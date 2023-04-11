Trouble in Multifamily CRE: Two Big Messes, and Investors Are on the Hook, not Banks

A REIT specializing in CRE loans foreclosed on 3,200 apartments in Houston. CMBS investors hit by default of 62 multifamily buildings in San Francisco.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Four Class B and Class C apartment complexes, built before 1981, with 3,200 apartments in the Houston area – the Reserve at Westwood, Heights at Post Oak, Redford Apartments, and Timber Ridge Apartments – were sold at a foreclosure auction on April 4 in Harris County by the lender, Arbor Realty Trust, a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in commercial real estate lending. Arbor Realty’s shares [ABR] have fallen by about half since November 2021.
Investors took the loss, not banks, and are still on the hook. As often in CRE, it wasn’t a bank that took the losses on the debt, but investors. We just discussed banks’ exposure to CRE debt, that 55% of CRE debt was held by investors of all kinds, such as Arbor Realty Trust, and/or guaranteed by the government; and we discussed just prior the huge losses some office towers dished out, mostly to investors and not banks.
The debt on the properties amounted to $229 million. According to Bisnow Houston, which confirmed the deal with Arbor Realty, the four properties were sold for $196.5 million in total, that’s $32.5 million below loan value, to Fundamental Partners, a New York-based private-equity firm.
Arbor Realty took the $32.5 million loss on the loan so far, plus foreclosure expenses. According to Bisnow, it continues to be the lender for Fundamental Partners. So it’s still on the hook for what’s left of the loan.
Variable rate mortgages taken out just ahead of Fed’s rate hikes. The former owner that lost control of the properties, Applesway Investment Group calls itself “a privately held investment firm focused on acquiring stable, income producing multi-family properties in emerging U.S. markets,” and pitches “passive income from high-yielding multifamily investment opportunities” to retail investors.
It had gone on a multifamily buying spree focused on lower-income properties during the free-money era, and funded projects with variable-rate mortgages. According to the Wall Street Journal, Applesway took out most of the loans in the second half of 2021.
This was perfect timing for variable rate mortgages: on the eve of the steepest rate hikes by the Fed in decades. According to data by Trepp, cited by the WSJ, the interest on one of the mortgages had jumped from 3.4% at origination to 8%. The purchase of at least two of the properties was financed with about 80% debt. Applesway’s losses amount to the equity portion of these properties.
In addition, Applesway was facing a $1.6-million lawsuit for unpaid work at those properties, according to Bisnow.
The big multifamily default in San Francisco hit CMBS investors, not banks.
CMBS investors, not banks, were hit by Veritas’ default on a $448 million loan on 62 older apartment buildings in San Francisco. On the maturity date in November 2022, the joint venture between San Francisco-based Veritas Investments and affiliates of Boston-based Baupost Group refused to make the $448 million balloon payment. And they didn’t exercise their one-year extension option. They just defaulted on the loan. The loan has since then been in special servicing.
The floating-rate loan with a two-year term and a one-year extension was originated in late 2020, during the free-money era. The idea of much higher rates didn’t occur to investors, and they eagerly piled into it when the loan was securitized into two CMBS by Goldman Sachs: $344 million in GSMS 2021-RENT and $104 million in GSMS 2021-RNT2.
The loan is non-recourse; if investors eventually foreclose on the 62 apartment buildings, that’s all they would get, and the losses could be substantial. Given the condition of the San Francisco rental market, it would likely be the worst option for lenders. They really really don’t want to have to sell those buildings in a foreclosure auction, which would make a huge mess for other landlords too. Veritas has said that it is in talks with the special servicer. And according to Fitch, which rates one of the CMBS, it is looking for a partner to recapitalize the properties.
Floating-rate mortgages and new supply.
The special servicing rate of multifamily CMBS – an early indicator of trouble – has steadily increased since interest rates began to rise last year. In March, it rose to 3.0%, up from 1.7% in March last year, according to Trepp, which tracks CMBS.
Floating rate mortgages taken out during the free-money era are now causing all kinds of havoc beyond multifamily, including the defaulted Veritas loan, the foreclosure of the Houston apartment properties discussed above, and the default by PIMCO’s Columbia Property Trust on $1.7 billion in office loans, including two towers in San Francisco.
Boom of multifamily construction pressures older apartments. In 2022, construction started on 547,400 units in multifamily buildings of two units and larger, the highest since 1986, when the last multifamily boom ended. And it was up by 55% from the peak this millennium in 2005. And it followed the 473,800 units that were started in 2021, the most since 1987.
The construction boom has been driven by sharply rising or spiking asking rents and cheap money. But now, asking rents are no longer spiking and the cheap money is gone, and those units are coming on the market. These latest and greatest apartments with the modern amenities that people are looking for – much of it is higher end, because that’s where the money is – will find tenants if the rent is right, which triggers a flight to quality that pressures buildings down the line.
I’m wondering if the tax money raised by the Homeless Industrial Complex will buy any of these properties to house the homeless on the streets of SF and Houston.
Read the occupant reviews on the Timber Ridge Apartments website…..rats, roaches, no hot water, no maintenance, etc. Even the homeless wouldn’t want to live there.
so it’s perfect fit for them
you’d be surprised at some of the filth people live in.
That is exactly what they doing up here in Seattle/ King County and paying top dollar for the properties too.
So much so that I am very suspicious about kickbacks/campaign contributions.
EL,
It’s ghetto luxury, don’t be soooo suspicious.
I like to try and estimate the occupancy of big new apartment complexes by looking at the lights at 9 pm on a Sunday evening, or counting the decks with anything on them ( everyone puts something on the deck). With few exceptions occupancy is lower than is being talked about. Unlike condo’s which can have absentee owners, an empty apartment is a money loser.
I agree with the balconies. So many empty balconies on these mixed use complexes that have gone up in the last 10 years around SoCal. Cities need to have some way of enforcing capacity requirements. For example if your building has been around for 3 years, it should be 70 percent full. This would help with the homeless situation and create a more realistic form of rent control.
Ridiculous.
It’s private property, it doesn’t belong to someone else.
Instead of advocating the theft of someone else’s property, you and those who agree with you can buy it and let the homeless live in it rent free.
“It’s private property, it doesn’t belong to someone else.”
That only works to a point – which we haven’t reached.
Social contracts become null once a certain degree of inequality and societal division occur. Then it ‘law of the jungle.’
I know, you’re talking about now. I’ve yet to be accused of using someone else’s post as a excuse to vent my mind! : )
Augustus Frost, you’re spot on. It’s amazing how quick people are to steal.
Never mind the fact that such policies will guarantee future rental shortages. Just as rental control ended new construction of multi-unit rental buildings in the 80s, the new generation of laws attacking landlords will do the same today.
So, then, per your values, a pirate equity company could buy up all apartments in a city and charge rents that result in 100% evictions.
Ayn Rand was a sociopath.
What happened to the housing shortage and rising rents. Guess they can’t outrun interest rates
Maybe … household formations are reverting.
During COVID, the average number of people per household likely decreased. People sort shelter away from dodgy housemates. Increased demand; increased rents.
Post COVID, and with inflationary / interest rate pressure on purchasing power, there might be a trend back to shared accommodation, either with strangers or with relatives. Reduced demand; reduced rents.
Caveat: all real estate is local.
The Fed skewed traditional risk return relationships with their peculiar rate manipulations
Yield chasing
Over leveraging
For every action there is an equal and opposite reaction
Maybe the Fed should stick to a hard rail forumla
Fed Funds = 3 month moving average of a legitimate inflation metric
The idea of a market interest rate makes a lot of sense. In a real boom, activity bids up interest rates on real capital putting a damper on borrowing.
Fed has messed up twice in less than two years. Pumping up money supply in the last year of a housing bubble and now running money supply quickly negative just as the bubble is popping ensuring a crash landing. Two wrongs don’t make it correct policy.
And as usual, the bag holder will be the small investor.
No, the bag holder will be large investors.
Nope. I own a bunch of ABR. I’m getting spanked too. Even the preferreds are getting slammed. Not a SWAN for quite awhile.
Wolf, thank you very much for the multifamily update.
Wolf Street us the best financial news site on the web.
The Wolfman types way over my head. Love the education from him about the FED………
One of Wolf’s most valuable uncovered data points is just how much “stacked” debt/equity has been pumped into these overvalued assets…multiple lenders holding multiple tranches, sitting on top of (multiple?) equity interests.
That’s how you get goofy overvaluations (well, along with ZIRP) – you get multiple disparate parties (with convoluted, intermingling rights) to all pump money into a deal.
You’ve really got to be a genius deal maker/residual equity holder to aggressively use floating rate financing at historically low rates and not have an escape plan…floating rate was what blew up the retail residential rubes in 2008…how do “pros” make the exact same mistake?
And, at least now we can guess at the cause of paradoxically exploding rents across the nation post Covid…landlords who leveraged up using floating rate debt, desperately trying to dump the consequences of their overpaying/poor financing decisions onto their tenants.
Wolf, any macro stats on which borrowing sectors are most exposed to floating rate debt? Aggregate totals of floating rate debt?
Floaters are an obvious but unthought of iceberg in the exact same way security portfolio impairments were pre-SVB/unZIRP.
Wherever floaters concentrated…that is where the bodies are going to start piling up.
I’d like Wolf to develop 10 one-hour videos explaining the fed, money supply, and all that, for the dummies (me).
Is it wrong that I am enjoying seeing these outfits getting taken to the cleaners? Is that wrong?
ask that touchy-feely kind of question to your AI chat bot. but here, in the land of wolves, it’s absolutely ok to enjoy watching what happens to sheep.
Wait 6 months ,layoffs companies downsize . Stock. Market correction perfect recipe for deflation and defaults.Residential will get wiped out . Our banking system expands 10 -$1.00 on loans it goes the other way in a depression.
10 cents-$1.00 sorry
I really think a deep recession is coming, but I still can’t figure out how to play it other than short duration treasuries, a little precious metals and no debt.
Policy is so extreme now, you don’t know what can be done. Bank lending is slowing, but we know banks will lend if government guarantees it.
“The loan has since then been in special servicing.” Not sure if this is the same thing as when I was in banking. In the mid 80s, our Special Assets Department handled nonperforming commercial loans. Another auditor and I were auditing the department. We had an appointment to speak to the department head. He was behind his desk piled so high with loan files that all we could see was cigar smoke coming up over the files. He was in a loud conversation with someone. He waved us in. We sat. The phone call finished. He looked over the loan files and said “Sorry guys, had to take the call, it was the Governor of Alaska.” Apparently, he was working out the bank’s nonperforming loan to a large logging mill that had political implications in the state. So Special Assets are serious business with important political implications beyond just financial outcomes. These guys are heavy hitters.
“According to Fitch it is looking for a partner to recapitalize the properties.” Translation: they are looking for someone dumb enough to put money into this dog.
Thanks for these latest series of articles! They’re much more informative than the mainstream press on the state of real estate liabilities. That said, I wonder if focusing on potential losses to banks is fighting the last war…
The last GFC in 2007/08 hit investment and commercial banks who had held onto large portions of the securitized loans they marketed to others. But now, as you’ve shown, banks have fairly small and probably manageable exposures. The real exposure is now with investors. So perhaps we should be paying attention to pension funds, insurance companies, etc?
It’s sort of like how the changes in the pound sterling markets led to gilt-based distress in pension funds, not banks. So if the next financial crisis were to occur, what are the actors most likely to fail? And more importantly for us as taxpayers, who will be considered too-big-to-fail and be bailed out?
I can easily see public pension systems being bailed out if they get caught. Next up would probably be large insurance companies; no politician wants to tell their constituents that grandpa’s life insurance policy, that he’s been paying into for decades, is no longer in effect just when he’s about to croak. Depending on how craven the politicians will be, it could then include purely financial players like REITs, private equity players, and hedge funds.
The biggest story of the last GFC was how distress would show up in seemingly unrelated markets. I remember how monolines, an obscure industry no one outside of bond traders studying for their license exams knew about, suddenly became a front-page issue and needed to be bailed out (they didn’t need to be, IMHO, but they were, nonetheless).
Since that time, regulations have forced risk to be dispersed away from systemically important banks. But that risk isn’t gone. It’s just pooled in other parts of the financial world. Parts that regulators, always fighting the last war, aren’t looking at. My concern is that some of those parts will be deemed too-big-to-fail, and bailouts will be undertaken once again.
FWIW, I do think the Bank of England and the Fed dealt with the pension and bank run issues, respectively, fairly well. The temporary market turmoil was resolved without taxpayer cost and without stopping QT. But if a big public pension fund blows up because they went chasing for yield in CRE that is now going down the toilet, political pressure will be immense to step up and make them whole in one way or another.
In CA the state pension fund obligations would be met by the state, which is already running a deficit. The banking crisis isn’t over and the Treasury has no policy for bailing out depositors, other than the one they abrogated. They set regional banks up to fail, which is the main source of lending for businesses. Without viable apartments the homeless problem gets worse, and very little affordable housing in this state was ever affordable, its simply subsidized expensive housing. If you can’t make it building apartments during the biggest housing squeeze in history, something is broken. Now I understand Blackrock is handling the sale of MBS for the FED, while Blackstone, which is seperate is deep into the homes for rent business. Then they cool off the labor market. I wonder how section 8 will work this time around?
“…if a big public pension fund blows up because they went chasing for yield in CRE that is now going down the toilet, political pressure will be immense to step up and make them whole in one way or another.”
That’s what the PBGC is for. Of course, when it gets swamped….uh oh.
Remember Mario Draghi? He had his hand on the printer and said he would do “whatever it takes” to defend the Euro, and the run on the Euro ended. The Fed will also do whatever it takes to stop any runs on banks, pension funds, insurers or other financial entities that it worries might start a wider panic. That’s why the stock market keeps holding up; they know the printer will start if an important player wobbles, and practically any financial entity can be deemed important. SVB is a good example.
That’s only possible as long as the DXY doesn’t crash.
There won’t be infinite “printing” at the risk of placing the Empire in jeopardy.
And yet the Association of Realtors says we’re at/past bottom. 🤣🤭🤦♂️ Truth is, we’ve barely seen the tip of it.
Step 1: Draw down 2 decades of monopoly money equity from existing homeowners with the allure of new, severely overpriced homes.
Step 2: Make the up and comers (Millennials and Gen Z) think they have no choice but to chase and compete with said monopoly money equity, locking them into wage slavedom for a couple decades.
Step 3: Tank the stock market, draining the excesses in 401(k)s
Step 4: Crash real estate for the better part of a decade due to persistent stagflation.
Step 4: Buy back into real estate in the basement as Boomers exit the world stage left, leaving their heirs with capital losses on their homes purchased 2018-2023.
Had to work hard to mess this up. The complaints over the past year have been about rising rents, housing shortages, etc. Like Zillo losing money in a rising market. SBA bank failure. Too many MBAs…..
My son was living in Stuyvesant Town in NYC ( the largest apartment complex in the US) when it went broke. Blackstone and other partners took a haircut from 5Billion they paid to 3.2Billion. Thing was, the place was fully occupied and they still couldn’t cash flow it. The weird part is that they applied the security deposit and last months rent to current rent because it represented a liability for the new owners. I am sure it bummed the property managers to have no leverage over the renters when they left.
Whatever happened to HUD (Housing and Urban Development). The Secretary of HUD is a Presidential cabinet post that must be sitting around the conference table in the Oval Office, surely all the Presidents must recognize the person they nominated. Since they are confirmed by the Senate, maybe a couple of Senators would think of them from time to time. All of these housing issues for years and not a cricket out of that or any other societal cabinet post; i.e., education, etc.
All these cabinet positions are good for nothing for public.
These positions are good for these individual and their friends
Don’t expect anything good from these cabinet position holders
Google reviews of those complexes are enlightening. Seems like current mgmt is skimping on a lot of maintenance.
They’re being sued by contractors over nonpayment of $1.6 million in invoices.
it seems when they stopped making mortgage payments, they just collected rents but stopped paying for stuff, and stopped pretty much everything, and let the lender clean up the mess.
This stuff is really tough on tenants.
In checking the location of the Houston apartments, they are in kinda crappy parts of town. Back in the late 70’s some were pretty good locations. But now, not so much. These look like a hard sell in 2023.