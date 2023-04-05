New Vehicle Sales in Q1 Jump 11.7%. Inventories Build, But Still Less than Half of 2019. Pent-up Demand at 6 Million Vehicles

Going to be tough for a recession to gain momentum with this kind of demand-overhang going into it.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Sales of new cars, SUVs, vans, and pickup trucks in Q1 rose by 11.7% year-over-year, to 3.68 million vehicles, according to data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis. It was the best quarter since Q1 2021, when the chip shortages began. But still far from normal-ish: Q1 sales were still down by 7.6% from Q1 2019:
New vehicle inventories are recovering, but still woefully low.
Supply chain issues have been getting resolved step by step, and production has been ramped up, and new vehicle inventories have been rising for months.
Overall, inventories remain far below healthy levels, with some models in short supply or out of stock, and customers still have to deal with waiting lists and long waits after they order. But other models – including many truck models – are in ample supply.
Inventories of new vehicles on dealer lots and in transit have more than doubled since the low point in the fall of 2021, to 1.80 million vehicles at the end of February, according to data from Cox Automotive. But this was still less than half the inventory in 2019:
Massive pricing distortions to be worked through.
Dealers and automakers have pushed up prices into the absurd, and in addition, automakers have pushed their models even further upscale over the past two years, to where the average transaction price (ATP) in the industry is now nearly $46,000, according to JD Power, up by $13,000 from 2019, which is crazy.
Automakers have worked hard for years to turn the average new vehicle into a luxury product that the average hard-working American can no longer afford. At first, those efforts were backed by artificially low interest rates. Then, as automakers were grappling with supply shortages, they prioritized the high-end to protect their dollar-sales, given that production and vehicles sales had collapsed. And now supply is picking up, and interest rates are much higher.
The way this gets dealt with is with cuts to MSRPs – we’ve already seen some price cuts among EV models – and with bigger discounts, incentives, and rebates as inventories begin to build. There will also be a shift in production to less-loaded and more affordable models.
Pent-up demand grows to 6 million new vehicles.
Yes, it’s a thing in the auto industry – always has been. Americans love their motor vehicles, and they’re not going to just drive them into the ground and then switch to riding bicycles or whatever.
Most people can continue to drive what they already have for a year or two or longer. And when the supply shortages hit, and when the ridiculous pricing games started, some consumers decided to wait for supply to arrive and build to adequate levels, and for these shortages-driven pricing games to end. But eventually, those who’ve been waiting a couple of years to buy a new vehicle will buy one. This is the pent-up demand.
We can estimate this pent-up demand: Over the seven quarters since the chip shortages hit vehicle sales (starting in Q2 2021), automakers sold 24.1 million vehicles. Over the equivalent seven-quarter period just before the pandemic, automakers sold 30.1 million vehicles. So by now, consumers and fleets (rental fleets!) have bought 6 million fewer vehicles than over the equivalent period before the pandemic.
This piggybank of 6 million new vehicles of pent-up demand will continue to grow until vehicle sales and supply reach normal-ish pre-pandemic levels.
So if there is a slowdown, enough consumers with money or borrowing capacity will be desperate enough to buy a long-delayed new vehicle when supply is adequate and when the pricing games stop.
Normally, the pent-up demand builds during a recession as consumers, who’d splurged on vehicles before the recession, cut back spending, thereby triggering the recession, or making it worse. Inventories pile up as sales drop. So there is this supply-overhang. Automakers react by cutting production and laying off people, further worsening the recession.
Then, at some point, buyers are coming back out to make their recession-delayed purchases. This pent-up demand, created during the recession, supports sales in the years following the recession – hence the recovery.
So, normally, there’s this supply-overhang going into a recession. Now there is this demand-overhang going into a potential slowdown.
But this will be the first time I can think of that the US economy might enter a slowdown with pent-up demand for new vehicles fueling sales even as other parts of the economy slow.
Now we have this pent-up demand for 6 million new vehicles – on top of regular demand. And given how important auto manufacturing, component manufacturing, auto sales, and everything around them are to the US economy, this pent-up demand might put a damper on the hopes for a recession.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Do you have the CURRENT average sales price? With so much more inventory on lots these days and higher interest rates, you’d think the average sales price declined or Ford, GM et al are ramping up incentives which basically is like lowering the price.
Just wondering.
1. “Do you have the CURRENT average sales price?”
Yes, under this section in the article, quoted:
“Massive pricing distortions to be worked through.
“Dealers and automakers have pushed up prices into the absurd, and in addition, automakers have pushed their models even further upscale over the past two years, to where the average transaction price (ATP) in the industry is now nearly $46,000, according to JD Power, up by $13,000 from 2019, which is crazy.”
2. “With so much more inventory on lots these days…”
It seems you may have missed my inventory chart, second chart down. Inventory is HALF of where it was in March 2019. So just to make sure, here is the chart again:
Now I know why no one can afford homes. Payment on that car with good credit and a 5 year loan is $936/mo. x 2 = $1,872 PLUS insurance, fuel, maintenance etc. $2,500 – $3000 in family car expenses per month.
I guess folks would rather drive fancy new cars and keep renting than buy a home that will appreciate over time and force them to save money.
Many people lease their vehicles. That’s where the manufacturers put their incentives as they can be hidden from the prying eyes of the media and it doesn’t look like distressed merchandising to the general public. A lot can be hidden in residuals, money factors, and other hocus pocus many people can’t fathom.
So… not everyone is carrying a retail note. You can get a Ford Exploder XLT 4WD for $539/36/$4889 due at lease signing… plus tax and tags. Yeah, you have to spit up a chunk to drive off, but even that can be manipulated to get you spot delivered.
I’m guessing that with prices as high as they are the average loan term is probably closer to 7 years instead of 5.
Still crazy payments tho!
Certainly not over the longer term but buying a car right now might actually be a better investment then a house lol
That lower 2019 price still seems way high to me. I seem to remember a time when cars at $10g were regarded as very expensive. And don’t they last now for something like 200,000 miles?
Yes, my Datsun 280Z that I bought new in 1978 was just under $10 grand, LOL. While ago. Time flies.
Timing is important when buying vehicles P5:
Friend bought a new toy pickup for $3200.00 cash in fall of ’75.
Another bought a new ’89 chevy 1/2 ton in early ’89 for $10,000.00.
2007 chevy 1500 LT, w all the bells and whistles, MSRP $35k-ish for $25K w unneeded financing, paid off in six months …
new 2007 chevy 3/4 Ton 4×4 MSRP $40K-ish bought for $15K in early 2009 !
2019 Ram 1500 ”tradesman” w lots of extras MSRP $45K-ish, paid $32K in April of ’19, sold for $31K Jan of ’21.
etc.
Wolf, I like the way you modified the Z.
I had few, but I didn’t use a turbo with inter cooler. 40 mm side draft six-pack & headers was my thing.
The new BMW M2 is a modern version, but 3,800 lbs. $65k give or take.
“With so much more inventory on lots these days and higher interest rates, you’d think the average sales price declined ”
Well, we have such “tight” monetary conditions from “fed” that the 10 year fell to 3.3% and bitcoin rose to $28K.
Bitcoin has been around $28k for weeks.
The average age of the U.S. fleet must be spiking.
I wonder if NADA and Kelly will extend their value estimates beyond 12 years? It would make sense in a market where a 20 year old Ram diesel can still book will above $20k.
It seems to me there’s an opportunity for lenders in older vehicles. These days, electronic nanny systems prevent catastrophic failures in ways that weren’t possible 25+ years ago.
But I suspect traditional lenders will lag the buy here pay here lots for a while before getting a clue. Maybe they’ll try lifetime financing for new cars first? I dunno.
I was thinking along similar lines. This pent up demand which Wolf speaks of is almost surely driven by vanity more than the need to replace an end of life vehicle. Even the low end models today have a lot more longevity than 20 or 30 years ago (for those of us who remember what a carburetor and distributer were).
Another factor may be the diminishing telecommute trend. During the plandemic people were not only driving less but more importantly not driving into the office in an 8-year old car. As many employers are now backtracking and insisting on coming back in, the urge to upgrade (or at least update) the carriage which your coworkers see you arrive in each day will likely increase.
Then again, pulling into the parking lot in a new Benz while waving ‘Hi’ to your boss and later asking for a raise might not go so well.
There are already value books for older vehicles. Black Book has one as does NADA. KBB has traditionally served as the “wish book” (as in I wish my car was worth this much). Any book issued monthly is worthless as it’s out of date by the time the ink dries as used vehicle prices change daily based on auction results and the better publications are regional (convertibles don’t sell so well in MN during January). Dealers will often show you the KBB on a vehicle when they’re selling it to YOU but will use online services like Manheim Online or BlackBook for trade values (plus shopping it with their gyppers if it’s not something they want on their lot).
A newer car is a rolling computer. I fear that the technology you vaunt will make a perfectly *mechanically* good car turn into a brick under the wrong circumstances (like salt water, sunroof / windshield leaks, excessive heat, or vibration). Plastic deteriorates and the connectors (CANBUS that allows the components in your car to *talk*) will crack. The latest “hack” for the failed connectors on injectors is a zip tie to replace the tabs that snap off – otherwise you have to replace the wiring harness. Oil pans are…… plastic. Valve covers are…… plastic. Intake manifolds are….. plastic. The valve covers warp if not installed properly after a gasket fails. Variable valve timing and turbochargers are nightmares if not properly maintained (some turbos require oil changes – 99.9% of the owners don’t find that out until it grenades). CVT’s require maintenance (the belts stretch) unlike an old Powerglide. Guibos. Rubber suspension bushings.
The above explains why 20 year old Dodge pick-em-ups are still worth $20K. You can fix ’em.
I think you would find a large difference in pricing between a 20 year old dodge gas pickup vs 20 year old diesel. Both are easy to work on. Diesel emissions standards have changed significantly in recent years, and are still tightening (like the fed, maybe) . Every improvement in emissions typically results in lesser fuel economy overall and lesser reliability overall. You cannot beat the simplicity and reliability of a 5.9 12V dodge Cummins, and the market has figured this out. Older diesels are more fuel efficient (mpg wise) and have way less to go wrong engine/exhaust wise, primarily due to the lack of emissions standards back then, but also due to Cummins knowing exactly how to make a great engine. The amount of engineering and technology that has to go into newer diesels results in them being unaffordable, less efficient, and unreliable after so many miles. DEF, particle filters, EGRs, Regen cycles. ‘Clean’ is complicated. It’s just the harsh reality, and the market has come to realize this and they know nobody is making more of these, which has drastically pushed the prices up, IMO
Your comments are absolutely spot on.
You tube has many videos discussing CVT, turbo, eco boost, plastic this and plastic that and how the problems go on and on. This does not even included various reprogramming requirements on repairs that force use of dealer, because specialized equipment and yearly software cost is prohibitive for independent shops.
The day of long term quality and maintain ability has fallen away to cheaper and disposable, while costing much more. All of which benefits auto manufacturers and dealers at the expense of consumers.
Cool, it’s good to know America’s never ending hopium is finally cementing into a reality…looks like this good time will never end…
I guess I better pivot now too and go from fearing of a pending recession to party like it’s 1999…good thing is I guess I can still overpay for a car and a house and won’t look that odd doing it…
Pent up demand or totally broke? The latter is my belief.
Some people are always totally broke.
Lots of people have somewhere between adequate and huge amounts of money.
Add up the deposits, money market funds, bonds, stocks, private businesses, and other assets, and that’s the overall wealth of Americans. It’s HUGE.
This Americans-are-always-broke stuff gets old.
“This Americans-are-always-broke stuff gets old.”
How true, especially when it’s so easy to get credit terms on a new (or used) car. And you don’t even need a good credit score, but you may end up with a 12% note for several years! (we have a family example of this – LOL)
For many, it’s all about the “payment”.
I’m so tired of this stuff.
1. This is about NEW vehicles. Only about 5% of new-vehicle loans being originated are subprime.
2. Average wealth by wealth category, per households, Fed data:
Bottom 50%: $70,000 (meaning the bottom 20% or so are broke)
So the top 50% of households = 65 million households:
Next 40% (between bottom 50% and top 10%): $558,000
Next 9%: $4.4 million
Top 1%: $19 million
I agree. All I hear about is how everyone has no money. Funny though, they always have money for anything and everything they want.
It’s just the medical bills, child support, etc etc they don’t have money for lol.
And some of the ones I know, when they don’t, just file bankruptcy and end up getting what they want anyway.
There is always money around these days, always.
If you live in a middle class neighborhood with nice houses but nothing special, with a mix of old timers (retired teachers) and newcomers (younger professionals and self employed business owners) you will be surprised to find that a good number of them are top ten percent households. The G Wagons and Porsches are one sign. There is a lot of money out there.
I’m thinking this pent up demand may be in part caused by a “Last Hurrah” for the Baby Boomer generation. Just a thought. I’m a boomer myself.
Beliefs are the cream filling between the wafers of wants and needs. Reality is the awareness that you’re just holding two crackers and some sugar while asking “Where’s the beef?”. Most of the monkeys will tell you to check places like Amazon for a “swinging” deal. Ignore them. They get paid more bananas than they are worth. The fruit distributor is up to his neck in unpayable debt.
You gotta hook me up with your supplier, man.
Sorry, that title is currently unavailable. Please conduct a new search to find any old piece-o-crap that nobody wants to watch but our advertisers approve of throwing their money away on. More fat, less filling!
Wealth is skewed. Averages don’t mean much. Lots of highly indebted barely skirting by who in turn are boosting the highly leveraged but also asset rich class.
These credit “barbell” ends are the ones set to be hurt as many with savings will run out later this year.
As for auto stats, clearly a pricing turning point. Inventory balances plus lower prices for CPO cars (heavily cross shopped vs new) means we’ll see a drop through the year though pent up demand will keep the pace of decline modest.
I must live in a different country because most of the people I know are not broke nor do they remotely resemble broke. And, no, they’re not all “Boomers”. My kids aren’t “almost broke” (30’s and just over 40). They live higher on the hog than I do and have assets to back them up.
What is alarming to me is that there appears to be a significant level of financial ignorance among the general populace. I was recently talking to a 40 YO male who was brought up in a dysfunctional, but relatively affluent, family and it appears that he was never taught about the most basic financial tools such as CD’s, budgeting, nor how to manage his 401K or even what amount to feed into it. He spends most of his time playing online games….. All his money is either in a checking or passbook account. Which is simply stupid.
Not sure I agree with that 6 million pent up demand concept. I think that making cars last longer is more than a short term trend.
There was also a massive drop-off in public transit ridership from COVID. Some people might go back to public transit and get rid of the car, selling it to someone that needs it.
Demand is a function of price and the ability to pay those prices. If someone needs/wants a new car but cant afford it, they simply wont buy it, either turning to public transit or buying a used car or getting their car repaired.
Increased interest rates plus increased car prices will kill volume. I say wait for the economy to turn south for 2-3 months and then look at car sales. They will be down in the dumps and inventories will rise rapidly. I see inventories back at 2019 levels in less than a year.
Look at the long-term annual chart. It’s a little clearer. Sales will go back to where they were. That’s not in question. That’s where the pent-up demand comes in, it did every time before.
Do you see what pent-up demand did after the Great Recession? That pent-up demand was build up DURING the Great Recession. Now we built up pent-up demand during the shortages. We know how pent-up demand in auto sales works.
The question is why haven’t sales grown since 2000 like they grew before 2000:
I find no fault with your analysis and did similar work in heavy truck for years.
That said, I wonder where miles driven is going. Is there any trend that will offset WFH?
As you stated, the question is why the long term demand has been stagnant when the population is growing (222 million in 1978, 331 million now). I assume that means the average lifespan of a vehicle is longer and used cars make up a bigger percentage of cars on the road, or lower percentage of population drives, or more old people who cant drive anymore, or more people using public transport.
What I do hypothesize is that if we are headed into a recession, job losses and declines in real estate values plus declines in stock market equities/bonds (this is my base case because I am a pessimist), then we are more likely to see LOWER sales in the near term (similar to 2008), than a quick rebound to pre-COVID levels. Because car dealers/manufacturers will take a while to adjust prices down to where consumers can afford them.
i think that car sales are somewhat similar to home sales, where the monthly payment matters far more than the actual purchase price. the problem is that average monthly payments on new cars at current interest rates times purchase prices have risen dramatically (much more than car prices). so if we looked at supply-demand graph at given monthly payments, it wont move back up until the supply at lower monthly payments increases dramatically. unlike the home market, where many people are not willing to sell at lower prices, car manufacturers are a business and make rational decisions and will cut prices to move the higher production volumes they will be able to build this year. so i see a lack of near-term demand leading to rapidly building inventories and alot of cars sitting on dealer floors soon.
tesla is an interesting case. the wait time on a new Model Y was once 3-6 months, now it is down to 1-3 months, but they have even cut prices to sustain that demand level.
also, according to your theory of pent-up demand, we should have seen sales in the post-great recession period peak out higher than before that dip, as the rebounding demand was added to the trendline, but we didnt. the peak was about equal to the years before the great recession. or maybe there is a very long term structural decline in vehicles sales now, so the post-Covid pent-up demand did increase sales above a reduced baseline of demand.
i just dont see some big pent-up surge in car sales this year or even next, as we head in a looming bank melt-down, stagflationary environment. and then China invades Taiwan and everything falls collapses.
Nowadays if you buy a new vehicle and take reasonably good care of it you might get 300,000 miles out of it before cost of repairs make it impractical. That line used to be 200,000 miles not too long ago, before that a vehicle was considered wore out at 100,000. People like to say that “they don’t make things like they used to” and that’s true, some things are made better.
I wonder how much of a factor this might be for sales in the long term?
This is very true. The benchmark keeps changing. Soon it will be 400k miles can be expected out of a quality made car.
I wanted to keep my 3-series til it was a pile of rust and 4 wheels. Unfortunately in NY nothing lasts forever, it’s only a matter of time until someone hits you or pulls out in front of you and your number is up, and your car is a total loss. Even if you’re a great driver. Then you’re forced to have to buy another car at the worst possible time. Right now my X5 has 168k on it and cruising along just fine, although I refreshed the entire suspension and have maintained the drivetrain quite regularly.
All that recession talk was just that…talk from defeated bears. We just entered a new bull market and honestly the economy looks pretty solid here. Restaurants packed, houses selling, cars still in high demand . I think the no landing camp is proven right day by day.
In terms of the economy, that’s what I see too. No way inflation is going away in this type of economy. There’s still way too much money around. I just don’t see a landing.
This means higher rates for longer, and lower asset prices due to higher rates for longer, and continued QT.
Wolf, I agree with Holden, and I also see the Fed continuing with tightening, but I fail to understand the Treasury rate market. I hope you can cover it in another article.
Holden confirms what I have been seeing since the Fed began raising rates and tightening. 95% of my tenants are either wanting to expand or are doing OK. I have had a couple leave, but that’s out of a group of over 200.
Yep — everyone’s loaded, and getting loadeder.
Could be other reasons but Wolf has been in the vehicle business for decades and I would not bet against his perception of the markets. If from a different source for the data then I would guess differently.
There is the work from home piece that led to fewer miles driven. The trend of lower fuel sales has been going on for 15 years though. Btm line is manufacturing of vehicles won’t slow down soon and won’t impact inflation number’s regardless of reasons . Who cares .
Miles driven in 2022: -2.8% from 2019.
But from 2007: +4.6%.
And look how many vehicles were sold in 2007: 1.6 million. It’s easier to see on this annual chart:
Looking at the statistics Wolf has been reporting, may be our thinking was wrong. May be this is the new normal – tight labor market, high customer spending, high inflation, okish interest rates (as compared to inflation), more importantly highish asset prices (i know i know residential real estate and stock indexes has come down a little but they are very very high as compared to fundamentals/historical prices), and the last but not the least HIGH DEBT.
Savers or fiscal responsible = Looser
Over spender or excessive fiscally irresponsible = Winners
Anything I forgot?
I guess if by winning you mean getting to the top of the bottom before anyone else does, sure.
It’s one thing to hew cavalier for a few seasons, living right up to the outermost reaches of your means, running the AC with the top down & not giving half a damn as you squander the spoils of your toils in certain dissipation. It certainly beats the hell out of wringing your hands over that dime you forgot on the dresser in your hotel room before checkout. Relying on debt to underwrite luxe doings is something else again. We’ve all known that guy, but I’m not sure he ever reeked of winningness.
It’s like coming upon a house with a great smoking chimney on a freezing cold night, only to get closer & discover that its occupants are burning the very timbers of their house in order to stay warm.
Concerned_guy,
“okish interest rates (as compared to inflation), more importantly highish asset prices”
Higher interest rates = lower asset prices, not higher asset prices. Yield works that way.
Remember the banking crisis and the unrealized losses? These lower prices are a function of higher yields. CRE works that way too. Dividend yields work that way. The whole schmear.
I said “highish” asset prices not “higher” asset prices.
I agree that “ Higher interest rates = lower asset prices” but this time something is off here. Asset prices are stubbornly still highish (still very very high. Look at Shiller’s latest statement)
The mortgage rate have gone from 2.5% to 6.5/7% but the homes prices (nationally) have not come down proportionately.
Fed rate have gone from 0.25% to 5% but stock index have not come down proportionately (only measly 20% down).
Unless there is a deep recession in next 6 months in full force, situation will not improve much.
You’re ignoring the time dimension. Declines in some assets, such as housing, take time. The reason? The average home buyer is an idiot.
The housing market is the slowest changing market. A lot of this market is psychology because there is a lot of money involved. In a market crash the seller is the last to know, in a boom it is the buyer
It’s funny how the “savers and fiscally responsible” are described as “losers” and then later vilified because they have assets to invest which then results in their being to blame for all the societal ills.
There’s a readily discernible dividing line separating prudence from greed, and it’s serrated along the edge; some call it versus of the halves and the have yachts. No-one I know is out there castigating the former, minus maybe some suggestible slobs who fall for language campaigns designed by think tanks to foment self-hatred among the middle classes.
Too much of anything is too much, Mr. Katz. After all, you can only eat one lunch at a time.
USA needs to Build Manufacturing WAY WAY UP our Cars have been Way behind and now still are with some exceptions but all in all we Lost the Auto market out of Stupidity and its a Long Way Back baby / All in All rather then compete we just bought Crap and still are buying a Huge amount of crap > Now the Crap is getting better rater then competing
we invented a New Inflation where the Rick get Richer and the Poor shall suffer never most likely to recover as ;long as the Rich are in control .
Read Wolf’s words / research > and then think humm:
********************************************************
Automakers have worked hard for years to turn the average new vehicle into a luxury product that the average hard-working American can no longer afford. At first, those efforts were backed by artificially low interest rates. Then, as automakers were grappling with supply shortages, they prioritized the high-end to protect their dollar-sales, given that production and vehicles sales had collapsed. And now supply is picking up, and interest rates are much higher.
If the Drop Rates Now or just endless on again off again Pause Pause Pause the Game of the Rich this will end the middle Class
MC:
Almost all vehicles sold in the U.S. are manufactured here. Domestic manufacturers (like GM) market vehicles made in China (Buick) and transplants (like Toyota, Honda, VW, BMW, etc.) manufacture their cars here – some with mostly U.S. sourced components.
The key difference is (and always has been) that the domestic manufacturers play a short term game and the transplants (particularly Japanese) play a long term game. GM and Ford concentrate on stock price, executive bonuses, private jets for execs, dividends and the like. At my old alma mater, our execs flew commercial. If they did use a private jet, it was “rented” for a specific trip (and the key players never flew together – which is why they rarely flew private). We constantly reworked plans looking forward 100 years. Think about that. Stock price wasn’t even a whisper and our CEO made in the 6 figures with zero stock options (of course, he has a guaranteed lifetime income stream as a company advisor)
The vehicle supply shortages / increased prices were the result of needing revenue to continue operations and not let a skilled workforce go. Things are moderating and I am aware of one manufacturer that has put their middle priced trim models back in production that were suspended for the past few years. Rest assured, the prices were adjusted accordingly. These people aren’t stupid. They can see the same things you see…. and adjust accordingly. Some just don’t trumpet their moves.
I’m one of those pent up buyers. I have wanted for a couple years to switch from my 2017 VW Alltrack to a VW Toureg. Just a little bigger, without have to taco myself to get into it. So I’ve been waiting for inventory to rise and incentives to reappear. Inventory is up, some incentives, but interest rates are 6.9 rather than 1.9 or 2.9. I won’t pay 7%, nor will I put cash into a new car. So I’m on hold, and will continue to take care of the great-condition Alltrack that has only 30,000 mile on it and looks essentially brand new.
I should clarify, I won’t reallocate cash from investments into a car, not now anyway.
Make sure to buy a few boxes of elbow-length rubber gloves for whenever you have to reach up your backside and produce a vital organ or two for the inevitable and serial repairs.
“This piggybank of 6 million new vehicles of pent-up demand will continue to grow until vehicle sales and supply reach normal-ish pre-pandemic levels.
So if there is a slowdown, enough consumers with money or borrowing capacity will be desperate enough to buy a long-delayed new vehicle when supply is adequate and when the pricing games stop.”
That’s the key, isn’t it? How many unqualified buyers can still get financing at subsidized interest rates qualifying under basement level credit standards.
There isn’t pent up demand by 6MM who can afford it under noticeably tighter credit conditions without bubble wealth and a fake economy.
Longer term, the interest rate cycle turned in 2020 meaning below market rates are a price cut. The inventory shortage will support collateral values, for now.
There is always the possibility of payment forbearance or repossession moratorium to further kick the can down the road.
Augustus Frost,
You’re stuck in your subprime fantasy. This is about NEW VEHICLES. There is little subprime lending in new vehicles. Only about 5% of new-vehicle loans being originated are subprime. Subprime mostly takes place in used vehicles.
New vehicles now cost on average cost $47k. You have to have pretty good income to buy something like that. I pointed out all this in the article. New vehicles are not for the bottom 20% that are broke. They have to buy a 20-year-old used vehicle.
The captive finance companies work with the manufacturers to provide below market rates and can work the credit tiers, unlike normal financing sources.
At my old alma mater, they had their own scoring system and, if you were a previous customer who paid religiously (even with a few late pays), they’d find you a home at a competitive rate better than you could find at your local credit union. That’s what captive financing arms are for. As a result, “tighter credit conditions” don’t apply under all circumstances.
It’s not only the inventory shortage that supports collateral value: it’s the customers that can’t qualify for a new vehicle who want or need a new ride. Manufacturers are extending the model years that qualify for their certification programs (which covers major components) and the captives will finance those with funny money as well to keep the factories running (pulling people out of their leases in advance – aka “pull ahead programs”) and feed the used car demand.
The the new car side of the business doesn’t operate in a vacuum. There’s lots of levers that can be pulled. I know. I pulled them.
A “cash for clunkers” part deux could be served up by Uncle Sugar to *save* the auto industry if things go that far.
1) In the Last year and a half, – the last six quarters, – sales retraced only 38% of 2021 chips plunge. That’s a thud. The next wave down might breach the lockdown low.
2) In the last 7 months inventory is rising, taking a break in the last 3 months.
3) This “spike” in sales brought us only to 1979 high. 1979 had the biggest plunge during the 70’s/ 80’s slump.
4) Somebody put a spell on car sales.
There were a lot of life changing events that occurred over the past few years. Some couples, working from home, let one income go as it wasn’t necessary due to eliminating the need for commuting costs, clothing, lunches at work, and child care. They also may have let one of their cars go because it’s unnecessary when both are home.
70’s and 80’s slump was the result of a lot of dynamics. Key to that era was EPA standards and the garbage cars built with EGR valves and smog pumps that were so anemic that they couldn’t pull a sick kid off a commode. There were also fuel shortages (OPEC embargo), the first time gas went over a dollar a gallon, and a host of other things that affected the auto industry. Then there was the consolidation of a bunch of weaklings (American Motors in Chrysler for one) due to BK’s… with the only thing saving Chrysler was the K-car and Lee Iaccoca’s marketing skills. “Buy a car… get a check!” “If you can find a better built car – buy it.”
Manufacturers are now putting the squeeze on their dealer networks. Emboldened by Tesla, they want to bring new products online under new “brands” that would operate outside the existing dealer franchise laws. It’s has the ingredients to become a popcorn worthy spectacle. Some states are already pushing legislation to block it.
The point is: Right now, I wouldn’t look at ancient history for a pattern of what’s on the horizon.
Sales volume could be in a secular decline due to increased durability and consumer uncertainty. I plan on keeping our ICE Toyotas until next generation battery technology is developed for EVs and more charging stations are available. With all of the US money dedicated to the EV buildout I expect that within five to seven years there will be the start of a secular bull market for vehicles.
Car dealers are exploiting customers,just bought new Toyota in Wichita is . Traded in vow passat warned a Honda cry but wait to long in Omaha ne ,told dealer in is what Honda dealer offered ,they matched it made deal . A month later called me wanting another 1,000$ because car had extensive hail damage 2 small dents in roof,told jerk off to pound sand we had legal signed contracts. And he charged me full msrp,gave me $12 k for my car and put on lot fir 19.7$ . This is why dealers suck
Used trucks are at a premium, I just missed out on a 2021 Crew Cab Chevy 4WD trade in on lease by a military veteran, only 4500 miles $40,000. New Ford or Chevy truck start $55K plus options. My 2007 Chevy with 197,000 will have to keep carrying the water. I will eventually buy, but will not be ignoring the market again, it’s completely competitive with plenty of buyers. Im using Car Fax for nationwide searches, buying locally used is not an option as everything is high mileage and extremely overpriced. As parts and labor cost continue to skyrocket, I don’t buy the myth of anything going back down to 2019 prices. Price stability not important where there is demand.
As each year ticks by, Americans are getting poorer and poorer. The Boomers were the last generation to experience the unbridled wealth created by cheap fossil fuels as well as American economic superiority that came from WWII. But by the 1980’s, things were starting to lose their shine in this country; albeit in a slow motion manner. The Tech Boom in the 90’s put the shine back on but it was lots of smoke and mirrors. Then everyone tried to get some wealth back with the housing bubble.
The first wave of Boomers (1945) starting retiring in early 2000’s. The early ones were the most financially successful if they didn’t squander it or lose it gambling on the markets. The last wave (1965) will be retired by or before 2030; not far away. With the exception of the wealth transfer that is taking place, the next generations are not going to have it near as good as the Boomers.
So as far as new car sales are concerned, the stagnation simply is mimicking the overall economy and decline in discretionary income. Those that might “want” a new car simply aren’t going to have the means to buy one.
Sorry, Mike — but no. You need to update the drivers on your harbinger. In case you hadn’t noticed it’s been an ez money-go-round for ar least the first past decade and the western world is now awash in brass rings.
Will EVs radically drop the price of a new vehicle? I think so. Like a sack of beans or rice a commodity is just that…easy to produce and functional.
About 4 decades ago I did some hitchhiking in Switzerland…EVs were all over the place.
Tesla dropped their prices hugely in January.
We all are different economic actors. Instead of using IRA distributions to buy a $46,000 car, I convert about $23K a year to a Roth to try to hit the sweet spot on lifetime taxes. I have about five years til the dreaded RMD’s start.
My car hasn’t moved in a week. It’s all scooters for the next 6 months unless its raining.
Re: median household wealth – if consumers are doing so good, as Wolf mentioned average household wealth then you read a story about most people dont have $500 saved…….”household” wealth may be misleading as more people are living with their parents/inlaws ect
I gave up waiting for the insanity in the car market to end. Sold my commuter, paid cash for an old bronco two years ago. Most frictionless purchase of any vehicle I’ve ever had. And I get to keep my bronco.
Take delivery of it Friday, no finance office bs, no bs markups, no run arounds. Bought online in 10min, get it delivered less than a week later at 5.5%. Car dealers are diggin their own grave.