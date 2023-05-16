Household Debt as % of Disposable Income Fell to Good-Times Lows, on Much Higher Incomes Despite the OMG Headlines

New delinquencies way below the pre-pandemic lows. Bankruptcies at record lows. The OMG stuff in the media about household debt is funny.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
A big to-do is being made out of total household debt in the first quarter rising to a new record and exceeded $17 trillion for the first time, OMG. But the burden of debt matters in relation to income, and these are inflationary times, and there has been a lot of inflation, including wage inflation, and incomes went up, and disposable income (income from all sources minus taxes and social insurance payments) went up, and it went up proportionately faster than household debt.
So hang on to your seat: Despite all the breathless OMG headlines about household debt, total household debt as percent of disposable income actually fell in Q1 to 86.5%, just a hair above the pre-pandemic lows of 85%.
This dip occurred because total household debt inched up 0.9% in Q1 from Q4, to $17.05 trillion, but disposable income jumped by 3.0%:
The household credit data is from the New York Fed. The disposable income data is from the Bureau of Economic Analysis.
Note the stimulus payments in 2020 and 2021 that for the quarters in which they occurred heavily inflated disposable income, and thereby pushed down household debt as percent of disposable income. This was the free-money era of the pandemic which caused delinquencies, foreclosures, and bankruptcies to plunge to record lows.
The record high burden of debt-to-disposable-income occurred in Q1 2008 at 116%, after a five-year-long steep run-up when consumers went binging on debt. The binge then came apart during the Great Recession and the debris got cleaned up during the years that followed. Recessions have that kind of cleansing function, where the mess from the excesses gets written off.
But this time around, consumers are relatively little indebt compared to their incomes.
We discussed this yesterday in detail with credit cards, with credit card debt burden having dramatically declined over the years, with delinquencies at around the Good Times lows before the Pandemic, and with third-party collections at record lows.
If we get carried away with these absolute numbers of debt levels in an inflationary world, we will be tempted to think that the consumer is “tapped out,” and we will be tempted to underestimate to what extent consumers are able to spend and help drive inflation forward.
Total household debt includes mortgages, HELOCs, credit card balances, other revolving balances, auto loans, and student loans. Here is the OMG chart:
You may have read in the headlines that households are getting “stressed” because their delinquency rates have ticked up. But wait a minute…
Newly delinquent balances of total household debt crept up to 3.0%, but that was an increase from the free-money historic lows during the pandemic. The delinquency rate of 3.0% is still far below the pre-pandemic lows of 4.5%. During the Great Recession, it topped out at 12%.
And consumer bankruptcies remain at historic lows. During the free-money era starting in 2020, the number of consumers with bankruptcy filings has fallen by half, from the Good Times level just before the pandemic of 200,000 to the current level of around 100,000:
It’s almost funny how the financial media constantly wants to show that households are in trouble, that they’re tapped out, that they’re wrecked by huge piles of debt that they cannot deal with, etc. etc., and that consumers cannot possibly go on and keep spending, and keep fueling this inflation, when in fact consumers are just fine, they’re loving the extra money they’re making, and they have largely stopped grumbling about the rising prices and have gotten used to them and they’re paying them.
Fear porn about some fantasy imminent economic collapse is everywhere. Meanwhile, in the real world, inflation rages and the economy remains grotesquely overheated.
As Batra Ravi explains: “What matters is the size of the wage-gap”.
Batra, pg. 142, “Greenspan’s Fraud”:
“If demand and supply are to be balanced over time, then either wages rise in sync with productivity, or productivity growth must be matched by the growth of wages plus debt.”
Yes, apparently inflation is here to stay for a long time
Inflation has always been here. Your just now noticing.
I’m talking about runaway inflation that hurts the economy
Inflation always hurts the economy. You just don’t notice. Like the proverbial frog in the pot of slowly boiling water.
“This dip occurred because total household debt inched up 0.9% in Q1 from Q4, to $17.05 trillion, but disposable income jumped by 3.0%”
If my math is right…1.03^4 =12.5%+ Y/Y run rate for disposable income?!
Have fun getting back to the inflation target of 2% when disposable income is rising at 6x that.
The main stream media is crying for FED pivot and they are peddling inflation going down …
The FED is fully buying this story else they’d have raised rates by 50bps and not hiked.
I also don’t believe the lag effect of hikes. The rate hikes are transmitted immediately tot he economy in may ways.
The FED is a bunch of PhD’s who analyze tons of data, and form their opinions from that,
pass it up to the FOMC, and Board of Governors for action. I believe many of them barely even follow MSM, never mind “buying” the MSM story. It is the other way around, MSM is buying the story presented by the FED. It would probably be better if the FED members paid more attention to main street and wall street than some of their own papers, which are often based on massively complicated formulas and theories, rather than evidence in front of our eyes (see GFC, fall 2008).
” It would probably be better if the FED members paid more attention to main street and wall street than some of their own papers, which are often based on massively complicated formulas and theories, rather than evidence in front of our eyes (see GFC, fall 2008).”
You are assuming the FED works for the general populace. I dont think FED works for common Joe. You don’t need to take my words on this, just look at FED actions for last few decades. Then look which class these policies has benefitted the most.
Just look at the widening wealth gap in last few decades or so which are facts, not opinions and everything would be clear to all of us.
The middle class keeps shrinking; now only 50% of the population. If you’re part of the underclass; it doesn’t really matter what disposable income you have, you’ll spent it all on shelter and food.
That’s not true, josap told us so.
Do they count student loans in the debt service as a % of income? When they restart student loan payments, if they ever do, would that cause a sudden spike?
Student loans are included. From the article: “Total household debt includes mortgages, HELOCs, credit card balances, other revolving balances, auto loans, and student loans.”
Good article.
Also, I have seen the “The living Paycheck to Paycheck” articles recycled by the media every year for the past 20 years. LOL
If you adjust the Total debt for inflation, in 2023 dollars, the total debt in HB1 (2008) would be 18 trillion. We also have about 30 more million people in the U.S. So one has to wonder what per capita inflation adjusted total debt would be? But the chart of disposal income as a % of total debt probably sums up all the above.
The dollar amount of debt is important, but also important is the higher interest rates being charged/paid on the debt.
1. Most mortgages are locked in at the rates when they were taken out. Only the small number of people who purchased a home over the past year have higher rates. Mortgages are by far the biggest portion of the debt.
2. Credit card rates are always huge, and the rate increases didn’t make a huge difference. Lots of people had 30% APR before the rate hikes. But not that many people use their credit card to borrow. Here is more:
https://wolfstreet.com/2023/05/15/households-far-from-tapped-out-credit-card-balances-burden-credit-limits-available-credit-delinquencies-collections/
3. The $1.3 trillion in federal student loans are in forever-forbearance, stopped accruing interest, and borrowers haven’t made any payments since early 2020. I’m still waiting for them to start making payments. Waiting for Godot.
4. Auto loans are more expensive and cars are more expensive, for people who bought recently.
5. We don’t have the Q1 data on household debt service payments (interest and principal) as a percent of disposable income, but in Q4, it was 9.7%, the lowest in history except for the free-money pandemic years.
Everyone is a millionaire now, haven’t you heard?
Yes, but credit millionaires or those on paper
Consumers’ debt-to-income may be falling, but government’s debt-to-GDP is rising fast. If you combine them, I think debt-to-income ratio might be rising as a whole.
The clear strategy was to transfer debts to the government’s balance sheet, where it can be serviced via money printing and inflation.
This is no way to run a society.
Love the unbiased, thoughtful, rational analysis of data here on your blog.
Nothing a few more interest rate increases cant fix … maybe by 2024.
Household debt is the mortgage amount, not the amount that will be repaid.
That amount just went up significantly for those on variable rates because of mortgage interest rate rises.
And my understanding is that disposable income does not take mortgage payments into account, it’s just gross income minus taxes.
The actual amount people have to spend each month on goods and services other than their mortgage (for those on variable rate or new mortgages) has gone down, because their wages are not rising as fast as their mortgage payments have in dollar terms.
1. To supplement or correct your understanding: Disposable income = the income you have left over after taxes to pay for stuff, such as food, mortgage payments etc. So the ratio relates the size of the debt to your after-tax income level.
2. The article was about the household debt and the stupid headlines about it.
3. In terms of debt service payments (interest and principal) — the actual amount people pay every month for their mortgage, auto loans, etc. — that’s a different data set, and Q1 hasn’t been released yet, but in Q4, total household debt service payments (interest and principal) as a percent of disposable income was 9.7%, the lowest in history except for the free-money pandemic years.
4. Since Q4, mortgage rates have remained roughly the same (6.5%), and other loans have not significantly gone up, if at all.
The problem with the headlines and such is that they never put the numbers in perspective (except for Wolf). We are a large wealthy country. Evey statistic appears large because we compare to our humble own household experience. CC debt is xxx million, well, anything in the millions seems large to the individual. But is it really large compared to our economy???
No context…..
According to NPR which cited Kansas City Fed…
60% of inflation was caused by corporate profit increases.
I dug up the Fed Study:
https://www.kansascityfed.org/research/economic-review/how-much-have-record-corporate-profits-contributed-to-recent-inflation/
(I think Wolf allows Fed links)
“Greedflation” or “Price Price Spirals.”
Keep on buying people. Get those debt levels back up!!!
Spend till you go broke for the corporate overlords. It’s the American way!!!
Consumer price inflation = rising prices. Prices rise because companies jack them up and get away with it because consumers pay whatever. There is NO inflation without rising prices. Rising prices are the core of inflation. Companies jacking up prices is how inflation works. I have no idea why this is suddenly is news.
The US with it’s fixed rates are probably behind the curve, but if not already then soon enough;
Will not the cost of servicing that debt be the highest ever, even adjusted for income?
In countries with largely floating house mortgages, like here in Norway, it’s harder times for consumers – and they’re cutting back on spending.