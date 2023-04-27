Spring Selling Season Already Goes to Heck, Pending Home Sales Plunge. Banking Crisis to Blame?

A harbinger for closed sales in April and May.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
March is with both feet in the spring selling season, when home sales jump and when prices move higher, and where everything looks rosy for a few months, no matter what, after the dreariness of winter.
So, well then, here we go again. Pending home sales – which are “a forward-looking indicator of home sales based on contract signings” – fell by 5.2% in March from February, according to the National Association of Realtors today, thereby annihilating the little-bitty gain in February that had sent all the headlines abuzz with hype.
The index value was set at 100 for contract signings in 2001. Today’s value of 78.9 is down 21.1% from the index average in 2001. Compared to prior Marches, the index value of contract signings plunged…
- By 23.2% from March 2022
- By 30.2% from March 2021
- By 25.1% from March 2019.
By the way, as you can see in the chart above (data via YCharts), that little bitty gain in February that had sent all the headlines abuzz with hype was revised away in today’s release, and February was now flat with January.
The NAR defines a “pending sale” as a transaction where the contract was signed but has not yet closed. Deals can fall through for a variety of reasons. If all goes well, the sale usually closes within a month or two of contract signing. So this is a harbinger for closed sales in April.
Banking crisis to blame?
Pending home sales by region, compared to March a year ago, plunged by the most in the West.
The National Association of Realtors didn’t say, but the banking crisis burst on the scene in early March. Silicon Valley Bank imploded on March 10, which shook up the entire startup ecosystem not only in Silicon Valley but across the US. The run on the bank had started weeks earlier, the startup scene was atwitter with it, so to speak; it just culminated in the final few days.
And First Republic in San Francisco hasn’t quite imploded yet, it’s still standing, knock on wood, but it’s in huge trouble after a massive run on its uninsured deposits. It has been teetering for weeks, and its stock price collapsed.
The banking crisis has rattled a lot of nerves not only in the region, but in the overall banking sector, on Wall Street, and among regulators. And for regular people, it turned into a messy spectacle played out in the media in front of them, and some may have gotten cold feet again.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
I saw someone on one of the business channels saying because existing homeowners aren’t selling that new home sells are now 30% of home sales instead of normally 10%. Some new home builders are paying to buy down the interest rates so the new buyer doesn’t backout due to 6.5% mortgage.
Probably quickest thing to kill inflation is SP500 dropping to 3000, then the wealth affect would be diminished.
Correct. Until the stock market and housing market are knocked down, and stay down, inflation will continue at 5-9% per year for the indefinite future.
Working out perfect for govt knocks down deficit
That is why home builder stocks are making new highs. They are stealing market share from the existing home market. But so far, that increased market share is not enough to offset the huge cost of buying down interest rates. Plus, the builder market share should revert back to mean at some point.
Even with the rate buy downs, affordability is still very low. Prices have nowhere to go but down.
Homebuilders have cut price by a bunch, and they’re buying down mortgage rates, which for customers is effectively a price cut, though it might bite them in the rear later on.
Homebuilders are the pros, they know how to sell something in a down market: you CUT PRICES.
Regular homeowners haven’t figured this out yet. They’re still clinging to their March 2022 prices or are waiting, hoping that this too shall pass. And so existing home sales have plunged.
But new house sales aren’t exactly booming either:
try 1800
Quick dirty math… S&P PE is around 22. MHO of fair is the median, about 15. So, me thinks S&P needs to drop at least 30%. So, somewhere around 2800 maybe.
There will be a reckoning. None of us know where the bottom will be. But, there’s gonna be a reckoning.
Bottom line, at 4100, I’m sticking with Tbills.
Even assuming earnings were the best predictor of stock prices, it’s vastly inflated from the same bubble inflating the financial markets.
Try applying your multiple against a much lower earnings base.
1800 is closer to but still above “fair value”.
In addition to dropping PE ratio, the underlying earnings of companies should drop by quite alot as consumer pull back and inflation turns into deflation. This is what makes high valuation markets dangerous. As the wealth effect implodes, the economy is impacted too and earnings fall
Prices need alot more time to come down. Long term rates will rise subsequent to the debt ceiling being cleared or maybe they start rising now.
One of the most beneficial events that could happen to the country to heal the economic disaster currently underway would be if both housing and the stock market crash by 30-50%.
Agree. The Fed made a huge mistake by pumping up asset prices. If they let the gain stand, people will bank on it and reduce savings, putting themselves in a risky situation when asset prices return to Earth. In general, mistakes should be corrected as soon as possible to mitigate damages.
Wolf, I know you have said in the comments and on the transcripts before that certain indicators just aren’t there. In fact you have stated lot’s of people have lots of money… I get it.
But your charts are showing something big is brewing out there. There’s an avalanche coming. Is it in the diesel / shipping data? Is it in these pending sales numbers?… unicorn valuations?
I don’t know. But I am one of those who was going to buy (landlord decided to sell and gave a generous 60-days) but honestly, I’m gonna sit this out a while longer. Renting sucks. But not as bad as buying overpriced trash.
Overpaying on rent for a few years is nothing compared to the prospect of losing $10k to $30k a month in home price, which is happening right now in many locations.
Home prices declines should accelerate when the recession hits, stocks decline more, and we see more job losses.
The real stress in the home market will happen once alot more homeowners have lost their equity cushion and the homes are underwater. Job losses will also help that along. Until that happens, the inventory remains very low and prices only slowly decline based on reduced demand.
The case shiller data is indicating very rapid price declines in many areas already.
Right. In Seattle, many folk who bought in 2021 have already lost their down payment. It must be stressful to watch that trend continue in slow motion.
Blame the Fed for buying MBS when housing prices were already inflated. It was a rookie error that never should have happened.
Sales might be down but prices are up.
I follow San Diego area and prices were up 5.3% last month.
Inventory has never been lower and when smth comes up bidding wars are back in vogue.
It’s is the truth.
I suspect inventory will dry up completely and prices will go way up again.
When everyone expect prices to go down, be sure they will go the other way.
1. Whatever you’re citing were sales that closed in March but were signed earlier. The actual March contract signings have not shown up in the closed sales data yet.
2. seasonality is huge, that’s what the spring selling season is all about. Zillow has a median price index that is seasonally adjusted and one that is not adjusted. Here is the seasonally adjusted index. If you go to the site, you change to not seasonally adjusted and compare. You need to look beyond the effects of seasonality:
https://www.zillow.com/home-values/54296/san-diego-ca/
Are you going to buy a house in SD ?
I sold my two rentals in SD last year.
Now waiting for this madness to stop.
I see similar madness in 207-2008 as well.
Wise move. I live in SD, and I’m eager to leave. I know many people who feel the same way. Downtown is a mess, and homeless people are everywhere. This used to be a great place.
A friend in La Jolla is also looking to leave. She grew up there. Raised her kids in the Silicon Valley and returned for retirement. Was nearly the victim of a follow home crime a year ago. Last month she returned to her condo on Mt. La Jolla after skiing for a week. The unit next door had been cleaned out, while the elderly neighbor was out of town. Police noted South American gangs are now targeting such complexes. She now refuses to leave the house at night alone, in La Jolla! She notes the party line has always been San Diego is not like the rest of CA. It turns out, it is just a few years behind SF and LA.
In 2006 the average home price was $300K. In 2022 almost $500K. It’s down to $475K after SLV panic,
SF and SD are noise, C/S highest harmonies, spaced out above all.
Chicago is a fallen angel. In the rest of the country the trend is up with a tiny bump in 2023, so far.
Plenty of nice housing available in Chicago. Mostly 1 – 3 units along the boulevards. 100 year old gray stones which could never be replicated today.
Plenty of carjackings, robberies, homicides, high taxes and zero Aloha in Chicago. It’s a shitehole and can’t wait until my husband retires from CPS so we can flee. A terrible place to live
Wolf, any thoughts on Pulte’s quarter? They crushed it! Gross margins of 29.1%. Also, Lennar in my region of SW FL are back to allocations. In other words, they only release a few homes to the market in each community every week.
I’ll just repeat it here:
Homebuilders have cut price by a bunch, and/or are buying down mortgage rates, which for customers is effectively a price cut, though it might bite them in the rear later on.
Homebuilders are the pros, they know how to sell something in a down market: you CUT PRICES one way or the other.
Regular homeowners haven’t figured this out yet. They’re still clinging to their March 2022 prices or are waiting, hoping that this too shall pass. And so existing home sales have plunged.
But new house sales aren’t exactly booming either:
Was just in PHX AZ 2 weeks ago in the west valley – Goodyear to Suruprise, AZ – visited a builder with my son that had spec homes with $80k in incentives so they are dropping prices or providing a bunch of incentives to new buyers or combo.
To buy or not to buy that is the question…
The fundamentals of this new era of money is so frustrating. I guess I’ll continue to guess on when to purchase a new home or maybe I’ll finally hit the lotto and not have to worry about overpaying for that first home.
Come on Lady Luck 🍀
First Republic has problems, which could reverb to other regional banks. There are vast amounts of uninsured deposits, all across the system. But if there are bank runs, where would the deposits go? Presumably, they would fly (in a never-before-seen compressed time) to the huge TBTF-systemic banks. That much money moving around all at once could create huge problems. The FDIC fund could be drained immediately, with holes on hundreds of balance sheets, and sorting/saving client banks to process. The Fed could create money to backstop the regionals, but in such vast quantities, the system would be deeply disrupted at best. Then, local credit would be deeply interrupted. It seems a fairly salient risk to me. Does that make sense?
All of everybody’s lives there has been constant change, but one thing remained firm (your rust belt may vary) in that ‘safe as houses’ was just that, a mortal lock to go up in value.
If everything is dodgy in banking circles and you don’t want to deal with wall street, that leaves one obvious option, ala Housing bubble Numero Tres!
$10 million 3/1 charmer in El Segundo within view of the Hyperion Plant, why not?
Seems like the FDIC and the other regulators are quite good at dealing with bank failures. They certainly had a lot of practice during HB1. I’m actually encouraged by the lack of failures during this tightening phase, but maybe we’re still in the early innings.
An early 1970’s 3/2 SFH much to the owner’s chagrin, sold itself recently only using ESP (it was a 70’s thing) and actually never was listed on the market, the buyer communicating their wishes telepathically on an Android. They requested a 45 day close.
Not in my neighborhood….lol //s
Wonder if there’s anything from this march report that MSM can sell on the narrative that we’re on an uptrend just like they spinned it last month..will be interesting to see and I full expect some people will still argue this is an uptrend or just flatten out..
The “temporary” loans to banks have not been dropping. As of the last report those two lines on the balance sheet are up by 2 billion for the week, not dropping. This was supposed to be temporary liquidity, but it is not. It is structural, as the regional banks cant raise depositor funds and will take time to reduce loans and asset balances.
This is expensive money and it is bad for profitability of any bank that is impacted. I think it is likely that there is more bank stress to come in future quarters as even more depositors move their money to interest bearing assets.
“The lack of housing inventory is a major constraint to rising sales,” said NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun. Then he said “It is always a good time to buy a house.”
My crusty old boss once told me to especially avoid three kinds of people, as they were all degenerate liars: lawyers, stock brokers, and realtors.
And that disgusting word… politician.
In my little piece of fly over.
Phone went quite/dead in early – mid march.
Since then it has been steady. Lions share is for new construction.
I have no doubt this will slow down.
Stagnation setting in. Reluctant sellers by the few. Many, many buyers still waiting. same book, different page.
I wonder if/when the NAR will start overcounting and massaging the data again, like they did starting in 2007 for the last big cycle.