Don’t Let the Headlines Fool You about a Tiny Month-to-Month Uptick in Pending Home Sales: Still -21% from a Year Ago, -25% from 2 & 3 Years Ago. Have a Look at the Chart

Spring selling season volume lowest since Housing Bust 1.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
So you read in the headlines today that pending home sales rose “unexpectedly” for the third month in a row, and that’s another sign that the boom in the housing market is back, LOL. So let’s bring a dose of reality to these headlines.
The National Association of Realtors reported today that “pending sales” – “a forward-looking indicator of home sales based on contract signings” – ticked up 0.8% in February from January, to an index value of 83.2.
So wait… The index value was set at 100 for contract signings in 2001. So today’s value of 83.2 is down 16.9% from the index average in 2001. And wait… Compared to the prior three Februarys, the index value of contract signings plunged…
- By 21% from February 2022
- By 25% from February 2021
- By 25% from February 2020.
The chart above (data via YCharts) shows how tiny the uptick was in February from January, and how huge the plunge was from the prior periods.
Outside of the lockdown April 2020, when the brokerage industry essentially shut down, pending home sales since last August have been at the lowest levels in many years.
Pending home sales by region, compared to February a year ago (map via NAR):
The NAR defines a “pending sale” as a transaction where the contract was signed but it has not yet closed. At this point, the deal can still fall through for a variety of reasons. If all goes well, the sale usually closes “within one or two months of signing,” the NAR says.
Actual sales – sales that closed in February, reported by NAR last week – have undergone a similar small uptick within what has so far been a dismal spring selling season, an uptick from the deep-dismal hole over the winter:
Amen , Trillions and Trillions and more Trillions after THEY raise the debt ceiling. This mess, created by evil Govern ment is farrrrrrr from over.
Buyers strike this spring will make the sellers realize that Zestimates ain’t real.
You have to either be a moron or an NAR sponsored troll to claim that this spring is a good time to buy.
The buyers’s strike (more like a buyers’ collective failure to qualify) is outweighed thus far this season by the sellers’ strike.
There aren’t many buyers, but there are even fewer sellers, and those few buyers are definitionally the dumbest money in the market–they’re trying to buy when prices have only begun to correct. Hence the uptick, and hence the temporary return of bidding wars to some markets.
Now, what will last, buyers strike or sellers strike?
If new build stops, attrition due to floding, storm, fire, wildfire and other take away an amount of housing every year are you sure the market will not be in balance at todays prices?
I have a rental that Zestimates states the value is $122k. Redfin says it is worth $144k. LOL
redfin worse than Zillow
I have been saying this awhile. Long term interest rates are being held down by a lack of debt issuance due to the debt ceiling. If you look look back to the last time the debt ceiling was being challenged and then got raised you will see that long term rates were suppressed until about 2 weeks after the debt ceiling was raised. And that is when they took off.
This time around the debt ceiling will be raised in July. Last time, the Federal Reserve was still buying assets (QE), but this time the Treasury will be selling alot of debt to get balances back up at the same time the Fed is performing QT and selling bonds. Add to that the new governor of the BOJ, who will stop suppressing Japanese bonds with unlimited purchases. Add to that the ECB is planning to increase their liquidation of bonds in the June timeframe. All of the global markets are fungible and cumulative, so when the BOJ stops buying domestic bonds/stocks, it will put more pressure on US Treasury yields to go higher, when the ECB starts to unload bonds, it will push up the Treasury yields, etc. Markets are ALL about supply and demand in the short term and we will be facing a time when there is ALOT more supply than demand, which simply means yields will need to spike much higher to attract buyers.
I am anticipating a “sell everything” event will happen in the summer. Long term bond yields will start to go off the charts as people sell them. Banks will be defaulting or having extreme problems as long term rates shoot higher. Massive layoffs will happen. Consumer demand will tank.
My final thesis is that China will use any weakness in America to ramp up hostilities toward Taiwan. And they also might aggressively sell US Treasuries either before the summer or during the summer, with the purpose of driving a stake in the US economy. China needs the US weakened to be able to force reunification.
Just read the debt ceiling deadline could get moved too August but what you’ve been saying makes sense to me.
Looks like long term yields are trending back up in the short term. Funny that since the bank “crisis” long duration risk and yields have been correlated positively. I’m sure that correlation won’t last too long and something will have to give there.
Could be a classic sell in May and stay away year ha time always knows best
Very nice analysis of the long-term downward pressure on interest rates. As you say, this could be coming to an end with a raised debt ceiling and QT instead of the QE. It may be a perfect storm for savers for the first time in twenty odd years.
There was an article that said one of the investment banks had looked at global central bank activity in aggregate (I think I saw the article in Feb?). It said that Japan and China were still aggressively engaged in QE policies and the declines in the Treasury balances had offset the Fed QT policies in large part and that the net result was nearly a trillion of additional QE globally. I think the time period was Q4, although I dont recall exactly.
Not sure if the analysis was perfect, but my point is that globally, we might not really be entering a point where central banks are actually liquidating bonds until the summer.
So we have higher short term interest rates, but essentially have not really even begun significant QT on a global basis yet.
Looks like the Fed backstopping for the failed banks is turning into a moral hazard for the stock market. The animal spirit is back and the market is going up with abandon. When would the rich and the Fed get truly punished for their crime? A very crooked world we live in.
Looks like a bounce and NOT a recovery.
After a year of straight down it is expected to see some bounces after all nothing goes to hell in a straight line!
This is the spring selling season, the biggest time of the year, LOL
I have been a real estate developer in New England for 37 years. Right now, I cannot build homes fast enough to meet demand.
Inventory of homes for sale in my area is down 70% from pre pandemic levels. Most of the existing homes for sale need work.
Home sales are “down” because there are so few homes for sale….
Haha Wolf, see if I don’t need mainstream headline to fool me I am missing out.. instead I count on comments like this on this page to know I am missing out, along with many that’s saying the same thing about SoCal
Oh well, if I miss out now I’ll just be that sucker that enjoy 5% yield low risk treasury yield in Tbill.
ralph – i agree that there is an extreme lack of home sales, yet home prices are still falling.
it will take a while for supply to increase. in the meantime, the really dumb buyers are overpaying, by alot.
there will be no interest by the general public in bailing anyone out this time around.
ralph meissner,
Obviously, I don’t know your company. But all the data from builders and from the Commerce Dept contradict your claims.
The big builders are working off their backlog. For Q4, they reported that sales orders plunged by 40%-50% yoy across the board. In the early weeks of Q1, sales orders have risen from those horrible lows but remain well below the sales orders of Q1 2022. Those sales orders are future revenues and earnings, when they complete and deliver the homes.
The revenues and earnings reported for Q4 were projects that they completed, delivered, and closed in Q4 but “sold” many months earlier. The backlog is still big, and they’re still working off their backlog likely into the latter part of the second half.
But sales orders (future sales) are nowhere near where they were a year ago. The Census Bureau has some data on “new residential sales” (excluding cancellations): -17% yoy
In terms of your “sales are down because they’re no homes for sale”:
For the last 12 months, new homes for sale at all stages of construction have been at the highest levels since 2008, though that has come down some as builders are working through their backlog:
“along with many that’s saying the same thing about SoCal”
Cover your eyes and stick your fingers in your ears if you insist, but SoCal is going in the wrong direction for the time being. It’ll revert, but there’s no sense in being delusional about it.
I’m sorry, I’m sure there are drops in specific areas, but not here in Sacramento. When the rates were getting increased several months ago, yes, there was a little drop on “some” homes, but not all. Lots of pending in zip codes that I follow.
I spoke to a friend of mine, Indian guy, who knows other Indian guys buying homes. There is a whole neighborhood of homes going up and a specific builder is building 21 homes and much more applications to buy these homes. He’s not selling to investors and only those very sound in finances. I’m sure there are areas where homes are being discounted more than the average, but here in greater Sacramento region, I just don’t see it.
If you want to really follow this (what I do) is go on realtor.com and type the zip code that you are curious about and follow it. This is not rocket science. For example, your neighborhood. Watch the price per sq foot for the condition and type of property.
JK,
This is from Redfin:
“What is the housing market like in Sacramento today?
In February 2023, Sacramento home prices were down 4.5% compared to last year, selling for a median price of $468K. On average, homes in Sacramento sell after 40 days on the market compared to 8 days last year. There were 321 homes sold in February this year, down from 500 last year.”
I’m not in Sacramento, but that isn’t consistent with what you’re seeing. It’s the first thing that came up after I googled “Sacramento home sale price and days on the market trends”
Maybe in some small subset of Sacramento the trend is different. I looked up the CAR and while some of the numbers were different from Redfin, they were generally consistent with sales down 34.4% YOY and prices down 7.8% YOY.
Zillow’s Zestimates have been rising here in the Midwest over the last week, including on homes listed for sale. They had been gradually decreasing up until now.
Therefore—according to Zillow— the bottom is in, and we’re back off to the races.
Definitely a reliable source, lol
Tony, if you trust Zillow, just quit your job, go out and spend your new found wealth. Buy another car, go on a cruise, throw a few parties. Your house will earn to make you prosperous!
Yep, they are part of the FOMO propaganda. Zillow couldn’t even make it as an ibuyer their analysis is so bad lol.
Ok, had to check. Yup. Zillow says I’m up $10,626 in the last 30 days 🤣
Cool. I’m up too. Time to head to Vegas. After all, next month will be just as good. Party on.
I am a Realtor, and choked on my coffee when I opened my email from the National Association of Realtors with the headline: “Housing data solidifies broad market recovery.” The echo chamber I have to work in every day is a joke. So this is the message lemming agents will deliver to their clients. It’s a freaking joke. I’m in the Park City, Utah market and prices are surprisingly resilient, with inventory still close to half normal (pre-Plague), but transaction counts are down 40 percent. I am waiting for the shoe to drop in this market, but it’s staying very stick pricewise. And the big cash buyers are still stepping up in the $10 and $20mm range. Which shocks me.
And that same email included “new home construction” increases as one of the ‘positive’ factors. LOL. The big national builders are going to get smacked, and good.
People that could afford 10-20mm houses aren’t the ones hurting. They made out like bandits the last few years and continue to get bailed out. With the recent bank stress, I fully expect lending to tighten even further. There is always a time period where prices seem to float on air before the bottom falls out.
Bubble collapse or a backbone to send prices higher.
The former.
As a mortgage loan officer, one look at my spring pipeline of pre-approved buyers and deals in progress will tell you that this is going to be a dismal selling season. It’s still like a neutron bomb hit the housing market.
Thanks for this, I’ve been getting inundated with emails this past week with reports from real estate brokerages showing the YOY numbers that still shows prices are “going up” and the “uptick” in sales. This kind of deception should be illegal, they’ve got some many buyers and sellers fooled with their nonsense numbers. The 3rd chart you shared says it all. I would lose a lot of friends if I shared this post, lol. My guess is when May and June comes around, I won’t see any of those reports hitting my inbox. Realtors will be like, “Oops, we somehow forgot to send out our report this month!”
I would appreciate if things would go to hell in a handbasket a bit faster. I sold in December, relo-ed and would like to buy a house…. People still pricing like its March of LAST year. Can confirm sequential relisting at lower prices and ridiculously priced homes sitting on the markets for months. Pricing in my area is confounded by large (1 acre) lots, with land prices trying to find sanity as well. Pssst! Lowering a price by 1% isn’t going to incent anyone to make you an offer….
This would be a compelling argument if you included inventory numbers as well. Pending sales are down, but so is inventory generally as well. From what I have seen it is “in-line” on a percentage basis.
All you have to do is click on the link I gave you above the last chart of existing home sales. There is all kinds of data in the article about inventories, listings, and supply, including these two charts:
Median days on the market before the property is sold or the seller pulls the property off the market, at 67 days, was up by 50% from a year ago:
Active listings (= total listed inventory minus properties with pending sales), at 578,000 properties, were up by 68% from a year ago. In absolute numbers, active listings remained low by historical standards, as potential sellers are still trying to outwait the increase in mortgage rates, and as many potential buyers have pulled back:
Big pause. Everybody is waiting for a pivot. A trickle of sellers particularly will show up, as they run out of cash. Let’s see what hits a bid.
You really can’t fix stupid…. there will always be last min FOMO buyers demand, I am still seeing that in SoCal sadly….
My passive nihilism side see the only fix is if market completely blows up to have any chance for the mass to finally wake up.. this might or might not happen, definitely not holding my breath
People like myself and my family members who bought houses decades ago, got such good terms, and housing (as rentals) is still so pricey, there is little incentive to let go. My home loan payment, almost all done now, is under $375/mo. Selling would not put me in a better position, by a long shot. Those still-inflated dollars would evaporate quickly. Hunker down, is the best value, and the order of the day. Cash reserves again prove their value, top keep the wolf from the door. (Sorry Wolf, you are always welcome!)
I am glad you wrote this article, since the news told me this morning that bidding wars are constant and prices are only going down on the west coast and even their only by a tiny tiny tiny bit…Buy! Buy! Buy!
Then again I am pretty sure their target audience will probably never come to this site :-(
Just plot with 3 month moving average and whoa
Here is an example of a no-frills, mass-produced crap shack not far from my no-frills mass-produced crap shack that sold just last week in my neighborhood:
https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/2089-SE-73rd-Ave-Hillsboro-OR-97123/48553629_zpid/
The home features “luxury vinyl plank flooring” and has a home energy score (HES) of 4.0 (see Overview). Yes, here in the city I live in, the seller is required to obtain an HES prior to listing. The link to HES is provided at the end of the overview section.
In Oregon, listing, pending and sales data are all readily available on Zillow.
Listing price: $529,900
Sales price: $580,000
Propheticus,
In February, they listed it about $50k below the January “Zestimate” ($571k), and a month later they finally sold it a few pennies above the January Zestimate.
That’s exhibit A why “over asking” is a BS number. Because lots of sellers list below where they think it will sell to start a bidding war.
I have no idea why people keep dragging this “over asking” cherry-picked BS into here, as evidence of what? That they don’t know how the industry operates and to let everyone know that they fell for it?
Propheticus,
So here is another one, just the first one I picked out in the same price category in the same zip code as your cherry-picked example:
Listed Nov 4: $609K
Price cut Nov 15: $599.9k
Price cut Feb 17: $584.9k
Price cut: Mar 21: $569.9k
STILL NOT SOLD!!!
That’s why I’m so freaking tired of this cherry-picked BS.
https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/5754-SE-78th-Ave-Hillsboro-OR-97123/2060812631_zpid/
“STILL NOT SOLD!!!”
Perhaps the reason this listing is still not sold is because it is still not built. The listing is “Virtually Staged.”
From the listing:
“Meet with the professional designer and select your interiors!”
Thanks for pointing that out. So I went to look for new construction in that zip code, and there is a ton available. Including a whole bunch just in that development.
Lots of new construction, prices being cut left and right. Supply problem? Nah. Demand problem at those prices.
So I then looked at an existing SFR in the same zip code and roughly the same price category.
Are you ready?
Here we go:
Oct 1: listed at $729k
Nov 9: price cut to $695K
Jan 31: price cut to $680k
Feb 16: price cut to $659k
Been on the market almost 6 months, price cut three times, STILL NOT SOLD
https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/674-NE-49th-Ave-Hillsboro-OR-97124/123908222_zpid/
The schtick is relentless from the National Association of Gaslightors.
When things were cooling off in the 2nd half of last year, of course they dismissed it as seasonal.
Now, with a microscopic increase in sales m-o-m – it’s let the good times roll (but not attributed to seasonality).
Spot on says this Wholesale Lumber Broker of 23 years.
The ol’ “statistics can prove any narrative” is alive.
Sales are down in our area mostly because inventory levels are low. You can’t sell what’s not for sale.
Inventories are down because there are NO BUYERS at these prices, so it doesn’t make sense to list at those sky-high prices, and the market is frozen. To sell something, sellers will have to cut the prices further, and not many want to do that.
If there were insufficient supply, prices would shoot higher. But prices are falling and active listings are far higher than they were last year, and median days on the market are up… Not a sign of an inventory shortage but of a demand shortage at those prices.
Yes. To me, the salient point is that a sizeable percentage of houses are still vacant. If they all get put on the market, because the owners give up their “pivot” dream or otherwise get forced to sell because they realize that their carrying costs are more than they are really willing to spend waiting, supply and “inventory” will skyrocket, and prices will plummet.
Same story every time.
Oh Wolf, you’re feeding the “housing inventory is low” troll….probably better to straight up delete than to respond.
If they are serious, one look at all the articles you have published on housing will draw a clear conclusion as to why inventory is low and relationship with pricing. Well unless they are so truly stupid to understand it…in that case my sympathy.
“Oh Wolf, you’re feeding the ‘housing inventory is low’ troll”
Housing inventory IS low. There’s no sense in being delusional about it.
Even you know that housing inventory is low:
“one look at all the articles you have published on housing will draw a clear conclusion as to why inventory is low”
You know housing inventory is low, I know housing inventory is low, Wolf knows housing inventory is low. Getting mad at people for pointing it out won’t make it stop being low.
If you want to do something useful, discuss *why* it’s low. Wolf does this when he points out that sellers have little incentive to list when there’s so little demand at these nosebleed prices combined with “high” (actually normal) mortgage rates.
When demand is this inelastic, potential sellers have two choices: hold (delist or don’t list in the first place), or lower the price. Which of those things a potential seller does depends largely on what he thinks are his chances of getting his desired price in the future. Right now, sellers still think their chances are good, so they hold. When that psychology changes, their choice will change.
The last three times I’ve put a house up
For rent in the Midwest in the last year and a half I’ve been flooded with at least a half dozen overqualified applicants per house in days. I’m usually lucky to get 1 or 2 and this is after monthly increases to asking rents that made ME cring. Three tenants now that sold and unwilling to buy at todays prices and interest rates. I’ve never seen this in renting to 50 or so people in the last 15 years. Something has to give at some point.
The 5-year BOC yield went down for a while, and everyone believes that Canada will return to 1.99% mortgages and million-dollar homes in the middle of nowhere.
I really hope that the FED continues to do their mandated duty to combat inflation with rate hikes.
Last year, a billion-dollar telecoms company named Rogers Communications laid of hundreds, if not thousands of staff when interest rates were still low. They laid of temporary contract workers working for minimum wage. The minimum wage was increasing and they laid off a bunch of people, mainly newcomers and permanent resident immigrants.
It just shows that the Canadian corporations will lay off regardless of how high interest rates are.
But who will afford the Canadian million dollar homes if Rogers and billion-dollar corporations are laying off a massive amount of workers to save a few pennies to make their CEOs and shareholders richer?
Thanks Wolf for bringing another dose of reality to today’s housing market headlines.
People need to be tested to drive a car. But no tests to go into $500k debt and sign a mortgage written by the rapacious lawyers trained at Goldman Sachs because you believed the BS on CNBC and the propaganda from the NAR.
The AirBnBust will put an awful lot of homes on the market, and they’re pre-staged and ready to be listed tomorrow if not sooner, and no need to worry your pretty little head about your kids missing their friends in school, or relationships in town, because there aren’t any.
In the markets we track, inventory is increasing but still very low, prices are sticky and anything “priced right” is gone in a blink. In one secondary market, the prices near $300k should be near $225k IMO to provide a margin of safety. I had this discussion with a local Realtor and she was all a flutter with “planned changes and development” to the area. I told her at my age, I wanted to buy the steak, not the sizzle and I have seen values in that area in a down market. When the blue zone sellers can no longer sell their $1.5MM condos in Boston, NYC, Chicago, etc., and relocate and pay $400k cash, then things might slow down. It is NOT the locals driving the pricing other than lower price points and inventory at the low-end is sparse. Seeing price reductions at high price points.