Fed’s Balance Sheet Plunges by $101 Billion in Two Weeks, as QT Continues and Bank Liquidity Support Begins to Unwind

The dream of a return to QE was fun while it lasted.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The Federal Reserve’s balance sheet plunged by $101 billion in two weeks – by $74 billion in the current week and by $27 billion in the prior week – to $8.63 trillion, as quantitative tightening (QT) continued at the normal pace and as banks have started paying back the liquidity support offered by the Fed when Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank collapsed, and a week later when, under pressure from Suisse regulators, Credit Suisse was taken under by UBS.
During the last post-meeting press conference, Powell explained this new regime – the distinction between ongoing tightening and brief liquidity support for the banks, and that both can run simultaneously.
Looking at it with a magnifying glass to see the details of the past four weeks:
QT continued with Treasury securities: -$56 billion in four weeks, -$491 billion from peak, to $5.28 trillion, the lowest since August, 2021.
Treasury notes and bonds “roll off” the balance sheet when they mature, which is when the Fed gets paid face value for the maturing Treasury securities. Maturity dates fall either on the middle of the month or at the end of the month.
The cap for the monthly roll-off is $60 billion; in February, the Fed exceeded the cap by a hair, in March, it was a hair short.
QT continued with MBS: -$16 billion in four weeks, -$146 billion from peak, to $2.59 trillion.
The Fed only holds “Agency MBS” which are all backed by the US government, and the taxpayer carries the credit risk.
Mortgage-backed securities roll off the balance sheet primarily through the pass-through principal payments that all holders receive when mortgages are paid off, such as when mortgaged homes are sold or mortgages are refinanced, and when regular mortgage payments are made.
The cap for the monthly roll-off is $35 billion. The roll off has been below the cap as home sales have plunged and as refis have collapsed.
Liquidity support begins to unwind and shift.
The Discount Window (“Primary Credit”) has been available for banks for a long time. Being lender of last resort to the banks during a bank panic is one of the Fed’s functions. But this is expensive money for banks. After the rate hikes on March 22, the Fed charges banks 5.0% to borrow at the Discount Window. In addition, they have to post collateral valued at “fair market value.” So after the initial spike on the March 15 balance sheet, the banks that had borrowed at this facility started paying down their loans quickly.
It seems – we don’t get names – some banks are paying down their discount window loans with funds they borrowed under the new liquidity program, the Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP), that the Fed rolled out on March 13.
Under the BTFP, banks can borrow for up to one year, at a fixed rate, pegged to the one-year overnight index swap rate plus 10 basis points. This rate is currently somewhat lower than the 5% discount window rate. Banks also have to post collateral, but valued only “at par.”
To be eligible for the BTFP, per term sheet, the collateral has to be “owned by the borrower as of March 12, 2023,” and banks cannot buy securities at market price and post them as collateral at par.
For banks, the BTFP is still expensive money – though less expensive than the Discount Window – because they have to post collateral, when they could normally borrow from depositors or unsecured bondholders without having to post any collateral.
Discount Window: -$18 billion in the week, -$83 billion in three weeks, to $70 billion (from the peak of $153 billion three weeks ago).
Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP): +$15 billion in the week, to $79 billion.
This chart shows both, the loans at the Discount Window (red) and the loans at the BTFP (green):
Discount Window plus BTFP added together: -$4 billion in the week, -$16 billion in three weeks, to $149 billion.
Loans to the two FDIC bridge banks: -$5 billion in the week, to $175 billion. These “Other credit extensions,” as they’re called on the Fed’s balance sheet, are loans to the FDIC-owned bridge banks that hold the assets and liabilities of the collapsed Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. This facility is part of what the Fed announced on March 13.
The FDIC is in the process of selling some of the assets and transferring the deposits to other banks. In addition, it announced today that it has selected the world’s biggest bond-fund manager, BlackRock, to sell the MBS and Treasury securities that SVB and Signature Bank had held. It estimated earlier that its total loss, after everything is sold off, will be $22 billion, to be paid for by the FDIC-insured banks.
As those sales close, the FDIC will use the proceeds to pay down the advances from the Fed, and this balance will eventually go to zero.
Central Bank Liquidity Swaps: No activity. These swap lines have been open for many years, and the Swiss National Bank has been one of the central banks on the other side. But the SNB did not use this facility to obtain dollar liquidity during the Credit Suisse panic, when Suisse regulators forced UBS to take Credit Suisse under. It likely used repos instead (see below).
Repos with “foreign official” counterparties: -$15 billion in the week, -$20 billion in two weeks, to $40 billion. The Fed has for years offered repurchase agreements to foreign central banks, where they can get short-term dollar liquidity against collateral of eligible US securities, such as Treasury securities that they’re holding.
This is likely where the SNB got $60 billion in dollar-liquidity two weeks ago to support the CS takeunder, instead of using the central bank liquidity swap lines, and then paid down the balance by $20 billion:
Other balance-sheet stuff: Fed’s cumulative operating loss since Sep 2022 = $46 billion.
These are not “unrealized losses” from the Fed’s portfolio of securities, but actual operating losses where it paid out more in interest to banks on their deposits at the Fed (“reserves”) and to money-market funds on reverse repurchase agreements (RRPs), than it takes in interest from its bond holdings.
From September 2022, when the Fed first started making operating losses, through today’s balance sheet, the Fed lost $46 billion.
In 2022 up to September, the Fed still had made an operating profit of $78 billion, which it remitted to the Treasury Department, as it is required to do – a sort of 100% income tax. Since 2001, the Fed has remitted $1.36 trillion to the Treasury. This ended in September with the operating losses.
The Fed tracks the operating losses in the same liability account, “Earnings remittances due to the U.S. Treasury” (chart below).
At some point, either as QT shrinks reserves and RRPs enough, or if the Fed changes its interest rate policy, or both, the interest expense begins to decline, and eventually, the Fed will make profits again. Those future profits will be taken against the cumulative losses in this account. The Fed will not remit any profits to the Treasury until the cumulative losses have all been covered, and the account starts having a positive balance again.
Just to be clear, losses don’t matter to a central bank that creates its own money because it can never run out of money, and therefore it can never run out of capital. The Fed’s capital is set by Congress and it has not fallen since the Fed started making operating losses.
But for the government’s budget deficit, the missing remittances from the Fed, that were taken against the deficit, are an additional burden.
And here is the long-term chart of the Fed’s assets:
Happy to ser that the shit is unwinding.
Still worried that rate of decline doesn’t match the obscene rate of increase.
I’m not worried about that at all. $100 billion in two weeks isn’t bad. That’s one-third of the spike gone in two weeks.
The FDIC bridge banks are now the biggie ($175 billion). That money never went anywhere. It’s just sitting there for the FDIC to use if there’s a run on the bridge banks. As the deals close that it made recently, the money will go back to the Fed, without ever having been circulated.
Wolf…
Next first digit in the Balance sheet…
7 or 9?
7
That FED’s total asset chart is amusing.
Hardly a 10% reduction in the 5 trillion run up from 2020.
Its easy to see why many people do not take them seriously.
The balance sheet was NEVER zero, and it always grows with various liabilities, including currency in circulation (paper dollars = $2.2 trillion).
If you plot it out, you will see that $5.2 trillion is about as low as the Fed can go. I did some of the math here:
https://wolfstreet.com/2022/09/05/by-how-much-can-the-fed-cut-its-assets-with-qt-feds-liabilities-set-a-floor/
Hey wolf! Homes prices are up in February. Have you seen the news?
Yes, but since you never read anything on this site, but only troll the comments with your braindead BS under a gazillion different logins (which I dutifully trash), you missed it:
On March 21, I wrote this, LOL:
https://wolfstreet.com/2023/03/21/home-prices-drop-year-over-year-first-time-since-housing-bust-1-sales-bounce-from-deep-dismal-to-just-dismal/
The median price of all types of homes sold in February, at $363,000, was down 0.2% from February 2022, according to the National Association of Realtors today. This was the first year-over-year decline since February 2012, when the market emerged from Housing Bust 1 (going into Housing Bust 1, the first year-over-year decline occurred in August 2006).
The year-over-year decline came despite a small uptick in the median price from January. But that uptick was far smaller than the increase a year ago, and so year-over-year, the price dropped:
Why doesn’t the Fed cap the amount that MMFs are allowed to park in RRPs? Seems like this would mitigate a couple issues: deposit outflows from regional banks (assuming some of this $ is moving into MMFs), and reducing net operating loses so remittances to the Treasury can resume sooner. Perhaps this is an oversimplification.
The Fed has already screwed savers enough. Pushing MMFs out of RRP would undoubtedly reduce MMF yields.
Plus, too bad for those banks losing deposits. If they’d been more competitive with retail deposit rates, the bleed would have been (and would continue to be) less.
There was a dude on Bloomberg today who claimed that after years of QE, they don’t have the return on assets to offer higher rates. He said a 75bp higher deposit rate at SVB would have wiped out their profit for 2022. His point was that regional banks are trapped by higher rates and the drain will continue.
Question:
With the obvious effort of some foreign nations to move away from dollar denominated transactions…..
Will the swap lines then become much less active?
Great information and insight as ever Wolf. You have been proved right on a few occasions now…QT, Interest Rates etc. Please take a bow !
“Please take a bow !”
A little early for “victory laps”, don’t you think ?
If inflation continues unabated RRPs will continue to increase regardless of QT tightening.
“Fed officials have said they expect reverse repo balances to decline as they drain reserves from the banking system by shrinking their asset holdings. If the balances don’t decline, central bankers could bump up against their goal that “ample reserves” remain floating around the banking system and raise questions over whether to prematurely end the portfolio runoff program.
Officials have signaled they would like to avoid that outcome. “
Question:
Why does the Fed have to run to Blackrock to sell those securities?
Blackrock is becoming, has become, part of the Fed, IMO.
“Blackrock is becoming, has become, part of the Fed, IMO.”
Um, yeah, no. You must not know much about BlackRock. BLK is just a very very large asset manager. They buy/sell a sh*tload of securities all the time on behalf of their clients. Their portfolio managers have varying opinions about the Fed and markets.
NOT the Fed!!! The FDIC.
The FDIC will have to sell through some kind of big broker. So would you prefer Goldman Sachs?
Managing huge bond funds is what Blackrock does. This fits right in.
You say that “For banks, the BTFP is still expensive money – though less expensive than the Discount Window – because they have to post collateral…”. Please explain – why does posting collateral make it more expensive? I would think that the interest earned by the collateral still belongs to the bank and not the Fed. Is that not the case? Or is there something else?
Posting collateral ties up the collateral.
Banks like to borrow unsecured (not involving collateral). That’s everyone’s first choice.
The BTFP/Discount Window chart is interesting. If I remember right BTFP was supposed to be capped at $25B. It’s totally not a bailout!
“… supposed to be capped at $25B.”
You just made that up, LOL.
Some dude at JPM said three weeks ago it could reach $1 trillion, also LOL
damn, only 72 billion QT vs maximum cap of 95 billion a month. Only 16 billion MBS reduction. There is no reason for the Fed to not sell MBS outright. They are intentionally propping up the stock market bubble. This is criminal.
It’s like our economy grew a weird appendage. Lol
Nice. Now if the QT above 100 billion a month continues.
“QT continued with MBS: -$16 billion in four weeks, -$146 billion from peak, to $2.59 trillion.”
Housing prices will not normalize at this slow pace with MBS until we have forced liquidation in the housing sector. Powell himself said during a recent testimony that the balance sheet should ultimately consist “mostly of treasuries,” so this place is just too slow for his plan.
Only mass layoffs, some currency collapse, or a major credit event can help bring inventory back to the market. The 10 year has been going down again, and significantly so.
On the other hand, if 15 million single family homes are indeed vacant, and Airbnb rentals are faltering, perhaps that will give some clues to Powell’s plans to increase inventory on the investor side without hurting home owners. (There are some reports that 40% of Airbnb rentals did not rent during the recent Super bowl, and I am in fact seeing lots of price reductions while planning for a trip to Reno).
Do you really think the Fed/Powell are that concerned about the details of housing?