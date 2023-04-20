Housing Market Takes Another Step Back: Home Prices Drop Year-over-Year for Second Month. Already Dismal Sales Fell

Investors lost interest too: Sales to all-cash buyers plunged 24% year-over-year.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The median price of all types of previously owned homes – houses, condo, co-ops – whose sales closed in March, fell year-over-year by 0.9% to $375,700, according to the National Association of Realtors. This was the second year-over-year decline in a row since February 2012, when the market emerged from Housing Bust 1 (historic data via YCharts):
For single-family houses, the median price fell 1.4% year-over-year, the second year-over-year decline in a row. But for condos, the median price still increased 2.1% year-over-year.
The year-over-year decline of the overall median price came despite the 3.3% month-to-month increase in March from February. But it’s spring selling season when prices typically rise, and that increase was smaller than last year’s February-to-March increase; hence the bigger year-over-year decline.
The median price has fallen by 9.2% from the seasonal peak in June 2022 (historic data via YCharts):
Sales of previously owned homes fell by 2.4% in March from February, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales of a dismal 4.44 million homes, undoing part of the jump in February from deep-dismal January, which had been the worst month since 2010. So there had been 12 months in a row of month-to-month declines through January, an increase in February, and now another decline in March.
Compared to March 2022, sales were down 22%. Compared to March 2021, sales were down 26.5%. Compared to March 2019, sales were down 15%. Compared to March 2018, sales were down 19%.
Priced right, just about any property will sell. And lower prices would bring out the buyers which would help unfreeze the market, given these mortgage rates.
But sellers – including those that bought a home and moved into it but haven’t put the home they moved out of on the market, which was the thing to do to ride up the price spike all the way – well, they’re are still thinking that this too shall pass. “This too” being the 6%-plus mortgage rates, or rather the 4%-plus mortgage rates, which we had exactly a year ago, because that’s when the market started to derail.
Actual sales in March – not seasonally adjusted, not annual rate – fell 21% year-over-year to 360,000 properties. This was up from February, as it is nearly every year due to the seasonality of home sales, but it was up less than in March last year.
Sales of single-family houses, at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.99 million in March, were down 2.7% from February and down 21% from March last year.
Sales of condos and co-ops, at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 450,000 in March, were flat with February and down 29% year-over-year.
By region, year-over-year sales plunged in all regions (percent change from year ago, map via NAR):
Sales to all-cash buyers – often investors and second home buyers – plunged 24% year-over-year to 96,000 properties in March, from 127,000 properties in March 2022.
Median days on the market lengthened. Homes that actually sold spent 29 days on the market in March, up from 17 days in March last year, according to the National Association of Realtors.
Another measure of median days on the market also lengthened: Homes were either sold or were pulled off the market after 54 days in March, up from 36 days a year ago, according to realtor.com.
Months’ supply, at 2.6 months, was up from 1.9 months a year ago, but remained low by historical standards.
Active listings (= total listed inventory minus properties with pending sales), at 563,000 properties, were up by 60% from a year ago. The first three months of the year are usually the low points for active listings, and if historical patterns play out, they will rise from here.
But active listings remained low by historical standards as potential sellers are still trying to outwait the increase in mortgage rates, and as potential buyers have pulled back, and the market – as depicted by the dismal sales despite lower prices – remains partially frozen (data via realtor.com):
Wow! Cash buyers are even pulling back.
Cash buyers ain’t stupid. They know that higher mortgage rates mean they should get a better price, cash or not.
Why catch a falling knife?
Everyone is saying 5.25-5.50 terminal Fed rate ……. The flood of money printing to inflate this asset bubble is not gone and will continue to fuel inflation. Big surprise coming to the markets when inflation spikes back up.
I don’t think they were all cash buyers? It could be bought with “cash” on leverage
That’s a really good point. Likely a lot of “cash” buyers weren’t actually cash buyers.
Plus, a lot of cash was coming from home sales in HCOL areas and stock sales, both of which aren’t too hot right now.
I rent a home for sale outside Austin TX which was just listed for sale. I am moving and have witnessed the slowdown. The number of people looking is minuscule yet the realtor / homeowner told me it would be sold overnight. They’ve had 3 viewings. IMO it’s a $375,000 house listed for 468,000. The people looking don’t even check out the yard or upstairs. All the new rentals I’ve looked at have had reduced prices or have been stubbornly sitting for 1-2 months. I’m updated via email on price changes and it’s frequent.
Owners are very delusional as always and will find out the hard way it’s getting harder to find willing and able parties set to overpay in this new housing bubble bust 2.0. Anybody who doubts this is insane. Especially with the new law making mortgage rates higher for those of us with high credit to subsidize those who have bad credit.
Buyers have been over paying in Austin for 20 years now. Why would they stop no?
Because all those cushy tech jobs have disappeared and all those h1bs can’t get another job to stay in their overpriced houses. Tech salaries have also taken a hit in the last few months.
The West shows the largest drop (-31%): this is where the tech boom really mattered. Fear is finally setting in after the latest layoffs with Disney and Meta, and many workers are postponing home purchases due to fear of layoffs. Read Team Blind and LinkedIn stories: hundreds of resumes sent out and no calls or interviews.
The stalemate is incredible though: many homeowners want even more for their homes than during the peak and deny any correction has taken place. The entire stock, Crypto, and housing markets now hang on the belief in the imminent Fed Pivot.
We shall see if Jerome caves in once again. If he does not, kiss housing and asset bubbles goodbye. If he does, kiss the dollar goodbye.
I think the housing data will be uglier once the debt ceiling is raised, and the avalanche of new treasuries flood the market and raise the rates.
Yes. Asking prices remain high even here in flyover land. Some additional price cut activity along the way but overall prices still very inflated and inventory is paltry. The decent properties are still selling quickly – but only because there are so few of them.
I think the resiliency of the job market has caught Powell off guard. So I don’t see a “cave” this year.
Obviously, the Federal Reserve has ZERO INTENTION TO ‘PIVOT’ and will continue to increase the Federal Funds Rate to at least 5.25%.
Several in my circle are ditching 3% mortgages, and moving up 1.5x from what their current place sells for at 6%+. 2x their monthly payment (at today’s prices) and 3x+ what they’re actually paying from when they bought a few years ago. Asking prices are a bit lower here but houses are still getting 10+ offers.
The psychology of “they could afford that? I wonder what we could afford…” is real and drives people back into the market even if monthly costs are tulipmania. I think it’ll take a lot to break it.
Agreed.
I feel like the only way to break it is to literally break the consumer with job losses…?
You have to give it to these people of holding on to never ending optimism/hopium or whatever you will call it.
The only reason you would do something like that is to basically think rainy days will never come or if it does they will bounce right back up..
Hopium is a helluva drug
The Fed will have to destroy the housing market in order to save it 🤣
Prices in my area, Woodstock GA – 30188, appear to be very resilient. Still waiting for the real crash beyond just transactions. So far, it’s been mostly a nothingburger outside of 8-10 major markets.
Extremely pleased to see 30YFRM moving higher, 6.67% as of today per MND.
According to redfin- 30188 has a 52k population and yet 189 properties active with almost 100 at 90+ days?
Median sale price is down 40k since the top of 2022.
Compare that to my old neck of the woods 80439
Less than 25k population, 90 properties sitting forever and median price topped in 2022 at 1M, and is now down to the mid 800s.
It’s a slow moving train most people won’t see it until it’s too late.
The trains light is on,and the whistle is blowing ..But still many will be run over,at least they can camp below the bridges
Definitely good news and as always contrary to what MSM is trying to still sell the FOMO crowds on…oh the market has turned around because interest rates is starting to dip and we are at a soft landing…blah blah…
In my neck of SoCal, watching the comps there has been a bump up in closed prices this Spring but not so much as to hit the peak Spring ’22 levels. I’m forecasting the price declines will resume in late summer through the end of the year, although it won’t be steep. I don’t think the jury comes in on where the trough ends up anytime soon. Maybe 2026-27ish.
What effect is the fee to be charged to home buyers with credit scores of 680 or higher that goes into effect on May 1 expected to have on sales to buyers with scores above that figure? This fee on top of the higher mortgage interest rates could convince people that this isn’t the time to buy.
Loan-Level Price Adjustment Matrix you can look it up.
If you take the average good creditor at 740 and 400k at 6% and keep to a a 15 – 20% down, around $40 a month more give or take $10 bucks.
The effect will range from very little to nothing.
Read the tables yourself and you’ll wonder why you gave any credence to the alarmist article you read in the New York Post or the Moonie Times.
“Alarmist article”
Its not about the amount, its about the principle: interest rate is the price of risk, and this yet another attempt to manipulate it.
The question I was answering wasn’t about the “principle [sic].” It was about the likely effect on sales. The answer, again, is either zero or close to zero.
Why are buyers with good credit scores being penalized?
It “levels the playing field” because working hard and paying your bills might allow you to improve your life for you and your family. You should feel bad about doing anything like that. If you don’t feel bad about it, this should correct your selfish thinking.
Its a conspiracy!
The freeze is real. As a credit union mortgage lender, I have not been this slow in a spring market since I got into the business 11 years ago. It’s brutal out there.
Hmmm….do you know of any peers who lived through 2008/2009?
Was gonna say the same thing. 2005 to 2012.
There are still pocket of insanity (stupidity?) out there.
My wife and I have been looking for retirement property for 5 years. We finally found a place. It was down 25% from the original listing. We offered 75% in cash. After the haggling, we ended up at 80%.
On the day we made our 80% offer official, the seller got a cash offer for full price. We declined to participate in a bidding war.
Who are these people still offering full price cash? They could have outbid us and saved themselves hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Southern California is one of those pockets of insanity/stupidity. Inventory is so ridiculously low that any halfway-desirable properties still draw FOMO idiots knocking each other over for an opportunity to overpay.
You did the right thing. You’ll eventually find something you like even better, and a nutball won’t swoop in. Patience is golden.
People who are wining today in bidding war would be loser in next year or so. Similarly, people who won bidding war in 2021 and 2022 are losers now.
Let’s compare the %age of American citizens who could afford buying a home:
60s/70s approximately 70% of adult citizens could afford homes, largely because most of them held good paying, full time jobs
2021-23: only 48% of adult citizens can afford buying a home. Part-time, low wage jobs with huge costs of auto/home loans; Insurance, Energy, Tech costs; Health Care, Rising Bank rates that all add up to the woes for multiple millions of citizens.
Rubicon
Not sure where you got your stats, but a 22% drop in those who can afford to buy a house vs 60 years ago does not sound that bad, especially when renting has become more preferable in the past 20+ years.
How To Lie With Statistics, a great book. Easy application here….”Sure, prices are flat vs a year ago, but prices are UP this month. The long awaited bottom in housing is now behind us, and a healthy upward trend can continue.”
Signed, Your Friend,
Lawrence Yun
You gotta give it to Lawrence…if they make a part 2 of that movie Thank you for smoking, they should include him as part of that lobbying squad and propaganists characters.
3 out of 4 houses for sale in my hood are under contract.
Wow, people in your hood are dumping that many homes? Do they know something we don’t?
Crazy, but about 12 of the 24 home builders that on public stock markets are very close or may be breaking above all time highs this past week .
NVR, DHI, SKY, PHM, TMHC, TPH, UHG, CVCO, GRBK, LEN, IBP. Most of these are up 100% from the lows of last year.
It’s truly insane. In 2008 I started loading up on long-term puts of home builders, which panned out very well. This smells like another opportunity.
Wolf, can you please address the southeast and particularly Atlanta? Prices here are still going up, especially in the affluent northern suburbs. We keep hoping for some relief but none so far. Our prices are still low compared to the west coast or the northeast, but prices for something nice & move-in ready has almost doubled over the past 3 yrs, and now our spring market has very little for sale resulting in high prices for the few available. Our adult daughter is trying to buy and she just keeps watching the prices continue to go up. Wolf, if you can provide any insight on this market, that would be very appreciated.
The numbers are going to remain small for a long time as people who refinanced or bought the previous few years at rock bottom rates can’t or don’t want to move and have a much higher payment. The reason home builders are up is because the market recognizes that existing sales are going to struggle and people will be forced to buy newly built homes. Many of the home builders have maintained prices by providing incentives or buying down the loan rate.
Yeah it’s Principle, Interest, Taxes (PIT). I is deadly and P has to pay for it. T doesn’t matter much except in NJ, IL, CA. We’ll see if P pays the piper but sellers need to wake up, maybe get cut in half I’d reckon. FED to the rescue like the stock market?
Moi ,T always matter ,there progressive and brutal ,
Starting 5/1. People with good credit and 20% down payment will have to pay more to subsidize high risk borrowers? Is this even legal?
LMAO. LLPA payment tables were changed slightly, and the whole internet is losing its composure because of a few overblown articles in tabloid newspapers trying to make political hay from it.
“Experts believe that borrowers with a credit score of about 680 would pay around $40 more per month on a $400,000 mortgage under rules from the Federal Housing Finance Agency that go into effect May 1, costs that will help subsidize people with lower credit ratings also looking for a mortgage, according to a Washington Times report Tuesday. ”
If this is true, that would be an extra $480/year and $14,400 for 30 years that you have to pay. Crazy
It is crazy times (even out here in podunk America…pacific northwest). An undeveloped property near me (remote, no timber, no power and NO WATER RIGHTS) was bought at a tax sale last December by a realtor for $95K and just sold for $175K (on market for 1 week). How does that pencil out with a construction loan, solar power, and required water collection/treatment system installation? And it’s far enough out they would have to work remotely (if not retired). That’s a chunk of cash if it’s just a weekend camp site. Now I’m waiting for my property assessment to get jacked some more (already went up ~20% this year). Still wishfully hoping for a return to sanity.
We need suckers for price discovery. If all sales freeze, there can not be price discovery
in markets, volume is always the confirmation of price action.
The real estate market is extremely illiquid sale prices may be moving down, but so is the volume traded.
not until the damage in the commercial real estate sector spills into and tips over the pyramided real estate games in the residential sector will we see true price discovery.
IMO
How does the commercial real estate sector effect the residential sector?
It doesn’t
In my zip code, median house price is down 37% YOY but prices are down only 5% (if at all). That’s because there’s very few sales except at the low end so median house price change reflects sales mix, not price change.
Everyone agrees Rez real estate is slow moving and localized, and comments reflect pockets of no slow down etc. WOLF’s articles every month or so touch on national trends, which are in fact sloooow moving.
I think we’re not giving the average homebuyer AND seller enough credit. The current stalemate might just neutralize the big “bust” that is manifesting like a pinhole leak (down 1.4% YOY). Even if this pace TRIPLES over the next 3 years, the median is down maybe 12-15% from all time highs ? That’s not even a reversion back to the 2019 trend line.
Buyers and Sellers learned something from the GFC which was housing-based. No harm in treading softly from either side.
Look at the slope of the case shiller plots. Wolf provided them recently. That will tell you what’s going on. The YOY numbers are confusing at best
Low inventory is a good point . The sales percentage down are not a function of price but affordability at current prices and with inventory low those folks with the shadow inventory have not elected to sell . This process clearly takes more than a year when QT started.