don’t have that kind of exposure to startups.
What rattled folks today was that SVB lost $1.8 billion on the sale of $21 billion of “available-for-sale” securities. It sold them because it needed to raise liquidity and to “reposition” its balance sheet. Its depositors are startups that once had a huge amount of cash on deposit at the bank that they’d obtained from venture capital investors. But those startups are burning cash like there is no tomorrow, and they aren’t getting new funding, and so they’re draining their deposits from the bank. And the bank has to fund those cash withdrawals.
Crypto bank Silvergate collapsed “in an orderly manner” on March 8 because of its losses on its bonds that it was forced to sell because it had a huge run on the bank from its depositors, which were crypto companies, including FTX, that suddenly withdrew combined billions of dollars of their dollar deposits because they needed every dollar they could get because they were themselves collapsing. And the losses on the sale of those bonds killed the bank’s capital.
Investors did the math today. Other banks are sitting on potentially the same problem: If they’re forced to sell bonds now, they’re going to lose a lot of money, even on perfectly good Treasury securities, because yields have risen and therefore bond prices have fallen.
If they don’t have to sell those bonds but can hold them to maturity, they will not lose anything, they will be paid face value for those bonds at maturity, and they collect interest along the way, and nothing happens.
But if they need to sell now to raise liquidity to fund the outflow of deposits, all heck breaks loose.
Banks run out of free money.
SVB depositors are pulling out their cash because they’re burning it. Silvergate depositor were collapsing crypto companies that yanked out their cash. These are somewhat unique circumstances. Other banks don’t face those issues; they face more mundane issues.
If banks don’t offer competitive interest rates on their deposits, retail and business depositors sooner or later figure it out and switch their cash from savings accounts that offer 0.2% or from transaction accounts and cash management accounts that offer 0%, to brokered CDs and Treasury bills that offer over 5%, and to money market funds that offer between 4.5% and 5%.
Banks can hang on to those deposits if they raise their rates to 4% or 4.5%, but that would squeeze their profit margins. So they don’t, and deposits are fleeing.
To fund the deposit outflow, banks can use the cash they have on hand, and they can use the cash they have on deposit at the Fed (what the Fed calls “reserves”). Banks have $3 trillion on deposit at the Fed. This is instant liquidity banks can use to fund deposit outflows. And they currently earn 4.65% on their cash on deposit at the Fed.
SVB mentioned putting some of the cash from the bond sales on deposit at the Fed to earn higher income going forward.
But some banks might not have a lot of cash on deposit at the Fed, or they might want to keep it there to earn 4.65%. So they can raise the interest rate they’re offering their current depositors to retain them, say to 3%.
But raising the rates they pay on all deposits is very expensive for banks. So they might instead try to attract some new deposits by offering CDs through brokers (“brokered CDs”). But to be competitive, banks need to offer around 5%, which is expensive money, compared to 0.2% they’re paying on current deposits, but they’re losing those deposits.
Banks can also borrow short term from the Federal Home Loan Banks or at the Fed’s “Discount Window” at rates as low as 4.75%, which is also expensive money. And they can borrow at similar rates from other banks. And they can borrow by issuing bonds, but at higher rates.
Or they can fund the deposit outflow by selling bonds, and taking a loss each time they sell bonds, instead of squeezing their profit margins quarter after quarter by borrowing at higher rates.
Or they can do a combination, which is what they often do.
The issue is simple: the only free money left for banks is from depositors, and depositors have figured out that they’re getting screwed, and they’re fleeing. So Banks are facing higher funding costs – or they face big one-time losses if they raise cash by selling securities to reduce or avoid those higher funding costs. They’re between a rock and a hard place, and SVB explained this to investors today.
Why don’t they just print more? Out of ink?
8% inflation.
Indeed, I started moving my money out of banks last April and into 3, 4 and 6 month Treasuries. Banks have not come close to matching Treasury yields for the past year, and the interest on Treasuries is state tax free. People are finally catching on to the fact they can get 5.2% on a 4 or 6 month Treasury, which is more-or-less liquid (if you sell before maturity you might incur a small loss or a small gain). Beats the heck out of .3% at a big bank. No commission to buy or sell Treasuries at Vanguard or Schwab. I noticed today that Ally Bank sent me an email saying they are raising their rate on money market accounts to 3.8% from 3.5% (a reaction to SVB?). Still it is a relatively low rate. Like Wolf says, the banks are screwed. Note: I find the easiest way for me is to buy Treasuries at auction and hold to maturity.
Schwab is paying close to 4.5% on their money market. How are the able to do that and other banks cannot?
I looked up their holdings. schwab money market has assets ;ole backed commercial paper, CDs from a lot of banks that are paying 4% to 5.5% (I don’t know how schwab got such good CD rates) from TD Bank Group, Barclays, and also repurchased U.S. treasuries.
Even 1 month bills are worth the trouble when you’re getting 4.6% yields vs the highest yielding 4.0% high yield saving accounts
And like you said- no state taxes
I also moved all my cash except a small emergency fund to tbills. I used Treasury Direct instead of Vanguard. I could be wrong but my understanding is that while you don’t pay a commission directly with Vanguard, they give you a lower rate so they make money that way. The downside to using TD is that if you want to sell early you need to transfer it to a brokerage account first and can only do that after holding it for a period of time (I believe 30 days).
The statement “…If they don’t have to sell those bonds but can hold them to maturity, they will not lose anything, they will be paid face value for those bonds at maturity, and they collect interest along the way, and nothing happens….” is not quite accurate.
True, if the hold until maturity, they lose none of the original value; however, in the mean time, the interest on the original amount is very low, squeezing profitability. That’s not quite “nothing”.
That’s not a loss. That is a “smaller than maximum profit.” You rarely get the maximum profit. Only with hindsight can you always get the maximum profit. Smaller than maximum profit is good enough. Bonds are designed that way. So you make 3% instead of 4%. No biggie. And you can sleep at night.
Wolf if I am not American and do not live in the USA can I buy such bonds. If yes, what is the limit and how is this purchase done.
We need a lot of collapses to happen. We need all cryptos to go to zero. We need all zombie companies to fail. We need house prices to collapse close to 75% in most areas. We need new car prices to collapse. We need politicians to collapse – literally.
You’re overoptimistic. But 50% slide of S&P might materialize.
Yes to all.
The battle over house prices continues. Many pundits are still peddling the “lack of houses” meme. Others are simply whining about interest rates. There are still plenty who can’t help saying, “They’re not making new land!”
Meanwhile some are admitting to the largest bubble in history but timidly saying perhaps a 15% fall in selected markets is warranted.
Homo economus? Nah, just homo non-sapiens.
So, should we all flee to FDIC protected funds now?
Apparently the story here is depositors are “waking up” and moving to t-bills. Finally, some rational behavior. But what I cannot understand is why any person or, more importantly, institution, is pouring money into 10year and greater t-bonds that are yielding materially less than less risky short duration t-bills. Even if these people are betting on imminent deflation, it’s still not rational to me to be taking on so much long-dated risk.
My main point here is this: When are THOSE long-dated bond buyers going to wake up? I suppose blow-ups like SVB will cause some of them to double-down on the pivot thesis and load up even more on long dated bonds, causing the >10yr to rally, leaving me to further scratch my head and shrug my shoulders.
@William Leake you said:
“People are finally catching on to the fact they can get 5.2% on a 4 or 6 month Treasury”
“I find the easiest way for me is to buy Treasuries at auction and hold to maturity.”
That’s what I have been doing too.
I read Blackrock’s weekly summary and they said Treasuries, Gold – I’m not a buyer of Gold though.
There are many other articles from well known people who say the same about short-term Treasuries
I have talked to Reps at Fidelity and TD Ameritrade and they are being flooded with orders of auctioned Treasuries, both with zero fees.
Chase current savings rate is 0.01%. Hard to believe in this environment.
We call anyone having excess funds parked at 0.01% as having paid a stupid tax. But people are so very lazy they deserve it.
First movers will be okay.
SVB is beating our mortgage brethren to the juice curds left.
Very long-term, svb probably will supercede many of the others in the top 20 now, by leaps.