Update on US Government Holy-Moly Debt, Interest Expense, and Tax Receipts, and How they Stack Up Against GDP

We shoulda known better.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
US government interest expense shot up over the past four quarters in line with higher interest rates and the ballooning pile of debt. At the same time, tax revenues fell from the peak levels in 2022 and are back where they’d been in Q4 2021, which had been a record high at the time.
So, interest expense as percent of tax revenues – the primary measure of the burden of the national debt on government finances – spiked to 32.9% in Q1, from 19.3% in Q1 2022. But wait… that 19.3% a year ago had been the lowest since 1969, thanks to the Fed’s interest-rate repression through early 2022 and high tax revenues from the growing economy, wage inflation, and big realized capital gains as people sold assets to lock in their many years of gains.
In the 1980s, interest expense as a percent of tax receipts was around 50%. In the decades since then, Congress has been footloose and fancy-free about its spending and taxing policies, and there hasn’t been any discipline, no matter who runs the show. It’s just that priorities shift. A high interest-expense burden might be the only discipline left that will put some common sense into these people in Washington.
This is the holy-moly gross national debt, and how it ballooned under the last 2.5 years of the Trump administration and the first 2.5 years of the Biden Administration. Over that 5-year period, the debt has ballooned by $10.5 trillion, or by 50%, whereof $6.7 trillion under Trump and $3.8 trillion under Biden.
Over the days after the debt ceiling gets lifted, the gross national debt will spike in massive leaps, as it always does after the debt ceiling is lifted, because the debt ceiling never actually limits the debt, and we’ll have some fun with that as it happens. And all this will be tacked on shortly (indicated in green in the chart below).
Spending bills are cobbled together and passed by Congress, though Presidents are big players in that game:
The US debt-to-GDP ratio dipped to 119% in Q1, having steadily declined from the spike in Q2, 2020, as nominal GDP (not adjusted for inflation) has surged, driven in part by inflation, and as the debt (also not adjusted for inflation) has surged at a slower rate.
Nominal GDP reflects economic growth plus inflation. Nominal GDP jumped by 7.8% in Q1 year-over-year. But the national debt jumped by “only” 3.4%, not counting the hundreds of billions that will be tacked on to it over the days following the lifting of the debt ceiling.
In other words if economic growth plus inflation are higher than the growth of the debt, the magnitude of the debt in relationship of the economy declines.
The Free-Money era – the Fed’s near-0% policy rates plus QE – created the biggest borrowing binge by the US government, as Congress and the various White Houses fully bought into this concept that money will forever be free and that debt doesn’t matter because debt is free too – though it now suddenly matters a lot because money and debt are no longer free:
Interest expenses on the national debt spiked to $232 billion in Q1 (not seasonally adjusted), a new record obviously, because of the mix of the ballooning national debt and the much higher interest rates on newly issued Treasury securities that replace maturing securities or fund the new deficits.
After the debt ceiling is raised this week, the Treasury department will issue a tsunami of Treasury bills, with interest rates well above 5%, and they will add to that interest expense in short order:
Tax revenues fell to $705 billion in Q1, roughly even with Q4 2021, which had been a record at the time.
In 2021 and 2022, tax revenues soared on soaring personal income taxes, including capital gains taxes – as investors sold securities and realized capital gains that had accumulated over the years, after the biggest asset bubble ever. There was also a surge in corporate income taxes as companies jacked up prices and thereby profits. And customs duties and excise taxes also rose. Everything worked together in 2021 and 2022 to produce this big jump in tax revenues.
Those tax revenues are reverting to trend, and the free-money party is over. The chart also shows the interest expense (green) to provide a better sense of proportion:
Interest expense as percent of GDP spiked to 3.6%, the highest since 2000, but well below the 1980s level that exceeded 5% a few times. This ratio is interest expense (actual, not adjusted for inflation or seasonality) divided by nominal GDP (not adjusted for inflation or seasonality).
One thing we can tell instantly: The Fed’s rapid rate hikes and the rapidly ballooning debt created one heck of a historic spike over just three quarters:
Everyone knows that it was nuts to boost deficit spending as it was done over the past 5 years; it’s inflationary and contributed to the spike in inflation we have now; and as interest rates adjust to this higher for longer inflation, and as old securities with lower coupon interest mature and are replaced with new securities with higher coupon interest, the interest expense is going to be a headache.
On the other hand, fixed-income investors that buy those securities with the higher coupon interest are loving it, as they’re finally getting interest on Treasury bills that exceeds the current rate of CPI inflation. And those folks are going to pay federal income taxes on the interest income – along with folks who are paying income taxes on the interest income from CDs, money market funds, and high-yield savings accounts. So there’s more tax revenue heading toward the Treasury.
“And those folks are going to pay federal income taxes on the interest income”. That’s a great point. I wonder if the government would prefer people invest in fixed income products that they can tax every year instead of having people park their assets in the stock market and have the gains untaxed for years (and possibly offset by losses). Some economists want to tax unrealized gains which would have a similar effect.
Taxing unrealized gains is insane. Aside from all the perverse incentives and disincentives to invest in the stock market, how would the government treat unrealized losses – with a provisional credit?
Even in case the government doesn’t do anything like that, debt (as long as the cost of debt does not exceed the cost of equity) would instantly become the favored form of borrowing – similar to the ‘free money era’ debt binge we’re all suffering from today.
Taxing unrealized gains has been done for almost twenty years by the Dutch Government. Even more insane: the Gov. taxes you 30% on an ‘expected’ return on investment of over 6.7%. If you don’t get that much, tough. You still pay 30% on that 6.7% imaginary gain.
This has finally been dismissed by the highest court two years ago. But it will take until 2026 to revise the tax-laws and reprogram the systems to what is was before this nonsense: only taxing real gains.
Never think Governments will not do the insane.
I think SWE Josh might have in mind what I also do, which is the Government is desperate to find large pipeflows of cash. For me what comes to mind in relation to it is tariffs, retirement benefits reductions, international seas oil tanker piracy, weapons, sales tax revenue, property tax revenue, mortgage deduction removal, inflation against long-time savings, extra funding and effort for the IRS………It’s all tied in with creating major current flows of money in big jumps. It’s forcing a need for dollars through having to acquire them to pay taxes. If the dollar is to have no other inherent value going forward, they’ve probably schemed that creating demand for dollars to pay taxes is one last ditch effort to try to keep this game propped up.
As long stupid countries buys USD. US Will be superhappy….usd like gold…make reserves in gold/silver instead of newprinted usd
To make gold silver as reserves US standard will drop by 50%…
I was worried there for a second, but the interest payments are only 3.5% of GDP.
Phew, we can afford to squander another $40 Trillion.
Aren’t we celebrating $4 Trillion spending deal. See the debt curve carefully and you will realize that it’s exponential!
“Spending” is NOT equal “additional debt” or “deficit.” You’re forgetting the tax receipts.
“A high interest-expense burden might be the only discipline left that will put some common sense into these people in Washington.”
Kind of reminds me of an argument in the 1980s made in favor of corporate LBOs and piling on leverage: it would “discipline” those in charge of corporations. By the early 90s, plenty of those deals (and firms) had sunk beneath the waves. Sort of a sad commentary if that’s the logic we might pin our hopes on, but I’ll take anything I can get. It did also result in some improved, slimmed-down firms.
I was listening to a 3 year Buffet interview when 10 year treasury yield was 1/2%. He said something wise which was that if you live long enough you are going to see about everything that can happen actually happen in financial markets.
Making financial decisions on how things were the last 10 or 20 years will probably be a disaster for people.
Got it
Oh yeah, the monkey on Uncle Sam’s back just got a hell of a lot more expensive to carry. And the expense will simply make the monkey even heavier.
Dad told me something that Congress and the President doesn’t believe in:
“Son, if you can’t pay for it, you can’t afford it.”
Wolf’s got it right:
“Everyone knows that it was nuts to boost deficit spending …”
“…a tsunami of Treasury bills … will add to that interest expense in short order: …”
Will Biden end up increasing the debt by more than Trump? Big question. What are the projections?
If economic growth and inflation exceed the growth in debt the magnitude of the debt as a percentage of the economy declines. This observation will become a popular justification for allowing inflation to run hot in the US as our national finances inevitably deteriorate due to demographics and welfare state promises plus the costs of empire. The Fed will eventually adopt yield curve control a la Japan, which means the Fed will continue to be a major player in the market for Treasuries and eventually agencies.
I think it depends on J. Powell and if he is the Volker 2.0 that he claims. If he is determined to get inflation down to 2% to save the credibility of the Fed then mostly we are going higher on rates and we are going to get a big purge in asset values as stocks, bonds and houses aren’t worth very much if rates go up another 2 or 3%.
“If economic growth and inflation exceed the growth in debt the magnitude of the debt as a percentage of the economy declines.”
This is ancient economic knowledge. It has been known for eons and has been used by Presidents ever since I started paying attention. This is nothing new.
You didn’t catch the actual drift; you looked into the wrong direction. The actual drift is that inflation will be allowed to run hot for years to reduce the burden of this debt. Meaning: higher inflation, higher rates for years. It works very well in reducing the burden of the debt. The US did it in 1947/48 and then again in 1950/51 to reduce the burden of the war debt.
The trillion dollar question is will inflation be allowed to run hot for one year, five years, a decade or longer? Will inflation be allowed to average 3%, 4%, 5% or more?
With the shifting weather patterns and effects causing higher inflation during society’s “transitional period”, near-shoring and other protective yet inflation causing measures across spiking across the globe, and high probability of future major skirmishes over the next decade between superpowers, how does inflation get back to the 2.0% range consistently, again?
Unless something causes another great recession that spikes unemployment for many years and thus mean reverts the everything bubble 30-50%, how do we not have higher inflation for a long while? Note I’m not predicting such market collapse as I think the powers to be would do about anything to reverse such market collapse quickly, to the detriment of everyone’s future except for the top 1-2%.
Therefore if 3-5% inflation is the new normal, is stagflation a worst case scenario? Yet we know what the govt and Fed will do if economic output drops too far for too long with inflation still running hot, and thus why markets still think the Fed put exists ad infinitum. Why the diatribe to NOT trust the “higher for longer” motto that the Fed heads want us to all believe, with no regard to future collapsing economic output and how that affects the upcoming 2024 elections?
From peaceful Fed religion to Schizo Fed cult to Chaotic Fed nightmare…change happens fast, does it not? I attempt to remain fed agnostic, yet it is a constant challenge daily.
I’m just hoping and praying that Powell doesn’t lose courage. ALL the media and politicians and advisors and corporations are still rooting for eternal welfare for the super-rich.
Savers are a significant part of the population, and companies that benefit from normal interest are also significant, but they don’t have a voice and aren’t heard.