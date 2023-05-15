Households Far from “Tapped Out”: Credit Card Balances, Burden, Available Credit, Delinquencies & Collections

Credit cards are a huge payment method but not a big borrowing method.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
For the first time in at least two decades, credit card balances remained unchanged in Q1 from the Q4 holiday spending binge, rather than dropping. In the data going back to 2003, credit card balances always dropped in Q1 from Q4, and often by large amounts. But this was the first time they didn’t drop. Which shows just how strong spending has been in Q1, because credit card balances are mostly a measure of spending and prices rather than a measure of debt.
At $986 billion, credit card balances were up 17.2% year-over-year, according to the New York Fed today.
Credit cards as payment method not borrowing method. Consumers use their credit cards mostly as payment method and pay off their credit cards every month. According to the Federal Reserve in April this year, consumers used their credit cards to pay for $4.9 trillion in purchases in 2021.
Most of these $4.9 trillion in charges were paid off by due date and never accrued interest. But because the due-date is after the end of the month, the month-end balances that never accrue interest and are paid off a few days later still show up as credit card balances in the reports. So what we’re looking at here is largely a measure of spending via credit cards and to a smaller extent interest-bearing credit card debt.
“Other” consumer loans, such as personal loans, payday loans, and Buy-Now-Pay-Later (BNPL) loans, ticked up by $5 billion, to $512 billion. Over the past two quarters, they finally edged above the high from 20 years ago. Unlike credit card balances, most of these “other” balances are interest bearing, but not all: For example, BNPL loans tend to be interest-free and are subsidized by the retailer.
Credit card balances (red) and “other” consumer credit (green) combined amounted to $1.50 trillion
Banks incentivize the use of cards as payment method by offering 1.5% or 2% cash-back on card spending or frequent flyer miles, etc. The bank that issued the card collects a fee from the merchant, retains part of the fee as profit and kicks part of the fee back to cardholders as an incentive to run more payments through the card so that the bank can collect more fees.
Banks discourage borrowing on credit cards by charging huge interest rates. And a large majority of cardholders got the memo eventually, and they pay off their credit cards every month to avoid interest charges.
Households are not burdened by these balances.
As a percent of disposable income, credit card balances and “other” consumer debt combined in Q1 dipped to 7.6%, after two years of increases from the historic low during the pandemic (disposable income = income from all sources minus taxes and social insurance payments).
In the good old days 20 years ago, credit card balances amounted to 14% of disposable income:
Credit card balances’ share of consumer debt fizzles.
Credit card balances and “other” consumer debt combined amounted to only 8.8% of total consumer debt – which also includes mortgages, HELOCs, auto loans, and student loans. This is down from 16% two decades ago:
$3.52 trillion in available unused credit.
Despite rumors of a “credit crunch,” banks raised the aggregate credit limits on credit cards to $4.51 trillion. With only $986 billion in credit card balances outstanding, the total available unused credit rose to record $3.52 trillion:
Delinquent balances tick up, but still below pre-pandemic.
The pandemic money, the eviction bans, and the various forbearance programs that washed over consumers had the effect of reducing delinquencies to record low. Those times are over, and delinquencies on credit card balances and “other” consumer credit are reverting to the Good Times levels before the pandemic.
Credit card balances that transitioned into delinquency as they became 30 days or more past due during the quarter rose to 6.5% (red), compared to 6.7% in Q1 2019. During the Great Recession, delinquent credit card balances spiked to nearly 14%.
Balances of “other” consumer loans that transitioned into delinquency rose to 6.7%, compared to 7.3% in Q1 2019:
Third-party collections remain at historic low.
Third-party collections are where defaulted credit card accounts and “other” credit accounts tend to eventually end up after banks sell the accounts for cents on the dollar to wash their hands off them. This is our final step in the health checkup of credit cardholders. The percentage of consumers with third party collections remained at the historic low of 5.2%, down from 14.6% of consumers after the Great Recession:
In the real good old days…
You could write off credit card paid interest as a deduction off your taxes.
“In the good old days 20 years ago, credit card balances amounted to 14% of disposable income”
LOL, this gives away your age? It gives away my age. That stopped when, in the 1980s?
I think that was back when Karl Malden was still making AMEX commercials.
Yep, tax reform act of 1986. I’m old, remember it well.
As I recall, it was sold as a tax simplification rule change.
More and more I see in my travels…
Cash only merchants or merchants that tack on a 3.5%-5% fee for using a credit card.
“The bank that issued the card collects a fee from the merchant, retains part of the fee as profit and kicks part of the fee back to cardholders as an incentive to run more payments through the card so that the bank can collect more fees.”
I’ve seen 3% tacked on. I haven’t seen 5%, but maybe overseas it’s more common. But also have seen “cash only” right here in the US.
Overseas, credit cards are getting phased out by direct bank debit digital apps that charge way below 3% on each transaction.
US is missing out on new innovations that increase transaction efficiency.
There are lots of ways to pay peer-to-peer and via cellphone in the the US, including Zelle.
But credit cards give the consumer 1% to 2% cash back. These morons in Europe just haven’t figured it out yet, LOL
There was a case that made it to the Supreme Court and ruled in favor of merchants over credit card companies on this. I think it was 2017 and was related to a suit with a hairdresser.
Most of our business operates on trade credit but credit cards are still a decent chunk. We used to charge the fee, then got pushback from some folks saying it was illegal in a few states, so we avoided it for a few years and just tried to push buyers toward trade credit or check before shipment. Now it’s legal to charge a fee nationwide and folks are doing it so long as it does not exceed the actual cost to process.
We are a manufacturer averaging 3-5% net profit. We grew tired of the immense complexity of designing, building, and supporting our products just to have a bank make the same amount for pushing around a few electrons. Our processor prefers we don’t charge it as it discourages card adoption but they can stick their objection where the sun don’t shine.
Our bank is starting to push a new system where our account payable folks begin using one-time-use credit cards issued in the exact amount of the invoice, and the vendor runs the card number once. Sounds mostly like it is being pitched as a fraud avoidance (check fraud is rampant) scheme but it rubs me the wrong way. Sounds like a way to charge more fees and stick their grubby banker tentacles in more transaction volume to collect more fees. Still too new for me to tell, and we haven’t signed on yet.
What a racket. Sell consumers on credit cards at the expense of the seller. Everyone pays higher prices; you have to use a card just to get back your share … less the middleman’s share.
It’s only a matter of time before this gets obsoleted.
But, this all changes when people lose their jobs.
Yes, we’re still patiently waiting for this huge wage of people losing their jobs. This is still a very tight labor market, and most people who got laid off can find jobs pretty quickly.
“And a large majority of cardholders got the memo eventually, and they pay off their credit cards every month to avoid interest charges.“
We get cash back on our purchases and pay the balances off at the end of each month. Just about everything goes on the card and pays a healthy portion of the bill a couple of times a year.
Seems to inversely correlate with credit card interest rates, which are insanely high right now…
Consumer debt overall has hit a record high…
You cited and linked yada-yada-yada BS from CNBC for simple-minded. Here is reality: Total household debt as percent of disposable income:
And, it’s,…..NO landing! Just when I think it can’t get any crazier, the numbers just get more and more unbelievable. None of the traditional indicators are indicating anything, no traditional correlations exist now that did in almost every cycle in the past. But then, the Fed had never done as much QE before in history than it did during the Pandemic, so me thinks this time is different and maybe none of the old rules apply. What a grand financial experiment that we are all living through in real time!?! Thanks Wolf, for always challenging the b.s. out there, with hard data.
Hasn’t one of the factors in the impending doom narrative been the surge in credit card debt? This info clearly counters that, unless I am missing some subtlety here? I know it is only one of the negative factors feeding those who are predicting a deep recession, but does this soften the odds on that a bit? i.e. liquidity actually not going to be as bad as predicted?
“Credit card balances and “other” consumer debt combined amounted to only 8.8% of total consumer debt – which also includes mortgages, HELOCs, auto loans, and student loans.”
I wonder what the percentage of consumer debt would be if student loans were removed from the consumer debt total. Particularly since payments are still optional and the huge increase in student loan balances since 2003.
Student loan debt will be a huge drag on consumer spending by the end of this year.
I don’t even consider student loans a form of debt since no one is making payments, and since no interest is accruing.
Construction continues for 1.5 million dollar homes Colorado. My neighbor runs his own plumbing company says he has more work than he can handle, labor is almost nonexistent. He who is considered skilled labor already hired out to highest bidder, local restaurants and businesses have revolving door employee syndrome. I always make sure to hold a in-depth conversation with college kids waiting tables or takeout leaving substantial tip$$. They are being burnt out by not enough staff. I guess the debt ceiling may be the apocalypse everyone is waiting on for 8 million layoffs. I don’t see it or feel in my daily observations in Denver. I have more neighbors excited about cruises and summer vacations planned. My Marriot bartender neighbor can’t believe her weekly tip$ amounts and it’s not even football season.
“And a large majority of cardholders got the memo eventually, and they pay off their credit cards every month to avoid interest charges.”
What % of cardholders and/or balances accrue interest?
43% of the credit cards (not cardholders) carried revolving balances in Q3, according to the latest report by the American Bankers Association. 57% did not.
There is always some one out there of 7 billion people on Earth who is an untapped market with lightning flash electronic systems ready to stamp out credit. Seems this game is until (a) bankers quit, (b) people quit, (c) neither bankers nor people bur the world will be too saturated with credit to care for credit? With slick electronic- insta-credit world wide there is a sucker willing to pay the interest or not so then another sucker picks up the tab. LOL.
Anecdotally in consumer electronics retail: there is still huge demand for “no interest financing” (as customers say; its really deferred interest).
Most of these promos are sponsored not by the retailer themselves but by the companies whose products they sell. I see these promos as analogous to the rate buydowns in housing: companies want to stimulate demand, but don’t want to directly lower the price as this is perceived as lowering the value of the product itself. So instead, they fund below-market finance rates to nudge customers.
MM – back in the Nixonian pleistocene, I understood many companies left subsequent msrp’s high in fearful reaction to the possibility of future wage/price control experiments…
may we all find a better day.
0% introductory APRs for 15-21 months are still commonly offered by credit cards. This means that for anyone with a half-decent credit score, it no longer makes sense to pay off the credit card balance each month because you can collect around 5% interest while waiting to pay off your credit card for around a year and a half. You’re effectively getting paid to borrow.
When Japanese imports wiped out the economy in the Detroit area, I was told as a youngster at the time that the US was toast. Well, maybe so but even to this day nearly 4 decades later the average american spends, gloriously…
PCE is up too right?
Wage inflation must be happening otherwise I out of ideas or am I missing something.
Basically everything is up…so maybe just another higher plateau
Every Cash Only merchant should clearly explain their position on the card scam with this simply worded sign: “We don’t drink from your toilet, So please don’t pee in our pool!”.
Of course spending is strong. I figure there was $4 trillion of deficit spending in 2020 to 2022 that was wasted or went to fraud. That’s about $26k per family in the US, but the reality is many households got nothing, allowing other families to get $40k or more. That’s a windfall that is being spent.
On top of that, the Fed’s QE policy juiced asset and RE prices, creating wealth from thin air that the Fed is fighting hard to preserve. Many families that own homes and stocks gained hundreds of thousands, or millions. They feel a lot more wealthy and are spending.
Those gains are really just wealth transfers from younger generations who are being straddled with debt and inflation.
Inflation becomes entrenched in democracies when the beneficiaries of free money vote to keep it flowing even though the free money is rapidly depreciating. For example, in Turkey the governing party just won re-election despite presiding over runaway inflation. Once politicians and the people figure out money printing means never having to say no, high inflation is inevitable and savers go extinct. The US has started down that road.
I used to love signing up for new cards and pocketing the sign up bonus points/miles after spending the minimum. Always paid the cards off right away and cancelled the card prior to the annual fee. Lots of free flights and hotel stays over the years. Haven’t gotten any offers lately to sign up for new cards. Maybe too many people were doing the same and/or they figured they won’t make money on me (credit card churning).
Get a job is a cliche and almost meaningless in todays economy.
I say this because I walk that tightrope every day. Fortunately, I am in a livable situation with room mates. Going it alone in todays rental environment would take at least 70% of my received income.
I have not had reasonable health insurance for well over a decade, so of course, I go without. I pray every day that my car continues to run so I can run just liability insurance. If anything breaks, I am the next person under the bridge.
Fortunately, the boomer generations has seen this all before and will be eager to jump into the fray and help out, just like the Bob Hope generation always did, BLAH…