Turning Point: CPI Used Vehicles Jumps for First Time since July “Not Seasonally Adjusted,” Tracks Wholesale Price Surge with Two-Month Lag

The historic plunge in used vehicle retail prices from utterly absurd highs may have ended already.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Used vehicle prices, which spiked ridiculously in 2020 through 2021, were a big player in the surge of inflation during that time. Then, starting in early 2022, used vehicle prices began to drop, and the CPI for used vehicles plunged, and it helped push down overall CPI and “core” CPI.
But now, after these historic distortions, there has been a seemingly complete disconnect between used vehicle wholesale prices, which have been surging for months, and used-vehicle CPI, which has continued to fall, including yesterday’s seasonally adjusted CPI release for March. Or so it seems.
Used-vehicle wholesale prices, seasonally adjusted, jumped for the fourth month in a row, this time 1.5% in March from February, after the 4.3% spike in February, according to Manheim, the largest auto auction house in the US and a unit of Cox Automotive (red line in the chart below).
Not seasonally adjusted, wholesale prices jumped for the third month in a row, this time by 3.5% after the 3.7% jump in February, to $21,375 (green line). Wholesale prices have now regained in three months nearly half (+$1,760) of what they’d lost in the prior 13 months (-$3,199).
Both metrics of wholesale prices are adjusted for changes in the mix and mileage. These increases in auction prices show that dealers have to pay more to purchase vehicles to restock their inventory, and so their costs went up.
Used-vehicle CPI “not seasonally adjusted” rose in March.
The used-vehicle CPI jumped in March, but we didn’t look in the right place. The normally cited CPI for used vehicles is “seasonally adjusted.” But the “not-seasonally-adjusted” CPI used vehicles jumped by 1.0% in March from February, the first increase since July last year.
There is normally a lag of a couple of months between big changes in wholesale prices and when the CPI for used vehicles picks up those changes as they make their way into the retail prices at which dealers sold those vehicles for.
So this first rise of the not-seasonally-adjusted CPI for used vehicles is two months behind the not-seasonally adjusted wholesale index, which rose for the third month in a row, and the normal time lag of a couple of months is back on track.
This, along with an eye on the wholesale chart, kind of tells us that the drop in used-vehicle CPI is over, and that used vehicle prices may soon stop pushing down core CPI.
“Seasonally adjusted” CPI used vehicles continued to drop.
As if nothing had happened on the wholesale side of the business, the seasonally adjusted CPI for used vehicles continued to drop, including in March — though at a slower pace of 0.9% — bringing the cumulative drop from the December 2021 peak to 15%.
This is a huge unprecedented drop, after the huge unprecedented spike. And as the spike pushed up CPI and especially core CPI, the drop has pushed down CPI and especially core CPI. And this phase may be ending:
Seasonal adjustments…
Wholesale and retail prices normally rise in March. This is the beginning of the spring selling season, and it’s tax-refund season, and people, armed with tax refunds as down payments, are coming out of hibernation to buy used vehicles in March and April, and demand is driving up prices. Dealers are stocking up for it at auction and are driving up auction prices. That’s normal and predictable, and seasonal adjustments account for it.
The not seasonally adjusted CPI for used vehicles increased on average over the past 10 years by 1.24% in March from February. And so the increase in March 2023 of 1.0% was more than wiped out by the seasonal adjustments.
But this March was a little different in several ways:
Still high prices: Used vehicle retail prices have come down some from the absurd levels a year ago, but they’re still at near-absurd levels, and lots of people aren’t interested in paying those prices, and they’re just driving what they already have.
Smaller and fewer tax refunds: Even though the IRS processed more refunds through March 31 than it had in the same period last year, the average refund fell by 10% to $2,910, and about 1% fewer people received refunds. The IRS issued $183 billion in refunds (nearly all as direct deposits), down 10.4% from the same time last year ($204 billion), according to IRS data.
Dealers willing to give up slivers of their big-fat per-vehicle gross profits they’d feasted on during the pandemic. Dealers have lots of room to play with, given where they are with their per-vehicle grosses, and they can yield on price to get volume, and still make huge per-vehicle grosses, compared to pre-pandemic normal times. So they’re bidding up auction prices, even as they’re willing to make deals to get retail volume. This might look like a profit-margin squeeze, but it’s just a step back toward the normal-ish per-vehicle grosses before the pandemic, as this market is far from having normalized.
Finally…
So given the movements in wholesale prices, and the lag from wholesale prices to CPI for used vehicles, I expect the “not-seasonally adjusted” CPI for used vehicles to rise further in April, and the “seasonally adjusted” CPI to be either roughly flat or up in April, which would mark the end of the historic plunge in used vehicle CPI. This would indicate that consumers are getting more and more used to those still high prices, and that would be a bad sign for inflation.
Suddenly tight inventories at dealers could fuel further price increases. At the beginning of March, used-vehicle supply was down to just 38 days (compared to 53 days at the beginning of March 2019), according to Cox Automotive data.
Still way too much free money at places like Carvana who will buy any car at pretty much any price.
Since prices are set at the margins and the point of corporate capitalism is to protect new higher price points, at all costs. Prices CANNOT go down.
these collusive forces will do anything to hide their bulging inventories and keep up that meme that there aren’t enough used cars out there, which is just not true. I can take you to places in the Seattle area where dealerships hide their excess used cars, literally in the woods, and in random fenced lots, that I would bet are not on their books.
What you might be seeing is lease returns that belong to the lessor that the intaking dealer doesn’t want to buy at current price and is waiting for them to go onto the franchise online “auction” site in the hope they could score a deal. They also could be reposessions being held until the finance institution picks them up or resolves the loan. They could also be customer cars (think the Kia and Hyundai engine debacle) that have warranty issues that have yet to be repaired due to unavailable parts. Lots of reasons for cars to be sitting and not all are some deep dark plot to defraud the unsuspecting public.
On another note, it’s been reported that Nissan is back in the fleet business (which drove their sales increase in March). Overall fleet sales were up something like 46% over last year…. still not at pre-pandemonium levels, but still…..
“Nothing goes to heck in a straight line!”
Car prices creeping back up, energy prices spiking, dollar falling, gold soaring, stocks soaring, crypto soaring, goods prices creeping back up, service prices soaring, consumer debt at all time high, houses stubbornly high while rent catches up.
All the while the Fed keeps hiking rates, with a yield curve inversion at 42-year high.
This is either a big fake out – the mother-of-all dead-cat bounces – or we’re on the verge of experiencing another explosive surge in inflation.
And this time it can’t be blamed on “supply chain issues.”
I don’t know if it would be an explosive surge, but yes it does seem like a bounce is possible. All it would take is for cars and energy to creep upwards while services remain high. Then the headline numbers start trending up again. Can’t have everything hot all the time, though.
The core issue here is right under the nose of everyone and they are failing to see it. When the Fed gave banks loans at 100% of value of certain assets, they basically did the same thing as issuing a massive new round of QE, at least in terms of how it impacts markets. They essentially reversed 1/2 of the previous QT.
I explained this before, but when investors withdraw cash from a bank, normally that bank would sell their liquid assets (Treasuries). This would make them a seller and if the customer put their money in money markets, it would create a buyer on the other side and the markets are not impacted. But if the bank takes a loan from the Fed against their asset, it prevents a sale, while the cash that a depositor removed can and usually is reinvested and would be stimulus to a market. There are some differences between this and QE, but not enough to matter.
The Fed would probably argue that tightening of credit conditions somewhat offsets the impact of their program on the overall economy. But it had an immediate impact on prices of assets – propping them up again.
These loans to banks are intended to be very short term and for the balance to revert quickly, since they are being charged almost 5% interest, it is expensive money. But in this case, unless those banks can either decrease their loan balances, sell some securities that are not at a a loss or get more depositors money, they cant pay back the Fed quickly and these loans wont be paid back quickly.
Let’s see how rapidly those programs get paid back.
I just looked at the h.4.1 publication that came out this afternoon. The total Fed balance sheet was reduced only 12.7 billion in the past week. At this pace, they would only be reducing the balance sheet by a little over 50 billion per month.
AND those two bank facilities actually rose about 4 billion during the week. So far, they are not looking like a temporary injection of liquidity, they are looking like more semi-permanent QE.
Just to clarify and not give false impressions – it makes sense for there to be weeks that are high or low in terms of assets rolling off the balance sheet, it just depends upon what is maturing that week.
But is significant is that we dont see the banks paying back those facilities – yet.
Don’t know if it is QE or not, but the bailout of the troubled banks certainly caused a massive rally in the stock market. Still hoping a black swan event would be able to stop this obscene asset price pumping.
gametv
You missed the QE party. It’s long over. It only last two weeks, LOL. And you’re still dreaming about it. What we now have is QT = balance sheet plunged.
The Fed’s balance sheet plunged by $119 billion in three weeks!
QT happens mid-month and end of the month. Next week will have the mid-month Treasury roll off on it, and the balance sheet on May 4 will have the end of the month roll-off on it.
My headline on May 4 will say something like: “Fed Balance sheet plunges by $300 billion in 7 weeks.”
Both the Discount Window and the BTFP combined have now dropped by $25 billion from the peak on March 15, to only $139 billion. Each one of them dropped. This stuff didn’t go nearly as far people imagined (they threw $1 trillion around, LOL), and it’s already unwinding a lot faster than anyone expected. This show is over.
My confidence is now restored in the logic of economic value.
Yes, a depreciating, wasting asset like an ordinary used car should appreciate at 3x the rate of annual inflation.
If this continues, I will cash out my 401Ks, buy 50 5 year old KIA’s, quit my job then sit back and enjoy the windfall of contrarian economic functioning.
TL;DR: Prices for new and used will remain elevated due to severe supply/demand distortions. Unless, and until consumers go on a buying strike….get used to this.
Related to tight supply: I don’t foresee supply of used vehicles improving at all for years, considering we are just now exiting 3 years of constrained production. Lots of people in 3 year leases electing to buy-out their lease and hold on to the car once they saw the payment for a new replacement vehicle jump by $200+/mo.
Related to demand: If finance rates for autos remain high, especially so for used vehicles, this will have an impact upon prices that consumers are able to pay.
Consumers got addicted to highly subvented and 0% rates since 2001 as “normal”. Payments jump quite a bit when you’re not paying .9% on a 72 month note….
A while ago Wolf wrote an article in which he pointed to.a pent up demand of “lost” sales during COVID, due to supply issues that reduced sales below their natural trend. It is my assertion that we are probably actually seeing some of this pent-up demand hitting the car markets now and for some period of time into the near future ( a matter of months or maybe a year to go).
But once this pent-up demand tapers off, sales of vehicles will go much lower, as they did in 2008. My premises are all built on an assumption that we will have a deep recession and prices of many assets will collapse, starting between April and July.
If you look back at how the stock market reacts to the level of Fed balance sheet, you can see that the market is no longer capable of sustaining a prolonged period of the Fed reducing its balance sheet.
I agree that there’s pent up demand – but the supply of vehicles to be purchased, new or used, is not rising to meet that demand.
Yes, at some point consumers accept the inflation and pull the trigger – but that becomes difficult if there’s nothing to buy. ;-)
My wife’s Grand Cherokee lease comes up in 12 months. We’ll likely buy it out if prices remain where they are now. I’m in a situation where I don’t *need* another car, but as a car guy, I’m the one sitting on the sidelines waiting for a deal – then i’ll move.
I should have said: supply is not rising *fast enough* to meet demand.
I wouldn’t be surprised if the housing market did the same thing.
Thanks again Sir…..
MOAR! MOAR! MOAR!
It may make more sense to buy a used vehicle at the present time. Electric vehicles are still expensive and the technology is not fully there yet. To buy a new ICE vehicle is to acquire a 15 year asset that may be an albatross in 6 or 7 years. So that leaves a used ICEV with a useful life of 7 or 8 years as an attractive option, which should push the value of such a vehicle up. Maybe that’s what us happening.
“To buy a new ICE vehicle is to acquire a 15 year asset that may be an albatross in 6 or 7 years.”
I don’t believe the plan is to stop selling gas in 7 years, so why would the ICE be an albatross?
Buying new ICE might be the best option right now. The transition to EVs is being mandated with no regard for cost, energy infrastructure, or availability of required minerals. I’m not confident that all the pieces are going to fall into place in the timeframe needed for a smooth transition. What happens when new ICE cars are banned and EV issues are unresolved? Gonna look like Havana
Cars ( of all kinds) are only to get more and more expensive relative to the wages of the middle class. Think about how simple the supply chain was for an ICE motor like a ford v8 in the 1960’s. Ore came in on the lake from Ford’s mines in Minnesota, was unloaded and cast in to engine blocks a few miles from the dock in Cleveland. A bit of rubber, some gaskets, and springs and you had an engine, built and sourced in a small area. Now think of a modern ICE drivetrain, or EV drivetrain that has tons of intricate, complicated parts sourced and carried from all over the world. The golden age of motoring is over and we will soon be like Cuba, patching up old cars and riding around in crazy jitneys and such.