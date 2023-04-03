The “Extraordinary Measures” that the Government Uses in the Debt-Ceiling Farce to Delay a Default

The government can manipulate the gross national debt to keep it below the debt ceiling while issuing new debt. But not for long. Then the game is over.
Periodically, we get to watch our favorite farce, played out in Washington DC in front of a bedazzled world, a product of true creative genius that only American politicians could ever come up with: the Debt Ceiling Farce. This one is the Debt Ceiling Farce of 2023. We’re in the middle of it now, the point where the plot starts getting funny. The funny part is how close the government’s checkbook balance will go to zero before the farce is over.
On March 31, there were $194 billion in the government’s checkbook, the Treasury General Account (TGA) at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, according to the Treasury Department this afternoon. During the two Debt Ceiling Farces of 2021, in October and in December, the balance dropped to $46 billion and $42 billion at the respective low points. During the Debt Ceiling Farce of 2017, the balance dropped to $39 billion. With the huge amounts of money that flow into and out of this account on a daily basis, that was pretty close. Congress then went ahead and lifted the debt ceiling, and the farce was over and everyone went home.
But the cash in the TGA account is only one factor. The other factor is something called the “extraordinary measures” – and we’ll get to them in a moment.
The ending of the farce is already known: Congress will agree on a deal at the last minute, as it has done around 79 times since 1960, and seven times over the past decade.
If they don’t agree on a deal, the US government will default on its obligations, hopefully starting with Congressional salaries, benefits, pension payments, and toilet paper.
But because lawmakers in Washington have stashed lots of their personal wealth in the markets, they’re sensitive to a US government default blowing up said wealth from one day to the next. And with their personal wealth at stake, they’ll get this worked out for sure.
It’s a farce because Congress already appropriated the funds to be spent, telling the Administration in detail via legislation how to spend those funds, and then Congress tells the Administration that it cannot borrow the funds that Congress told it to spend. This whole process is accompanied by all kinds of hilarious rhetoric for the entertainment of us all.
On January 19, the US gross national debt hit the debt ceiling, set by Congress at $31.4 trillion. The Administration now cannot increase the gross national debt. And it has remained flat since then. But note what always happens the day after Congress lifts the debt ceiling: the debt spikes! (We’ll get to the circled event in a moment under “Extraordinary measures at the end of the fiscal year?”):
For example, after the last two debt-ceiling farces ended in October 2021 and in December 2021:
On October 13, 2021, Congress lifted the debt ceiling. The next day, the gross national debt spiked by $300 billion! Over the next seven business days, the debt spiked by $480 billion!
On December 15, 2021, Congress lifted the debt ceiling. The next day, the gross national debt spiked by $298 billion in just one day. In total, over the 11 following business days, the debt spiked by $709 billion!
From October 13, 2021, through December 31, 2021, over those 11 weeks, the gross national debt spiked by $1.19 trillion, LOL.
When the Debt Ceiling Farce of 2023 is over, you will see another one of my articles, with the headline, “US National Debt Spikes by $500 billion in One Day,” or whatever.
But the debt doesn’t spike by a gazillion dollars in just one day because suddenly the government sold a gazillion Treasury securities. Far from it. Treasury auctions are planned in advance and continue throughout the debt ceiling farce.
What triggered those spikes of the debt in one day is the system of “extraordinary measures.” And it has always been this way. Here are the seven debt-ceiling farces over the past decade. You can tell that the one thing the debt ceiling never actually does is slow down the growth of the debt.
The “extraordinary measures.”
All these debt ceiling farces do is force every Administration to jump through some hoops, called “extraordinary measures” – and Congress is fully on board and is informed about them, which is also part of the farce.
On January 19, 2023, Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen – as her predecessors had to do also – sent a letter to Congressional Leadership, notifying them that the debt ceiling had been reached, and that the Administration would begin using “extraordinary measures” going forward.
These “extraordinary measures” center around various federal government trust funds and other federal accounts, mostly government pension systems (military retirement, civil service retirement) and the Social Security and disability trust funds, plus the Medicare account.
In her letter to Congress, Yellen named two of these funds: the Civil Service Retirement and Disability Fund and the Postal Service Retiree Health Benefits Fund. And she wrote that “by law,” the funds “will be made whole once the debt limit is increased or suspended. Federal retirees and employees will be unaffected by these actions.”
Normally, these trust funds invest the cash coming from their contributors into special non-marketable Treasury securities (often called “Intragovernmental Holdings”).
Those non-marketable Treasury securities were at $6.89 trillion at the time Yellen sent the letter to Congress. They have since then dropped by $93 billion to $6.76 trillion currently. They dropped because the government didn’t issue them to the full extent normally needed. This pushes down the gross national debt.
“Extraordinary measures” at the end of the fiscal year?
You have noted the “circled event” in the chart above. So here we go. Non-marketable Treasury securities can be sold essentially with a click of the mouse to funds that hold trillions of dollars and have lots of cash to invest. Since the issuer of these securities and the buyers of these securities are within the same government, the timing of issuance can be played with up to certain limits.
I mean, look, I’m not going to say that Yellen did anything funny to make the debt look better at the end of its fiscal year. I mean, she used to run the Fed and supervise the banks etc. etc., and she’d never do anything like that. But look at the second chart above, at the circled event, at what happened the day after the last fiscal year ended.
On September 30, 2022, the end of the fiscal year, these non-marketable securities amounted to $6.629 trillion. This put the overall gross national debt at $30.92 trillion – just under the nasty $31-trillion bar.
And the next working day, October 3, these nonmarketable securities jumped by $200 billion exactly in one day, and the gross national debt leapt with ease over the $31-trillion bar, to $31.12 trillion. And then they jumped by another $30 billion over the next two days.
Meanwhile, marketable Treasury securities continue to balloon.
Since January 19, when Yellen sent Congress the debt-ceiling letter, the amount of regular Treasury securities outstanding – those that everyone can buy and trade – increased by $96 billion to $24.69 trillion — compared to the $93 billion drop in non-marketable securities, and so the total debt remained roughly flat at the debt ceiling of $31.4 billion.
Treasury auctions are still taking place, the government is rolling over maturing debt at these auctions, and it’s also issuing new debt. Hence, the net increase in marketable Treasury securities since the debt ceiling was hit:
Combined, non-marketable Treasury securities and marketable Treasury securities make up the $31.4 trillion in the gross national debt. By lowering the amount of non-marketable securities, the government can keep adding to its marketable Treasury securities outstanding, and thereby add to its actual debt, and raise more cash.
But there are real-world limits to this game of “extraordinary measures,” when this game can no longer be played, and if the debt ceiling will then not be raised, the US government will start defaulting on some of its obligations – starting hopefully with Congressional salaries and toilet paper.
Why can’t the government just stop spending so much of our grandchildren’s money?
Then how can they buy votes ?
The main concern is how to buy current voters and enrich friends families elites aka masters , who cares about grand children!
For every penny spend on voters, the government has spent a dollar on corporations to make the billionaires richer.
I don’t support free handouts to either.
Today all markets are broken with negative real rates (10 year – cpi) and most of corporate America cannot tolerate interest rates based on risk to reward.
Too keep the complicit grandparents happy?
To keep the fiscal year happy?
Well Mr. Wolf, you do NOT seem surprised by any of this. I am surprised how easy our Govern ment got US like this. Am wondering if many feel we have and have had an out of control Govern ment for some time?
“Out of control?” you’re kidding. Very much controlled. Everyone wants to feed at the big trough of the government. The richest corporations in America are lining up to gulp down tens of billions of dollars right now, such as the semiconductor makers. Every member of Congress has to “bring home the bacon,” meaning pork-barrel spending for their district, with military equipment being a prime example. Every member of Congress exacts their pound of flesh for every vote. There is nothing out of Control. We voted those people into office because we want them to bring home the bacon to our district, and if they don’t, we complain. Now the commercial real estate industry is lining up for bailouts. This never ends.
“But there are real-world limits to this game of ‘extraordinary measures,” when this game can no longer be played…”
What are the limits?…exactly.
“This never ends.”
now IF CONgress actually lived within its means
ie it SPENDS no more than it collects in REVENUE
then we wouldn’t have this far-side comic
I don’t think I’ve ever seen a ‘balanced’ budget in my 60+ years
Is it me or did that debt double in 10 years from 15 trillion to 31 trillion?
How will this be repaid if Congress and politicians refuse a pay cut to pay the national debt?
Not a problem, they can print to ad infinitum.
Don’t believe me,? Just look what they have been doing for last decade or so.
Also, no thread to USD as reserve currency for few more decades at least.
Unless of course, the US suffers a major military defeat in a great power conflict under currently insane foreign policy.
Usa may be weak but other countries are weaker
Biden’s Budget Proposal Estimates Debt Will Hit $50.7 Trillion in 10 Years !!!
In 10 years? It takes them that long? I’m shocked an appalled.
And the band played on.
If there are, in fact, “real world limits” beyond which “this game can no longer be played,” please identify them. That would be very useful to know.
Many of your articles are a real hoot with this one near the top! Keep up the comical satire as we watch the congressional salaries and support staff fall to …., (rise to whatever! )
Wolf, I may have missed it in this or previous articles, but what are the real-world limits? Is it a reduced incentive to buy or hold US debt? That’s the part I’m not understanding is that the limits seem to be only self-imposed.
In the real world, there are no limits for debt issued in your own currency. What happens is inflation. It’s sort of a default on fixed-rate debts. Inflation drives up tax receipts too, and as the purchasing power of this debt gets eaten up by inflation, and as tax receipts rise with inflation, the burden of that debt becomes more manageable. That is always the solution to excessive borrowing in your own currency. But high inflation means high interest rates, and as the whole economy adjusts to those higher interest rates, things can get pretty rough.
This is already starting to play out.
There are whole departments that probably be eliminated. I believe I graduated high school about the same time Department of Education was founded. Not sure they can justify they have improved things.
Whoever determines washing machine standards probably ought to get axed as well. Who ever thought it was a good idea to wash dirty clothes with 4 gallons of water?
Education has been a progressive dumpster fire ever since Jimmy started the department of indoctrination.
But, hey, he was a great guy. He started habitat for humanity. You know the thing where you can spend your weekends building a house for someone who can’t afford a house. Lord knows it would be inhumane for any of these folks to live in an apartment.
Can you even imagine? Living in an apartment???
Graduating HS 1979 seems awful recent for someone who is old school??
OTOH, I agree in general about Dept of Ed not actually improving the situation, but only generally.
Certainly seen some locations where the local systems were SO low as to seem the teachers were marginally illiterate, and those areas have improved a lot…
Biggest error IMHO was the push for everyone to go to college and the GUV MINT involvement in the incredible ballooning of cost and subsequent student debt.
”Back in my days” in HSs, there were many students taking classes on ”real stuff” while working for wages or piece work part time at said stuff or similar. Lots of my peers had very marketable skills by HS graduation.
Back in the day, states provided funding to colleges and football coaches didn’t make $10 million a year.
“But there are real-world limits to this game of “extraordinary measures,” when this game can no longer be played, …
I dont get it Wolf, WHAT ARE THE REAL WORLD LIMITS? There doesnt seem to be any.
In the real world, there are no limits for debt issued in your own currency. What happens is inflation. It’s sort of a default on fixed-rate debts. Inflation drives up tax receipts too, and as the purchasing power of this debt gets eaten up by inflation, and as tax receipts rise with inflation, the burden of that debt becomes more manageable. That is always the solution to excessive borrowing in your own currency. But high inflation means high interest rates, and as the whole economy adjusts to those higher interest rates, things can get pretty rough. This is already starting to play out.
“ But because lawmakers in Washington have stashed lots of their personal wealth in the markets, they’re sensitive to a US government default blowing up said wealth from one day to the next. And with their personal wealth is at stake, they’ll get this worked out for sure.”
A lot of these people are quite wealthy to begin with. Nonetheless, it’s amazing how many of the ‘average’ shmoe congresspeople come out many times richer. Gravy-train. That’s all it is. There’s no way this doesn’t get worked out.
Theft from the people is what it is, in do many ways.
No worries, it will keep working.. until it doesn’t.
I love this article. But there is some distortion here.
The debt ceiling is a contrived process that politicians put in place to force themselves to vote on an increase in debt, which can be used as a way to provoke real debate and negotiations on spending. Not so say that it every really constrains spending, but in the absence of a debt ceiling, would there be ANY coverage of this runaway debt?
But calling the debt-ceiling a farce is a rhetorical way of undermining it, and blaming politicians who want to restrain deficit spending by using this vote as a way to force a negotiation about spending.
Al Gore called global warming an “inconvenient truth”. Our runaway deficit spending is also an inconvenient truth. The truth is that we need to force politicians to have real discussions about this, or it will destroy our democracy.
I agree that we need politicians to have some serious discussions about debt and deficits.
However, none of this is a threat to our democracy because we don’t have a democracy. The United States is a republic.
Halibut – you had me at “we need politicians to have some serious discussions about”….
I actual think it is an oligarchy on its way to an aristocracy (this is hyperbole but then…).
I think gtv was using ‘democracy’ to refer more to the overal cohesion & social/economic function of the US as a society, rather than a specific system of governance.
This time around is going to be different. There are some new kids on the block that are not going to approve the new debt ceiling without some serious considerations for spending restraint.
And speaking of the guilty party (parties); well its all of us, knowingly or unknowingly. America’s entire economy is bullshit. The government is now most of the economy and what remains is mostly a joke. We have survived (even thrived) in this fake wealth pretty much on the backs of the rest of the globe. Funny thing is, the rest of globe has pretty much figured it out. l
Better get ready for a very hard reset; games almost up.
The new kids will just play the same old game and keep the overpaid useless management and speed up the line pushing out 87 processed chickens an hour instead of 75. Maybe a few middle men will look for new work. But the weather is changing.
“This time around is going to be different.”
I really want this to be true, but history has consistently proven otherwise.
“Reagan proved deficits don’t matter.”
Dick Cheney
That about sums it up!
Reagan promoted some of the worst policies for this country. He was a simpleton thinker and pretty lousy actor as well.
Hey Mike, did you want to express you political preferences?
“If they don’t agree on a deal, the US government will default on its obligations, hopefully starting with Congressional salaries, benefits, pension payments, and toilet paper.”
The big question is who will be buying our debt this time around.
– China and Japan?
– OPEC?
– Or the Fed as usual?
Too much is going on politically this time around, and the Saudis and other OPEC countries are removing their support it seems.
Just a week ago, China and Brazil agreed to bypass dollars and settle trade in their own currencies. India is paying for Russian energy in Rubles. China brokered a peace deal between Saudis and Iranians to reduce US influence in the region, and help Saudis align more with China and join the BRICS.
Perhaps the debt ceiling will be raised, but the flood of treasuries will be sold at much higher rates this time.
Exactly Right BRICS > and this is a serious matter not good for the dollar <
I hope Wolf can comment on this as I would like to get his take on the matter ? he's the expert
So……I’am curious
If the federal debt is inflated by a cpi of 9%…..like last year…..that is roughly……2.7 trillion of debt that went up in smoke……and since the debt interest payments are included in the annual deficit figures the gov uses……we ran a surplus last year in real terms!
Not to mention….the inflation on all government assets such as office buildings, oil land, federal land etc etc
So the government is getting richer and richer every year!
The problem is if the crooks ( I mean congress) keep this up the rest of us will be broke.
Do I have something goofed up?….or was Cheney being serious.
Thanks Halibut for speaking truth You have pointed to an “Achilles Heel” of our gamed system of government.
Who understands the difference between Democracy and Republic?
To wit: The USA became a Democracy …
In 1776? When slaves became three-fifths of a person?Maybe 1850s when “our” slaves were emancipated? Maybe 1920 when all women got the right to vote?
When official “electors” were cancelled ? Oh, they were not cancelled and they still have the exclusive right to choose “our” President?
The public does not select the electors? The public does not even know who are the electors or how they are selected? And it’s true that an official elector must vote for a particular candidate for President but there is no penalty if an elector votes for anyone else except a small fine?
How could this not be a deliberate education failure?
It’s like a Shakespeare play – you already know it by heart – then it is acted out and everyone still applauds – because the “acting” was good.
Unfortunately, a government totally gridlocked due to culture war, and partisan extremism, somehow does not become gridlocked in excessive spending money.
The resulting lack of pragmatism and lack of productive government investment in society is collateral damage that politicians and corporate media do not find profitable to address.
Somehow the excessive spending keeps blowing out the wazoo, while the majority of hardworking citizens keep taking it up the wazoo.