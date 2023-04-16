What Would Happen if the Fed Caves to 4%-5% Core PCE Inflation, Gives up on 2%, as some Folks are Clamoring For?

The economy would muddle through, but in the markets, all heck would break loose. Here’s why.
The issue is this: Since April 2022, the Fed has hiked its policy interest rates by 450 basis points, but consumer price inflation as measured by the “core” PCE price index – which excludes volatile food and energy products – has been moving up and down in the same high range without much visible improvement.
The core PCE price index, the Fed’s favored inflation index for its 2% inflation target, was at 4.6% in February, according to the latest release, roughly the same as in July 2022. “Core” CPI, which has been running at about 5.5% for months, actually accelerated in March.
So now there are voices – voices with big megaphones – that say that the Fed will and should change its inflation target because this inflation will not go back to 2% without a lot of economic damage, and to get that kind of economic damage, interest rates would have to rise much further, and neither the Fed nor the White House nor Congress is willing to go there.
Americans can live with 4% to 5% core PCE inflation just fine, they say. And once everyone gets used to it, it’ll vanish off the headlines, they say.
And so these voices say through their big megaphones that the Fed will abandon its efforts to push inflation down to 2%, and that it will therefore pivot, and that yields will fall and markets will therefore explode higher or whatever.
Oh really? What does acceptance of 4%-5% inflation mean for yields and asset prices? We probably don’t want to find out.
But let’s play along with it for a moment to see where this will go. Let’s assume that the Fed will actually do this, that it will say, ok, fine with us, we went as far as we’re going to go with interest rates, and 4% to 5% core PCE inflation is acceptable even over the longer term, and we’ll just closely monitor how this develops, etc. etc.
It would completely annihilate the current dream that inflation will revert to 2% by the end of 2023, or at the latest by the end of 2024.
Short-term rates are going to stay high for a long time. At 4% to 5% core PCE inflation, the Fed won’t cut short-term rates by much if at all, even if it accepts this high inflation as the new normal.
Long-term yields will explode. Long-term yields are what really matter for asset prices. They are a bet on long-term inflation. This dream of inflation reverting to 2% in short order is part of what keeps long-term Treasury yields so low. The 10-year Treasury yield is currently at about 3.5%, well below the rate of inflation. Investors buying a 10-year maturity at 3.5% are confidently betting that inflation will revert to 2% shortly.
And if bond markets – including the Treasury market, good grief! – are told by the Fed that core PCE inflation will be 4% to 5% and that core CPI will be at 5% to 6% for years to come, and that everyone will get used to it, and that the Fed will be happy with it, and won’t do anything about it, then the 10-year yield will spike to 6% or 7% to be above this long-tern new normal.
And mortgage rates will blow out. With the 10-year yield spiking to 6% or 7% in response to this much higher than expected inflation, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate will spike to somewhere between 7% and 9%. And stay there.
Higher yields = lower asset prices.
The whole entire logic for low yields in the markets was based on low inflation rates. Core PCE was below the Fed’s 2% target for most of the 13 years between 2008 and 2021. And when it exceeded the Fed’s target for brief periods, it was only by a hair.
The entire QE philosophy since 2008 was based on low inflation, and on the now crushed theory that QE won’t trigger and fuel inflation.
There was confidence in the markets that inflation would not take off, and if it took off for some silly reason, that if would go back below 2% in short order without the Fed having to do much.
All of that is now out the window. Core PCE has been over the Fed’s inflation target since March 2021, and it has been over double the Fed’s inflation target since October 2021.
Right now, the entire market psychology is based on the hope that inflation will be back at 2% by the end of this year or no later than the end of next year. So if the Fed says, “Forget the 2%, if inflation stays at 4% to 5%, and doesn’t get a whole lot worse, that’s fine with us” – well, that would be a rude awakening for markets betting on 2% inflation.
With long-term bond yields spiking to account for that higher inflation rate, bond prices would fall. Commercial real estate prices would fall further, and by a lot, home prices would spiral down. And stocks would take a big hit.
So is that what these folks with the big megaphones really want when they’re calling for, or expecting, the Fed to abolish its fight with inflation and just accept much higher inflation for much longer?
The economy can muddle through higher inflation and higher long-term interest rates as it has done before, with rising wages to meet at least a big part of those surging prices. But asset prices will not be able to muddle through with these types of long-term interest rates.
So folks that are clamoring for the Fed to just accept 4% to 5% core PCE inflation need to be careful what they wish for.
I think the 30-year mortgage would level off around 9-10%. Residential prices would drop 20-40% to adjust. Millions underwater, massive foreclosure pile-up. Goodbye housing market. All that CRE needing to be re-financed in 2025-26 (several trillion) would also cause massive defaults as well.
I’ll be totally honest with you: with these frothy, nosebleed-level valuations and their underlying economic fundamentals all out of whack, this probably is good for asset valuations. Let market forces get back to doing their work: price discovery.
Underwater but a lot of those houses were financed at 3-4% and with the dollar losing steam there monthly payment is locked in so that’s not gonna force a lot of foreclosures. People will be pissed off and stuck in their homes but that’s all,, still manageable if you bought in 2021 or earlier
I agree. And there are a lot more people who bought homes in 2021 or earlier than those who bought afterwards. Many of those who bought after 2021 are responsible for bidding up home prices and I will have a hard time feeling sorry for them if they become underwater in their mortgages.
People won’t sell unless they are forced to for multitude of reasons
like layoffs.
Paying a 3-4% mortgage rate doesn’t make much sense when the underlying asset is declining. Better to sell early and lock your gains, unless you are willing to risk evaporation of those gains. Staying put is a risky bet most people don’t realize they are making.
You have to live somewhere.
It makes perfect sense too stay where you are when rents have increased 40%-50% and mortgage rates are 9%.
You’re forgetting that many (most?) Americans live without a lot of cushion. Many people, if they got laid off, would run out of money for mortgage payments within 6 months, at best.
the new media keeps talking about short term rates set by the fed. but as wolf says the long term rates are what would tank the economy and asset prices.
and noone really talks about whether the Fed will ever be able to reduce the balance sheet without a meltdown
Spot on commentary
Treasury Secretary Yellen, an esteemed San Francisco economist (although born in the BK), expressed her professional opinion that with these current bank failures, US banks will tighten and do the Fed’s work for them…and so Fed should relax.
Hard to argue with a brilliant economist😁😁😁…PJS
I believe the Fed behind the scenes has already caved into the 4% to 5% inflation target rate as being the best they can achieve without wrecking the economy, especially going into an election year. They just haven’t told anybody. Anyway, why would anyone believe anything coming out of their mouths? They talk out of two sides of their mouths and lie out of both sides at the same time.
As wolf mentioned in the article, at a 3.5% yield on the 10-year, the market most certainly, and emphatically believes what the Fed is saying when it comes to the inflation target.
All I have to say is: “Powell sure ain’t no Volcker.”
I remember an interview with Volcker, retired. He said he got angry that markets weren’t listening to his jawboning and measured policy. So he resorted to the shock and awe that we know so well.
I don’t remember how long he was gentle before ratcheting up the pressure. If someone does, please let us know. Powell may do the same. You can bet everyone at the fed knows about Volcker, and how that finally did the trick,
If the Fed were to in fact accept 4-5% core PCE inflation, at least it would bring home prices down.
If you look at current inflation aka price raise for last 3 or 6 months .. it is trending at 0.1 or 0.2 percent month over month which is right around 2 percent or so annualized.
The problem is not zero inflation which would happen for sure
The problem is high plateau for asset prices which is gonna price out working and poor people from essential asset class aka homes.
Either way..
Middle class is screwed
The high asset prices were caused by nirp and zirp. There’s a lot of inefficiency in the economy becauase low interest rates made the cost low. Same for consumer products. Companies jacked up prices and pushed low interest rate financing to make it appear palatable.
Both of these would be removed by *normal* interest rates, if sustained over the long haul. The consumer would feel pain at first, but lowered prices would eventually be good for everyone.
Howmuchamonth?
Howmuchamonth?
Howmuchamonth?
Core PCE has only been under 0.3% month over month (at 0.2% in November 2022) once in the last 6 months. It was 0.5% two of the last six months. In fact, core PCE has only been 0.1% or 0.2% month over month three times in the last two years. The decline in energy prices has reduced overall inflation. However, core inflation numbers are still pretty bad and oil has moved significantly higher since the middle of March.
I agree the middle class is screwed.
That’s what would happen to the market and assets but what about the bottom 80% of Americans? Would “rising wages” really increase enough to offset 4-5% inflation on a yearly basis. That’s a lot of compound price increases in a few years. If the market and assets crash, I can’t imagine that the job market would hold up nearly as well as it has been the last year.
It’s a good way to unwind all the windfall wage increases to low wage workers that’s for sure. Gotta keep them peasants down and all that.
A 4.5% rate of inflation gives the USD a half life of 15 years. In the past Anglo Americans have handled a dollar half life as short as 4 to 5 years. The 2 cents plain did not exist after WWII. The suggestion that a positive yield at your bank will ever again be possible is just fantasy. That legacy system of incentivized savings is now dead & gone.
The bottom 80% of Americans are looking at a slow descent into peonage.
Mario Draghi’s “whatever it takes” policy is now being applied here in the US. There are now officially no fixed rules of play. We will see a 4 to 5 yr dollar half life again in the near future, as people lose confidence in the new “there are no rules” schematic.
If the Fed decides to roll with 5% inflation, any big wobble in the long duration Treasury market will be met by the Fed with targeted QE at long duration Treasuries. The Fed can pin interest rates wherever it wants by unlimited printing and buying a la Japan. Similarly the Fed can target agency debt to pin mortgage rates. Once restraint has been abandoned in a pure fiat based environment the future becomes irrelevant to leadership; getting through whatever crisis today brings becomes all that matters.
So let’s assume all of this plays out and by 2024 we are still at these levels of inflation with no end in sight. What’s the investment play today for such a case? Out of equities and into what? Thanks
Wolf,
Six months ago, in mid-October 2022, Russell Napier addressed this issue with a somber forecast.
“This is structural in nature, not cyclical. We are experiencing a fundamental shift in the inner workings of most Western economies,” he says.
Why is the shift happening? “The main reason is that our debt levels have simply grown too high. Total private and public sector debt in the US is at 290% of GDP,” he explains. “My structural argument is that the power to control money creation has moved from central banks to governments.”
Napier contends that, “Engineering a higher nominal GDP growth through a higher structural level of inflation is a proven way to get rid of high levels of debt.” “I think we’ll see consumer price inflation settling into a range between 4 and 6%.”
Why 4 to 6%? “Because it has to be at a level that the government can get away with. Financial repression means stealing money from savers and old people slowly. The slow part is important for the pain not to become too apparent.”
Napier states that central banks have become powerless to control inflation because of this structural shift. It’ll be interesting to see what happens with the US debt ceiling and how much spending Treasury does as the summer approaches and President Biden & Congress unleash the 2024 fiscal budget.
A decade plus of breaking the Rules of Money has left the USA in a bad place. Inflation will continue despite what the Fed does or doesn’t do. Long term bond yields will rise. The price of a mortgage will rise. Companies carrying debt on their books will go backwards. The stock market will, at best, tread water.
Rule # 1: Money must have value.
Rule # 2: Future Money must be worth more than Short Term Money.
I think the “muddle through” prediction ignores the wealth effect. A crash in the value of pretty much all asset classes would drastically drive down consumer demand, sparking a serious, long-term recession.
After the dotcom bust had run a couple of years, and the Nasdaq was down 78% and the S&P 500 was down 50%, we got a mild minuscule recession. People have to lose a lot of their money and a lot of hope — and people have to lose their jobs — before they slow down their spending.
Wages are always related to the price of houses so yes inflation will increase and wages also compensate for the price of houses, until now it is the route of the Fed.
House prices will probably not go down, the Fed has no interest in doing so.
The inflations came out of the bag. Forgetting the 2% is a joke now.
The decline of the dollar has already started in the world, which means more imported inflation.
Letting house prices crash is one of the quickest ways to shore up Social Security and remove higher wage pressure from the working class because it relieves a bunch of the cost of living pressure. The losers would be mostly pensions, REITS (noticed a lot of ads for these recently), air b n b owners, indebted speculators and of course typical recent home buyers. Blackstone and such probably wouldn’t be hurt much since they bought a lot of the rental stock in the post 2008 crash in huge deeply discounted lots straight from Fannie and Freddie. They’ve been collecting rents and may not even lose much in a fire sale because they may already have made up the initial purchase cost on nosebleed rents. I bet the Fed can sacrifice housing if need be.
Fed would never hurt their masters
Fed would only hurt working people not the asset holders
I suspect that they’re already OK with 3% without actually coming out and saying as much.
I am of the mind – The fedralists will accept 5% target and then repirted core uplifts to 8-10%. Then the fed hiles to 12-18%. That it is my hunch for 2024 q1.
Should be interesting to see how far short term rates fall should there be a recession. How much of a pivot are we talking about? Dropping rates to zero and credit tightening would imply serious financial compression. The structural problems with inflation remain. I don’t think the Fed can do a traditional drop to the bottom to get things moving.
I asked my friend Wolfman, and he said he would buy I bonds for sure..
Crazy times we are living in, only to get crazier.
I’ve always said it’s crazy to buy a 10-year or longer treasury with federal deficits running $1.5T to $2T and nobody doing anything about it. If we get only 5% inflation over the next decade, we’ll be very lucky. Add in inflation caused by the wealth effect, plus inflation caused by periodic money printing to offset recessions, and you have a recipe for complete disaster on the inflation front.
The Fed needs to completely disavow use of QE, and the legislature needs to reduce the deficits. Deficit spending financed via QE (i.e., money printing) was a BAD idea that never should have seen the light of day. Our biggest problem today is incompetent leadership, as well as the corrupt system that harbors it.
I’d like to bring up the ECB’s policies for the last decade, and European and non-EU member states adopting negative interest rates. These economies were depressed but not even close to deflationary. Everyone survived just fine. Look at Portugal now. Asset prices in luxury euro markets are even frothier than in the US.
Granted, the dollar is different from the Euro. But there’s more than one way this could play out if the Fed ended hawkishness.
The Eurozone’s inflation is much worse than inflation in the US. And it also has moved into services were it is now raging. And QE is over, and QT is in full swing with the balance sheet having dropped by over $1 trillion:
Personally, I highly doubt housing would go down. CRE yes, because its affected by Variable Rates. In terms of regular housing, people would buy faster and for higher prices, if needed. Cash would be “trash”, so better to put money into a physical item than to hold “trash” in CD’s. FOMO would do the rest. Based on conversation with many recent home buyers, I believe that it is the same reason why housing and new/used car market remains hot overall. Saving money and conservative spending gets punished by FED. Best CD out there will still end up behind inflation.
Also, it seems to me mortgage interest rates don’t cross 7% as if lenders discovered it as no-go zone and don’t cross that despite consistent FED hikes.
Housing already went down:
The median price of all types of homes sold in February, at $363,000, was down 12.3% from the peak in June 2022, and was down 0.2% from February 2022, according to the National Association of Realtors. This was the first year-over-year decline since February 2012, when the market emerged from Housing Bust 1 (going into Housing Bust 1, the first year-over-year decline occurred in August 2006).
Thanks WR.
People do forget the facts and trumpet their own horn.
Home prices have indeed gone down.
“So now there are voices – voices with big megaphones – that say that the Fed will and should change its inflation target because this inflation will not go back to 2% without a lot of economic damage, and to get that kind of economic damage, interest rates would have to rise much further, and neither the Fed nor the White House nor Congress is willing to go there.”
F**K all these people. They aren’t the ones getting hurt by inflation. I’m about sick of every billionaire and hundred millionaire on the planet. They are shark chum, in my opinion. Something needs to be done.
You want to know what “economic damage” is? It’s when you print 10 trillion dollars and run up asset prices so high that the working class and the poor can’t even afford shelter, while the billionaires steal the future and park it in their bank accounts. But I’m supposed to heed their warnings about an imminent economic catastrophe if the FED actually does their job and wipes out inflation?
Let me tell you something, the 2% inflation target is a F**KING SCAM. Inflation is theft. Who came up with this bogus target anyway? I am sick and tired of them moving the goal posts as they see fit. The FED has been in violation of their mandate for a decade +, and they are still in power WHY? And now we’re supposed to sit back and let them tell us that not only are they not going to bring inflation back to their 2% scam, but that we should live with 5%? Let’s roll some guillotines.
At no time has the FED stated that they will start up QE again or that they will begin to lower rates . It is the Wall ST crybabies who desperately want lower rates
If the projections for considerably higher rates become reality , then there will be huge damage to the economy. Anything to do with real estate will tube . Anything to do with growth stocks will tube . Anything to do with bonds will tube .
Banks would be decimated as their costs of deposits soared and the collateral for many if their loans tubes . Those banks holding longer term Treasuries would see the value of their bonds tube .
The bottom line is our economy is built on debt .
Much higher rates will make replacing this debt exceedingly expensively.
ive been assuming inflation was the plan all along. basically the only way to eliminate the debt. relative cost of existing mortgages go down so homeowners are happy and wages and prices can keep going up. seems like it would help us against china as well. all paid for by boomers retirement accounts. every scam needs a sucker and they are the only one big enough to front the bill.
Fed needs to continue the QT by $100 billion+ every month.
Nope, the Fed needs to be dissolved and cease to exist.
What happens if the FED actually achieved its beloved 2% inflation?
Each year workers would have to go humbly, hat in hand to the boss and ask for a 2% raise just to stay even. The boss would expect 2% more productivity from the worker, et cetera, et cetera, et cetera, and gruffly demand more work from the worker.
Anyone see a problem for any of the protagonists in this scenario?
Nah, you guys are the bosses, not the workers.
Actually, the models reflect a 1.5% productivity increase. So along with the 2% inflation, actual wages should go up by about 3.5% annually. If you score a promotion, you get the customary 10% bump and the game resets at each level.
Perhaps because I’m a relatively shallow reader of macroeconomics articles, Wolf’s analysis was very interesting – an informative original analysis with good food for thought.
“What does acceptance of 4%-5% inflation mean for yields and asset prices?”
Given Fed acceptance of 4%-5% inflation, it does seem logical that long term yields would forthwith spike sharply higher. Is there is any way that could be prevented? Compared to the three banks that have failed so far, wouldn’t that put many more banks holding long-term-low-yield treasuries in dire straits? Seems like that might make the so-called “banking crisis” morph into a super-full-blown banking crisis.
Or have the banks reacted to the danger signals and somehow adjusted their interest-rate risk strategies already?
The Fed will announce it’s new model, BalloutGPT, a neural net AI that analyzes real time data like never before and automatically prints money and injects liquidity as needed to keep the assets growing.
Would the 10 year hit 6% if the Fed bought them all? Would mortgages hit 8% if the Fed bought them all? Would anything go down in price if the Fed bought them all?
There’s no problem QE can’t solve, except inflation.