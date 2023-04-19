But What If We Don’t Get a Recession in 2023? That Would Be a Bummer for Wall Street

Just a slower-growth muddle-through economy that adjusts to higher rates and sticky inflation.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
It makes sense to see a recession later this year. The Fed has hiked interest rates with the top of its policy rates now at 5.0%. Businesses and consumers haven’t had to deal with these kinds of short-term interest rates in 15 years. Three banks have blown up because long-term rates have risen sharply, and they got caught not preparing for it, and depositors then pulled the rug out from under them. Economists are widely predicting a recession later this year. Even the Federal Reserve’s staff projections, prepared for the March meeting and mentioned in the minutes, included the possibility of “a mild recession starting later this year.”
So the recession scenario later this year is getting baked in. Wall Street’s megaphones, assorted hedge fund gurus, and the occasional bond kings are all on board: We’re going to get a recession, and the Fed is going to be forced to cut rates this year to deal with it.
Rate cuts is what all these people want, because they hope that it would put an end to this horrible misery where the money isn’t free, and they’re counting on it and they’re betting on it.
But before the cuts, there will be one more hike, they figure. The likelihood of a 25-basis point rate hike on May 3 has risen to 87% today, according to the Investing.com Fed Rate Hike Monitor, which is based on CME Fed Fund futures. So that is now kind of a done deal, as far as markets are concerned.
If the Fed hikes its policy rates by 25 basis points, to a range of 5.0% to 5.25%., markets then expect rate cuts by year end.
The likelihood of one or more rate cuts by December is 87%, according to the Rate Hike Monitor. Specifically:
- One cut: 30%;
- Two cuts: 35%;
- Three cuts: 18%;
- Four cuts: 4%.
Some things in the economy have started to wobble. Three mid-sized banks collapsed in March – two crypto-eager banks, Silvergate Bank and Signature Bank; and the startup-centered bank, Silicon Valley Bank. They all were concentrated on a peculiar bunch of depositors with lots of uninsured deposits: crypto companies and massively funded startup companies. Then there was some contagion, and other banks got hit by runs and were teetering for a few days.
But the Fed’s liquidity programs largely ended the deposit flight, banks have been paying back those loans, and now all eyes are back on bank earnings – and so far for Q1, bank earnings have been pretty good.
Earnings at the largest banks benefited from the spread between what they’re paying on deposits and what they’re charging on their loans, and revenues at the four mega-banks all jumped. They all increased their loan loss provisions, but the banks generated so much in profits that it barely made a dent. JPMorgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon is still seeing “the storm clouds” on the horizon that he saw a year ago, but they’re still on the horizon. He said that the US would eventually have a recession, and everyone can agree with that because eventually, there’s always a recession.
But what if there’s no recession this year?
Consumers slowed their spending late last year. But this year, they got used to all the stuff going on around them, and they picked up their spending.
We saw that in retail sales for the first three months: Q1 was up by 1.7% from Q4 and by 5.4% from the same period a year ago, despite plunging prices of gasoline and dropping prices of many goods that retailers sell:
And we saw it in overall consumer spending, which includes services, and all of it adjusted for inflation, through February. The three-month moving average of “real” consumer spending, adjusted for inflation, was up 2.4% year-over-year. Better than just muddling through, but a notch below the 2.9% “real” consumer spending growth on average in 2015 through 2019, when interest rates were a lot lower. You can see the slowdown late last year and the pickup this year:
St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard told Reuters in an interview that “Wall Street is very engaged in the idea there’s going to be a recession in six months or something, but that isn’t really the way you would read an expansion like this.”
They may see rate cuts in the near future, part of a recession-breeds-accommodation view of the world, he told Reuters, but “the labor market just seems very, very strong. And the conventional wisdom is that if you have a strong labor market that feeds into strong consumption … and that’s a big chunk of the economy.”
“It doesn’t seem like the moment to be predicting that you have a recession in the second half of 2023,” he said. These recession forecasts “are coming from models that put too much weight on the idea that interest rates went up quickly,” he said.
And “what about the pandemic money still to be spent off, both at the state and local level and at the individual household level?”
The trillions of dollars that the government handed out directly to consumers, businesses, and state and local governments are still sloshing through the system. States like California are racking up big deficits on an accounting basis, but they’re still sitting on piles of cash from the pandemic, and they are spending it.
Consumers are awash in cash. You can see that in the deposits at banks which hit $18 trillion by the end of 2021 and have now dipped to $17.4 trillion, which is still huge. You can see it in the different measures of money market funds that have all shot up. Consumers have also parked a lot of cash in Treasury bills. Many of these instruments are paying from 4% to 5% in interest.
That’s a lot of additional cash-flow that consumers are now getting. On, say, $10 trillion of all these instruments combined, an average 3.5% interest rate would generate $350 billion a year in cash flow that consumers didn’t get 15 months ago during the near-0% era, and that they now get to spend. And many, especially retirees, are spending every dime of that cash flow.
I’ve been saying for a while that this is a weird economy. It has refused to go into a recession despite the higher rates, and despite some wobbles in some areas. Instead, it’s adjusting to the 5% rates and to higher inflation. Everyone is getting used to it.
“Inflation is coming down, but not as fast as Wall Street expects,” Bullard said. To get a handle on inflation, Bullard feels that the Fed should hike further after the May meeting to push its policy rate into the mid-5% range.
“You want to be responsive to incoming data through the summer into the fall,” he said. “You wouldn’t want to be caught giving forward guidance that said we’re definitely not doing anything and then have inflation coming in too hot or too sticky.”
Once interest rates are considered “sufficiently restrictive” to slow inflation, Bullard felt “the bias would be higher for longer” to make sure inflation is fully under control.
And so the economy muddles through with muted growth, relatively high inflation, and 5%-plus short-term interest rates, and it’s adjusting to it, and consumers and businesses are getting used to it, and they’re sustaining this inflation by getting used to it, and so there’s no recession that would cause the Fed to loosen monetary policies, and after 14 years of free money, we’d be in a new era where money isn’t free anymore, and that would be a bummer for Wall Street.
An alternative way for the Fed is to let the inflation rise, do no more QT or QE, and let the system finds its new equilibrium. In this scheme, the 50T borrowed by the US Govt by end of 2024 will not be a big number, the stock market does not drop, and everything works out in a few years. Comments?
Change the word ” works ” to blows. out in a few years.
That certainly is an “alternative way” for the Fed, in the same sense in which ramping up the drinking is an “alternative way” to deal with the problem of alcoholism.
If the Fed has the resolve to keep rates above inflation long enough, history says inflation should continue down even with a stronger than usual labor market, right? I feel like in the same way that inflation expectations can fuel inflation, recession expectations can fuel deflation. Maybe a sluggish economy for years could be that soft landing unicorn? Would that be preferable to a (shorter) recession that we bounce back from quicker and stronger?
Curve will eventually re-vert, sooner than later, and ish hits the fan.
“do no more QT or QE”
That’s what they are doing already. Asset holdings are rolling off naturally, not being sold
Great analysis, thanks. I’m not sure that the regular people will feel the weight of a recession as much as the wealthy will. Which of course the conundrum.
The regular people have been in a recession for at least several decades.
IMO, it is the result of the gov’s misguided policies as prescribed by Princeton and Harvard and their kin. Which reminds me to recommend an old album
The James Gang Rides Again
“Comments?”
Dumb. Very dumb.
1) The 14 amendment : debt incurred to suppress resurrection will be
paid. In the next 2Y US gov debt might rise to $35T.
2) The gov will do what it takes not to avoid default, pay SS, defense, pump the regional banks and reparation…
3) Recession : forget about it.
4) A poison pill for future republican administration, if it ever come.
I guess the no landing or soft landing scenario is looking more and more like the new reality..
Guess time to throw in my towel and hoping the housing market will correct anytime to “normal” level in SoCal..perhaps this is the new normal and perhaps this time is different…disappointing to say the least..
Wait a minute… this article is talking about spending (such as consumer spending), inflation, and higher interest rates. It’s not about housing. Housing won’t fare well with higher interest rates. But house prices are not part of how we measure GDP. House prices can decline in a growing economy just fine. Higher mortgage rates will do it. And higher mortgage rates are a function of higher inflation, which is a function of many things, including a reasonably strong economy.
I know I know Wolf, just doing my old man rant :) and since housing is my #1 focus that’s why I threw it in my earlier comment. The whole notion of consumers getting used to higher prices, I think there’s some of that going on with the housing market, at least on the surface it looks that way in SoCal for now…
Trust me, I know you’re right and I am on that same camp, it’s the patience part I need work on…
I’ve felt very strongly.about this for at least the last 6 months.
The Fed has made.a.serious mistake doing 1/4 point increases, not wanting to piss off Wall St. and crash the market to reality. Sorry S&P at 3640 isnt reality.
Doing the 1/4 point rate hikes allowed the markets to absorb the ‘shock and awe’ and here we stand wondering why it’s so resilient.
The Fed should’ve been doing at least, and should be doing in May, a 1/2 rate hike.
There IS a point where the Fed hits a ceiling in hikes, due to debt payments, we all know that,
What happens when the Fed hits the ceiling and cant raise further, say 5 1/2 or 6% Not a chance in hell the Fed can raise higher.
PS, I dont forsee a housing crash either. Prices soften from absurdity, YES, but not crash. I hear this year after, year, after year, heres the reality
There’s a housing shortage,
Covid created demand, WFH
Higher rates = No sellers
Builders have been managing their supply very tight, maximizing profits
The only blimp I see on the radar that could possibly stir this sh1t stew up enough to cause ripples is the CRE market.
We’re starting to see defaults, there’s $1.25 TRILLION needing to refinance in the next couple years, and they’re running a 18% vacancy rate in many markets.
Could that eggon the coveted ‘recession’ once and for all?
Nothing else is working…..
Radar is not needed to see a blimp. Hopefully it is not the Hindenburg.
If the things you say are true then why has the CS index had such a steep decline in so many markets?
Wolf
New construction spending is not part of the GDP calculation? If I recall correctly, only pre-existing homes are not.
Read again what I said:
“But house prices are not part of how we measure GDP.”
There is nothing about construction spending in my entire comment. Nor about home sales. But “house PRICES.”
Don’t give up Phoenix. The housing market will correct. It will just take some time. Be patient.
Be patient. It will take a while for more debt to roll over and bankruptcies to begin in earnest. On existing debt, real interest rates aren’t even positive yet. People hoping for a pivot will just have to keep waiting, the fireworks haven’t even begun.
I came here to mirror this sentiment. I’ve about given up on the American dream. I wonder if we’re alone? What’s the point if we can’t own homes. No home, no retirement.
“The American Dream? You need to be asleep to believe it.” George Carlin
Gotta wait for all the desperate dans who blink first to finish taking their respective plunges…once you’ve run low on greater fools, then you’ll see some cooling off.
Millions of boomers will expire. Meanwhile they will be selling housing to downsize and pay for life. I would ask how old you are. I didn’t start buying a townhouse until I was 37. It took that long to pay off student loans and save up the down payment.
What are student loans,hahaha
100% agree. I have a great job. Make good enough money. Doesn’t seem to matter. And no, I’m not going to go ghetto or live own some loser utopia where you walk, bike or whatever with your neighbors that all sing together on their way to work at the WeWork Office. Just wanted a normalish home in a decent neighborhood where you don’t get accidentally shot opening the wrong mailbox or driving up the wrong freaking driveway.
Nah. I got three boys 12 and under. Think I would tell them military service for this country where a freaking house is out of reach? (BTW, our military is great.). Oh but we’ll send money to another country for their war, make sure a dude can dress like a chick, make banks for billionaires whole… but for the me’s out there- you get zip. Nada. Not even a level playing field.
Sorry for the Depth Charge level rant (as he is the master) but I have learned a lot from this site and from all the comments. Sadly, the thing I have learned the most is that for the average dude that saved up some (no, not millions) has no debt whatsoever, can hold his own in frugality with anyone here… your out.
Done. Thanks for showing up.
Thumbs up 👍👍for that rant, mate!
Considering the lag effects of tightening and the fact that many 100% accurate recession indicators are sending warnings,. I wouldn’t bet my livelihood on the no recession chant. Things turn quickly as the rate hikes take effect.
Ya, our heloc just went to 8.25. thankfully the balance is zero.
Just leave that hell hole already Phoenix. I recently did, and it was an excellent move. In a much less crowded and much less expensive southwestern state, my new job pays about what I made in CA. The difference is that I can now raise a kid and keep the wife perfectly comfortable on one income as a homeowner in a nice part of town with much better schools than my son would have gone to in SoCal.
I happily high-tailed it out of that literal garbage fire of a state and readily contributed to this undead economy with a big smile on my face. My landlord gladly jacked the rent to $3k/mo for whatever sad sucker replaced us as tenants. I dumped money on uhaul, airfare, a home purchase, new furniture and lots of other stuff. My wife and I were right in line with Wolf’s graphs, and I couldn’t be happier with our decision.
Face it… We’re in an economy akin to a supercharged version of the 70’s. We’ll be in an inflationary malaise that is nominally good but horribly anemic and damaging for the middle class in real terms for a while (I mean actual real terms, not tarted-up government numbers). And don’t expect to ever see pre-pandemic house prices again. The pimply-faced teenagers at Del Taco are making $15/hr+ in SoCal these days… The value of the dollar has made a major shift and it will keep shifting until all those new trillions are fully digested by the economy. And when the economy eventually gets sick and pukes from its over-eating (which could still be years away), we’ll print some more!
The economy is a giant SuperTanker loaded with cash and spending power.
I think Wolf’s “what if?” question may produce a surprising answer.
We remain in a negative real interest rate world.
B
LOL, Wall st corps and banks looking for a recession soon to end this 5% misery. No one is qualified or knows how to make a profit in this high-percentage environment. Stock buy-back is not on the table so what to do?
Go small business, people are ready for quality goods and services.
It’s really pathetic. How many of these companies have been around longer than 15 years and suddenly can’t live without free money. I mean, I get it. Free money is a hell of a drug for the bottomless pit of greed that is corporate America. Guess it’s time to get back to earning a profit by providing valuable goods and services instead of VC or Government Welfare
I can’t believe how anchored in unreality this economy became. That is, until I look at how long and largely the free money regime was done. And now the unreality seems hard to shake for so many. I can’t believe the pivoting implied in prices.
If we don’t get a 5% per year recession for the next twenty years, we might as well just QE ’til we drop. Mother Nature says so. Of course, I understand that doesn’t compute for most people and is wildly off topic, but big picture and all that.
Yatzzee! Not off topic, its a bullseye!!!
Now that we established we can’t mess with Mother Nature, and we already know people are creatures of habit, next question….. what economic law would apply?
Is there a long term all time chart for an applicable market? Perhaps one with a impeccable macro hit rate?
Unfortunately you’re right dude. Some will get it most will just do what the meme and the Twitter tells em, which would be called what? How would that apply to markets?
I hope this may help someone.
Great article on behaviors!
It will be interesting to see your May Fed balance sheet installment quantifying QT Wolf. I wonder if the Feds March liquidity programs that vaulted the balance total higher have been repaid. My bet is a hard NO.
We’re $1.1T in the red 1/2 though FY 2023, so $2T seems extremely likely. That’s a lot of inflationary monies being spent by Uncle Sam, including what will be at least $800B in interest expense going into a lot of rich people’s pockets.
I’ve been saying since last fall that a 2023 recession is unlikely. 2024 is a safer bet. And I agree with Bullard. The labor is way too robust for a recession this year.
And as always, Wolf, makes some very good points about the macro situation surrounding this very unusual economy indeed. Last December, Bullard said 7% might be needed. Sounds like he’s pulled back from that a bit, but 6% is really starting to look not only possible but likely.
Myself (and I think most financial pundits) are shocked higher rates haven’t crashed the economy yet. If you told me back in say Feb 2022 how high rates would be for much of 2022 and now 2023 I would have said the global economy could never handle it.
Rates are not high. They are more negative now than last year. It doesn’t matter what you put your money into it is losing value, so best to just spend it now. Also, while asset values are under pressure, the capital value of debt is being wiped out at a phenomenal rate. If people can hold on to the bucking bronco of nominal interest payments, in a few more years their debts will be miniscule.
It’s a wild ride right now, but things are still very much in favour of debtors. If fed really wants to slow the economy it needs to push real rates positive or much closer to that point. Then people with the huge debts will really feel what pain is. I doubt they will do this, so I’m spending before the fed incinerates my savings.
What are you in such a hurry to spend on?
Case of Stag, full tank of high-test, Flamin’ Hot Funyuns & a Juggs subscription renewal.
“best to just spend it now”
I see this mentality a lot in my social circle (millenials) – the value of saving for the future is completely absent.
I see a lot of $$ being spent by folks who don’t even have $1000 in emergency funds. I guess I can’t really blame them, 15 years of savers getting screwed have fundamentally altered how money is perceived & valued. And now we’ve added significant inflation into the mix.
Not saving, building some reserves, as a cornerstone of one’s financial life, has been foolish every minute of that time.
$1000 emergency funds, unless you are referring to physical cash stashed in your home, I don’t see the point. Most people have credit card with credit line and cash advance much higher than $1000 for emergencies.
“Rates are not high. They are more negative now than last year.”
Untrue. Per the rate on iBonds, inflation over the last 6 months x 2 = about 3.8%. Overnight rates are 5%. That’s positive. Is there any measure of inflation that is currently running materially >5%?
The real economy can handle these rates. At least one-third of inflation is profits. If rates at 6-7% kill off the predatory parts of real estate, banking and finance, so much the better. Of course, since America has a limited real economy, I can see how this makes wealthy people with stock portfolios nervous.
It’s simple…… they were slow to raise and haven’t raised enough. Muddling around 4.5% isn’t “high” at all. Talk to me when the rates become what they should have been in late 2022….. 7-8%. That would have done the trick without question.
Economists have successfully predicted 8 of the last 3 recessions.
In this case, the collapse of the everything bubble has been 6 weeks away, for the last 6 months.
They printed over $10 TRILLION. It’s got legs. The people screaming “RECESSION!” were trying to scare the FED into a pivot.
From my limited perspective, I too don’t see a recession coming soon. All these hopeful projections and large scale reporting are difficult to reconcile with my daily personal observations. My family and I call it the congestion report. When times are good the roadways are full, when times are bad the roads are open and traffic is light.
I too live in the Bay area and work a regular in the office job, Monday -Friday, but enjoy going skiing in the Lake Tahoe area on the weekends. The traffic is bumper to bumper, constant the entire 3-4 hours, even with gas being $5.00 + per gallon here locally and $6.50 per gallon in Tahoe. The ski resorts are packed, lift lines are long, the parking lot is full before the resorts open for the day, lift tickets are $250 per day. People line up to buy $20 hamburgers and $12 beers all day.
Local restaurants are completely booked every evening. Local shops are now requiring you make an appointment to be able to get a sales person to sell you products, which now cost 25% more then a year or two ago.
People are demanding higher salaries, and being paid more. Companies are charging more for all services, and getting it with waiting list of customer demand. Consumers are willingly paying more for the things they want. Continued inflation and tight labor markets going forward seem much more likely then a recession and wishful thinking for a return to extremely low cost money.
The number of full time residents in Tahoe jumped 10x over the last 2 years. All those folks you mentioned are now considered locals.
They are not considered locals yet. The locals hate them with a passion.
No recession coming in the Denver area either. Heavy traffic, and if you can even get service, you will pay for it, but first you have to wait for it.
Cement trucks rolling out at 3:00 am, and staying out all day. Trucking in general, is still doing fine.
The only negative I see personally is that the starter homes are pretty much done for now.
Still a lot of work on new, big industrial warehouses. New sites being developed.
From my perspective, we have more rate increases coming.
I’m in Denver too, and concur. If you look at the State Demographer’s numbers you’ll see close to a million new residents expected in the next 10 years. Yes. A million. Not a typo. This in a state that currently has a pop. of about 5.9 million.
Wow, those demographers have some sweet crystal balls!
That’s a little over a 1.5% population increase per year. That’s pretty consistent with Colorado’s growth rates from 2006 to 2019, so the demographers must be anticipating a return to that trend.
I agree. In the Bay Area, it feels to me like the dams burst around Jan 1st. People haven’t been doing what they wanted to do for 2-3 years and now they all want to do it, and will pay any price. Like One Thousand Dollars a seat to see Kenny Loggins at Mountain Winery.
As for Tahoe, combine the dam burst with the first good snowpack in six years, and yeah, everybody wants to go. First time the resorts haven’t closed on Feb 1st.
At work I hear “that person has left the company” at least once a week, both internal and from customers. Any not from any layoff.
One more rate hike is not going to contain this flood.
“People haven’t been doing what they wanted to do for 2-3 years and now they all want to do it….”
I’m so sick of hearing that (no offense). People began doing whatever they wanted in 2021. And had all that year. And then all of 2022. We’re 2.5 years past legit lockdowns. Travel has been unhindered pretty much the entire time. Something else is at play here.
“Something else is at play here.”
It’s called $10 TRILLION in printed money. It didn’t just disappear. They never did the math, they just dropped a liquidity bomb.
Sounds like the period of euphoria that comes before a crash.
My son in law ,and daughter both work for a national trucking company in Omaha . Freight is way down first sign of trouble.PREPARE
Goods!! Trucks move goods, not services. Demand has moved from goods to services, inflation has moved from goods to services. This has been a HUGE theme here for at least a year. I’ve been belaboring this ad nauseam from all kinds of angles. Services is nearly two-thirds of consumer spending. That’s where it’s at now.
But ain’t moving goods a Service?
Supply chain disruptions are now a feature of the economy, not a glitch. Consumers adjust. More people are working under the table, making alternate living arrangements. It really is a recession economy.
We’ll have to see unemployment actually get above normal levels first, no? I get that a recession is supposed to raise unemployment and reduce inflation, but what if it doesn’t? As you said, it’s a weird economy, and labor force.
Imagine 10% of working-age adults vanish: GDP gets crushed, but as a layman I couldn’t confidently say what happens to unemployment and inflation.
I have always felt that a fair return on savings is an economic engine, feeding consumption. When rates are suppressed artificially, it is the government that benefits and increases their spending due to the cheap borrowing costs. But when rates are fair and near or over the inflation rate savers will turn into consumers and the benefit shifts from the government spending to the saver/consumer spending.
The great differential here is the consumers spending their interest earnings do so in a more efficient way than the government spending funds raised from floating, low interest debt
That was always my thinking as well; when you’re permanently hedging against future uncertainty, (and no future is anything but uncertain, but I digress), you don’t exactly possess the cavalier mindset for frittering your earnings on discretionary purchases. I realize it’s salad days of late for the American shopper, but I suspect it’s largely fueled by windfalls/affluenza and ignited by a mixture of fatalism & YOLO.
I don’t think this lasts.
Question:
How much (%) of bank earnings is from Fed payments on excess reserves? A source for bank earnings new since 2009
Whether banks park their cash at the Fed as reserves or in Treasury bills, the income is roughly the same. If the Fed paid 0% on reserves, the bank would switch their cash to Treasury bills and make roughly the same.
However, reserves are instantly liquid and don’t require a sale, unlike Treasury bills which have to sold to get liquidity.
There are also regulatory differences between the two.
Let me add to the confusion. I am in Sao Paulo, Brazil this week. The currency value is about the same as 18 months ago, but grocery and clothing prices (domestic goods for Brazil) are broadly up 25-40 percent. The wealthy areas are busy and free spending.
A mild recession would be the best case scenario. If we don’t get a recession we continue with stagflation which is a worse outcome.
“Instead, it’s adjusting to the 5% rates and to higher inflation. Everyone is getting used to it.”-wolf
The average federal funds rate 1971 to 2022 was 4.6%. There is nothing strange about today’s 5%. What was strange was adjusting to over a decade of free money. I guess young people thought it was the new norm and would last forever. Now there are complaints about mortgage rates at 6.4%. The average fixed rate on a 30 year mortgage 1971 to 2022 was 7.6% or so. My point is none of the current numbers are unusual, in fact, they are just about average. There is no reason to think they in themselves will cause a recession.
Having said that, there are some very extreme bubbles now that are in fact not normal. These are, say over the last ten years, single family home price increase, and stock market price increase. These suggest a kind of mass insanity.
Correct.
Gaslighting by the Fed and Wall St.
The mantra that Fed Funds belong under inflation and that 5% is high.
This is historically rediculous.
I have trouble understanding those that assert that Real estate is over priced. I basically recall over the past 50 years or so that it has always seemed overpriced.
It is basically symbiotic with the money supply. So, RE is basically flat.
It’s not that real estate is over priced but that wages have not yet fully reached this new level. RE will wait till wages catch up.
Jeesh. RE isn’t close to flat. It’s a roller coaster except for some interior markets. Just look at the CS plots. Normalize w.r.t. inflation if you wish. Any way you slice it, it ain’t flat.
We are getting excess spending because GenZ and millennials have given up on the ‘american dream’. They know they cannot afford to buy a house, or start a family. They know there’s going to be no retirement for them, and probably no jobs either (AI?). They are living in their parents’ basement and buying trucks, crypto, or traveling. These are secular shifts in behavioral patterns. Beware of the tectonic movements just beneath the surface.
Sad but true
Again with the doomsaying about Millennials and Gen Z? A lot of them are filthy rich! Name one Millennial who is living in his or her parents basement. This doomsaying is complete nonsense. Who do you think is doing all the wild spending out there? I’ll give you a hint – it’s not Baby Boomers like me. I buy nothing! I own everything I need and really only buy food and the occasional tank of gas.
You got that right. Millennials are primarily the ones who went and bid up housing prices to ridiculous heights.
Escierto we must be riding in the same boat
“We are getting excess spending because GenZ and millennials have given up on the ‘american dream’.”
Maybe many of them don’t like the ‘American dream’ (nuclear gender-defined and structured family models, two weeks off per year, boring suburban neighborhoods, etc.)
In modern times, change is so fast that people who are two generations apart in age, have, in general, significantly different brain structures and psychological realities.
Yeah, some are struggling in terms of assets, like my niece who is developing her own indigenous plants landscaping business, and works on other related side jobs. She does no fit the spender stereotype because she has nearly zero discretionary money to spend. And if she did, she would not be flinging the money to the winds. The “American dream” for her is currently checking out a tiny house as starter. I’m trying to whet her and her sister’s appetite for saving by giving them I-bond gifts every Christmas.
The assumption that a recession will be anti-inflationary is behind the market melt up.
A raise, pause, raise again Fed will invite a 70s redux.
Who at the Fed decides how much of a rate hike or cut there will be? Is this something they vote on?
No one knows his name, but it’s Depth Charge’s drinking buddy. They usually get pretty sh*t faced and break some sh*t.
Ha, ha! I figured Depth Charge was behind it in some way.
I await his comments on Wolf’s article.
I heard that early in his term, FDR would be in bed and just pull an exchange rate of gold to dollars out of his head. He laughed about it, I think with his neighbor, Henry Morgenthau, who became his Treasury secretary.
Bloomberg,diamond, and fink
QUestion: Could “stagflation” be a cunning tool to end runaway “unsustainable” growth. There are “limits to growth” in our world.
(The latter quotes were the name of a seminal study printed in the mid 1970s by Randers and Behrens, {avail on youtube} about how we couldn’t just keep juicing up capitalism any further without reaping a REAL crash driven by finite planetary resources, so i’m using the word “growth” in that sense). Certainly “the elite planners” have raised the fire alarm on “sustainability”.
First and foremost, the Fed wanted this inflation, contrary to what they’ve said or what pundits think. It is the only way out of a terrible debt situation across the economy. It is also very painful and will continue in fits and starts for some time. The initial inflationary impulse started things moving. Alot of people buy the “story” that this was due to COVID free money combined with supply chain shortages. That is only partially true (and the free money was planned). In reality, many businesses raised prices simulataneously to increase their profit margins. Various and sundry “stories” ensued like the big egg inflation and of course, Putin’s Ukraine inflation.
All this said, the Fed is now in the business of “managing” the inflation train. Not letting it go too fast but they have no interest in shutting it down quickly. Thus the interest rates we see.
The Fed knows there will be collateral damage even at these modest interest rate increases, but there will also be positive impacts like interest income that hasn’t existed for some time. They plan to manage through the unexpected hiccups.
Will we see recession; most likely. Will the Fed knee jerk down if that occurs? Most likely not much. They are in the game now of keeping “it” between the ditches, as it were. Inflation will continue (wage increases) but slow down. Some parts of the economy will do fine; others not so good. Everything is a trade-off.
One final note, the Fed will NOT be doing QE or ZIRP anytime soon. The rest of the world is fed up with our easy money and is moving away from the dollar. These are very dangerous times for the US dollar and anything less than strength won’t be allowed.
I have a question on what is going to happen to the bond market when the debt ceiling is raised and the Treasury goes on a bond selling spree to refill the TGA? It’s months away yet I hear little about the ramifications. I understand it will suck liquidity out of the system and may be a headwind for equities but am not sure about what happen to prices/yields in the bond market. Do they have to auction bonds with higher rates to generate enough demand? What effect will it have on the prices/yields for currently issued bonds?
WFH,
Great questions. Here are a couple of basic dynamics.
The Treasury Dept. has to fund the deficit operations by:
— collecting taxes
— drawing down the TGA (Treasury General Account, the government’s checking account at the New York Fed). BTW, the balance jumped today by a whole bunch because tax payments, including estimated taxes, started coming in, including mine, LOL
— issuing new bonds. Bond issuance has been close to normal, but not quite enough
— using the so called “extraordinary measures.”
These “extraordinary measures” are key. It means that the Treasury essentially doesn’t issue its special nonmarketable securities to the government pension funds; it just collects the contributions, and they flow into the general budget and get spent. Normally, it issues nonmarketable securities for these amounts, but during the debt ceiling fight, it doesn’t. Those special nonmarketable securities are part of the debt, and part of the debt ceiling.
So when you look at the total gross national debt you see the flat spots of the debt ceiling fights. And you see the spike the day after the debt ceiling was lifted. Those spikes were the nonmarketable securities that the Treasury issued essentially with the click of a mouse:
But when you look at marketable securities and nonmarketable securities separately, you can see that marketable securities continued to rise, and nonmarketable securities have been declining.
I explained all this here, with charts for both of these categories:
https://wolfstreet.com/2023/04/03/the-extraordinary-measures-the-government-uses-in-the-debt-ceiling-farce-to-delay-a-default/
So now, in terms of your questions:
The nonmarketable securities do not impact the market or liquidity. They’re between the government and the government pension funds. So the Treasury department will issue a huge amount of them on the day the debt ceiling is lifted to make up for all the nonmarketable securities it didn’t issue. And I will write my customary post-debt-ceiling article with a headline, like: “Gross National Debt Spikes by $500 Billion in One Day.” But they don’t impact markets or liquidity.
Then, to replenish the cash in its TGA, the Treasury will also gradually increase its issuance of securities. So maybe it wants to lift the TGA by $200 billion, so it will increase issuance of marketable securities by $200 billion in addition to the normal issuance, over a two-month period, for example. So this is where investors will be asked to come up with $200 billion or whatever in a relatively short amount of time. And to accomplish this, it might entail higher yields and lower bond prices. So there is this impact on the market. But it’s not huge.
Is this suggesting that there might not be a proper “recession” in the real economy, but that might not stop the collapse in asset prices?
Could that happen?
Denial of reality is a BEAUTIFUL thing! There are so many possible Black Swan events hovering (Geo-political), not to mention the increasing prevalence of violence (mainly in big cities) and increasing intolerance of different views (both sides).
64% of people are living paycheck to paycheck (per CNBC 1/31/23). It just seems to me that people (in general) are whistling past the graveyard while they just choose to keep on spending more and more to get less and less. But… YOLO, right? I might just be a doomsayer, but at least I can SEE the real possibilities of big problems ahead and plan for lean times while hoping it doesn’t play out that way. But, HEY.. that’s just me..
“What’s normal anyways?”
-Forrest
Rosarito Dave,
“64% of people are living paycheck to paycheck (per CNBC 1/31/23).”
That is BS. The NY Fed does a similar type of survey, and the headlines cited in the media are always the same braindead BS that people just keep spreading around without ever reading the actual articles.
In the NY Fed survey, the question is: “How would Americans cover a $400 expense?” (essentially the same as paycheck to paycheck). And the headlines about it are always shocking, but bullshit.
This is what the New York Fed said:
88% can pay for it just fine. Only 12% wouldn’t be able to pay for it right now.
They split up this way::
78% wouldn’t even have to borrow at all to pay for it. Of them:
45%: with checking or savings account
35% with credit card as payment device that they PAY OFF in full by due date
But the braindead headlines read that “55% cannot pay for a $400 emergency.” (100% – 45% = 55%) Do you see how stupid this headline is?
People need to quit spreading this BS.
Goodness there is so much negative sentiment on this forum! Don’t you realize the FED has truly unlimited tools to reverse any potential recession? They can rapidly pivot from pure financial instruments and start buying cars, houses, food if necessary to ensure everyone has a meaningful job.
Stop trying to overthink the future and be positive.
Artificially supporting asset prices doesn’t reverse a recession, it just kicks the can, and moves the pain from debtors to non-debtors. It’s an insult to any rational economic actor.
And that’s what they’ve been doing for the last 15 years. Nearly every price is now manipulated, which means prices have no information value.
Go look up what happens to countries that fix prices.
“Rate cuts is what all these people want, because they hope that it would put an end to this horrible misery where the money isn’t free, and they’re counting on it and they’re betting on it.”
A giant fuuuuuu Q to these people. How about go out and work for your money instead of expecting miraculous returns on capital for sitting on your asz doing nothing?