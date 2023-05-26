Despite Getting Whacked by Bank Turmoil, Layoff News, Credit Crunch, High Interest Rates, and Inflation, our Drunken Sailors Spent Even More, Even Adjusted for Inflation

Where does the money come from? They now out-earn inflation, they earn interest income, and they dipped into their assets whose prices ballooned over the years.
Consumer spending, adjusted for inflation and for seasonal factors jumped by 0.5% in April from March, after two months of declines and a huge spike in January.
Compared to a year ago, adjusted for inflation, consumer spending rose by a solid 2.3%, in line with the average growth rate in 2019 (2.4%). Americans continue to do what they do best: spending money, and they’re outspending inflation just fine.
To tamp down on the month-to-month zigzags and see the trend, we look at the three-month moving average of inflation-adjusted, aka “real,” consumer spending: It has been on a normal-ish Good-Times uptrend: Despite getting whacked by inflation, high interest rates, a credit crunch, layoff news, and bank turmoil, consumers picked up the pace so far this year, after the little slowdown late last year that you can see in the chart:
Now they out-earn inflation. Adjusted for inflation, aka “real” personal income rose by 0.2% in April from March and by 1.2% year-over-year, the biggest year-over-year increase in 13 months.
This “real” income is from all sources – including interest and dividend income and rental income – but excluding transfer payments (Social Security, unemployment insurance, etc.).
They got the biggest pay increases in decades. And they hold trillions of dollars of CDs, Treasury bills, and money-market funds, which now earn 5% and more, instead of 0.2% two years ago. And this sudden surge of interest income pushes up their overall income.
You can see how inflation outran personal income for much of 2022 and into early this year, and “real” income declined for that time. But over the past two months, “real” incomes rose again, and hit a new record in April:
They did mostly not borrow this money on their credit cards.
They spent bit and pieces of their massive asset gains. Real incomes without transfer payments (+1.2% year-over-year) rose more slowly than real spending (+2.3%). Most of the difference is drawn from the wealth in assets that Americans have, especially the big spenders that move the spending needle.
Capital gains, asset sales, and the cash flow from maturing CDs and bonds are not included in the income figures here. Pulling money out of brokerage accounts to spend on furniture or a trip is not included in the income figures either. Over the past decade, those asset accounts have ballooned with surging asset prices, and people are drawing on them. This is particularly the case for the large number of retirees.
It is nonsense to assume that when spending exceeds incomes, that this is borrowed money, that people are incurring more consumer debt to spend this money (though a few people do). In aggregate, people aren’t even dipping into their “savings” in the narrow sense. They’re using the gains on their assets, and those gains don’t show up in the income figures; but spending even a small portion of those gains does show up in the spending figures.
They used their credit cards mostly as payment method, not as borrowing method. Over the past 12 months, the rate of consumer spending in nominal terms, so not adjusted for inflation, increased by $1.15 trillion. In April, consumers spent at an annual rate of $18.3 trillion. These are huge numbers!
Over the same period, balances of credit cards and other revolving credit increased by only $153 billion, and a big portion of that increase is paid off on due date the next month and never incurs interest, though it does show up in the balances of the prior month.
Americans run about $5 trillion a year in spending through their credit cards as payment method, collect the 1% or 2% cash-back or get the mileage credit or whatever, and the majority of them pay off those balances every month and never pay interest on them.
And spending that is run through credit cards has surged this year, particularly on travels and “experiences” – experiences such as Taylor Swift concert tickets purchased from corporate scalpers for thousands of dollars each. The WSJ had a piece on that. Like drunken sailors.
The travel surge was confirmed by card companies, including AmEx. Practically all of this spending on travels and experiences is paid for via cards. Yet in Q1, credit card balances as a percent of disposable income actually dropped, thanks to surging incomes and thanks to the fact that the majority of cardholders are paying off their cards every month. We discussed credit cards in detail here.
Spending by category, adjusted for inflation.
Spending on services, adjusted for inflation, rose by 0.3% for the month and by 2.7% year-over-year, exceeding the five-year average growth in 2015-2019 of 2.3%, driven in part by the surge in spending on travels and experiences.
Services accounted for 61.9% of total consumer spending in April. In addition to the Taylor Swift tickets, it includes housing, utilities, insurance of all kinds, healthcare, travel bookings, streaming, subscriptions, repairs, cleaning services, haircuts, etc.
To smoothen out the month-to-month zigzags and show the trend, here is the three-month moving average. Note the near-flat spot late last year, and the resurging growth this year, all adjusted for inflation:
Spending on durable goods, adjusted for inflation, jumped by 1.4% in April from March, after two months of declines, and was up by 2.6% year-over-year. This includes new and used vehicles, appliances, furniture, electronics, tools, etc.
The three-month moving average in April shows the combination of the February and March dips and the April increase. The three-month average was also up 2.6% from a year ago. It is just astonishing that Americans, after the huge surge during the stimulus phase, are still buying durable goods at a rate that is substantially above the pre-pandemic trend (green line):
Spending on nondurable goods, adjusted for inflation, jumped by 0.4% for the month, but year-over-year was up only 0.8%. This includes food, fuel, clothes, shoes, and supplies. The three-month moving average is still well above the pre-pandemic trend:
Not even the banking turmoil and “credit crunch” or whatever slowed them down.
April was the first month that reflected consumer spending during the banking turmoil that started in mid-March, which was supposed to trigger tighter credit conditions – the “credit crunch”—that would slow down consumer spending, that’s what Fed officials from Powell on down have suggested.
But that hasn’t happened. Consumers are in no mood to slow down, they’re making more money from their labor, and they’re earning more in interest on CDs, money market funds, savings accounts, and Treasury bills – 5% instead of 0.2% two years ago. And they’re spending this money. And they’re spending some of their assets gains from the past 10 years.
And the tighter credit conditions, if any, haven’t slowed them down at all. Though they loathe this inflation, they have gotten used to it, and you live only once, and this inflation is now part of it, and spending must go on, come heck or high water in form of inflation, high borrowing costs, the credit crunch, endless layoff announcements, and the banking turmoil.
Inevitably, with consumers pushing this hard, inflation re-accelerated, as measured by the Fed’s favored core PCE price index, amid re-accelerating services inflation and suddenly jumping motor vehicle prices.
Not racking up debt in relationship to income.
And just for those who’re concerned about households racking up debt they cannot afford, here is total household debt as a percentage of household disposable income, based on data from the New York Fed. It includes housing debt. Note the dip at the end; it occurred because total household debt inched up 0.9% in Q1 from Q4, but disposable income (income minus payroll taxes) jumped by 3.0% — both in nominal terms:
‘Yesterday’, the interest paid on my cash deposit purchased new tyres for my car, today it buys me a new car.
You spell tires like a Brit.
Gotta love Brit’s tho, their society has been thru this sort of thing a time or two.
Now all they want to do is make pop hits and dress hip.
Haha, my Seattle area house went from $1 million to $1.7 million in 3 years as per Zestimates. My house now earns as much as median earnings of a Doctor in US. This in addition to all my earnings.
So I can splurge! Heloc baby, stick it to the taxpayers.
Also, an average beach resort in Maui went from $600 / night to $1500 / night.
So, now I go for 7 days instead of 14. You can see how my spending and GDP keep going up!
#Sarcasm
Times are truly good. Economy strong, stocks ripping, inflation bearable. Seems like no landing is in the cards. For once the fed is correct.
Wolf, you are one of the few commentators who can make heads or tails out of Keynesian Economics. Speak.
One data set I have not seen in a while, is the % of people living paycheck to paycheck in various income category. Last I recall, even in 100k-200k income levels, some live on P to P. For those living on the edge, can this increased income earned be like “borrowing” money (at least till the inflation catches up with their increased income)? When consumers are used to spending/consuming, is any extra income just another source for gratifying the consumption craving, hence the continued exuberance?
These “paycheck-to-paycheck” headlines in the media are pure braindead BS. The NY Fed does a survey of this type, and it’s pretty good, but the headlines in the media are always the same braindead BS that people just keep spreading around without ever reading the actual NY Fed results.
But in the NY Fed survey, the question is: “How would Americans cover a $400 expense?” (Essentially the same as paycheck to paycheck).
This is what the New York Fed said:
88% can pay for it just fine.
Only 12% wouldn’t be able to pay for it right now.
They split up this way:
78% wouldn’t even have to borrow at all to pay for it. Of them:
— 45% pay with checking or savings account
— 35% pay with credit card as payment device that they PAY OFF in full by due date.
But the braindead headlines read that “55% cannot pay for a $400 emergency.” (100% – 45% = 55%) Do you see how stupid this headline is?
People need to quit spreading this BS.
I do pretty well staying at Hyatt hotels with my points from Chase Sapphire Reserve / Chase Freedom Unlimited.
They dilute those hotel rewards programs so often though.
Starbucks points has been diluted about 8 times since its inception.
The Christmas Starbucks app game was fun though.
So you’re saying these headlines don’t make a distinction between using your credit card only because you are loaded and never pay cash, or using your credit card because you have 5 cards nearly maxed out and make minimum payments every month?
I thought the surveys specified do you have the CASH, not HOW would you pay an emergency expense.
The NY Fed survey is a payments survey — how people pay for something. It’s not a poverty survey. It lists all the payment options, and you check off how you pay for it, and then what you do afterwards, such as paying off the card balance. Forever, this survey had generated the worst clickbait headlines. The articles themselves often spell out what actually the results are, but the headlines misrepresent it, and people only read the headlines – as you can tell from the comments about this topic. CNBC has a similar survey, and the headline always mispresents that actual text of the article. This is done for clickbait purposes. These headlines are just toxic BS, but that’s all people ever read.
I just received a refrigerator warranty quote for the next 3 years. It was $400.
My $999 refrigerator is in year 4 or 5 of its existence. I might entertain buying the policy for $199 but not any more.
Anyway if it broke, might have to bite the bullet on a repair of $650 or less. Which is prob better to have the cash to fix it, rather than buying a term insurance policy (extended warranty).
Extra warranties for appliances are rip-offs.
One question Wolf:
for how long, “all things must pass”?
“They got the biggest pay increases in decades. And they hold trillions of dollars of CDs, Treasury bills, and money-market funds, which now earn 5% and more, instead of 0.2% two years ago. And this sudden surge of interest income pushes up their overall as well.”
I’d like to know who “they” are. This is a rich man’s party, Wolf.
There are about $20 trillion in savings accounts, CDs, money market funds, and Treasury bills out there. Lots of people have them.
You’re not “rich” these days if you have $200,000 in CDs and T-bills, but you make about $10,000 in interest a year.
“You’re not “rich” these days if you have $200,000 in CDs and T-bills, but you make about $10,000 in interest a year.”
How many people have $200,000 liquid like that? Wolf, I’m starting to suspect you might be a bit out of touch with the working class.
I get tired of this stuff about “Americans are poor.” Some are poor. Some are not. The problem is the huge wealth disparity between the top and the bottom.
But there is a HUGE layer in the middle. So here are some tidbits that I could shake out of my sleeve just now:
— About 65% of the households are homeowners, and home prices surged over the past 10 years, and they have that.
— About half of households have directly or indirectly some ownership of securities.
— Close to 9% of the US adults are millionaires.
Per NY Fed data that I track:
— The top 50%-90% of the wealth spectrum – that’s 51 million households – have an average wealth of $760,000.
— Above them, the top 9% (11 million households) have an average wealth of $4.4 million.
— Above them are the 1% (1.28 million households)
In other words, 62 million of 128 million households are fairly well-to-do. Above them are the 1%, including at the top of the 1%, the truly wealthy.
If you have $200,000 in CDs and T-Bills, and that’s all you have and don’t own real estate or stocks, you’re not even in the top 50% in terms of wealth.
You see, there is the huge middle layer in the US. And yes, I see that middle layer everywhere.
A lot of people have that amount, but the point is that the resulting $10K doesn’t make you rich.
D.C.
I hear you. My modest nest egg is finally getting some decent returns but I’m keeping it aside. Asset profits, pay raises? Nyet. Rent increase? Possible dental work and car replacement upcoming? Da. I guess I’m the odd duck in the pond. A windfall isn’t something I squander, especially after hard times. I’ve seen the bottom fall out before on good times and it ain’t pretty.
I never said “Americans are poor.” But now you’re going straight into “homeowners,” “securites” and asset holders again – the recipients of the QE BS. See, you’re basically acting like everybody is spending like drunken sailors when it’s the people who the FED made richer. Again, this is a rich man’s party, Wolf. I believe this article is painting a rosy picture about the effects of QE, to be quite honest.
Best I can find, the median savings of the top 10% is still less than $200k. You need liquid assets to have $200k in CDs, treasuries, etc. You’re talking about rich people, Wolf. You just are. Because nobody but the rich have $200k liquid.
I do.
I know at least a dozen people who have 200k in liquid assets (myself included). My net worth is just under $3M, which doesn’t even put me in the top 10%. While I certainly recognize I am fortunate to be in this position in my late 30s, I wouldn’t consider myself to be rich. Doing well but certainly not some rich fat cat.
“I know at least a dozen people who have 200k in liquid assets (myself included). My net worth is just under $3M, which doesn’t even put me in the top 10%.”
This is called confirmation bias. Further, your assertion that you’re not in the top 10% with a net worth of almost $3 million is either ignorance or just a bald-faced lie.
“— The top 50%-90% of the wealth spectrum – that’s 51 million households – have an average wealth of $760,000.”
Whhhhhaaaaat? I thought “the middle class doesn’t exist”???
Depth C, I enjoy your stuff. Keep in mind that people in one income/wealth class just can’t imagine how people above them can be richer. Friends who are >99th percentile don’t think of themselves as that rich, and are amazed in wonder at “those truly rich people” with so much money. I think Wolf is right here, that the majority of the country is a lot richer than you think.
“And this sudden surge of interest income pushes up their overall as well.”. I think you are missing a word in that sentence. Overall wealth?
Income.
Thanks.
So what does this mean? Soft landing? No landing? All the recession indicators piling up are just an enormous head fake? Is it really different this time around?
As of now, no landing. Just cruising along at 33,000 feet.
So many people have made so much money on asset bubbles over the last 30 years, a little inflation after missing out on life for 3 years during the pandemic is not going to stop them.
I dunno, I usually read about the generation X guy who was laid off in the Dot com bubble, lost his house in the 2007 debacle, just got out of bankruptcy right as Covid hit… and now he’s getting laid off from his end of career tech job.
That guy’s had it rough. So I’m not really sure who has surfed the last 30 years well. Maybe the boomers have done ok, but lots have been chopped up in their wake.
A lot of the homeless are boomers, plus Gen X too.
my observation has always been you need money and the free time to spend it to get a real economic conflagration – and we have both in vast quantities – every thing wolf wrote mixed with 3-4 day work weeks and you have our current reality – ( I know some dentists and doctors here going to 3 days per week – no reduction in income – this is for them and their employees to keep them from looking for the ultimate work con – wfh) enjoy it
I go from $20,000 in annual interest income to $80,000 in annual interest income in one year. The money comes from the change in Treasury rates. It comes from Treasury (the government). This sounds a lot like stimulus. It certainly is not going to put much of a crimp in my contribution to inflation. C’mon Powell, raise rates faster, higher, longer.
Dumb question but would the inflationary pressure of earned interest be more dependent on the difference between the rate an inflation or the total amount earned.
IE
100k at 5% gets you 5000 a year to spend, but inflation is 6%
100k at 1% gets you 1000 a year to spend, but inflation is 2%
In which of these scenarios would the interest feed inflation more?
But your $80,000 only buys $40,000 worth of goods now.
Effectively cutting your interest income in half.
Then inflation is still gnawing on it. You should phone up Powell and tell him to raise that rate to 20.
Not sure where you get your numbers. I have never bought $40,000 of goods, real or nominal. My biggest goods outlay is food, about $6,000 a year, maybe up $1,000 from a year ago. I drive a 12 year old low mileage Honda Accord, paid for long ago. Inflation affects people differently, sometimes very differently.
I think you are under calculating.
The ego takes over sometimes.
Let’s get real! :)
@Depth Charge
“How many people have $200,000 liquid like that? Wolf, I’m starting to suspect you might be a bit out of touch with the working class.”
I got this data from Forbes. Wolf can shed more light on it.
– The Fed’s most recent numbers show the average savings for the age group that includes 25-year-olds is $11,250. The median savings is $3,240.
– The Fed’s most recent numbers show the average savings for the age group that includes 30-year-olds is $11,250. The median savings is $3,240.
– The Fed’s most recent numbers show the average savings for the age group that includes 40-year-olds is $27,900. The median savings is $4,710.
P.S. My own observation is that the average savings for all these groups is negative if they are male and divorced, or they got a new girlfriend who loves to eat out and travel.
“SAVINGS”????? This Forbes stuff is some stupid BS you’re posting. In terms of liquid assets, consumers own $10 trillion in savings accounts and CDs. They own trillions in Treasury securities and money market funds – none of which are “savings,” jeeesus! That’s on top of the cash they have in their brokerage accounts (their dry powder), which is not “savings” either.
I just gave you some averages of the wealth of the 50% and up, by wealth category (in reply to Depth Charge above), and you feel compelled to post this Forbes BS about “SAVINGS?”
It’s good you got warmed up on him, because you’re going to be exploding on me up above because I said “savings,” too.
I have read your previous columns on net worth in our country and they, like many statistics, can be twisted to fit your argument.
Average in my opinion is a poor gauge as it skews the numbers net worth – as we all know is top heavy.
Apologies I don’t have recent numbers, but using median, in 2020 the 50% median net worth was approx. 121k, and the average was approx. 747k
75 percentile was median 403k in 2020.
To say the net worth of the 50-90% is 760k I don’t buy, as it is probably all in the 80-90%.
As just as importantly, most of the middle classes net worth is in housing, which with rates now at 7%, and as any risk manger knows would be (like zillows asking rent) a mythical number if everyone ran for the exits as in 2009, the true liquid net worth for the 50-90% group is less than the 200k mentioned above one of your readers has in CD’s
It seems like continuing to increase short term rates is just going to be net stimulative for consumer spending and maybe even a little inflationary (it sounds stupid when I say it aloud).
Should the Fed just pause the rate hikes and instead focus on increasing QT (at least remove the monthly caps)?
One wonders if inflation is stubborn not in spite of JPow’s policies but because of them (ie all that extra interest income).
Is it fair to say that us “drunken sailors” spent more not in spite of inflation, but BECAUSE of it, to some degree? I mean, I just spent $20k on a Chrysler with 150k miles on it. What would that have cost 10 years ago? $5k? True, the taxpayers are giving me “clean car” money to soften the blow, but doesn’t that still come across as spending like I did when I was a drunken sailor?
Inflation is to blame for some of the nominal increase, but Wolf’s charts show that spending increased faster than inflation.
20K for a vehicle with 150k miles on it? Thats insane. You can get a new subaru for probably 28K and that will do 150K easy if you maintain it.
All this spending Speaks to Charles Schwab Modern Wealth survey 2022 qualifiers, who keep the ball rolling, doesn’t take genius to figure who’s in this crowd. They don’t cash their paycheck at the liquor store that is for sure.
People with the top 1% of net worth in the U.S. in 2022 had $10,815,000 in net worth.
The top 2% had a net worth of $2,472,000.
The top 5% had $1,030,000.
The top 10% had $854,900.
The top 50% had $522,210.
The top 50% are well off, per your numbers. That’s a LOT of people. That’s a 166 million folks!
Per NY Fed data that I track:
— The top 50%-90% of the wealth spectrum – that’s 51 million households of a total of 128 million households – have an average wealth of $760,000.
— Above them, the top 9% (11 million households) have an average wealth of $4.4 million.
— Above them are the 1% (1.28 million households)
In other words, 62 million of 128 million households are fairly well-to-do. Above them are the 1%, including at the top of the 1%, the truly wealthy.
Here’s my guess where a good part of this new cash is coming from:
The Fed printed a ton of money between 2008-2015 — that did not result in noticeable inflation because it went to rich people as the Fed was buying assets–mainly to prevent a run on those assets. FDIC for the rich. It wasn’t spent because much of it was just replacing assets that were already being held. No need to spend it because inflation was low. The FED then concluded that helicopter drops of money (on the rich) DO NOT cause inflation.
But this time— the covid helicopters dropped their loads on zip codes with people that really needed money to spend–which DID cause inflation. I’m guessing that is scaring some of that money out that was went into storage in those early years now being brought out of the closet and is buying stuff. I suspect that’s why a lot of extra spending came from higher income people–also accounting for the particularly high price and demand we saw for expensive cars.
Maybe I am connecting the dots all wrong, but is this just the baby boom demographic shift to retirement playing out? Especially since those with most accumilated wealth are those entering retirement, I can see the argument based off what you wrote that it is their time to spend down the wealth in assets they got over a lifetime unleashing money velocity. Would also explain the lower unemployment
So let me just distinguish here:
Millennials are now in their peak earnings years, and they’re spending bigly to furnish their new homes they bought, and to pay for all the stuff the baby needs, and to pay for daycare and all the other stuff. THEY are the big spenders. But they’re spending their income from labor, mostly, not investments.
Retirees are not the big spenders. But their spending increased because they can now spend their interest income that was zero before. And they’re also dipping into their assets, which is what they’re for. And yes, as you said, that sends money circulating.
This is so crazy. What will break the American consumer first; continuing higher inflation each month or higher interest rates. Nice job, Wolf, bringing in Taylor Swift. There were stories of people paying up to $5,000/ticket. Madness
Is the consumer being whacked by high interest rates?
With inflation as measured by the rather benign BLS measurement around 5% ind interest rates around the same we still have real interest rates around zero. It is no wonder consumers have adopted a drunken sailor behavior.
Jerome Powell is certainly no Paul Volker.
If you use Wolf’s figures, the top 49% (excludes the top 1%) have $83 TRILLION in wealth!
If they now earn 5% more on only 25% of that money, it’s an extra $1.0 TRILLION sloshing around the economy … every year!!
That’s a lot of drunk sailor money to spend. 5%, 6%, 7%, even 8% fed funds isn’t nearly a big enough sponge to soak up all that beer!!!
According to a recent paper by the St Louis Federal Reserve, “ The bottom 50% of households by wealth had $59,000 on average. As a group, they held only 3% of total household wealth.” They aren’t benefiting much by increased interest rates but are getting killed by
inflation. In other words , the rich are getting richer and the poor, poorer. That’s what fuels
revolutions .
Yes.
Americans, Brits, and others are raiding their assets to spend spend spend!
Gross wealth per-head (2022) is a key stat that shows true spending power.
* US = $470k
* Canada = $240k
* UK = $190k
* Germany = $130k
* China = $40k
As long as house prices, savings rates, classic cars, and the Dow keep on going up and up, for us to dip into, we’re all good :-)
Congratulations for being the most bullish “bear” on the planet. It cracks me up that accurate reporting is usually characterized as “bearish”.