And if the Most Clamored-for Recession Ever Fails to Appear? How a Higher Inflation Target Would Hit Markets, Banks’ Exposure to CRE, Blowups of Subprime Auto Dealers-Lenders…

Wolf Richter on This Week in Money, at HoweStreet.com
“….a higher inflation target….”
This is a crime against humanity. An inflation target period is theft. They are changing the rules as they go to protect the net worths of the wealthy while destroying the working class and the poor. The wealthy have declared war on the people and have hijacked the government to do their bidding. The entire US government is shot through with corruption.
PS – Yes, I am listening to the podcast. I am about 10 minutes in. I always read the articles and listen.
The original inflation target was a purely arbitrarily decision based off some chaps in New Zealand.
Why do you think your understanding of how much purchasing power past-currency should have over future-goods and future-services is so sacred?
In many ways, the incentive to buy now, and the evaporation of previous wealth, is a good thing.
Sarcasm? Why do people get mad when the stock market drops to 666? Why are they entitled for it to rise every year at the expense of the general populace via money printing?
“In many ways, the incentive to buy now…is a good thing.”
Saving for the future is definitely a bad thing and should be discouraged at all costs.
/s
Ha sadly it already is. Thats what unemployment and social security are for! Remember when people were making 50k a year or more on unemployment? Ah the good ole days /s
Since we’re asking dumb questions, why are you still breathing?
“With a strong labor market you can’t get a recession.”
This is why Powell was derelict in his slowing of rate hikes. He once again erred on the side of speculators and the wealthy. Inflation is raging.
“Used vehicle price declines have ended…we may see used vehicle prices rising again…”
So depreciating assets are once again rising. And the FED should “pause” WHY, Wolf? Makes no sense whatsoever.
The more people that are betting on a recession and pivot then the less likely they are to need to have a recession and pivot. It’s kind of funny.