Unemployment Insurance Claims Still at Good-Times Levels as Gone-Awry Seasonal Adjustments Get Fixed

By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
A big hullaballoo erupted today when the Labor Department released the weekly initial claims for unemployment insurance with heavily revised seasonal adjustments for prior data. The pandemic wreaked havoc on seasonality across the economy, from retail sales to housing, including the labor market, and seasonal adjustments to correct for seasonality went awry all over the place.
Back in the spring of 2020, I screamed about how the horrendous unemployment claims data were being further messed up by seasonal adjustments, and in May 2020, I switched my reporting from “seasonally adjusted” to “not seasonally adjusted” unemployment insurance data. In August 2020, the Labor Department admitted that the seasonal adjustments had gone awry, and it changed its method of making those seasonal adjustments.
Compared to that mess back then, today’s substantial revisions of the seasonal adjustments were relatively minor. In essence, they fixed some of the issues that resulted from changing the method of seasonal adjustments during the pandemic (Labor Department’s discussion).
The number of initial claims for unemployment insurance that people filed in the latest reporting week with state unemployment offices fell by 18,000 to 228,000 initial claims, the Labor Department reported today. This was down from the previous week’s claims of 246,000.
But the previous week was revised up today from the previously reported 198,000 claims. The chart of the 4-week moving average shows that initial claims for unemployment insurance, after the revisions, are at the edge of the high end of the Good Times before the pandemic, rather than inside the high end, where they had been before the revisions:
In the historic context, unemployment claims remain at the low end of the past 50 years:
The number of people who are still claiming unemployment insurance at least one week after the initial application – people who haven’t found another job yet – rose to 1.83 million, the highest since December 2021, according to the Labor Department today.
They’re now off their historic lows from last year. But they’re still at the low end of the 50-year range, and back in the range of the Good Times in the years before the pandemic.
Recessions from the Great Recession back through the Double-Dip recession in the early 1980s began when continued unemployment claims spiked through about the 2.5-million mark:
This increase in continued claims for unemployment insurance shows that it now takes a little longer to find a job after having filed for unemployment insurance, and that the number of people on unemployment insurance is increasing off the historic lows last year.
So what we’re seeing in these unemployment insurance data is a labor market that is getting less tight, where it takes a little longer to find a new job, similar to the Good Times levels of unemployment insurance claims.
The pivot/pause talk has never been louder. The sky is falling according to the pause dreamers. It’s disgusting. 10 year dropping even more. I so hate this system.
At some point, the Fed is going to pause. Rates aren’t going up forever. They’re already higher than I thought they would be a year ago.
Pause, sure, but the “market” has already priced in three or four cuts this year. That’s absurd.
Markets can remain irrational longer than you can remain solvent :)
Yes, I’m seeing that as well. I understand what is Wolf is saying that they can’t raise forever, but inflation is still high. Some are saying rate cuts as early as July. I agree that’s absurd. Wallstreet is acting like the sky is falling, spinning the unemployment insurance claims report as devastating and every other report of late as bad and warranting a pause and preferably a cut.
Yeap. If you are trying hard to see the bad things, you will end up missing the boat.
With all the bad news -> that mean “good news” — hahaha.
The failing of SVB et al is equivalent to another 1% FED hike.
Money will be tighter but there are still a lot of cash out there and have to go somewhere. The best thing in the whole wide world is the US stock market — where the pumping never stops.
Not really. Market can’t handle 5% rates very long. Too many projects got approved based on Zirp. If Powell can hang at 5% for 6 months things will look pretty bad. Who knows what is going to happen in next 6 months though. Might be peace, might be hot war with a tactical nuke.
Jerome Powell can gaslight all he wants about his Federal Reserve tools, but a look at any financial chart shows a roaring full inflating economy. Now there is a very small financial world section talking about price controls to stop windfall corporate pricing; this is exactly the scenario that occurred at the beginning of the 1970s stagflation.
Whatever the Federal Reserve does seems like noise lost in any kind of adjustment, seasonal or otherwise on any type of economic chart.
Seems like good news over all. It is interesting this is a flat number that seems to be getting lower, historically.
I’m interested in the total labor force participation since the 80s, or whether significantly more people are doing work that doesn’t pay into unemployment.
Go Figure. Housing my area is now above peak 2022 prices.
There was a dip from peak July 2022 of maybe 5% but houses are selling are higher at least peak 2022 and a few have been up to 5% higher than peak 2022.
I am in flyover land.
I’m so done with this country.
Right, but it’s this country relative to all the others. The corruption is everywhere.
Doolittle: Doesn’t make it okay.
My experience is similar. I’m in SoCal in a 22 year old suburban tract. Three houses went on the market in my tract in January and listed in line with peak 2022 pricing. I thought it was absurd. I was wrong. They all sold in a few weeks, two at list and the third for $35,000 over list, probably because it was the only one left. A fourth house just listed for $50,000 above what the other three listed for. We’ll see what it does. I’ve refrained from chiming in on housing articles because my limited experience is not the same as what CS and others are reporting. Three sales don’t mean much, but sellers are still getting peak prices here.
If interest rates stop going up, it may take a long time for prices to adjust. If inflation remains elevated, maybe prices will never come down much in nominal terms. I think it’s absurd, but it doesn’t matter what I think.
Not a healthy market with such low inventory and demand, at least where I live. Because inventory is so low, the few selling at over asking give the illusion of a hot market. That’s what I think, but who knows anymore. I give up on all of it. Going to continue to save and spend as little as possible. I won’t participate in this fraud anymore than I have to. What a mess they have created.
Unemployment in my area is still low enough that businesses that work with the lower end of the pay scale are struggling to find help. My favorite local restaurant has two locations and they have decided to throw in the towel and consolidate down to one because they just can’t even get people to apply for open positions. Looks like we have a ways to go before people get desperate again.
God forbid, people wait until they get a job offer for a job they’re actually trained for and good at and get a reasonable income from.
Brain surgeons and rocket scientists should clearly accept the first offer McDonald’s sends their way, because they don’t actually deserve any dignity.
As expected, the Labor dept reports re new and continuing UC claims has been confirmed as trash. Like the JOLTS report, which is another garbage report full of unverified, untested, unreliable and wrong data, the UC reports are garbage. Many employers complain about not being able to find workers who are not too old, not too young, not too educated, not too expensive, not needing ANY training, not needing benefits, not unwilling to work part time, etc. Whiners all! And the garbage reports are treated as cosmic truths, reliable and decisionable. Not so!1
What is not captured by these figures are the H1B workers who cannot file for unemployment, and if unable to find another job, must leave the country in 60 days.
While responses to their plights range from heartfelt compassion (what I feel, as many were my colleagues) to gleeful schadenfreude… the bigger picture is that their exit from the US workforce of highly skilled talent is not adequately reflected in the aforementioned unemployment figures.
Thus we may already be solidly past “The Good Times” in your above charts.
The cold bottom line regarding housing:
* Anticipate additional and persistent downward pressure on housing and rent in Silicon Valley and similar tech hubs (Redmond, etc) even if interest rates remain at current levels.
* Service providers to these departing formerly well-compensated customers will likewise get squeezed, with small and medium businesses needing to likewise have layoffs or shut down entirely, exacerbating above.
I searched but could not find any figures for how many H1B workers have been let go, though I believe the figure is in the tens of thousands; with perhaps half to a third of those being soon-to-be former homeowners. That’s a lot of houses flooding the market that will need to be sold quickly in this elevated interest-rate environment, further driving down housing prices.
Good news for some, bad news for others. And so it goes.
I also had many H1B colleagues and hope they are doing well.
But, I think a more significant misleading factor is the participation rate. 20 years ago it was about 70% but now it’s about 62%.
That’s 8% more unemployed but not counted as such.
One of the reasons I thought the spike in Initial Unemployment Claims was important, coming on the heels of the weak-ish ISM data was the data coming on the heels of the bank depositors run.
A credit crunch in March seems to be working its way through the economy and I think the market is seeing it that way too.
Yields have fallen massively. Few days ago I lamented that something was fishy with the yields. And yields have since then fallen even more. Are deposits still being drained from the banks and into the treasuries? Is there still huge demand for treasuries?
If yields are going down then there seems to be a demand.
There is a theory that once debt ceiling debate is done, TGA needs to refill its account thus selling 100s of billions of treasury bonds.. this may have effect of increasing the yield.
Inflation is 8% and the Fed is still loaning money at 5%.
While the Fed talks a big game, their actions are still stimulating the economy and fanning the flames of inflation. The only people dumb enough to not realize it are the Tech Bros doing layoffs. Everyone else realizes we’re still in an inflationary free money bonanza.
I really hope the fed doesn’t pivot (in my non-economist opinion, we need at least a few more hikes), but I’m not sure if I trust them to resist the screaming once asset prices start falling. I suppose I will find out.
In other news, the twitter logo is back to normal, so elongated muskrat has presumably extracted enough money from crypto idiots to satisfy himself for the time being.
Have the banks who borrowed (very expensively) in the last few weeks repaid the FED?