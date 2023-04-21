Amex Customers – Above-Average-Income Consumers – Are Spending like Drunken Sailors, incl. on Travel & Restaurants

They’re the Big Spenders, they can move the needle. Millennials and Gen Z-ers are now the drivers of this growth.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
American Express has long marketed its cards to the above-average-income segment of consumers – not just the high end, but the vast population of above-average income consumers. They’re the bigger spenders, and particularly spending on travel services and restaurants. Amex started the trend of premium cards decades ago with its Gold, Platinum, Business Platinum, etc., that all come with hefty annual fees and offer a variety of services. These cards are marketed to people who use them a lot and pay them off every month.
So this is not the lower-end of the income segment, but the above-average-income segment, the vast numbers of big spenders.
And Millennials are now with both feet in that segment, and Gen Z-ers are moving into it, and they have AmEx cards, and AmEx is marketing to them, and they’re applying for Amex cards, and turns out, they’re spending with their Amex cards, along with the rest of the Amex cardholders.
And at least these above-average-income consumers, those that can move the needle if they’re in the mood, are now in the mood.
This is what Amex said about its customers spending patterns in Q1 in its quarterly report yesterday:
- “Our first-quarter results reflect strong growth in Card Member spending and continued high engagement with our premium products.”
- Revenue grew 22% year-over-year, to a quarterly record
- Card Member spending rose 16% on an FX-adjusted basis.
- Travel and Entertainment spending soared 39% on an FX-adjusted basis.
- “In March, we saw a record level of reservations booked on our Resy restaurant platform.”
- Spending in its International Card Services segment jumped 29% on an FX-adjusted basis.
- Amex added 3.4 million new cards in Q1, “with U.S. Consumer Platinum and Gold, U.S. Business Platinum, and Delta co-brand account acquisitions all reaching record levels.”
- Millennial and Gen Z consumers continue “to fuel this growth” in new cards, accounting for over 60% of all new consumer account acquisitions in Q1.
- “Millennial and Gen Z customers also continued to be our fastest growing U.S. cohort in terms of spending, growing 28% from a year earlier.”
And not falling further behind.
“Our customers have been resilient thus far in the face of slower macroeconomic growth, elevated inflation and higher interest rates, with credit performance remaining best-in-class,” it said.
Total provision for credit losses in Q1 2023 was $1.1 billion, or 7.4% of revenues. As revenues have risen over the years, the credit losses have risen as well, but somewhat more slowly, and as a percent of revenues were somewhat better in Q1 2023 than during the Good Times before the pandemic:
Total provision for credit losses as a percent of “total revenues net of interest expense”:
- Q1 2023: 7.4%
- Q1 2019: 7.8%
- Q1 2018: 8.0%
- Q1 2017: 6.6%
So one of the reasons for the amazingly resilient consumer spending, even adjusted for inflation – “resilient” despite all the headwinds of asset price declines, inflation, layoff announcements, bank collapses, etc. – is that the above-average income segment, the big spenders, are now out there spending like drunken sailors, and much of it on services, particularly travels and restaurants.
And some of this spending is driven by Millennials and Gen Z-ers that have in huge numbers moved into their high-earning years and high-spending years, and they’re doing it.
Consumers in that segment at least are not “tapped out” or whatever, and they’re not falling behind on their cards anymore than they did during the Good Times before the pandemic.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
C’mon Wolf, I’m sure you are maxxing out your Platinum Amex card on dinners out with Mrs Wolf.
From what I understand, you cannot “max out” a Platinum if you pay if off every month. BTW, a few years ago, I cancelled mine after about two decades of using it, and went back to green because it didn’t pay me a kickback, such as 1.5% cash-bank, and instead, it charged me a big-fat annual fee. And so I’d stopped using it, and after a few years of not using it and wasting a bunch of money on the annual fee, I went back to green, and I’m still not using it because it refuses to pay me to use it. We cardholders that pay them off every month are such spoiled brats, LOL
My Amex pays me back 1.5% and has zero annual fee. Keep shopping for a better card.
BTW this is not an endorsement of Amex I have one card on each network, each with kickbacks and no annual fee.
clarify, it’s actual USD deposited into my account, 1.5% of spending on the card, not some stupid points or rewards.
My wife has some kind of Amex card (I forgot the color, blue?) that pays her a kickback, and she uses it. My visa cards & Mastercard pay me as much and more, no reason to change Amex cards. Lots of places don’t even accept Amex. I use it like twice a year to keep it active.
Yeah, I think it’s the Blue Amex card – I got one when they first came out. And IIRC, the Blue card is like a regular credit card (you don’t have to pay it off every month).
However, by now all my Amex cards have been cancelled for lack of use.
I have a no annual fee AMEX and keep forgetting I have it. I have a Visa that pays me back 1.5% and a Mastercard that pays 2%. No annual fees on any of them, and a Costco Visa as well. I only do cards that pay me. I don’t pay them.
Very off topic and I’m sorry but can anyone explain to me the appeal of AMEX cards? We have a few offerings in Canada with an extra % cash back (1% more than comparable Visa cards at 5% where a visa would give 4) but I never bothered because some smaller retailers refuse them for the higher fees charged to them (some retailers I use) and I already have 3 cards, 1 of which has an annual fee so don’t want another annual fee card. Is it just a status thing? Considering the higher fees to retailers I imagine luxury places have no problem with it so you’d be shopping unimpeded with just an Amex there. Please delete if too off topic but nobody I know uses Amex so I need to ask
Amex is supposedly more on the consumer’s side when there is a merchant dispute, and has a program where warranties get extended. Although they have changed all the terms on this stuff several times which is why I don’t care about Amex anymore and now have a Visa and a Mastercard.
I found out all these big companies are constantly changing their terms so I have no loyalty to any of them. I’m too busy commenting on wolfstreet to read new terms every month.
The CC benefits in America are not available in other countries. Example we stayed at the Waldorf Astoria Versailles a Hilton property for 5 nights using points and 5th night is free. The check in folks said we have never seen a guest stay for free used Hilton surpass card. Talking with a guide and business owner in France. She told me I have a air France CC and received one free flight with 5 years of use. Over lunch we told her of our CC hacks response not in Europe. So Americans go get your free $10,000. Our credit score is still above 800. Keep Smiling
Steve as far as I know all the points, rewards, free flights are just games and I’ve only heard about people being disappointed. Also these rewards rapidly become too much to keep track of. I’m allergic to points and rewards. I only use cards that actually deposit a USD rebate into the account of my choice. I have one that does this automatically every month, and another that does it on demand, as often as consumer wants.
In summary, banks if you want freewary’s business:
– no annual fee
– Deposit a competitive rebate into acct of my choice, prefer monthly automatic
– very low interest rates because I do use cash advance for ATM withdrawal when traveling
– don’t send me a bunch of spam
My card with TBTF was giving me a nice bump on the cashback due to account balance levels. Close to 2.5%. Since then I have moved funds to treasuries and my other card only gives 2% back.
Amex cards open doors to fancy airport lounges, gives you concert tickets. If you are into those luxuries of life.
As a merchant, it is a myth that Amex charges higher fees. At least in my negotiations they are same as visa ,discover, master
My boat neighbor said he loves AMEX. On an out of town visit he wanted to attend a ballgame only to find it was sold out. He called AMEX and they not only got him seats but very nice seats. He said they have been able to do that for him on a few occasions at different events.
I use AmEx business because it gives me an excel report with all the charges, neatly laid out so I can easily add a column or two (my spending categories) and boom, an annual (or monthly) report in less than an hour, with all the details. I love that. Also, they answer the phones and you can fight back on rip-offs.
My regular banks do that with my visa cards and Mastercard, including my Business Visa where this is, as you said, very helpful. They’ve been doing this for years. I love the Excel data download because I can sort the data by vendor, and add it up by vendor in seconds, and log it once a year as a lump-sum, instead of monthly, which saves me a lot trouble in my bookkeeping. I think this is pretty much standard now with credit cards.
Correct. You must pay it off every month, or else…
About 8 years back, my wife/business partner had breast cancer which required major surgery. Our business slowed down and out of caution I worked out a 6-month payment plan with AMEX. We weren’t sure how long the slowdown would last. Luckily, we were able to pay them off in only three months. They proceeded to immediately cancel our account and take back over a million flight miles too. BTW I had held an account with them since 1980 and paid them in full every month for over 420 months.
I’ve told this story to hundreds of folks, hoping that I can give the ba$tards a little payback for their compassion and stupidity. I say stupidity because since that time, we’ve racked up millions of miles on our American Airlines and United Mastercards. There’s a happy ending too. My wife is using 400,000 MC miles this summer to take my niece to Europe. Yes, mileage rewards suffered from inflation too.
I highly recommend cancelling your AMEX if it makes any sense at all to you.
No limits on Au and Pt AMEX cards. The Capital One CC are excellent.
Fed QT failed because it kept buying MBS and never sold it outright. The still high house prices allow tapping home equity and allows to pay back credit cards while spending beyond ones means.
Out assets have questionable value and our debt keeps increasing. What can go wrong?
We can contrast all this high spending with increase in food scarcity at lower economic tiers.
Aggregate stats look rosy, but the reckless money printing of 15 years followed by rapid tightening has left the asset owning class faring well and paycheck-to-paycheck population scrambling.
Drunken sailors are pretty cool.
And only spend cash when on shore leave.
When they run out of cash, they stop spending and go back to the ship until next payday.
“is that the above-average income segment, the big spenders, are now out there spending like drunken sailors, and much of on services, particularly travels and restaurants.”
They’re spending big because they are not being laid off from high-paying jobs. Corps have hired them, trained them, don’t want to squander embedded costs…then have to repeat after recession.
Labor in driver’s seat again and this time corps can’t offshore no matter how bad inflation.
Which is inflationary but that’s NWO.
But corporation results this quarter are pathetic, not when comparing to lowered estimates, but when comparing to last year results and adjusting for inflation.
So, I expect budget cuts and more layoffs.
It’s funny that wallstreet is still to not see this! Probably waiting to apply thier spin to it: Bad result is now good because it will cause fed to pivot.
Indeed, nothing matters to the mighty American consumer – higher food costs, higher restaurant prices, higher fuel costs, higher electricity costs, higher airfares, much more expensive hotels, higher cost of various services, higher rents, higher mortgage rates etc.
None of this counts. Until one day …
Somewhat off-topic, Wolf: Amex has a ton of customers who are indeed spending a lot due to being heavily stimulated. Does that report include any data about how much Amex has PAID to acquire and to retain those customers? I’m referring to the sign-up bonus points for their cards, to the bonus points they give you for not closing the account, to the various points they give you on certain spend categories, such as travel or groceries etc.
“Does that report include any data about how much Amex has PAID to acquire…”
Obviously, this being a quarterly earnings report, Amex discussed all kinds of expenses, including the big expense of travel-related benefits. But that wasn’t the purpose here. I’m not at all interested in that. I was exclusively interested in what it had to say about its customers’ spending patterns.
Before retirement in 2015 we studied travel hacking. We hit the goal of 1 million points or miles worth $10,000 in a few months. All CC are on auto pay and most bills auto pay with capital one (CO). We travelled Fall 2015 to March 2020 enjoying free flights, free hotels and many perks. We continue to enjoy the benefits. The (CO) CC 2% back, many vendor deals and cheap annual fee. Example used (CO) link to VRBO for 5% discount on Hawaii condo. Then used (CO) points to cancel $4000 of condo cost because lodging travel.
I know many folks are against CC hacking but study results in benefits.
Another example in the past year $150k in alternative cancer treatments resulted in many points and ease of these many payments with auto pay. Our experience is very positive and another arrow in the quiver of smart money management, Keep Smiling.
So, here’s a question. If their customers are paying off monthly rather than accruing high interest charges, how can AMEX handle a 7+% bad credit write-off when, I assume, their merchant fees are substantially lower?
Amex does offer credit. It has a slew of cards, including regular credit cards. It has an FDIC-insured bank, and you cant get a savings account there and buy CDs. It offers all kinds of financial services.
Those loss provision numbers are quarterly. A 7.4% quarterly loss is 2.5% per month. AmEx interchange fees vary, but let’s call it 3%. That’s enough to cover the loss. Then add the interest income from customers who carry a balance each month.
Actually, AmEx merchant fees are, in fact, notoriously high, compared to those charged by other credit providers: https://www.bankrate.com/finance/credit-cards/why-american-express-isnt-universally-accepted/
This is the reason many merchants don’t accept AmEx; you’re far more likely to be asked for an alternate card when you offer AmEx (any color), compared to the experience of using Visa, MasterCard, Discover or other such tools of the great unwashed (such as myself…)
To be clear, I’m not saying AmEx is not in widespread use. It surely is; they run an enormous (and hugely profitable) business, obviously. Still, I think you’ll find far more merchants that have “opted out”, compared to other credit cards, exactly because of the comparatively punitive merchant fees.
Data is fine but when you summon the usual axiomatic “all things must pass” you can accurately predict an evaporation of this condition, it happened in the 60s and 70s to the boomer crowd. The word “Yet” should be applied tothe end of many of your statements Wolf.
This was about Q1 2023, and not about Q1 2024 or Q1 2035
No slow down in spending here in Naples, FL. Homes still in the $8M -$12M range for a nice home (nothing to make the Great Gatsby blush – your standard 5-6 bedroom, maybe 4,000 – 5,000 sq ft) in a great neighborhood.
Btw, with 1.75 cash back (my current card rate), a consumer will make thousands of dollars a year. If you are going to spend anyway, yes, you will use the card – and pay it off every month. Wealthy people are not USUALLY stupid with their money.
just on the way from the beach – virtually everything was sold out while we were there for two weeks in april ! restaurants – bars- clubs – luxury retailers all jammed – and we were told ” if you have not secured your summer rental you SOL !” on the road headed back the southbound lanes were bumper to bumper or at full stop -its$$$$$ out of multiple rivers! also noticed our home town just got another $ 118 million for emergency covid relieve this is april 2023 !
while at the beach our neighbor who owns a small very high tech welding company- his beach time was interrupted because one of his engineers has been approached by tesla to move to their austin texas operation – he currently makes around $175 with full med benefits with our neighbor – tesla has offered – $250 base – bonus up to 50 % of that – stock options – 0 copay on medical dental – will move him at 0 expense to him- $25000 for miscellaneous expenses and then they will “gross” him up so that the 1099 taxes will be paid by tesla –
Sounds like Elon is spending like a drunken sailor.
Tesla has a very long way to fall. The company is running into stagnant demand at a time it is ramping up production of two old vehicle models.
“Have TIG — Will Travel.”
Those numbers sound just a little jazz hands-y. Not sure about what a “high tech” welder is, but even the underwater welders I know (very lucrative, if you’re good) don’t pull in anything like a quarter mil annually.
But who knows? Musk seems to like to fantastically overpay for things, so could be.
I used to work in restaurants and bars (paying for college) and can say that Amex users are a better breed. They were generally more courteous and they seemed to control their liquor consumption better. I can’t remember even once having a mean drunk bust out an Amex card…
I know a few small business folks with one and they all have good impulse control, which is useful with unlimited account?
At first glance it seems reckless for affluent Millenials and Gen Z-ers to be spending ‘like drunken sailors’ in this environment, but since they know the planet’s burning they’re not really in the mood to save it for an uncertain future. To be honest it makes sense.
They also seem to intuit that their wealthy baby boomer parents (the generation they love to trash most) will be leaving them a pile of cash and some nice real estate when they pass, so why bother working if you can live large, travel the world and collect big in a few years.
Planet’ll be okay — it’s the homosaps gatecrashing it who’re are toast.
The same generation that dumps billions into closed Delicatessens, cash burning machines, and other “smart money” moves. As Wolf so aptly put it, consentual hallucination seems to be the core strategy.
Just like on the freeway, it is best not to follow them too close.
Be sure they are not using your company name without your permission to persuade companies to join the Amex payment system.
It’s going to take a ton of bricks to slow this economy down.
How does it slow down. At think at some point they might try taxes.
I assume that AMEX has alot of small business owners as customers. Many small businesses received the PPP, but didnt see revenues decline beyond the maybe 3-4 months. So alot of pure profits went into people’s hands.