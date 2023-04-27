Fed’s Balance Sheet Plunges $171 Billion in Five Weeks since Peak Bank Bailout as QT Continues and Liquidity Support Cools

First Republic, is this you?
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The Federal Reserve’s balance sheet, released today, dropped another $30 billion for the week, to $8.56 trillion, bringing the plunge in the five weeks since peak bank bailout to $171 billion, as quantitative tightening (QT) continued at the normal pace and liquidity support shifts and unwinds, though First Republic seems to be sucking hard on the Fed’s teat.
The new principle of separating QT from bank liquidity support was laid out by Powell during the last post-meeting press conference, where the Fed can let QT run on track in the background, while briefly stepping in as lender of last resort to a bank. Looking at it with a magnifying glass to see the details of the banking crisis:
QT continued:
MBS -$17 billion for the week, -$164 billion from peak, to $2.58 trillion. The Fed only holds government-backed “Agency MBS” where the taxpayer carries the credit risk, not the Fed.
Mortgage-backed securities roll off the balance sheet primarily through the pass-through principal payments that holders receive when mortgages are paid off, such as when mortgaged homes are sold or mortgages are refinanced, and when regular mortgage payments are made.
The roll-off has been below the cap of $35 billion per month because home sales have plunged and refis have collapsed, and therefor fewer mortgages are getting paid off.
Treasury notes and bonds “roll off” the balance sheet when they mature and the Fed gets paid face value for them. Maturity dates fall either on the middle of the month or at the end of the month. Today’s balance sheet was in between. Next week, over $40 billion in Treasuries will roll off the balance sheet.
Liquidity support.
Loans to FDIC bridge banks: -$2 billion in the week, to $170 billion. The FDIC bridge banks have been and still are the largest of the bank liquidity support programs. They took over the collapsed Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. The FDIC has made deals to sell a large part of the assets and transfer the deposits to other banks. It’s now auctioning off in bits and pieces the MBS and Treasury securities that the bridge banks still hold. When these deals close, the funds will go back to the Fed. When everything is said and done, this balance goes to zero:
Repos with “foreign official” counterparties: -$20 billion in the week, to $0. They’re now paid off. This was likely the program that the Swiss National Bank used to provide dollar-liquidity support for the take-under of Credit Suisse by UBS. The Fed has for years offered these repos to foreign central banks so that they can access short-term dollar liquidity against collateral of eligible US securities that they’re holding.
The Discount Window (“Primary Credit”): +$4 billion for the week, to $74 billion, less than half of its bank-bailout peak of $153 billion. The Fed charges banks 5.0%. Banks also have to post collateral, valued at “fair market value.” These are punitive terms for banks who can normally borrow from depositors for a lot less without having to post collateral. It’s only when banks need liquidity badly during a run on the deposits, but cannot sell their assets quickly enough without losing a ton of money, that they will avail themselves of the Fed as lender of last resort.
Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP): +$7 billion to $81 billion. Under this new program, rolled out on March 13, banks can borrow for up to one year, at a fixed rate, pegged to the one-year overnight index swap rate plus 10 basis points. Banks have to post collateral, but valued “at par.” For banks, the terms of BTFP are still punitive, though less punitive than the Discount Window.
Renewed turmoil is bogging down First Republic – First Republic Discloses it’s a Zombie – and it said that it was heavily relying on the Fed’s liquidity programs to cover the massive flight of uninsured deposits. First Republic is a substantial part of what we’re looking at here at the Discount Window and at the BTFP.
This chart shows both, the loans at the Discount Window (red) and the loans at the BTFP (green):
Central Bank Liquidity Swaps: No activity.
Wolf: You want me to be elated that FED balance sheet went down by $175B but chastised me for saying the vertical move by $500 B is indeed QE (if something walks like a wolf and sounds like a wolf, it is indeed a wolf). :)
#1 the vertical move was $391 billion NOT $500 billion.
#2. The $391 billion wasn’t QE, it was liquidity support.
#3. But if you call that $391 billion QE, YOU HAVE TO NOW CALL THE $171 BILLION QT.
#4. QT = Treasury and MBS roll-off not the whole $171 billion
#5. The unwind of the liquidity support is NOT QT, just like the spike was NOT QE.
I’m getting tired of fighting the ZH BS here over and over again. What goes on at ZH stays at ZH.
It is the curse of the web. People read a headline and think they know something.
The cash from liquidity support isn’t circulating in the economy; it’s sitting at First Republic et al. This would be obvious to anyone who looked at FRB’s balance sheet from earlier this week.
If anything, that liquidity support is removing money from circulation as FRB is paying something like $100m per week to the Fed in interest on their $100B loan.
I know the recent review of the Fed intervention in this crisis revealed failures to properly respond to early warnings at SVB, but is anyone going to attempt to assess whether the bailout of depositors was really necessary to avoid systemic risk?
So what if 20 midsized banks fold? What is the seriously bad part of the fallout for citizens of the US on the whole? Isn’t living with this inflation worse for the average American than rich people taking a haircut on high risk deposits?
How does this natural result of tightening undermine the entire US banking system?
Can the economy take QT? Or will it cause more earthquakes? Hmmmm
Looking at the first chart in this article, I got an impression that Federal Reserve’s balance sheet went from $9T to $8.6T over the course of a year. This $0.4T reduction amounts to roughly 5% of the current size of balance sheet. Looks kind of underwhelming, especially in light of how aggressive they were in driving balance sheet up. Hopefully they will speed it up later this year…
Ignoring the liquidity support, it still looks like the Fed is doing one helluva slow walk. Very quick to prop the market up at warp 9, but they only pull the rug out at warp 1.
This is why I come here over and over: “I’m getting tired of fighting the ZH BS here over and over again. What goes on at ZH stays at ZH.”
The MBS chart is interesting. If you extrapolate MBS movement, the Fed won’t have MBS back to pre-pandemic levels until around 2035.
The pace of MBS decline is WAY TOO SLOW. It will be distorting housing markets for decades. This is NOT part of the Fed’s mandate by any stretch of the imagination.
Housing is the biggest asset in the economy, in dire need of stability, yet the Fed is flooring the gas peddle like Thelma & Louise.
Please sell the MBS for sanity’s sake.
I agree. My guess is that the fed knows that the housing market is giant bubble, and they are way too scared to really deal with it.
No.
If the Fed sells a bunch of MBS into the market, the price of those MBS will fall (even more than they have already fallen). That will imperil the balance sheets of banks that are holding those MBS.
SVB died from this exact problem, without the Fed selling any MBS.
I thought the problem you are describing involved CMBS as opposed to RMBS, but I’m no expert on this.
“The roll-off has been below the cap of $35 billion per month because home sales have plunged and refis have collapsed, and therefor fewer mortgages are getting paid off.”
When sales/refinance increase, so will the rolloff, all things being equal.
Mortgage rates more than doubled, with prices stagnating/decreasing, but selling mbs and raising mortgage rates further is stability? Lol what?
Why the heck did the Fed buy MBS in 2021 when it was obvious to everyone that the housing market was overheating like Chernobyl. I’ve never read an explanation for that. It seems inexcusable. At the current pace of roll-offs, it may take 5+ years just to undo that 1 year of recklessness.