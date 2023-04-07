The Fed isn’t having a lot of luck cooling this labor market.

This is still an astonishingly tight labor market: astonishing because the Fed has hiked rates for a year and not much has changed.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
When we compare this labor market to the labor market of the Good Times before the pandemic, we see that job creation has recently been running at about double the rate as in 2016 through 2019, that the number of unemployed people looking for a job is near historic lows, that average hourly earnings of non-management workers are still rising at over 5%, about double the rate during much of the Good Times, that the labor force participation rate of 24-to-54-year-olds is now the highest since before the Great Recession.
And we see that even in the beleaguered Information sector – the hotspot of layoff announcements – employment is ticking up again after a small dip and is far higher now than during the Good Times, and that the unemployment rate in the Information sector, though it has ticked up, remains at the low end of the range during the Good Times.
In March, 236,000 jobs were created by employers, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics today. Over the past three months, 1.34 million jobs were created. This three-month total, which irons out the month-to-month variability, is nearly double the average three-month rate during the four years of 2016-2019 (of 549,000). Compared to the Good Times job market, this labor market is still hot.
The labor market may even have heated up in recent months, based on the data obtained from households, which show that total employment – payroll-type jobs at establishments plus the other types of work, such as the self-employed – has shot higher over the past four months, after languishing for part of 2022.
In March, the number of workers reported by households jumped by 577,000. Over the past three months, the number of workers jumped by 1.65 million, which is roughly three times the average three-month total in 2016 through 2019 of 565,000. These are huge numbers:
The number of unemployed people who are actively looking for a job dipped to 5.84 million in March and has been in the same historically low range for months.
The three-month moving average of the number of unemployed people through March ran at 5.82 million. There was only one month during the Good Times, in February 2020, when the three-month average dipped below that:
The prime-age labor participation rate – so people aged 24 through 54 either working or actively looking for a job – reached 83.1% in February and March, the highest since before the Great Recession. In terms of the three-month average, it rose to 83.0%.
The prime-age labor participation rate eliminates the complex issue of the so-called “excess” retirements that have bedeviled the labor force during the pandemic. In other words, people in their prime working age are strongly participating in the labor market, working or actively looking for work.
Average hourly earnings of employees in non-management and non-supervisory roles rose by 5.1% year-over-year, compared to much smaller increases during the Good Times. These are engineers, teachers, bartenders, technicians, drivers, retail workers, wait staff, construction workers, nurses, etc. in non-supervisory roles.
But here we see that some pressure is coming off, perhaps more driven by public rhetoric about a gazillion layoffs that may intentionally and successfully have intimidated some workers.
The number of employees in the Information sector rose in March to 3.09 million, after three months of declines. This is the hotspot of many of the layoff announcements in the tech and social media sector. But since the peak in November 2022, employment in that sector has dipped just 1.1%, and is still up by 6.4% from the peak of the Good Times in February 2020:
In this beleaguered Information sector, the unemployment rate in March dipped for the second month in a row, to 3.1%.
But the three-month moving average of the unemployment rate, which includes the January-jump (3.9%) and which gives us a better feel for the trend, rose for the third month in a row, to 3.4%. So even here, in this sector that is beset by all these global layoff announcements, the unemployment rate is still comfortably in the range of the Good Times.
The Fed isn’t having a lot of luck cooling this labor market.
The labor market is just barely cooling off in some sectors, such as Information, and not cooling off in other sectors, and remains tight overall by Good Times standards.
Today’s data is confirmed by different types of labor-market data, including the number of claims filed for unemployment insurance, and actual layoffs and discharges (not announcements), voluntary quits, and job openings.
In other words, this is still an astonishingly tight labor market – astonishing because the Fed has been hiking rates for a year, and not much has changed in the labor market.
And so the Fed isn’t having a lot of luck cooling off consumer demand. A labor market like this means that consumers are working and making money, and incomes are rising, and they’re spending this money. And when consumers spend this money, as they’re doing, they’re helping to fuel inflation, and that’s what we’ve seen. And I’ve discussed it here: Consumers Got Whacked by Inflation, High Interest Rates, Layoff News, Asset Prices Falling from Lofty Peaks… And They’re Still Not Slowing Down.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
As expected, no recession is sight.
Let’s see how quick oil finds $90. 30YFRM are falling like a ton of bricks. Let’s see if they push below 6% soon. As I said 3 months ago, housing will stabilize this spring, which it’s doing even in those really high-priced markets that have seen the most YoY drop in prices.
Added together, inflation is forming a bottom trough and stands a better than 50/50 chance to rise as summer arrives.
BENW
So all of those Issues ” As expected, no recession is sight.”
indicate the Rate Hikes to if nothing else remain in place Yes ?
Perhaps a Continuation of .25 Macro Rate increases heading toward %6
Is on the Plate
With the 34 Felony charges toward Trump perhaps some sobering Agenda shall come forth from the Fed ?
There’s a facetious saying in legal circles about the ease with which prosecutors can secure indictments in grand jury cases: You can get a grand jury to “indict a ham sandwich.”
Especially if the ham sandwich committed multiple crimes and left a paper trail.
Inflation is already rising. See April end CPI in mid May.
Also, No one is buying houses at 6% mortgage at current prices. The only deals going through are now from people moving around: those who sell house in one place and use cash to buy it in another place.
$90 oil will make mortgages less affordable, not more.
Fed isn’t unlucky. It’s not evem trying. We call that LAZY in America.
Leo
Not true
People around here are buying houses even at the 6% mortgage rate. Starter homes are in demand. However, you have to go into a crime ridden neighborhood to get one that is affordable. All of our work recently has been in these places. They are hellholes. Most of the supporting infrastructure is broken, small business have many that are boarded up. The people there have to put up with no police protection, litter all over, food deserts, maniac drivers, unemployed people doing nothing all day etc. Not a great place to live but people are buying newly renovated properties there.
Are you in DC, SC?
Yep. I agree. I have a rental in what is considered a low-income area.
30% of the houses have been renovated the past 3 years and have now tripled in price. More are still being remodeled. The were $50k pre remodal and now are selling $150k to 200k and selling like hotcakes. They look great. Granite counter tops. Stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms with all nice tile.
The neighborhood is looking much better. Trees are being trimmed. Yards are being mowed and weeded. The demographics is changing as the lower income people cannot to afford to live there.
I am getting 2 or 3 postcards or text a week with offers of cash. This is different than HB1. During HB1, housing prices rose some but all the buyers were subprime and the none of the newly purchased houses would be fixed up or remodeled. The neighborhood looked low-income and in a few years 50% of the houses were forclosed and were in worse shape than before HB1.
This time is different. This time it is investors buying the houses and totally remodeling them and they look brand new. This time the demographics are changing, and these are not subprime buyers. They are not going to have their teaser loans reset 2 years after they buy the house and see default like the subprime buyers.
I should say this time is different for this specific neighborhood. ;)
Most people are getting either standard ARMs or something called a 5-3-1 mortgage. Gotta friend who was telling me last Nov when rates were above 7% that EVERYONE financing a home was doing this new loan. And, they were buying down the initial rate.
Yes, houses are still being sold at 6%. I’m not saying these people are smart, but there’s still FOMO out there.
You are about as wrong as possible. The Fed’s reaction to the “banking crisis” was to throw money at banks and had a similar effect to QE in the short term, so essentially the markets have see a small rally here.
Long term rates are key here. Depositors fleeing from banks paying zero interest with risk of loss for balances over insurance limits has moved into interest bearing assets, pushing down rates. This move is temporary. Somewhere between now and July will be the top on bond prices (low on yields) and then rates will move up rapidly, just as they did the last time the debt ceiling was raised. There are other factors at play, but overall central bank tightening will finally be felt globally, the result is higher interest rates.
Home sales have staged a small bump of the totally stupid, who are going to be crying as their equity evaporates over the coming 3-4 years.
The Fed will need to quell this market by raising rates again (although to be honest short term rate increases with plunging long term rates is NOT tightening), but before that, we go into earning reports for regional banks which could prompt more depositor runs on these banks.
Consumers are still spending every dime they make and goosing the economy, but that is temporary. Credit card balances have begun a steep rise and bank balances continue to burn off the extra cash. The one stimulus that continues is the the Fed government continues to deploy the last stimulus program money.
State governments are swinging from big surpluses into massive deficits (ala California) and with a Repulican congress, there will be no bailouts.
Pent up demand in certain areas, like travel, will continue into early summer, but start to fall off.
The big issue that still persists is what happens to regional banks. Impossible for the Fed to paper over the massive commercial real estate losses that are coming. Question is whether they engage in massive liquidity programs to try to save all of them. That will be highly unpopular, but they seem to get away with whatever they want.
Nice comment.
It’s astonishing people think Fed has the answers or solutions.
In April 2021, annual inflation rate had shot past 4%.
Fed’s total holdings at that time were roughly 7.6Trillion Dollars.
Inflation denying Fed then took it all the way to 8.97 Trillion Dollars. The level still hasn’t dipped below 8 Trillion mark.
To top it, Fed’s now also on hook to bailout trillions of uninsured bank deposits.
Don’t Fed rates have to rise to at least the inflation rate before they’ll have any noticeable effect? Otherwise there’s still money to be made off of inexpensive money.
It seems the Fed is content to slow walk the way there and hope that inflation comes marginally down as the rates sneak up slowly. This is the whole theory of a soft landing, which has yet to be proven wrong.
I believe in the laws of motion. Once the economy starts trending downward I don’t think the Fed can do anything to curb it, since it is largely driven by psychology as much as actual market dynamics. That and businesses dependent on cheap money and growth will eventually hit a wall.
I hope to be proven wrong, but I’m not quitting my day job any time soon since I’m in a recession proof field. The easy money didn’t tempt me this time around. It did before the GFC and I quit my job at the worst possible time to take a high paying job in a field that evaporated overnight. Lesson learned.
I don’t see any sign of a recession here. In fact, I see just the opposite. Inflation is out of control. Most necessities are going up at double digit annual rates. I’m sorry to say the numbers that the government puts out are total bull s$it. They may be able to fool a lot of people but they don’t fool me. I’ve got the receipts to prove it.
Don’t be sorry. Gov’ment $h1t is nothing new.
We are not in a recession and prices should still be going up according to the CPI data? But. we are now starting to see some weakness in leading economic indicators though.
Government debt is inflationary. As much as the FED might try to tighten, they might not be able to counter the Governments inflationary debt. Time will tell.
Banks are sitting on 2 trillion in asset losses. Will the FED allow some of these poorly managed risk-taking banks to fail or bail them out. So far, it looks like bailing them out is their plan.
There are only two people I follow in housing, one is Wolf and the other is Robert Shiller. We know Wolf’s view. Shiller recently said, “Home prices are very, very high by historical standards. I would extrapolate the downturn somewhat — it’s going to continue.” Ben, it doesn’t sound like Shiller agrees with you.
Come on, we all know that when it comes to the housing market, Lawrence Yun has to be the most objective voice ;)
I could care less about Robert Schiller. He’s not some Oracle. We’re in absolutely uncharted territory. There’s 13T reasons, $$$, why the housing market isn’t done booming.
And the most important reason of all is the ABSOLUTE FACT, SoCalJohn, is that the Fed & Congress have moved to a MMT-based means of managing our economy. This means they will through whatever amount of fiat money & crazy policies at housing to keep it a float and the economy in general for that matter.
Anyone would have to be half marbles to bet against the Fed / Congress rolling out rent & mortgage relief upon the arrival of a real recession. The market doesn’t pick winners or losers anymore. The Fed does.
The 8-10 major markets that are down 10%+ were the ones that were bonkers overpriced. Houses in a lot of areas in the south are barely moving down in price.
Until the labor market rolls over and somehow MMT is thrown out, then we’re not looking at a modest decline in housing broadly across the US. And by that I mean a greater than 10% decline.
It was 10 years ago, maybe a little more.
Shiller interview. My memory isn’t perfect but I believe he mostly said nothing while still speaking. Hemed and hawed… I believe that’s the expression. Probably was discussing whether the stock market was overvalued or not.
I’m ok with pointing out the pros and cons of an issue.
That’s not what I got from the relatively short interview. Nobel prize or not I wasn’t impressed because he mostly shrugged his shoulders and said he was worried about the market but well I don’t know.
A demonstration of how absurdly low interest rates were for way way too long. Terrible Fed policy, damaging to a point we have yet to reach.
But Bernanke got the Nobel, Yellen got another pension at Treasury.
Well, Powell has owned it for quite awhile, at least for the Fed. I think the Powell cave-in in 2019, and the prolongation of juicing the system post-pandemic, stand as the biggest lurches into failure. There was along slow rise out of the GFC before the Powell era. There, there was asset inflation, but this across-the-board thing is recent, maybe compounded fiscally, meaning “the will of the people” through Congress.
And the news feeds I read this morning tried to paint a different picture which was ignored because the 10 year in a shortened Good Friday trading session was much higher at the close .
No Fed pivot yet that’s all I see except from Wolf and a few others .
Wow. This is astonishing. Makes me think JPow and crew will keep doing what they’ve been saying they intend to do all along, even if only for lack of knowing what else they might do. Bad news for the pivot mongers.
Why would you suggest the Fed needs to cool this labor market?
Their legal mandate is to maximize employment.
If this is their doing, it seems like a success.
Did you miss it? The Fed has been pointing at the labor market for months. It’s about inflation in services which is spiking, and labor is the biggest input cost in services, and higher wages mean these services providers are going to raise their prices, and Powell has been explaining all this for months, and I’ve been reporting on it for months, and you missed it???
Yeah, the logic doesn’t follow.
Fewer people providing fewer services doesn’t mean the price of those services will go down.
It also doesn’t follow, if employers have to pay higher wages, you have to raise prices. There’s lots of ways a clever manager can balance that out on the books and increase efficiency.
It’s not even a difficult thought experiment, if getting an oil change costs more money, how is firing the last guy on the team of an overworked shop, or making it more expensive to build a new Jiffy Lube, going to drive the price back down?
With demand held constant, the things that lower prices are innovation, competition, and increased supply.
I know J Powell has said he’s trying to destroy demand by increasing unemployment and that’ll magically get prices back down, but of all the things to be skeptical about from the Fed, why take him on face value for this?
If anything, it’s good for him to do his job of making sure people don’t lose their job.
Losing a job is biggest predictor of violent crime.
Scarce labor allows employees to get higher wages, which increases costs to employers which leads to them raising prices and inflation. More employed people leads to higher consumption and therefore more demand.
Demand is never held constant. Demand is impacted by wages earned and number of people working. Right now, I hypothesize that a very large part of the excess demand is a result of a “middle class wealth effect” due to lots of equity in residential homes. The largest asset of the middle class is not stocks or bonds, but homes.
The only restraint on Powell jacking up interest rates much higher is the potential for massive bank failures.
Christof,
You can believe whatever you want, including about what the Fed SHOULD do based on whatever economic theory you might have, fine with me.
My job here is to look at the data, and at what the Fed folks are saying, and make sense of it and give readers a feel of where interest rates and inflation and the Fed might be headed.
excellent critical thinking Christof! you’re absolutely right that we shouldn’t assume the Fed’s theory about how the economic world works has ANY merit. they have demonstrated zero capability to learn and adapt. in the wild, this type of organization would be savagely dismembered by Wolf … oops … i meant wolves.
lol …… huh?
Price stability. That is also their mandate. Prices seem stable to anyone lately? It’s easy to maximize employment when you throw price stability out the window. That’s what the Fed has done and is now trying to correct with the only tools they have.
What’s a better world to live in? A world in which unemployment is at historically low numbers and rampant inflation is affecting everyone? Or a world in which unemployment affects a slightly higher percentage of people (let’s say an additional 2 percent) and prices are stable for everyone? That appears the be the trade off at the moment. I wish it weren’t so but something’s gotta give. I’d rather it be an uptick in unemployment that affects a small percentage of people (I realize this potentially includes myself) than the current inflationary scenario that is affecting everyone.
There is a technical term for this, it is called Full Employment. The trick isn’t that this is 0% unemployed people. It is around 95% of the people wanting to work have work. That means that any unemployment roughly at or below 5% is full employment.
That remaining 5% are people between jobs that will get a new job soon (search/frictional unemployment) or people that have the wrong qualifications for the jobs available to them (structural unemployment).
You want to get as close as possible to that Full Employment line but not below it since going below it will (eventually) trigger wage inflation when employers start fighting over the remaining labor.
The US is currently in a Full Employment situation which is sustaining the inflation that the Fed is trying to get under control.
Perhaps consumers, “the folks” are going kamakazi and throwing caution to the wind and not really investing in assets, not stuffing the 401K, don’t give a damn about the “rainy day”.
It may be the sentiment is that the deterioration of the nation, it’s “traditional” culture and sociology is so acute that it has lead to a “get it while the getting good” mentality. Most middle and lower class Americans don’t have much to lose anyway relative to personal assets, so it is a check on Friday and virtually broke by Thursday syndrome.
It could be the implicit bailout has been here so long, they cannot imagine a world without it. But maybe one of these days, a serious inflection will finally appear, without a credible savior. In ’08, plenty of folks found their way out of the middle class.
100 million boomers retired,irreplaceable when I go to grocery store 90% of check out and baggers retired,working part time .This inflation is from boomers spending. Because inflation is stealing their money and retirement funds . Wish I had a PHD ,then I could be manipulated into legal stealing,how many fed board members got caught ,no repercussions or convictions. But everyone does nothing about it,so we get what rich fed us = shit
I’m not actually seeing starving people, as I saw outside the USA on trips when I was younger. Some destitution, yeah. But in the very old days, there was no safety net and being old just meant dying, unless you were rich.
“This inflation is from boomers spending.” Yeah, only one generation is spending lol. What?
The biggest spenders now are millennials, a huge generation that is now in their peak earnings years.
Wait a second! I’m giving them a run for the money! 🤑😱🤧
BTW Flea, I always appreciate your comments!
Phleep thank u
“Inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon..,”. said somebody.
I never lectured at the University Of Chicago, but I did stay at a Holiday Inn Express.
Anecdotal, but the Ontario minimum wage is set to increase by 10.1% to C$16.55 this October.
But the politicians have a plan to counter that wage increase by the half million a year by 2025, so the job market will be informal where who accepts lower wages under the table will get a job.
Not all of us can share rent by sharing a bunkbed with several others in a room. We’re individualist as a society.
We don’t even want to share a bed with our significant other much less with a dozen other strangers inside a slum house in Brampton, Ontario.
Yet they still can’t rid of Trudeau after 8 years since he first got elected. Something seriously wrong with the Canadian population. Too much ideological manipulation of the young voters from media and the school.
Rigged elections ,been going on in USA for along time ,by the way try to find out who is a electoral vote ,let me know the answer,we’re idiots
It’s called an orgy
A little bit out in the sticks from there, independent fuel suppliers, haulers, and furnace /tank contractors are in dire need of skilled people.
The raging employment market won’t change until all the kids sitting at home on their parent’s couch get hungry.
I think the current inflation is attributable more to increased wealth than a strong labor market.
If a job is added, there is one more unit of demand and one more unit of supply. The price level shouldn’t change that much.
The wealth effect increases demand, but not supply, which creates inflation. Housing has gone up 100% to 300% in many locations, especially the huge markets of the South and West. That is the primary driver. In addition, market indexes are up 40% from pre-pandemic period, which gives the top 10% some incentive to add to their spending, as well as gifting to others that spend. There is a lot of Baby Boomer gifting going on right now.
Not only is there more wealth, the amount of liquidity/cash in the system has shot up 100% or more. The recipients of government deficit spending have plenty of cash in their pockets they want to quickly get rid of it, via spending or other means.
Until asset prices reduce, deficits reverse course, or QT has more time to work, I don’t see inflation subsiding anytime soon, particularly if wages keep growing at 5% or better.
It’s strong labor. Higher wages add to costs of services. You pay someone $20/hr to flip a burger, your burger is going to cost more. Strong labor very much is a cause of current inflation.
The strong labor market is very much a cause of this current inflation. Wages increased as a result of the tight labor market and are very high. You pay someone $20/hr to flip a burger (as opposed to $12 a couple years ago), that burger is going to cost more.
It is both. Increased labor costs cause rising prices, and the wealth effect makes consumers willing and able to pay those prices rather than cutting back.
Sorry for the double post. The first one didn’t show up right away so posted it again.
Inflation shows up first in asset markets that reprice in real time, tick-by-tick. From there it gradually filters into the much slower moving consumer goods and services markets. In other words, when the dollar depreciates against assets, depreciation against consumer goods and services is in the pipeline.
It’s no coincidence that stock prices stopped falling and started higher last October and that progress on consumer price inflation began to stall a month or two later.
Agree wholeheartedly with the need for asset values to reduce. They will, but it will require boomers to blow all their excess monopoly money on overpriced real estate (with profits from their own overpriced reap estate) and new vehicles first. Once that is out of the way, the bottom will begin to fall out. I’d say it will be more of a slow grind rather than a bubble burst.
Seems to me by the number people going back to work is that the stimulus money is finally running out. This is necessary for the Fed to finally grasp control back from the consumer by crushing demand.
That stimulus money was spent a long time ago.
Apple,
There’s 500 billion in Covid emergency money that hasn’t been spent. Time to impound the money before it starts sloshing around and creating worse inflation than we already have.
I thought you were referencing stimulus paid to individuals.
State or county government are hoarding stimulus money has no effect on individuals seeking employment.
Swamp – Good point. I know my state is just starting to spend some of its several billion of COVID dollars on things we don’t need. Like college football stadiums, etc.
It was supposed to be for health care stuff but since Covid is not an issue anymore, they are finding other things to spend it on.
I have a county hwy. nearby that will be finished this summer.
The $$ for it came from the “shovel ready” funds.
Covid $$ going towards public structures will be a long and slow unwind.
This is yet another sign that the Fed is way behind in cooling inflation. It makes me wonder just how serious the Fed is.
It’s a sign that there is no connection between high unemployment and high interest rates. I’m sure someone is doing a Ph.d on this right now.
Economy: “ ‘Eres ya dinna’ “
The People: “I want something nutritious, good and filling! Not this slop!”
Economy: “You’ll Eat ya Slop and like it!”
Recruiters used to reach out to me, even up til 2021. I work at the same place, my resume hasn’t changed. I don’t hear from recruiters anymore. Only anecdotal, but something seems really off with the numbers and reality. There’s a lot of cash floating around still, but it isn’t trickling down like it did for middle low incomes
Age?
I have a friend with a great tech resume, got aged out of the company where he was working, was pushed out, and no more recruiters, no more anything. This is ageism at its finest. This happened before the pandemic. He cannot work in his field anymore.
Nope, I’m in my mid 30s. Most I can figure is that they post jobs they don’t intend to fill. Then again I’ve seen some middle admin office positions with hundreds of applicants. These aren’t high paying, but they’re not entry level either. They require 4 year degrees and experience. It all seems skewed.
Ageism is certainly a problem, and it actually works both ways– too young and toooooold, eh
OTOH, not having sought work since 2016 after working from then to mid ’19 when I finally retired, I am still getting emails from recruiters.
Even though they don’t know my age for sure from that last resume because I redacted every possible clue to my age at that time, anyone with as much experience as was shown must be pretty old.
BTW, NO response to resume sent when age related details were included; interviews at every FL company when redacted, and the result was nada, with some BS excuse…
Luckily, a recruiter elsewhere saw the resume, and I connected with a great company for a while, and then worked from home office for same boss when had to return home.
Show up to the interview with a neck beard wearing pajamas and holding a coffee cup.
1) The Dow isn’t cooling off either. It’s just 9% from the top and that’s not good enough. The experts predict recession ==> give it to them, send the Dow to 20% below the top, before popping up, for fun.
2) The “experts” will flip from bearish to bullish and square on the media for headers.
3) The banking sector undetected cancer need time to evolve, time will do it’s job, to feast on fat and bones.
4) Before SLV smaller banks had a 84% loans/deposit ratio. This ratio
is rising, though still below 2000 or 2008 highs.
5) Many banks have deposits > 250K. If one explode it will be taken over.
6) The banks might constrict lending especially to small business. Money supply in a low slog down. Without funds small business might slowly choke. Less lending, higher wages, and higher interest rate, SLV might implode next.
7) The Fed will have to fill the money supply gap possibly with digital money to “control” the economy. The Fed total assets might dbl again.
Rates should be at 7% now already and rising. Fed can always drop them later if needed, and were no where near that.
Alec
The inflation rate is double digits right now. I’m getting 4.75% on my Treasury Money Market fund. So, I’m losing over 5% due to inflation.
Why all this talk of tapering to satisfy the crooks on Wall Street and their accomplices in the media.
Rates need to be over 10%. The sooner the better. Let the chips fall where they may.
AT LEAST 10% SC, so we can know there is intended inflation in the owners plans, eh?
Look at the BLS inflation calculator to see the incredible damage to our money the FRB and GUV MINT admit to have perpetrated on WE the PEEDONs since the FED was set up to do exactly that.
I’m getting old, but even I can remember when the 24” sandwich bread loaf was regularly $0.10 – ONE DIME!!!
I’m with Depth Charge::: these folks are criminals.
Worked at bread manufacturer in early 80 s ,bread would go on sale 3/1$ ,was told there cost to produce a loaf of white bread was 5cents, also told it was junk,only buy rye ,wheat,sourdough
Fed may increase demand but business owners raise prices.
No one at this website or other finance sites points this out.
Too obvious ?
Or some other reason ?
The Federal Reserve is incapable of stopping this runaway inflation train; hopefully our foreign friends will worry about hyperinflation and massively dump their Treasury holdings, maybe that will give enough boost to interest rates to assist Jerome Powell’s Federal Reserve.
China has been selling ,but we still buy uranium from Russia. I believe all countries are in collusion,have a master plan of one world currency,why do u think there are g- 7 and G – 20 meetings.They make plans to keep peasants poor ,pretty simple
“the Fed has been hiking rates for a year, and not much has changed in the labor market.”
Well, what did they do to the rates for the FOURTEEN years before that? This ain’t church, all is not forgiven with one halfhearted gesture.
Much of the increase in March service jobs is in Private Education & Health Service (65,000) and Leisure & Hospitality (72,000). These areas show very inelastic demand. The concern is that the Fed will overtighten to curb employment growth in these sectors, causing a severe recession in other sectors, and in the overall economy, making yet another mistake. The core February PCE price increase (latest available) has declined to .3% monthly and 4.6% annually, less than the 4.75-5% current Fed Funds rate. It would be best for the Fed to hold off raising rates and let the data come in for a few months especially with the banking instability the economy is now experiencing.
RickV,
In terms of inflation, you don’t listen to what the Fed is telling you. It’s now all about SERVICES inflation, especially non-housing services, and they’re spiking. Goods inflation has settled down. Services is where the inflation is raging, services is two-thirds of consumer spending, and Powell has been hammering on it at every meeting. You need to start paying attention:
https://wolfstreet.com/2023/03/31/services-inflation-rages-at-worst-rate-since-1984-keeps-core-pce-feds-yardstick-in-same-high-range-energy-goods-cool/
“The PCE price index for services jumped by 5.6% year-over-year in February, same as in January, and both are the worst since 1984:”
Interest rates are about where they should be ” In a Normal Sane market” in a normal economy something we seem to have Lost sight of !
But with Home prices Way Way Overpriced driven by people mostly still in Office in Charge Etc enjoying the Booty “they simply created ” to meet their ends simply to benefit themselves and all involved leaves few avenues for correction . As such abnormal Means such as possibly almost fantasy Hi Rates / a Vast array of non normal means must be employed for anything to happen at this time or with a timeline that fits current needs to avoid recession if that’s at all possible I would not hold my Breath / These Booty seekers will jump on any abnormal correction trying to find a Edge to profit from most likely derailing any true correction . Since Law enforcement is so very far behind, normal times are cloud covered making correction almost Invisible.
Makes it hard to invest ? Fight them or Join them ? blind alleys are growing . Money printing is a Cancer upon us all now and no cure in sight for Cancer , to almost kill the Patent then try to save them is upon us now. Easy Road out is looking attractive to just leave the Country
In the last recession, unemployment hit bottom about a year after the Fed stopped raising rates, so we’re still in about the 3rd inning here, too early to tell what the final score will be. Given the normal lag time between rate increases and unemployment, if we were already seeing a rise in unemployment, with rate hikes still underway, that would be a big red flag.
Some people say that if interest rates are below inflation, they must be expansionary, others think a rapid rise in interest rates won’t be below inflation for long as they will (after a year or two) crush the economy.
Some say that if the economy is too fast, you can tap the brakes and get it back to the ‘right’ speed, other think that the economy only has two modes, expansion and recession, and a controlled deceleration isn’t possible.
Good news is, we just have to wait a year or two to see who is right.
Goldilocks economy! Powell is a genius.
Time for 100 Billion+ QT every month. It needs to happen.