Consumers, Governments Spent like Drunken Sailors in Q1. Private Investment Plunge & Inventory Change Dogged GDP

Americans came out of their funk they’d been in late last year. They’re 70% of GDP. And they blew money left and right; spending on durable goods spiked!
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
GDP, adjusted for inflation, rose by 1.1% in Q1 from Q4, following the 2.6% increase in Q4 and the 3.2% increase in Q3, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis today. The major factors, all adjusted for inflation:
- Consumer spending, which accounts for about 70% of GDP, surged by 3.7%, the biggest increase since 2021.
- Government spending at all levels surged by 4.7%.
- The trade deficit got a little less horrible.
But GDP was dragged down bigly by Change in investment in private inventories, which subtracted 2.3 percentage points from GDP; and Gross private domestic investment, which plunged.
Consumer spending on goods and services, adjusted for inflation, surged by an annual rate of 3.7% in Q1 from Q4, the biggest increase since Q2 2021 during the stimulus money binge. Late last year, Americans had slowed their spending binge a little, but this quarter they came out of their funk, as we have seen in strong retail sales (goods) and in consumer spending in January and February (goods and services).
And as we’ve seen in retail spending, Americans spent like drunken sailors on goods, which surged 6.5% annual rate from the prior quarter, adjusted for inflation, with durable goods (such as new and used vehicles and other stuff) soaring by 16.9%!
Spending on services grew at a respectable but not breath-taking rate of 2.3%.
Government consumption and investment jumped by 4.7% (adjusted for inflation and annualized) to a new record, and the third quarter in a row of increases, after five quarters in a row of declines.
- Federal government: +7.8%, with national defense +5.9% and Nondefense: +10.3%.
- State and local governments: +2.9%.
Government consumption and investment does not include transfer payments and other direct payments to consumers (stimulus payments, unemployment payments, Social Security payments, etc.), which are counted in GDP when consumers and businesses spend or invest these payments from the government.
Gross private domestic investment plunged by 12.5% (adjusted for inflation, annualized), having now dropped in three of the past four quarters, having now worked of the pandemic spike.
- Nonresidential fixed investments: +0.7%:
- Structures: +11.2%.
- Equipment: -7.3%.
- Intellectual property products (software, movies, etc.): +3.8%.
- Residential fixed investment: -4.2% after the 25.1% plunge in Q4.
The Trade Deficit (“net exports”) in goods & services improved – I mean, got a little less horrible:
- Exports rose 4.8%, which adds to GDP
- Imports rose also, but less than exports, +2.9%, which subtracts from GDP.
The catastrophic trade deficit during the pandemic was caused by consumers going on a historic stimulus-driven buying binge of goods, a lot of which were imported, or their components were imported. Some of this has now unwound, but the trade deficit (“net exports”) remains at horrible levels:
Change in private inventories subtracted 2.3 percentage points from GDP. Inventories remained flat in Q1 compared with Q4, but in Q4 inventories had surged, and the change of pace, from the surge in the prior quarter to no change, produced the big drag on the annual rate of GDP growth.
The chart shows total inventories in inflation adjusted dollars. The shortages are clearly in the past:
Looks like more rate increases coming.
Powell is going to smack our hands as we reach for the plastic!
“No! Bad American!” ;)
Higher for longer
Doubt it. Maybe one chintzy 25 basis point hike and done – or none and done. Jerome Powell works for the wealthy speculators. “Soft landing” = wealthy get to keep all the ill-gotten loot at the expense of the working class and poor, who will be completely destroyed by inflation.
Everybody without assets is being slowly FED through a financial meat grinder so that the wealthy can own everything. The longer they allow inflation to run hot, the better the outcome for the wealthy. The tiniest wobble in anything brings the FED and .gov running to the rescue of the billionaires and hundred millionaires. This isn’t how you fight inflation, it’s how you encourage it.
I totally agree with DC on this.
Piddly 25bps rate hike is coming and then a pause.
Common people be damned.
Still too much money in the economy.
Thanks for helping us make sense of this! Always appreciated.
Well then, I guess I’m the only idiot who opted to pay off his car loans and pay off his credit cards. And knocking another 3 months off my mortgage. My big spending “splurge” has on plants for my garden and grass seed for my lawn. What the heck was I thinking?
Don’t despair! Every little thing counts.
The last few years certainly taught me a lesson… To heck with financial responsibility and saving. When one’s government plays fast and loose with money, us responsible folks get crushed while the worst folks get handsomely rewarded. So I’m done with that. When (not if) the punch bowl comes back out to “solve” the next financial crisis, I would not want to be caught with my pants down busy clinging to my financial morals again. Taking on debt during an inflationary period where interest is still lower than inflation is actually an excellent idea! Get your shiny new toy now, and pay back later with inflated dollars.
At least that’s what I tell myself. I’m sure I will still be busy fighting my conscience next time around too.
” Taking on debt during an inflationary period where interest is still lower than inflation is actually an excellent idea! Get your shiny new toy now, and pay back later with inflated dollars.”
I thought maybe a lot of people are already on this train which is helping drive inflation further. Maybe I think that way because like yourself I try and be responsible with my money and just assume everyone around me is getting stuff by being irresponsible, but when Wolf releases CC debt charts and stuff it doesn’t actually look that way, unless I’m misreading the data it seems people just have money to spend. Then again this is still early in the game, I think inflation won’t be quashed very quickly, maybe more people will get the idea that buying now is better than waiting and start taking on debt to do it, as long as the labour market holds up and they can pay the higher interest anyway.
Your smarter than 90% of population ,neither a borrower or lender be .Wise words
“Consumer spending, which accounts for about 70% of GDP, surged by 3.7%, the biggest increase since 2021.”
Is that because we are buying more, or just paying more for everything?
YOLO and with all the helicopter money from our government coming to us, we have no choice but spend.
Doesn’t matter if inflation or not, the streets, malls, and restaurants are pack-full of people. Things are looking to get tough but most don’t care.
JimBob,
ALL THIS DATA IS ADJUSTED FOR INFLATION, as it says in the entire article everywhere, including right above where the line you cited came from, LOL
Important observation here: “Government consumption and investment does not include transfer payments and other direct payments to consumers (stimulus payments, unemployment payments, Social Security payments, etc.), which are counted in GDP when consumers and businesses spend or invest these payments from the government.”
Consumer spending is much less than the 70% noted above if one factors out deficit financed transfer payments. The federal government started running deficits a long time ago. What’s different today is that transfer payments are dramatically higher. A big part of the “consumer” GDP component today is deficit financed transfer payments.
C+I+G+Nx = GDP is fundamentally different from say, 50 years ago, as the proportions of government spending are fundamentally different. Deficit spending used to finance direct government spending, like planes and guns and roads and such. Today, it finances transfer payments, which reflect as “consumer” GDP when spent. Deficit’s get laundered as consumer GDP.
Clarification to the above; “..reflect as “consumer” GDP when spent on NEW goods and services. That’s most spending, but worth clarifying.
Just wondering– could this be dollars finally coming loose that the Fed dumped in between 2008-2015 –much of which went to buy shaky assets to prevent panic selling of such assets. Maybe stayed for a decade quietly as silent cash in the closet– at very low interest. Now being chased out with both sudden higher inflation and higher interest.
Cash looking for higher interest new assets, and being spent to buy stuff during a sudden inflationary period, helping to boost inflation more? And if rates go up, that helping to push it out even faster?
Con – Sumer hit a brick wall ,just look at transportation index.Terrible numbers,grocery stores ,dead. My local grocery store ,self checkout monitor says shoplifting is a huge problem. But people just walk out no con- sequence by mid June SHTF ,Can’t sell 100,000$ pickups,all of a sudden automobile ads ,everywhere.This could get ugly
Middle of the country? Just wondering. Doesn’t resemble anything I see.
I live in the middle of flyover country. It doesn’t resemble anything I see here, either.
A small percentage of elite consumers may be having a good time with all the PPP money. But most aren’t enjoying the situation.
Yep. It’s all the asset holders and rich people with their “free” PPP money partying like it’s 1929. The rest can go pound sand. We’re not getting the real story. The wealthy have stolen the future of the young and they’re spending it wildly. It’s time to steal it back at any cost.
I imagine somewhere there is a college graduate not paying their student loan yet getting a $7500 check to buy an EV. Pretty easy to drive demand with $1.5T budget deficit. Powell is going to keep going until demand slows.
fuel for the fire – anecdotal evidence of unrestrained spending – our house representative just roared through her district casting multi million dollar grants to multitudes of non-profits – on a private expenditure note my brother spent the month of april in orange beach – jammed packed – decided to go back to wisconsin by following the ms river north starting in baton rouge- got there no hotel rooms – headed up to natchtez no rooms – up to vicksburg no rooms – but found a $600 airbnd for one night ! its river of money out there !
I think this is the inflation mentality / expectation we have seen in other countries at other times, always with a sad ending; as the money becomes more and more worthless (prices for almost everything rises) people naturally defense themselves by spending the money as quickly as possible, especially for durable goods and inflation havens (see the deluge of ads on TV for gold and silver bullion – an inflation hedge?)
JimBob (27-Apr) has an excellent question — I think you can guess my answer.
Sailors don’t really make that much and if they’re drunk its difficult to spend money, more likely to pass out somewhere.
This says to me that the US consumer and US govt have stopped listening to Wall Street.
The airwaves are filled every day with apocalyptic hysteria of doom, misery, impending economic collapse.
And the American consumer takes absolutely no notice!
They will once job losses start in earnest. In fact this spending bonanza will multiply until the labor market begins contracting. Until then, nothing will change. That’s the missing piece of this entire equation.
Look at the market today, still struggling to see what is prompting the surge. I don’t even think fundamentals come back to this market either until the labor market contracts as well.
I actually don’t really know much of anything anymore with what I was told with finance and the current paradigm we are in, Certainly a head scratcher.
I’m glad reporting on Wolf Street manages to keep up with all the drunken sailors running around. Thanks!
15% of the world population consuming 90% of the goods. Are we happy yet?
Just look at the FED’s balance sheet for a real laugh. Total scam.