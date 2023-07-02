US National Debt Spiked by $851 billion in One Month, to $32.3 Trillion. Flood of New Debt Coming in Q3 to Refill the TGA, Pay for Raging Deficits

While, for the first time, the Fed’s QT and refilling the government’s checking account (TGA) pull liquidity from the markets simultaneously.
So this is a special day: The U.S. national debt spiked by $851 billion since the debt ceiling was suspended a month ago on June 3, and now hit $32.32 trillion, according the Treasury Department on Friday evening. This is just an amazing freakshow:
The US national debt is composed of two types of Treasury securities: “nonmarketable” Treasury securities that cannot be traded in the bond market; and marketable Treasury securities that the government sells via auctions to the public and that can be traded in the bond market.
“Nonmarketable” Treasury securities include the inflation-protected “I bonds” that Americans can buy directly from the Treasury Department. Government pension funds, the Social Security Trust Fund, etc. also invest in nonmarketable Treasury securities. The outstanding balance of nonmarketable Treasury securities rose by $123 billion since June 3, to $6.89 trillion.
“Marketable” Treasury securities spiked by $728 billion since June 3, to $25.43 trillion.
The Treasury Department has been selling vast amounts of Treasury bills and Cash Management bills (CMBs) since June 3, in addition to the long-scheduled issuance of Treasury notes (2 to 10-year maturities) and bonds (over 10 years), to refill its checking account. This “Treasury General Account” (TGA) at the New York Fed had been drawn down to just $23 billion by June 1, nearly nothing compared to the huge amounts that flow through that account on a daily basis.
The Treasury General Account has been partially refilled, from the low on June 1 of $23 billion to $465 billion on Friday, through a combination of this huge wave of new issuance of securities and the quarterly estimated tax payments that were due on June 15.
But wait a minute… For example, in 2022, the June 15 tax payments caused the TGA balance to jump by $140 billion. A month later, the balance was down by $200 billion. This year too, deficit spending will outstrip quarterly tax receipts by a wide margin.
In its Marketable Borrowing Estimates, released on May 1, the Treasury Department expected a TGA balance of $550 billion by the end of June. But Friday was the end of June, and the balance of the TGA was only $465 billion, thanks largely to lower tax receipts.
The Treasury estimated that the cash balance will increase in July, decline in August, and increase again in September (due to quarterly tax payments due on September 15), and by the end of September approach $600 billion, the level that is “consistent with Treasury’s cash balance policy.”
A wild ride of new issuance to get there… In the quarter starting July 1, so right now, the Treasury expected to borrow $733 billion in marketable securities to get to the $600 billion TGA balance by the end of September, assuming tax receipts don’t fall short again. That $733 billion flood of new issuance will start this week.
Draining liquidity.
Refilling the TGA pulls liquidity from the markets, in the opposite way that drawing down the TGA had added liquidity to the markets. Stocks had soared during the drawdown phases, and they had swooned during the first refill phase from late 2021 through April 2022, when the TGA absorbed nearly $1 trillion.
In addition, the Fed’s QT, which also pulls liquidity from the market, is running simultaneously with the refilling of the TGA for the first time, with both now pulling liquidity from the markets together. In terms of the Fed’s total assets, the brief bank-bailout spike has been worked off completely.
More relevant to the flood of issuance of Treasury securities by the government: The Fed has shed Treasury securities at a rate of about $65 billion a month; its holdings of Treasury securities are now down by $625 billion from the peak a year ago. And it will continue to shed $65 billion a month in Treasury securities:
Who’ll absorb this flood of new issuance plus the piles the Fed is leaving behind?
Don’t worry, it seems. So far, the Treasury market has been amazingly sanguine, amid juicy short-term yields that are beginning to price in a couple of additional rate hikes this year, and long-term yields that are, amid blistering demand, pricing in rate cuts and a return to 2% inflation ASAP.
The six-month yield (red line) has bumped into 5.50% over the past three trading days, while the federal funds rate, which the Fed targets, has been at about 5.07% (green):
The 10-year yield, at 3.81% on Friday at the close, is pricing in rate cuts and a return to 2% inflation in no time. With similar omniscience back in August 2020, the 10-year yield had dropped as low as 0.5%, pricing in negative interest rates by the Fed, which was, turns out, a complete idiocy that caused some banks that believed it and loaded up on long-term securities to collapse. Since October, the 10-year yield has essentially gone nowhere.
Yield solves all demand problems. If demand sags at current yields, yields automatically rise until sufficient demand emerges. If the yield is high enough, there is always demand:
What is most amazing is how low junk bond credit spreads are.
Since we have a massive zombie company refinancing period coming up in 2024 and 2025, and you never want to be the last zombie in line in case the morons running the world’s bond funds somehow run out of cash, one would think credit spreads would start moving.
But they aren’t.
Thoughts on when this will happen (or at least what to watch to get a sense of when this will happen)?
Most of the shenanigans in markets are not driven by bank lending, but by the idiots in charge of bond funds, which I think is why the interest rate hikes have had limited effect (so far).
So the government printing more money is now supposed to tighten the liquidity?
So if I had cash and I bought newly issued treasury with it, I can always post that treasury as a collateral and borrow against it (think repo). Treasuries are regarded as pristine collateral. So essentially my cash situation doesn’t change.
Meanwhile the government took my money and spent it in mainstreet. Now thats an $851 Billion dollar of liquidity hitting mainstreet and so the Inflation must rise.
The way I see it is that printing money increases liquidity. I may be missing something.
The problem with only looking at US based liquidity is it disregards one of the most prolific and shameless liquidity providers in world history– the Bank of Japan.
The Fed looks like a profile in courage compared to them.
Hopefully Wolf has some ideas on when the BOJ will have to actually start doing their jobs and hike/do QY/liberalize yield curve control.
Given his time in Japan and knowledge of the culture his insight would be appreciated.
Keep in mind that even if the Fed is tightenting, the BOJ can undo a lot of that tightening with their behavior.
Given also we now have both American political parties interested in shameless vote buying by promising tax cuts, debt forgiveness, targeted government spending etc., etc. the fiscal liquidity combined with the BOJ can effectively undo the rate hikes’ disinflationary effects.
Shocking and sad.
Maybe Wolf can give us some guidance here.
Agree.
The BOJ started all this yield control and yield suppression back around 2000.
If the game falls apart, it will be them first.
Meanwhile, their stock market is soaring…..
go figure
But the treasury is not printing more in this case, but simply selling securities to the open market without the fed buying, increasing supply of securities and reducing liquidity as it increases TGA balance.
Supply of FRN’s in circulation is decreasing as fed’s balance sheet decreases, while supply of FRN’s in circulation is also decreasing from TGA balance increases.
Once the treasury spends down the TGA on mainstreet, they would then add to liquidity, yeah. You could borrow against your collateral, but wouldn’t your rate increase due to a new lower level of liquidity?
Wolf,
Any ideas on when credit spreads will start moving?
Bill Gross is estimating 10 year above 4% late July/early August since Janet needs to place a bunch of longer duration paper then. He’s not sure how much higher for the rest of the year.
Looking at implied volatility on puts for meme/junk companies does indicate upward skew in September, but still not enough of a signal to really bank on.
Yen/dollar pair showing some movement, but too many prior false starts to give confidence.
No other real good market indicators jumping out, unless you can think of something.
Some where in the not so distant future…this going end very badly! I will stay away from bonds..this is going to get incrementally worse as time goes on. It’s not if but when.. there are consequences for bad behavior.
I don’t have a clue what to expect in the second half of this year and that 5.5 six month T Bill is beginning to look mighty attractive.
I think you may have said it best, ” This is just an amazing freakshow:”.
Which suggests that the chronically incompetent Fed is the perpetrator of said ” freakshow”.
The data suggest that the policy, as presented to the public, is more of a white lie as opposed to a promise. The change from Bernanke’s unproven monetary freak show to a more coherent emphasis on reducing the gambling going on.
Or is there more ?
As I grow old I have to select which of the twins, hope or futility, makes the most sense.
Wolf, do you ever take vacations? Or do you blog during your vacations, or queue up pre-written articles (as some blogging software allows authors to do) to go live at a specified future time?
Coincidentally, earlier today I placed an order to buy 6 month T-bills at tomorrow’s auction. It’s tough to beat a 5.5% return, state-tax free, and no-risk (I hope). It looks like Wolf suggests some of this new debt will be funded by stock market selling or not buying, not that I care much about the stock market. I like to watch it.
I guess this news is either no impact or bullish for stocks .
Stocks can only go up
/sarc off
Wolfe-
Where are the liquidity sources for this? In normal times, how many dollars are going to stocks, commercial bonds, state/municipal bonds, etc? Which of these normal inflow recipients are losing out?
I’m really baffled by how the market had $851B to lend the government in addition to the $65B of QT. This is more debt in one month than was issued annually in other nonQE years (2013-2018). Without QE, what is the upper limit on issuable debt?
Ironically, no one can take liquidity out of the stock market. The only thing than can change is buying pressure and selling pressure. But if you want to cash out of the stock market by selling your 1,000 shares of XYZ, someone else will have to put into the stock market the exact amount that you’re pulling out in order to buy the shares that you’re selling.
What happens is if more stockholders want to lighten up, the selling pressures increase, and prices fall for everyone holding those shares.
People can pull their cash out of banks (which may lower reserves at the Fed) and they can draw cash out of money market funds (which may lower RRPs) — and both are happening — and they can buy Treasuries with the proceeds. And we’re seeing some of that, even among our commenters here.
Wolf,
A ton of 60/40 funds will need to sell stock and buy treasuries if yields rise substantially. This is likely the impetus for lower stock prices, given the amount of assets in and flows into these funds.
The question is what is it going to take for that to happen?
Bill Gross thinks the 10 year is headed above 4% in short order, but really need to hit around 4.5-5 to get major rebalancing.
How do you see this playing out?
If you smooth out the first graph, omitting the “ceiling” games, it’s clear that real interest is doing what it’s meant to do. Slowing down borrowing.
Criminally insane, how our so-called leaders have so wrecked the balance sheets of our country.
If I’m understanding the numbers in the article correctly:
– US Debt has expanded from $20.5T in 2018 to $32.5T today
– Of that, Marketable Debt grew over the same period from $21.6T to $25.4T over same period
So “Nonmarketable Debt” grew by $6Trillion in 5 years?! That’s a lot of I-bond issuance and/or Trust Fund “investment”…
More details and your viewpoint on the implications of this remarkable number would be much appreciated.
Thank you for this important article!
What will be the make up of the Treasury sales?
IMO they should be raising money out the curve which would tend to flatten or even put a positive yield into the curve.
But then we must consider the banks and their long end problems…
They have really put themselves in a trap…