Short End of the Treasury Market Goes Totally Nuts. Doubts Creep in Over Debt Ceiling?

The good folks in Congress are surely too worried about their own wealth, and sheer greed will keep them from pushing the US into default. But…
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Today was another weird mess – and by far the biggest weird mess – in a series of daily weird messes in the very short end of the Treasury market, with Treasury securities that have remaining maturities of around one month. The one-month yield plunged 55 basis points today to 3.40% at the close – meaning prices of these securities jumped amid huge demand. Intraday was down as much as 75 basis points. Panic-buying frenzy! Since March 31, the one-month yield has plunged 134 basis points (red line below).
But, but, but… the two-month yield – so tracking Treasuries maturing in about two months – was very well behaved, smiled all day long, ticked up 1 basis point to 5.04%, and was up 25 basis points since March 31 (green line).
There is now an unspeakably crazy spread of 164 basis points between the one-month yield and the two-month yield – a sign that some people are panicking and piling into whatever they will be out of at face value in about one month.
The rest of the Treasury market was reasonably well behaved. The two-month to six-month yields all ended above 5%, with the four-month at 5.17%. The two-month yield rose. All other yields fell. For example the two-year yield fell by 10 basis points to 4.14%, after having hit yesterday the highest yield since March 13. The 10-year yield fell 6 basis points. And the 30-year yield fell 4 basis points. It was just the very short end that went nuts.
The cost of insuring US government debt against default has been rising for weeks. Today, the spread on 5-year US credit default swaps jumped further, to a decade high, nearly doubling from the beginning of the year, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.
There is now a lot of speculation why some people are panickily piling into something that they will get paid back in about one month, and why they’re so eager to pile into it that they’re paying extra to do so, while the rest of the bond market is just sort of fine, within the massive inversion of the yield curve. The stock market doesn’t really care about anything anyway. So for most people, today was a non-event.
But some people are getting antsy about a US default.
The debt-ceiling farce being performed currently in Congress could turn from a mildly entertaining political show that has been played 79 times since 1960, and whose ending everyone knows, into a truly hilarious financial show with a new ending where the debt ceiling isn’t lifted, and where the US will then default on some of its obligations, and where everyone in Congress – these folks are rich – will lose 60% or whatever of the value of their financial assets in no time.
I’m curious to see how they would spin that one. Surely, everyone would blame everyone else. I’m also curious if anyone in Congress is actually hedging their financial assets against that kind of event.
Today’s problem was that tax receipts from Tax Day were somewhat lackluster, which might move the out-of-money-date, the X-date, a little closer than previously anticipated.
The X-date is when the Treasury Department will run out of “extraordinary measures” (I explained those here) and will run out of cash in its checking account, the Treasury General Account at the New York Fed.
The Treasury Department might then begin to prioritize what it will pay and what it will not pay, for example it would stop paying for salaries, travel reimbursements, and toilet paper for everyone in Congress. At least, that’s where I would start.
If the debt ceiling doesn’t get raised quickly after the initial failure to raise it, eventually, the US government might not have enough cash on hand to be able to redeem a bond issue when it matures, and holders of these securities who thought they would get paid face value at the end of June might not get paid anything at the end of June, which would represent a repayment default, which would be very messy. Globally.
Obviously, this isn’t going to happen, knock on wood. The good folks in Congress are surely too worried about their financial wealth, and surely, sheer greed will force them to agree on a deal. But the bet today was that maybe, just maybe, this calculus could be wrong. And it infused a little bit of suspense – as they usually try to do – into the farce so that not everyone will fall asleep, and so that they’ll get a little more political traction with it.
ok, but why the spread between the 1 and 2 month? Is it a bet that the panic will only last a month, and then status quo? Is it a volatility bet? I read the article twice, and I admit, perhaps I’m a bit dense…but what does the spread represent?
Is it that everyone wants to be secured for 1 month, then purely “cash” (not even Treasurys) after that?
Thanks, as always for your great articles.
don’t forget: the “spot” rate (overnight Fed Funds) is near 5%. so it goes 5%—3.5%–5%. V shaped. one for the record books of absurdities and quantitative economic rocket sciences.
some retail-institutional access/flow disparity?
Don’t forget the increased use of the FHLB, and usually points as a timing signal for something just around the corner.
Some more possibilities:
1. May be both super rich parties are desperately pretending to be working class friendly and lower class friendly by showing that they are not fanning the inflation inferno.
2. May be both parties want to scare the 99% again with layoffs and other bad things to come, so that they can then again use the crisis to give cents to 99% and dollars to 1%!
3. May be its not about debt ceiling and some insiders know about something else that can blow (cmbs? Banks?)
Perhaps what we’re seeing here is a whole lot of money pouring into money markets.
This is just the beginning.
clear signal: 150bps yield curve inversion just 4 weeks into Treasury curve! The crash is NOW.
This is what happens you leave it to the PhDs in e-CON at the Fed. The “inflation” was NEVER real. just a covid cash dump. what colossal idiots. the clown music is beginning. At least yellen got her $millions in speaking fees from citadel. what of the rest of us?
I kept saying they’re idiots. In moderation pit now.
The US receives more than enough in taxes to pay the interest on national debt. We will not default. Debt ceiling fight is all theater and a way to get more debt money for political purposes (e.g., student loan forgiveness).
Social security recipients may lose their benefits or SNAP recipients may starve death, but we will not default to save the financial markets where the Pelosis have all their wealth.
Interest charges was “without tax increases on the secret billionaires to pay increased interest rate charges.” Amazon tablet does not like that phrase? LOL
Harry,
I reached my debt ceiling on SQQQ calls.
Just kidding. In it to win it.
Thanks for bringing this to attention of your readers. I follow the treasury market fairly closely but I have to admit I don’t pay much attention to 1-month t-bills and this totally got past my radar until seeing your article.
This is totally bonkers, irrational trading. Even the debt ceiling doesn’t explain it. If investors are trying to avoid default, I can’t imagine 1-month t-bills having anything at all to do with it because there is no scenario in which default is going to #1) Happen in the next 30 days and if it DID #2) Be totally resolved within 60 days (such that a normal 2-month yield suggests).
Something else is going on here. To me, this reeks of computer algorithmic trading gone haywire, maybe because of other derivative instruments that are being used to bet on the default going sharply up in value. Maybe that triggered the algorithms (i.e., spooked the computers).
Fat finger? 4-20? Fat doobie? Nope, Wolf’s graph suggests it is not a one-day screw-up. It is close to trend since the end of March.
Wolf’s graph shows an increasing divergence between the one-month and two-month, as if some sort of structural change starting around the end of March. Note there was also a relatively minor but noticeable divergence around March 10, when SVB collapsed. This was followed by convergence for a while until the end of March, and then the really big divergence. I don’t know how this would relate to bank problems, but if it does, it suggests the bank crisis may not be over.
I am curious about all the dots in Wolf’s graph. It was my understanding that 4 week Treasury bills were auctioned weekly. Are there some sort of inter-weekly auctions?
Every one-month “constant maturity” Treasury yield index is a construct based on market yields of Treasury securities of various types that mature in about one month. It’s not an index of 1-month bills. And it’s not based on auction yields.
Remember, in theory a 10-year Treasury that matures in one month trades like a 1-month bill that was just issued or a two month bill that was issued one month ago (there are some differences though in reality).
Here is a somewhat readable explanation of what how a constant maturity Treasury index is constructed:
https://www.investopedia.com/terms/c/constantmaturity.asp
As someone who recently bought 6 month tbills, can you clarify what would happen to tbills if the default did happen? Would people simply not get their money back when it matures until after the debt ceiling would be resolved? Or is there a scenario where I would have to take a haircut? The government is more out of control than at any time in the last 100 years so I see at least a 10% chance of default.
So if there is a default, and the Dow plunges 10,000 points in one hour, and everything goes haywire, Congress will likely figure out how to raise the debt ceiling. So if there is a default, it will be short-lived. And maybe nothing at all happens, other than a huge crash, and big downgrade of the US debt by the credit bureaus, and higher yields forever.
If there is repayment default, then holders of that particular bond issue will not get paid at maturity. But they will get paid when the debt ceiling is lifted and the government can issue more bonds. I would assume they would also get interest for the period, and in the end, they may not have a loss of any kind.
You can tell, I’m not particularly worried about this stuff. And I have Treasuries.
>> “…a default, and the Dow plunges 10,000 points in one hour, and everything goes haywire.” <<
I guess that means the politicians really _must_ be allowed to continue trading and owning stocks. Selfishly having skin in the game will keep them from destroying their biggest source of wealth??? What a fine system we have.
This is why I religiously read Wolfstreet. I exist on the short end of the Treasuries, and this spread has me wide eyed. So, I’m wondering… some speculate it’s some rush to safety. “Getting out of what they were in”, and into the short end guaranteed. It’s too big. It’s too much money pouring in to depress the yield like that. Could this be a result of banks, exposed to the long end of the curve, eating the losses, and trying to catch up on the short end?
I agree that the treasury market is big and these kinds of moves are indeed interesting from that perspective. It’s certainly not retail money making the treasury market move like this. I wonder a bit if there is some kind of supply shock, meaning the Treasury is starting to not issue new debt on the very short-end because of the debt ceiling and the supply shock is driving the move? Pure conjecture on my part. Should be easy enough to look into. The Treasury probably publishes new issuance numbers.
The Debt Limit/Ceiling will be raised, it always has.
Yes a few days/weeks of fighting between Liberals and Conservatives, but make no mistake, Congress will make sure, they are fully funded.
A market crash, default on US Debt ?
Not with the World’s Reserve Currency.
A market crash will come, Bull Cycles and Bear Cycles are normal.
Everyone believes one more QUARTER POINT……..Then the Fed will rely on data to hold Short Term Rates near 5%.
Subprime is not a problem. Not yet.
Office real-estate is a problem, but small in comparison to the total debt.
Where or When the next real market crash comes from, I do not know.
Some are scared, buying huge amounts of short term treasuries.
Some are scared, buying gold at near all time highs $2000/oz.
The US is running a projected 2 trillion dollar deficit this FY under a business as usual scenario despite Covid benefits slowly expiring. Inflation is running hot. The majority in Congress wants to continue business as usual anyway and so it is unlikely a small minority of Republicans can stop the gravy train that both parties ride. If the minority actually gathered wider support and forced the issue, we can presume that the Fed will create a SPV or do something else creative to lend money directly to federal agencies to make payroll, pay SS benefits, redeem mortgage bonds, make SNAP payments, etc. As for creditors of the Treasury, they might have to wait a while. This could get interesting, but I doubt it.
I think 3k on the Dow would make the rump bizRepublicans blink. The fact that Biden said just pass a clean bill, and I will sign it means that the strategy of bluffing with a few votes to spare is doubtful at best, and stupid given how some may not vote for the simple clean bill.
But will we do a default? No, because that would utterly end any R contributions from most of the financial sector. The idiot Speaker knows this, but is still trying to allow the stupid bill with all the cuts up on deck first. After that fails, meh. The shutdown ended up a loser before, and then we can do a default and a shutdown? And then no confidence the Speaker of the House. And depending on Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar the Arizona morons? In short, the Republican Party is going to have figure out a real economic policy or commit voter suicide.
The economic turmoil is also going to be continuous until the next election with our unstable congress. And that more than anything will be a huge problem in containing inflation and returning interest rates to the 5% level consistent with some stability. Lower rates than that are going to be a fond memory for a long time.
In other words, this split congress is going to doom the economic stability necessary for the Fed to increase rates. The recession is going to be a lot deeper and the as Wolf stated the long term costs of higher interest rates are going to retard the economy.
This, combined with the possible trade stability problems with China is going to make a challenging decade.
It looks like a fat finger or a fed rule tweak (did not find one…).
You would earn more with overnight deposits on this timeframe.
A fat finger that started pressing the key at the end of March and just kept pressing it? No, this is a classic day after day plunge in yield (surge in price). It means that lots of investors have been massively buying these one-month maturities.
The trend since March is a valid point but the one-day move today was eye popping.