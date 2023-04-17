The Surge in New Businesses Is One of the Big and Surprisingly Sticky Changes Coming out of the Pandemic Economy

And yet, the Pandemic Money is long gone.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
New business formations in March, based on applications for a federal Employer Identification Number (EIN) with the IRS, jumped by 4.5% from February, by 10% from the already high levels a year ago, and by 50% from March 2019, according to the Census Bureau today.
The three-month moving average, which irons out some of the month-to-month ups and downs, rose by 3.7% from a year ago, and by 50% from the same period in 2019.
The astounding thing: This is still going on! During the pandemic, the extra money the government was handing out served as startup capital, and with lots of people having lost their jobs, the creation of new businesses exploded. But now all this is gone, and business formations are still 50% higher than they were before the pandemic, and they’re surging again.
Note: You do not need an EIN to be self-employed or to start a business that doesn’t have employees; your Social Security number is enough. You did not need an EIN to get PPP loans; a Social Security number was enough. A business needs an EIN if it pays regular employees, if it is a corporation or partnership, and for some other purposes (trusts, estates, etc.).
EIN applications for trusts, estates, tax liens, etc. are removed from this data. This data here covers only EIN applications for typical businesses.
The big wave since 2020.
Between January 2020 and March 2023, a gigantic 16.1 million businesses were started – testimony of the large-scale changes in the economy that have occurred during the pandemic.
Not all of these businesses are still here today. Some were bought out, others folded because the owner found something better to do. That’s always the case. But the surge in new business creation is still an amazing sight.
Businesses with “High-Propensity of Planned Wages”: one-third of total.
The Census Bureau categorizes businesses with a high likelihood of creating a significant payroll as “High-Propensity of Planned Wages” business applications (HBA), based on the information in the EIN application. About one-third of all EIN applications have been HBAs.
In March, the HBA applications rose to 150,169. The three-month moving average rose to 144,911, up by 7.6% year-over-year and up by 33% from the same period in 2019:
Businesses with “Planned Wages”: 10% of total.
“Business Applications with Planned Wages” (WBA) are a subgroup within the HBAs. They’re businesses that indicated on their EIN applications a date for their first payroll. They have funding to meet that payroll, and they’re ready to hire and pay wages. These businesses are most likely to grow their payroll and become significant employers. Only about 10% of EIN applications fall into this category.
In March, the WBA applications rose to 49,424 (three-month moving average), up by 2.2% year-over-year and up by 24% from the same period in 2019.
But this is far lower than in the years before 2008:
Businesses with a low propensity to become significant job creators: 67% of total.
About two-thirds of the EIN applications are for businesses deemed to have a low propensity to become significant job creators: 291,114 of these businesses were created in March (three-month moving average), according to the EIN applications. This was up by 59% from 2019!
EIN applications by businesses with a low propensity to create jobs were already on fire in the years before the pandemic. But it just exploded during the pandemic (red line in the chart below).
Since January 2020, over 10.7 million of these businesses have been created. Many of them end up employing only their owners – entrepreneurs chasing after their dream without VC funding, flying their operations on a wing and a prayer from day one.
But applications by businesses with planned wages (WBAs) fell off a cliff during the Financial Crisis and then languished for years at those low levels. During the pandemic, applications surged but didn’t return to those pre-Financial Crisis levels (green line).
EIN applications by biggest categories.
Details below the chart:
Applications by retail businesses, mostly ecommerce, (red) blew through the roof during the pandemic when many brick-and-mortar retailers were shut down. People were trying to sell anything from specialty cosmetics to tools. They could use platforms, such as Amazon, and their fulfillment and delivery networks, for a quick way to get something going. But it’s dog-eat-dog on the internet, and results may vary.
In March, the three-month moving average of EIN applications for retail businesses rose to 69,136; while still a huge number, and still up by 66% from the same period in 2019, it was down 10% year-over-year, and down by 34% from the stunning peak in the summer of 2020.
Applications by professional services businesses (light blue) have been surging recently from record to record, to 57,722 in March, up by 17% from a year ago, and by 53% from 2019. This includes law firms, IT businesses, engineering firms, etc.
Construction (black): 42,002; +5.0% yoy, +27% from 2019.
Transportation & warehousing (green), much of it likely related to ecommerce delivery: 34,710; -7.6% yoy; +76% from 2019.
Administration and support (yellow): 30,407; +14% yoy, +66% from 2019.
Healthcare & Social Assistance (maroon): 26,861; +13% yoy, +50% from 2019.
Accommodation and food services (gray): 24,460; +14% yoy, +39% from 2019.
Real Estate (purple line with dots): 24,179; -1% yoy, +4% from 2019.
Only thing I can figure is that people suddenly have a bunch of money and are like ya know what I can be my own boss let’s start a business.
Could be a better money burning mechanism then qt
What people?
The people starting businesses….
Not something you do unless you feel some what financially secure
Or unless, say, you can’t afford child care and commute for one spouse, so why not have the at-home one do an Amazon selling gig?
A robust labor force creates a thriving economy, who would have guessed! I hope everybody is ready for the next bull market. Years that end in 3 are always great. My advice: get in now, don’t wait!
This means higher inflation for longer, and higher interest rates for longer, and QT for longer. How are you going get a bull market when stocks needed HUGE QE and near-0% interest to get where they got in 2021???
I’m happy to wait it out and DCA. Lots of beat up growth that feared what rising interest rates could do but hasn’t done yet. Or for the more simple minded, a blend of SPY/SCHD will do fine.
The only way bad times materialize is with the labor market tanking yet it seems inflation is losing that fight. If you can make money in this economy, do it!! My first job in 09 was dreadfully hard to find. The labor force chart you post points to the economy having more room to run, more room to stay invigorated and hopefully with the help of technology, finds a way to balance itself with deflationary forces
Record low unemployment rates plus a spike in small and micro business formations equals the tightest US labor market most of us have ever seen. Add to that very large federal deficits, a Fed rate that remains negative in real terms and trillions of Covid bucks ricocheting through the domestic economy, and a Fed pause at 525 basis points is likely to trigger a big Wall Street rally, loosening financial conditions and accelerating inflation. SVB and similar bank wobbles are in the rear view window already and so no contractionary help there. Accelerated QT could blow up long rates and so let’s hope the Fed’s bag of tricks isn’t empty when the commercial real estate market blows up and the Fed wants to print another trillion or two. That just might trigger a loss in confidence in the dollar that could make things highly unstable.
@Appletrader,
How many of those are viable businesses? How do you know? There are so many benefits to opening a small business and pay yourself from your own money stashed away, it would make your head spin. Just “earning” $2000/yr makes it well worth it. $4000/yr, even more. $7000/yr, even more. Etc. The benefits from fraudulent “earned” income just keep growing, well past the tax outlays on those “earnings”.
I have clients who were old enough to retire from corporate world.
Become their own boss. Experienced, decision making, and capable of completing a project without a “stress day” In a time of raging service inflation.
Not very surprising.
The big money went to PPP, which went to businesses, so people are preparing.
Lets say Steve Jobs started fooling around with a few circuit boards in his garage today instead of 40 years ago. He would have begun as a “business with Low Propensity to become significant job creators”. Today there is AI, the metaverse, DNA technologies, renewable energy, etc. What will the future bring?
Interesting article that articulates an anomaly from the business practices of the last two decades, which only history will be able too judge. But today and tomorrow is a result.
The conundrum between the ask and the bid has created uncertainty, a crack in the edifice of monetary control created and established by our favorite public servants, the so called Federal Bank of the United States of America.
I think of the conflicting projections of the likely economic outcomes as extremely interesting because I haven’t a clue while required to appear as if I do.
Nationwide monetary or social experiments are difficult too unwind. Especially in this period of institutionalized prejudicial prosecution. “The rich are different than you and me,”, from the Great Gatsby by F Scott Fitzgerald.
I suspect a very large group of “middle” class people banked enough during the pandemic cash give away – coupled with a tight labor market that allows easy reentry to the job market – that it inspired many people to start their own businesses. Maybe a new economic policy for the future.
Yet new business needs to borrow for the building and working capital. And borrow at higher rates from shrinking liquidity. I guess the rates are not high enough to be a deterrent. Plus, business is not too worried about charging higher prices. Indeed the Board(s) will wonder why a Company isn’t raising prices. I mean we all expect higher prices and that expectation is the catalyst for more inflation. I am no expert but it sure feels like “keeping up with the Jones” is something Humans really desire. So spend spend spend. Also, I noticed, after preparing a lot of tax returns, that Seniors have a lot of money. It pays tuition for Children and Grandchildren. Whole families move back into their Parent’s oversized homes. Money is inherited. So perhaps the whole 401k/403b thing has turned out to be an inflationary accelerator. Mostly due to timing with all the big stimuli. But it is a contributor. Very interesting that new businesses are increasing. I hope they are not just LLCs within LLCs so people can cheat. Too much of that. Thanks for the topic.
A lot of people create business entities for “side-hustles”. Selling things on online market places, contracting out time as a delivery driver, renting out those condos, or just managing one. As a corporation, it has never been easier to exploit people into holding the bag for depreciating assets.
I am not sure if it signals lucre or distress. Everyone thinks of starting a business when they’re underemployed. Don’t want to rain on any ones parade.
“Everyone thinks of starting a business when they’re underemployed.”
Misconception here?
“Everyone?” No. Lots of people when they’re underemployed think about getting a second or bigger job, not starting their own business.
I started my own business — the Wolf Street media mogul empire – because I wanted to be passionate about how I make my living, I wanted to create something, I wanted to love working. I didn’t want to waste my time doing stuff I didn’t like doing and counting days till retirement. Best job I’ve ever had. Worst boss I’ve ever had too, LOL
My answer is people tired of corporate bullshit,get laid off again . Opening a business on America is very lucrative everything is a tax write off .Just very hard to be successful.I retired when coworkers could go cry to HR ,when trying to teach a guy how not to get killed,wouldn’t listen after 3 times yelled at him .Now my brothers manager got fired didn’t talk to people right .This country is toast.I’m. Boomer got yelled at plenty of times in construction field ,usually deserved it ,pull up your big boy pants go back to work
Work from homer’s starting small businesses and gig’s on the side as the boss is no longer watching over your shoulder all the time maybe?
[Not that this is bad at all, but perhaps in this way, WFH has become a sort of business incubator of some sorts giving people the ability to realize business ideas they always had?]
I would think businesses should actually be happy under normal circumstances to hire a self employed individual vs putting one on payroll. They no longer would have to worry about SS, payroll taxes, healthcare, benefits, lawsuits, unemployment, insurance etc
Just a more cost effective “work from home” model.
As always, new business development is fueled by first generation Americans. That fact never changes. It is still, after all, the land of opportunity.
Wolf, can you reconcile:
“Note: You do not need an EIN to be self-employed or to start a business that doesn’t have employees; your Social Security number is enough.”
And then when talking about the low propensity businesses to create job businesses you say: “Many of them end up employing only their owners – entrepreneurs chasing after their dream without VC funding, flying their operations on a wing and a prayer from day one.”
Are people proactively creating an EIN in case they make it big but most never? I suspect that there are tax breaks or some other difference between creating a business with and without an EIN no?
“Are people proactively creating an EIN in case they make it big but most never? I suspect that there are tax breaks or some other difference between creating a business with and without an EIN no?”
No, there’s no need to proactively create an EIN because they can be issued almost immediately when needed by the IRS.
An EIN is simply an identification number, like a social security number. It makes no difference in terms of taxes which are dictated by the business’s filing status: Schedule C (sole proprietor), partnership, C or S corporation. Some sole proprietors prefer to use an EIN rather than use their SSN for privacy purposes. For example, if a sole proprietor provides services for which other businesses need to issue them a 1099, they can use an EIN rather than disclose their SSN to the issuer of the 1099.
You need an EIN if you want to pay yourself regular W-2 wages. You need an EIN if your company is a corporation or partnership, no matter how small.
And yes, lots of entrepreneurs hope that their business will get bigger and employ people.
You also need an EIN if you hire a nanny and use a payroll service. Have some higher income clients getting an EIN for this purpose, although I’m sure it’s a tiny fraction of the total.
“The 10-year US Treasury note yield, seen as a proxy for borrowing costs worldwide, consolidated above 3.5% on expectations of further rate hikes by the Fed.”
RE shillers are steaming mad. Inflation is here to stay high for a while.
It will be unfair to give the savers zero percent on their savings while the speculators get interest-free loans to create stonks and real estate bubbles.
Guessing rojogrande’s point about 1099’s is a big factor. With the IRS imposing the $600 dollar transaction reporting requirement a single person LLC really needs an EIN. With inflation single person businesses would be handing out their SS# all over town especially trades people or landscapers. It used to be easy to get a second job but that has changed. Anyone old enough to have worked in the 80’s or 90’s will remember entry level fast food, delivery or grocery store jobs where you could put right on the application that you were a student, only have part time availability and the days/hours you could work and actually get hired. There were also a lot more fluff jobs were you were essentially a warm body watching the place during slow hours on a register or reasonably paced jobs like night stocking, night janitor, etc. Those jobs barely exist now. Part time employers now want full time availability, you show up when they want you, you better tolerate your hours being unpredictable and make sure you have enough extra energy to cover when other folks don’t show up. Your part time extra job could have you unloading a semi trailer by yourself for some retail business and not able to go home until it’s done because you are the only one who showed up. There are better part time jobs that make decent side gigs but good luck getting one. If the job is decent it’s a rare gem, turnover is probably low and a lot of folks want it. I believe that is driving a lot of folks to make their own jobs just to control the work pace and hours even though all the taxes and paperwork is such a nightmare. Also a lot of services have been popping up that are more affordable and help with all the confusing tax and other requirements for a monthly fee. There are also businesses that are essentially acting as an umbrella for that stuff and the workers are less like a typical staff and more like a bunch of independent contractors using the same billing, customer service and paperwork processing center. I’d have to look at this stuff to be sure, but I think these outfits make it possible for the workers to be 1099 contractors but the customers don’t have to do the paperwork because the umbrella runs as a corp.
How many new businesses actually manufacture products? “Business” as it’s practiced in the US now is just shuffling paper, reselling stuff, moving things, taking care of sick people, kids or old people, or doing gardening. Not that these are bad things to do, but they are hardly the activities that make a nation strong and prosperous.