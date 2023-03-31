Consumers Got Whacked by Inflation, High Interest Rates, Layoff News, Asset Prices Falling from Lofty Peaks… And They’re Still Not Slowing Down

The banking turmoil is seen as next test for consumers. Would be a hoot if they just go ahead and blow that off too.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Consumer spending, adjusted for inflation and adjusted for seasonal factors ticked down by 0.3% in February, after a huge spike in January that had followed drops in December and November, and a big jump in October, according to data by the Bureau of Economic Analysis today.
Tamp down on that noise? The gray insert shows the details of this baffling noise that makes the underlying trends harder to see. But we’ll cut out that noise in a moment to see those trends.
Compared to February a year ago, consumer spending, adjusted for inflation, rose by 2.5%. This is solid growth.
The three-month moving average shows the trend.
Overall consumer spending, adjusted for inflation, when seen as a three-month moving average (which smoothens out the month-to-month zigzags), has been on a solid uptrend: Americans are doing what they do best: spend money, and they’ve been outspending inflation just fine.
The three-month moving average of “real” consumer spending for February was up 2.4% year-over-year.
By comparison, during the Good Times in 2015 through 2019, when interest rates were a lot lower, “real” consumer spending grew by 2.9% on average.
So growth recently has been a little slower than during the Good Times. But it’s still amazingly strong, despite inflation and the highest interest rates in many years.
Spending on services, adjusted for inflation, and expressed as a three-month moving average has been rising at a steady but faster pace. In February, it rose 3.3% year-over-year.
This growth exceeds the five-year average in 2015 through 2019 of 2.3%, amid what may still be ongoing revenge spending on travel, personal care, and other services that were curtailed during the pandemic.
Services accounted for 61.8% of total consumer spending. It includes housing, utilities, insurance of all kinds, healthcare, travel bookings, streaming, subscriptions, entertainment, repairs, cleaning services, haircuts, etc.
Spending on durable goods, adjusted for inflation, still grew by 2.7% year-over-year, even though the stimulus moneys have long run out. It seems, Americans aren’t about to give up buying stuff. Durable goods include new and used vehicles, appliances, furniture, electronics, tools, etc.
The three-month moving average in February grew at a slower but more realistic rate (+2.2%) than February by itself year-over-year (+2.7%):
Spending on nondurable goods, adjusted for inflation, has slowed quite a bit and is now barely growing, and in February was up less than 1% from a year ago. Nondurable goods are dominated by food, fuel, apparel, shoes, and household supplies.
The three-month moving average was actually down a tad (-0.3%) from a year ago. This is where food and fuel inflation whacked Americans in the first half of last year. But note the recent upticks in the trend from the low points last summer: Over the last six months, the three-month moving average rose by 0.7%
The Trends: Quite amazing, given how much interest rates have jumped.
Consumers have been outspending inflation, largely due to the strength in spending on services – including revenge travel? – while durable goods spending growth is still holding up. Spending on nondurable goods flatlined last year but recently has started to rise again.
Consumers are in no mood to slow down, they’re out there making money and they’re spending it, despite the higher interest rates.
And it seems they’re starting to live with inflation, they hate it obviously when they’re confronted with it, and they complain about it under their breath, and they’re trying to dodge it, but life goes on, and this inflation is now part of it, and consumers are adjusting to it, and spending goes on.
The next test for consumers: the banking turmoil.
So far, consumers have passed all the tests: They got whacked over the head by inflation, then they got whacked over the head by higher interest rates, then they keep hearing stories about mass layoffs, and asset prices have fallen from the peak, and a bunch of them have plunged, but nothing has slowed down consumers so far.
In March, which is not reflected in the spending figures here, consumers got whacked over the head by a new thing: worries about the banks and worries that credit conditions might tighten.
Fed officials from Powell on down have suggested the consumers will cut back because of these worries and the tightening credit conditions.
And it could be that this banking turmoil is finally what will cause consumers to slow down their spending, but the banking turmoil is already subsiding, and consumers with deposits below the FDIC limits – the vast majority of consumers – weren’t worried about it anyway.
So it remains to be seen if this is just another thing that consumers will just go ahead and blow off too. And that would be a hoot, if even the banking crisis cannot slow down those consumers.
Some of it might be that inflation psychology, spend and get it now before it cost more tomorrow. And people don’t save their money.
Yes, that mindset can develop, and it would be very inflationary. It’s that kind of mindset, if it spreads widely, that can push inflation to the next level.
And every union in the country is going to go on strike. Spiraling inflation. Hence the importance of the stable prices mandate. Ignored.
We have had high inflation for too long. People are literally getting screwed. Forced to work more due to fear of layoffs, when they can buy lesser with their salary.
So, no wonder they want to spend that cash asap. Keeping it in banks is now unsafe and it keeps depreciating even if they put it in T Bills!
Yes, absolutely true. Also….I know this is not the space for it, however, I firmly believe the spiritual void is now a chasm trying to be filled by… as comedian George Carlin said – “buying things we don’t need with money we don’t have”. Carlin was prophetic – the video I am referring to was made some 25 years ago and can be sound online. Very funny, if it weren’t so true. The end result will be devastating for many, very sad. Take care all.
Pretty much everything I bought during lockdown is now worth the same or more than what I paid. I’m currently buying a musical instrument secondhand and the guy is basically getting what he paid for it new two years ago.
There’s no point holding cash if there is something you want. You’ll probably beat any other investments, plus you get to enjoy the asset. I think this realisation is a huge driver of demand right now.
The fed has to make holding cash worthwhile again. It’s way behind the curve right now.
Ah, instant gratification and the accompanying justification. That’s what they are hoping you will do. I’m stubborn. I am purposely cutting back except for necessities. I won’t be manipulated.
Same. Have been in that mindset since I saw my Amazon previous order we’re increasing 25%, 50% then 75%. It’s just ridiculous to pay more for the same thing when you are earning the same wages.
I’ll wait all this out thank you. The Corps are making enough profits to be holding out a “support the VP” tip jar. Or the “white collar 2nd housing fund” lol.
Ha, wait it out. You guys have not seen anything yet. What happens is the things you need will disappear. You will kick yourself for a while, then pay 4 times the price. Read a book or something.
Andy: Whatever. If I can do without it now, then I really don’t need it. Maybe you should start reading the right books or something.
“I won’t be manipulated.”
Unless….it’s what “they” wanted you to all along!
Gatto: doubtful.
Nothing goes to heck in a straight line…… err…. except US Dollar. That shit keeps falling like rock!
I encourage you to look at a long-term chart of the DXY Dollar Index. Today at 102.6. Before April 2022, and going back 20 years, there were only brief periods when it was (barely) above 100. It has been over 100 for the past 11 months. It has come down from the spike last fall, when it hit 114, which was a 20-year record.
For big part of the prior 20 years, the DXY was between 75 and 90.
I disagree Rico.
People are still paying their gardener… they just pay him more.
Changing habits is hard and Services Inflation is sticky.
Joe White-collar isn’t suddenly changing his oil and mowing his lawn.
You can put off another Lego set or your 13th pair of shoes a little easier imo.
Honestly, most consumption is over-consumption anyways.
Real interest rates are still negative, federal deficits are still in the two trillion dollar range, and Wall Street believes that a pause by the Fed is locked in, to be followed by rate cuts. Fiscal and monetary policy are still very stimulative and the Fed will create as many dollars as it takes to avoid damage to the US banking system from duration risk. Wall Street likes what it sees, assuming the ECB is willing to eliminate duration risk on its side of the pond.
i would say that consumer flunked all their tests. They failed to save any of the stimulus money. They failed to realize that real estate is a big bubble that will cause tragedy.
Not passing grades. Straight F’s. And the bill is coming due.
If consumers weren’t spending like no tomorrow to fill all their insecurities and desires, what else would the American economy even be running on?
If Americans weren’t constantly spending their way out of depression, we’d see a depression like never seen before.
This is exactly true.
Americans have been programmed to buy everything and more that they all have money guess what?! They’re buying everything.
Bought all the stuff during lockdown and now still playing catch up on buying good times back
This isn’t stopping until the money runs out I think we have at least another trillion to go😂
This here. Bravo. Wow. It’s possible to kick the can with your social life, emotions, health, and spirit – but in the end the bill comes due and unlike finances you can’t outsource most of those other things to someone else to take care of for you.
“Rocket Mortgage launches a credit card to help you save for or pay off a home.
The Rocket Visa Signature Card earns 5X points on everything you buy and allows cardholders to redeem rewards on closing costs and down payments with Rocket Mortgage, as well as homeowners who have mortgages serviced by Rocket Mortgage — to pay down their home loans.”
“The banking turmoil is seen as next test for consumers. Would be a hoot if they just go ahead and blow that off too”
IF????? LOL. There is no IF. Of course they’ll just blow it off, or rather enough consumers will blow it off (because there are always thrifty/savers). They’ll keep doing so until they can’t.
Is it just me, or is it more than a little strange these charts don’t go back more than 10 years, and are all marked in 2012 dollars, but don’t even show 2012 on the charts?
A part of me even wants them in logarithmic scale, or all plotted on the same y-axis, because it’d be easier to see that the gains from the bottom left to the top right are only 20 or 40% increases.
1. This is not a Smorgasbord. You don’t get to pick and choose what you want and complain if I don’t serve matjes herring. This is Wolf’s Kitchen. You eat what I serve you, or you don’t eat.
2. Only people who want to hide reality about money and deceive readers will use log scales in finance and economics. Don’t ever forget that again (it’s OK in engineering and science for specific purposes)
3. Charts start in 2016 so you can see the DETAILS, you silly thing. DUH. Did you accidentally microwave your brain this morning? The key period is 2020 through 2023, with strong emphasis on the past six months. That’s the time frame that matters here. The rest is irrelevant.
4. You’ve been trolling my site with your braindead BS for years from a distant country (with different logins). You were one of the inflation deniers in early 2021, when I started screaming about inflation. You trolled the comments and then my inbox with your BS about inflation being a nothingburger, and just temporary, and just nothing at all, and it’ll just vanish on its own. I should pull out the shit that you wrote.
5. I let this comment get through so that you could receive and benefit from your scheduled smackdown.
Perhaps it’s Christine Lagarde?
Harry, you should talk to our local expert demographer William. He’s not happy census data is not collected every year.
Funny how you could do the work yourself maybe….? have an original thought or two, god forbid
I know it’s anecdotal but I haven’t had a single person I know tell me that bought that SUV or RV or new furniture or exotic landscaping etc etc etc because they feared it would cost more next year. In every single case it’s been an I wanted it now, so I bought it now mentality. I think for the most part it has been that simple. Delayed gratification is extinct.
I can’t even tell you how many realtors and mortgage brokers I know who are making oh about zero $$ these days and they are still spending hand over fist. Not one but 2 new Teslas in the driveway, Aspen ski trips, it goes on and on. The Great American Consumer is about as stubborn as they come and they will just keep on spending as we are seeing, until Armageddon dawns.
Also anecdotally, lots of people I know have said they’re buying cars, houses, other hard good before they go up in price more.
No banking crisis will concern most consumers unless it results in mass layoffs.
Interesting that almost all responses relate to sure lets spend. What happened to conserve and save?
My plan has always been save and conserve for tomorrow that way you can ride out what is happening now and hopefully tomorrow
Perhaps it’s even more pernicious than a “buy it now, because it’ll cost more tomorrow” mindset.
That sense of apocalyptic doom that gnaws at us:
“Buy it now, because they’ll be no tomorrow.”
But then you won’t need it and can’t use it, so why bother wasting the last few hours of our life by going through the hassles of buying something, LOL
Lol…Because you’d enjoy it right now, and tomorrow’s credit card bill is uncertain?
In any case, I’m still looking forward to tomorrow, if it includes your great content. Thanks Wolf! 🙏🏽
Hi Wolf, Right now there’s a bank crisis, but how big and how big an impact do you think a commercial real estate downturn will be? and if you had to guess how will it play out? Thanks
Where are consumers finding the money to support this kind of spending?
The majority have to be feeling like a boa constrictor is around them. Because costs are going up faster than any tiny raise they receive. If they get a raise at all.
This has to lead to more consumer debt, I would think.
Yes, but the top 5% to 10% of the income and wealth distribution account for an outsized proportion of discretionary spending. The asset mania supports spending by these people, with fake wealth. That’s been going on for several decades too.
I wonder how much money is from reverse mortgages aka money from bubble (fake) equity valuation. Whatever happens to those reverse mortgages when there is a default? Anyone know? Taxpayer covers. Hence moral hazard and wild spending?
Housing should go down but its not. Inflation should cause people to stop spending but they are not. Its almost like Covid made people realize life is short and everyone has become desperate and are willing to spend everything to experience life like normal…
What happens when the um rapture doesn’t happen and life must go on? Everyone demands government pays and we enter hyperinflation. Should i invest in Japan or somewhere else? Ugh…
Tom Selleck is out there hocking those. Dang you Magnum PI! I trusted you and your smooth Hawaiian shirts.
As retired lifelong savers, just the 4 point rise in interest rates has us smiling. We doubled our income and spend all the extra interest earned on our children and grandchildren. Plan on spending even more as we get closer or older toward the end. Scares my wife but finally spending is fun.
Whacked by Inflation ,They’re Still Not Slowing Down :
Bubba : Your smile is going to enlarge if things stay on current course
We are seeing those changes in in Wolf’s Charts
Still a Minus – Offset $ amount amount however as Inflation is still over
current Interest earnings > The rate increase ” is working and in a good way Slow , Sure and Steady
Let Hope with time passing The Minus and Offset will change to a + with actual earnings over Inflation . Only if the Fed Chickens out-that may happen will the course revert .
How does one double ones income with a 4% rate increase during a 5-6% inflation cycle?
Did you have an annuity settlement but called the number at JG wentworth? “Have a structured settlement but Need Cash Now!?”
Lol
Job market and easy credit have supported this behavior for decades.
Until credit standards tighten noticeably (actually, not by the basement level standards of the media and economics profession), this won’t change.
This won’t happen until the credit markets tighten the noose on the lenders who provides this easy credit. Non-bank lenders will probably feel it first.
With the boomer retirement wave at or just past it’s peak they’re flush, especially after the ridiculous run up in assets in the last few years.
I expect it to last for a couple/few years then start to tail off as they party out their excess funds, unless some big nasty black swan pops up and nails em.
Many I imagine are loading up their credit cards with no intention of ever paying the money back, and will default when fully maxed.
“They got whacked over the head by inflation, then they got whacked over the head by higher interest rates, …”
Hey, that’s why The Prairie Rider always rolls with a helmet on!
But my motorbike insurance policy renewal notice for this season arrived today. I checked in with my agent, who looked at a few different insurance companies for me. His answer: “At first glance it appeared to be high to me, but based upon the high performance motorbike, it really isn’t.”
And some of the other insurance company’s quotes out there are much, much higher. Staying with the same company. No, I wasn’t wearing a helmet this morning, and yeah, I got whacked over the head, damn it.
Well, what if all these people who moved their money to a 4.5% yielding account instead of 0.1% after the publicity the SVB debacle generated around treasury bonds, now feel they can use all that extra return to buy more?
Yes, that has been happening. People with income products, such as CDs, Treasury bills, MM funds etc. are now seeing a real cash flow for the first time in 15 years, and they’re spending some of it.
Americans will spend, spend, spend until they don’t and/or can’t. It’s become part of the culture and the American Dream – to consume goods and buy services. It’s a far, far different mindset and American culture than the one I was born and raised up in. The pendulum has swung just about as far as it can – in my erudite opinion. And once socioeconomic gravity pushes the razor-sharp pendulum the opposite direction it shall slice in half the ignorant masses…
Of course in this case the fish both spends and rots from the head down. Just look how government spending has increased and will continue to increase until it doesn’t or can’t. And just wait until the war expands in Ukraine. Then we shall see some more really BIG spending, borrowing and wartime inflation and supply shortages. And perhaps some mushroom clouds.
And if we are really lucky we get to live through WW3 and tell the tale to our grandchildren. I’m very glad I was born and raised in a completely different time; a time whereupon we built our lives by saving more than we spent; we only bought quality; we planned well for our future; and we stockpiled extra food, water and other supplies in our fallout shelter. Yes, I’m not kidding. We were even ready for nuclear war. Just look at most Americans now.
I bet tens of millions of Americans couldn’t raise $5000 in cash for an immediate emergency. Pathetic. Nothing wrong with being poor, but the poor people I knew back in the day could at least hunt, fish, farm, cut firewood, make clothing and shoes and in general provide everything necessary for human survival, e.g., food, shelter, water, clothing, heat and medical care. And most could raise enough money in an emergency without government handouts. Just look at Americans now. Many don’t even know what gender they are.
Conclusion: I don’t think this new generation can keep Western Civilization from totally collapsing. And I think that Americans will suffer massive casualties on American soil during the next great war. But until then Americans will surely eat, drink and be merry and post it all on social media and continue to spend, spend, spend right up to the bitter end.
Not to mention another 25 bps hike in the wake of the bank bailouts?! And…..nothing. No response. Just keep on spending! Inflation will not go down unless consumers stop spending like it’s the end of the world.