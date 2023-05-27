Americans’ Ability to Pay for Emergency Expenses or Three-Month Job Loss with Cash/Cash Equivalent, by Selling Assets, by Borrowing, or Not at All

54% have three months of expenses set aside in their account. But 13% can’t pay for a $400 emergency expense.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The Federal Reserve released the new results of its annual “Survey of Household Economics and Decisionmaking” (SHED) this week.
It includes the infamous section on how American adults would pay for that hypothetical $400 emergency expense, such as a car repair – the results of which are often ridiculously misrepresented in the headlines.
It also includes a section on how Americans would deal with three months of expenses if they lose their jobs.
And this year, the survey had a new question: What is the largest emergency expense individuals could handle right now?
In the report, there are essentially four categories of dealing with an emergency expense:
- With cash or its cash equivalent
- By selling assets
- By Borrowing
- Not being able to cover it by any method.
“Cash or its cash equivalent” is defined by the report as “exclusively using cash, savings, or a credit card paid off at the next statement (referred to, altogether, as ‘cash or its equivalent’).”
We’ll start with the survey’s new question:
What is the largest emergency expense individuals could handle right now using only “savings,” as opposed to borrowing or selling assets? These are the results:
- 46% could handle $2,000 or more
- 11% could handle $1,000 to $1,999
- 11% could handle $500 to $999
- 14% could handle $100 to $499
- 18% could handle less than $100.
So, cumulatively, using only “savings,” rather than borrowing or selling assets, how much of an emergency expense could they pay for:
- 68% (46% + 11% + 11%) could handle at least $500 to $999;
- 57% (46% + 11%) could handle at least $1,000 to $1,999;
- 46% could handle $2,000 or more.
The $400 emergency.
And there is a twist the came with the new question: The same survey also asks how they could pay an unexpected $400 expense: 63% said they would pay for it with cash or the equivalent (not borrowing and not selling assets).
And this discrepancy between the 68% who could “handle” an expense of at least $500 to $999 with cash or cash equivalent, and the 63% who would “cover” a $400 emergency expense with cash or equivalent is explained by the Federal Reserve’s report, “suggesting that some people do choose to pay with other methods, even if they have cash savings available to them.”
The likely explanation, according to the report, is that they want to keep the cash on hand for other emergencies, and that they will borrow or sell assets to cover the current emergency. The report:
“Some of those who would not have paid an unexpected $400 expense with cash or its equivalent likely still had access to $400 in cash. Instead of using that cash to pay for the expense, they may have chosen to preserve their cash as a buffer for other expenses.”
That 63% is the same as in 2019. But in 2020 and 2021, the percentage was higher as everyone was floating in a sea of stimulus cash. It has now normalized again.
Credit card as payment method, not borrowing method.
Only 9% of the adults said they did not expect to pay a credit card bill in full that month, according to the report. For these 9%, credit cards are a borrowing method – and an expensive one. For the rest, they’re just a payment method.
Most people use a credit card as a payment method, not a borrowing method. Roughly $5 trillion a year is spent in the US using credit cards as a payment method, and most of it is paid off by due date and never accrues interest (though it does show up in the credit card balances at month end because it’s paid off by due date the month after it was charged). These cardholders just collect their 1% or 2% cash-back and their miles and hotel credits or whatever, and never pay any interest.
The 37% who’d borrow or sell assets to pay for a $400 emergency.
The report gives some details about the 37% who would borrow or sell assets to pay for the $400 emergency expense.
As we learned above, some of them have the cash, but choose to keep the cash for other emergencies, and instead sell assets or borrow to pay for the expense.
Some of them have assets that they would sell to get the cash (6%). This might include shares in money market funds that you would have to sell before you can use the cash.
|Other ways adults would cover a $400 emergency expense
|Characteristic
|
%
|Put it on my credit card and pay it off over time
|
16%
|By borrowing from a friend or family member
|
9%
|Sell something, such as assets
|
6%
|Use money from a bank loan or line of credit
|
2%
|Use money from a payday loan, deposit advance, or overdraft
|
2%
13% can’t pay at all for a $400 emergency expense.
The report also found that 13% are unable to pay at all for a $400 emergency expense. These are the truly poor people, they’re at the edge of the cliff every day, and if anything happens to them, they’re in deep trouble – a problem with a tooth, a broken-down car, parking in a handicapped zone on a rainy day when they couldn’t see the markings….
54% have three months of expenses set aside.
An old rule of thumb says that you should have three months of expenses set aside in liquid form – such as in a bank account or money market fund – in case you lose your job and your income stops.
In its survey, the Federal Reserve asked about this and found that:
- 54% had enough cash for three months of expenses.
- 16 % said they would deal with the loss of income by:
- “Selling assets”
- “Drawing on other savings”
- “Borrowing.”
- 30% could not cover three months of expenses by any means.
In other words, 70% would get through this three-month period just fine, either having the cash, or being able to sell assets, or draw on other savings, and some by borrowing. But 30% would be in deep trouble if they have no income for three months.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
I have no pity for people who have no savings. I had 2000$ set aside when I was 17.
And your expenses at 17?
At 17 I was raised by my family. The thrust of my comment remains.
Invest that cash so it doesn’t lose to inflation and open a line of credit for $2000
Who’s paying 20% annual interest?
At 17 when you lived at home and had no bills? Amazing accomplishment. There’s a famous study where they had people play monopoly and gave some players twice as much money to start. As expected they usually won. What wasn’t expected was their belief that starting with double the money of others did not cause them to win but instead it was their superior intellect.
A family safety net is normal, and should be praised, not vilified.
Deal has been struck : “A donation has been made in your name of $3.5 trillion per year to uncle Sam’s Oligarches”.
See how rich you are! Why would you worry to save $2000 for a bad day.
#Sarcasm
My wife reminds me that I was fortunate to have a job in high school, and that I got a free usna education and a guaranteed five year job navy. Plus I met my wife in the navy.
My current slush fund is 12000.
Luckily, no-one’s interested in either your pity, or your conceit.
I had no savings and huge debt during my 10 years of medical school and training with a husband and 3 young children. I accomplished more than most people ever could. Your comment offends me.
The $400 emergency fund cliche has been beaten like a stray dog all over YouTube and lord knows what other ‘reliable’ media source. My attention span has dwindled down to Wolf Street being the only financial news source that I have any consistent confidence in any more. The rest is just noise to me. One of these days I will have to break my own internet code and make a donation to Wolf Street. By the way, great interview on Wealthion the other day Wolf!
[content deleted by evil censor Wolf — see my reply below]
1. Your first and second paragraphs were BS, so I deleted them.
So here are some actual facts: Only 43% of credit CARDS (not people) carry revolving balances, according to the American Bankers Association. But people with interest-bearing balances have multiple cards with balances. So the number of PEOPLE that pay interest on credit cards is much smaller.
in addition, lots of people don’t even have credit cards, only debit cards. Consumers spent over $4 trillion with debit cards a year. And they’re paid off anyway.
So and 9% of all adults not paying off their cards this month (statement by the Fed) sounds about right.
2. Your second and third paragraphs were unrelated and likely also BS, and so I deleted them. Not worth thinking about or replying.
3. Your fourth paragraph was BS, and I deleted it. I crushed this BS in my article above, and I further blew this BS to smithereens in the article linked below, which was also linked in the article above:
https://wolfstreet.com/2023/05/15/households-far-from-tapped-out-credit-card-balances-burden-credit-limits-available-credit-delinquencies-collections/
Thanks for this explanation Wolf. I’m still confused about something though. The 37 percent:
“As we learned above, some of them have the cash, but choose to keep the cash for other emergencies, and instead sell assets or borrow to pay for the expense.”
This sounds odd to me. Thirty-seven percent have $400 cash for an emergency but ‘choose’ not to use it in an emergency? They sell assets or borrow? Who does that? If they’re doing ok the $400 should be right there without scrambling.
It makes perfect sense to me in certain situations. I used to do that in my younger years (just out of MBA school) when I had stocks in my portfolio, but was tight on operating cash because I wanted to maximize my exposure to stocks. And when I needed something where I had some time to deal with it, I might take money out of my brokerage account and save the bank cash for a real emergency where I wouldn’t have time to sell stocks and to transfer funds. I could have also charged it to the credit card, but then I would have to pay interest on it. It was part of my plan. I also used it for bigger-ticket items I wanted to buy, such as a new couch.
A good couch is one of the great unsung expenses.
I remember long ago being a young father of two infant boys, being a new homeowner, being the sole support for the family until the boys went to school, having $12000 in our savings account and having $12000 in credit card debt that we bounced around between cards. Income was pretty good but a zero net worth and a lot of responsibilities just starting out kept us highly focused and wanting access to cash in case of a significant setback. A stretch of unemployment or illness could have derailed us but fortunately it didn’t happen and off we went. Good luck and no student loans helped; it was possible to pay for a public university education without loans in those days if you planned it carefully.
That is still a lot of people living on the edge economically…
I found this article informative. I read the comments (from a previous article) and saw how this article came about. I think wolf is right about one thing and that is the headlines intentionally being misleading. Mark Twain said it best I think about stats. Morgan and Morgan, one of the biggest plaintiff firms in the US (cockroaches of the planet) site the same stats in their commercials that Wolf is debunking. I think if people sniff reality they too can come to the conclusion that most people in an emergency can find a couple hundred bucks.
So 54% of people can’t handle an emergency over $1,999 without selling something? Where are all those wealthy Americans we just heard about? Because this is a staggering statistic.
“Cash or its cash equivalent” is defined by the report as “exclusively using cash, savings, or a credit card paid off at the next statement (referred to, altogether, as ‘cash or its equivalent’).”
Are tbills and money market funds considered “savings” for the purpose of their definition? Or does the money need to be in a savings account in a bank? This may help explain some of the discrepancy between the people who would need to sell an asset and the people who have access to the cash immediately.
BRK/B is an expanding triangle, a megaphone.
BRK/B weekly close Renko 3.00 look like 1929/1931.