Longer-Term Treasury Yields to Rise amid Flood of Issuance while Fed, Foreign Buyers, US Banks Unload. Short-Term Yields already Surged

What the Fed wanted to accomplish. But the bond market hasn’t been playing along and “is too complacent” about the coming onslaught.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Long-term Treasury yields have been far lower than short-term Treasury yields for a year, as the Fed pushed up its short-term policy rates, but the Treasury market has refused to play along, and long-term Treasury yields have been slow in following. But this phenomenon is now facing massive headwinds.
Markets are going to have to absorb a flood of Treasury bills (Treasury securities with maturities of one year or less) in the coming months, estimated at something close to $1 trillion, as the Treasury is trying to refill its depleted checking account, the Treasury General Account, while also covering higher outflows and lower tax receipts (we discussed this most recently here). This has been teased in a series of Treasury department announcements that keep getting worse.
The net new issuance will pull liquidity out of other markets and put upward pressure on short-term Treasury yields and on other interest rates, including for CDs, as more and more buyers need to be found to buy these bills, and higher yields will do that.
We knew that. And it’s happening. Investors in bills and CDs are finally getting some yield, after 15 years of getting screwed.
For example, today, the Treasury sold $162 billion in securities, of which $120 billion were Treasury bills with juicy yields:
- $58 billion in six-month bills at an investment yield of 5.45%
- $62 billion in three-month bills at an investment yield of 5.34%.
- $42 billion in two-year notes at a high yield of 4.67%, amid very strong demand. Longer-term yields are still far below short-term yields.
The Treasury department wants to refill the TGA account to where it reaches $600 billion by the end of September. Borrowing to refill it will have to cover a lot of spending, lower tax receipts, plus the extra portion needed to increase the cash balance.
By the end of May, before the flood of new issuance started, there were $4.0 trillion in Treasury bills outstanding, about 16.4% of total marketable Treasury securities ($24.3 trillion at the time).
With the flood of Treasury bills now being issued, their share will soon hit 20%, which is seen by the Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee as the upper limit for the US to fund deficits at the least possible cost to taxpayers, according to JPMorgan Chase, cited by Bloomberg.
The Treasury will soon have to issue more longer-term debt (notes and bonds) by increasing the auction sizes, to keep the proportion of Treasury bills in its pile of total marketable securities from ballooning out of whack.
Sales of Treasury notes (2-10 years) and Treasury bonds (20 and 30 years) are expected to rise, starting in August, according to the head of US Rates Research at Barclays Capital, Anshul Pradhan, cited by Bloomberg. He predicts that the net rise in notes and bonds from August to year-end will be nearly $600 billion, and ramp up further in 2024, when about $1.7 trillion in notes and bonds would be added, nearly double this year’s expected additions.
To find buyers for this added debt, yields would have to rise. He added, “We believe the rates market is too complacent.”
At the same time, some big buyers are unloading:
- Foreign buyers shed $140 billion in holdings in April compared to a year earlier, according to the Treasury Department’s TIC data.
- US banks shed $210 billion in Treasury securities and $332 billion in government-backed MBS in May compared to a year ago, according to Federal Reserve data. They’re struggling with unrealized losses from holdings that they’d bought when yields were ultra-low.
- The Fed has been unloading Treasury securities at a rate of $60 billion a month, month after month, as planned (its holdings of MBS are rolling off at a much slower pace):
It could result in a “demand vacuum” that would be resolved by higher yields for longer maturity securities, according to Bank of America, cited by Bloomberg. Yield solves all demand problems, and long-term yields have been much lower than shorter-term yields, with the 10-year Treasury currently at 3.71%
The higher long-term yields needed to attract enough buyers to sell the onslaught of notes and bonds would steepen the yield curve and push other long-term rates higher, such as mortgage rates and the rates companies would have to pay to sell new bonds.
This is of course precisely what the Fed wants to accomplish by hiking short-term policy rates and engaging in QT in order to throttle inflation back down. These policy measures have to translate into financial conditions – financial conditions need to tighten in order to get the magic done – but they remain amazingly loose. The markets refusal to play along so far has made the Fed’s job a lot more difficult. But as long-term yields rise to deal with the flood of issuance of notes and bonds begins later this year, the Fed might finally get some help from the bond market.
Indeed, and the 2/10 year inversion on yields has never been higher than it has become now which is very recessionary for the days ahead.
They’ve promised us a recession for over a year, and we’re still waiting for it, LOL.
The yield curve is a RESULT of two factors: the Fed pushing up the short end at the fastest rate in 40 years, and the bond market being slow in following with long-term yields. That’s all. No magic to it. Now we’ll get the bond market playing catch-up.
As always, the long end of the bond market is dumber than a doornail. In August 2020, the bond market pushed down the 10-year yield to 0.5%, talking about how the 10-year yield would go negative, which has now wiped out four banks and put a bunch of other banks on the brink because they believed in this nonsense, and as huge participants in the bond market, loaded up on bonds at the time.
is this why Jerry said there would be at least 2 more rate hikes
I always thought he was looking thru rear view mirror
By God, I think he’s got it ! Great article and comment.
In the sense that I have felt for a long time that the long interest rate is an unstable disequilibrium. An artifact of the gilded age of QE, where the focus has been enticed to the excitement forgetting the most likely outcome in the decades ahead.
The long term interest rate is as far below equilibrium as the S&P index is above equilibrium. My opinion. Probably wrong in so many ways. One can only hope, that generally, the main point is at least accepted as a plausible scenario.
We shall see
As an aside, I have no delusion that the 20 year dividend will reach 6+% where it would be logical to at least hope the long rate reflects the inflation risk, which currently is raging at 2.5 X the target of 2%’, by the short term filling of the Treasury feed bag.
The Financial ballast provided by the Fed’s engorged balance sheet girth of 9 trillion or so I think will absorb the event like a …..
I’m sorry sir. You’re trying to play by the old rules. We’ve updated our rules to 2.0. And no, you cannot withdraw your ante. Please try again.
The long bond just does not believe Jerry.
Can you blame them after watching the Fed response to SVB et al?
March/23 = Apr/2007? Hope not.
An inverted yield curve does not cause or even predict a future recession. It is the market’s prediction of a future recession, but no guarantee of it and definitely not a cause.
I think the inversion is more of a supply-demand issue caused by Fed policy.
If the Fed is indeed forced to issue more long term bonds after they reach a cap on short term issuance, that might be the time long term rates really take off.
I agree with you in the gilded era of QE where the interest rate gas been driven to zero by the issuance of currency. The yield curve is an artifact, a residual. Still controlled by the opus of QE promise of a soft landing.
The classical interpretation of the yield curve inversion, developed over the coarse of human existence, no matter how sketchy, skewed towards hope, it may be, but it does not apply in the age of QE.
Inverted yield curve stresses many financial institution models, from banks (visibly) to some shadow bank models (less visibly), thus constraining credit, and becoming not just an indicator of economic slowdown but a cause.
I’ve been rolling over my CDs over the last 14 months, most memorably last year dumping a lousy 0.5% CD I bought right before Covid and got a whole 2.5%. Last week I rolled that into a 5.5% 6 month T-Bill.
I kept my fixed rate portfolio at or under 18 months as I expected rates to keep going up (plus that was where the yield was). Once mid-term rates poke over 5% I will start lengthening duration, and if the very long part of the curve gets over 5.5% I might lock up for longer.
My older I-bonds are yielding “only” about 3.5% now, so maybe if the long bonds get way up I may roll those over since those are my “file and forget” bonds.
Interesting
“With the flood of Treasury bills now being issued, their share will soon hit 20%, which is seen by the Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee as the upper limit for the US.”
This seems like an assumption. In a world where central banks are buying bonds, mbs, bank deposits of SVB etc, raising the 20% limit is like taking candy from baby.
Relying on short-term debt can be very problematic. Bills serve their purpose. But 20% is high.
Then as yields rise, the Treasury may crowd out other bond issuers. The other ones can no longer afford the interest rate. Investors may also shun other bonds then the Treasuries if there is a rising rate defaults on other bonds.
If so, we head for interesting times.
From TFA:
>The net new issuance will pull liquidity out of other markets
It’s like wolf doesn’t think that this would increase long tail down side credit risks for those actors in those “other markets”, eventually forcing central banks to revert to long term trends throughout the history of central banking of effective debasement.
Other markets = stock market? Been saying that.
But borrowing WILL get more expensive for companies too. That’s the idea. Been saying that, LOL, including this weekend, literally,
Other markets: stocks, corp bonds, non-us gov bonds, fx (and futs, options, swaps across all of em).
Do you seriously think that most corps in the world now can sustainably borrow dollars at higher rates over the next 30 years, without another frbny kicking the can operation? lol
Lots of junk zombies are going to finally kick the bucket and restructure their debt in bankruptcy court. That’s how it’s supposed to work. It frees the economy from debt at investor expense, and it frees the economy from dysfunctional companies, and that’s a good thing, and growth returns at investor expense. That’s the classic business cycle. Healthy companies will do just fine, and they won’t have to mess with the zombies all over the place.
And yet all of that was true before the most recent additions this year to frbny programs handing a _temporary_ gift horse to unsecured bank depositors (who are also those “investors” you speak of)… lol
And ppl wonder why the long dated market is trading like it is…
” Then as yields rise, the Treasury may crowd out other bond issuers.”
Well put in explaining what should happen during a category 8 financial transformation from a crackpot economic doctrine too the underlying doctrine that explains what we have done wrong as well as what we need to do.
In my mind, Keynesian macroeconomics is likely, the latter.
Out of naive left field. Investor looks at Corp bonds vs Corp stocks. Hopefully looks at pe, other relevant data. Struggling a bit to get my point across. Why would any investor proffer money for either. I know TINA. Govt or private? Fiat or gold? Simply is there a way out of the trillions of debt pulled forward by fut uristic consumption through increased GDP?7
I sincerely hope you’re right, Wolf. I look forward to yields on notes & bonds rising in the coming months. Mortgage rates need to say as high as possible for as long as possible. Housing is entirely out of whack and needs at last another 25% to the downside which will take time, possibly 2-3 more years at least. And, it’s about time us conservative investors to make good money at low risk.
Don’t worry. Fed funds and mortgage rates are headed higher… a lot higher.
What it will do to home prices remains to be seen. So far, the old playbook isn’t working because things always change just enough that the old fixes no longer function.
One thing is for sure. 7% fed funds (And I believe we’ll see that number by the end of 2024) will kick off one hell of a recession.
“I sincerely hope you’re right, Wolf. I look forward to yields on notes & bonds rising in the coming months.”
Me too. I’m going all in at 11 pct.
In the meanwhile, I’m making bank short term and spending the proceeds in long neglected expenditures.
What Wolf has predicted continues to occur.
Keep up the good work
Just curious,
What does he predict?
I mean he shows us data and explains current moves.
My opinion is that he does not make many projections. He calls people different names and says they are “drinking the Kool aid” so to speak.
He’s pretty tight with his cards about future moves to take.
So when you say “he continues to be right”… well his explanations of the recent past are vivid and educational.
The entire point of his piece is a prediction: long term rates will rise.
Yes, this article is very much predictive, but alot of his past articles have been more focused on the here and now. But he has been saying the markets dont understand that rates need to remain higher for longer for quite a long time.
@sufferinsucatash,
When the FED first started with the interest rate increases last year, EVERYBODY was saying the FED would pivot. Wolf said the FED was serious. Wolf said the FED would not pivot. So here we are, a year and a few months later and the FED has not pivoted.
Nor will they this year at all.
Obviously, you are not a fan of Wolf.
Me neither. Because the idea of being a fan connotes a familial connection that doesn’t exist.
However, I suggest that your pleading for someone to explain the obvious to you. Says so much more about you.
Prediction is a fools errand for a journalist. It immediately turns them into an opinionist.
His prediction is to take Central Banks at their word, which is a pretty ballsy prediction.
I’m thinking that there are so many forecasts for Recession that the “pros” are using the old playbook to buy bonds in anticipation of Fed cutting rates policy in response.
Not many of these “pros “ were around when Inflation was high like now.
Guessing a long bonds bet will prove to be a bad play for these folks ( that command an enormous amount of money)
I think that also, that buying the long bond at this juncture will prove to be a bad bet for mom and pop who buy to hold.
The machine that makes it all go round, I suspect will harvest the rest of the wealth they haven’t already garnered in the crooked game that the US has become.
Wolf, thank you for answering something I’ve wondered for a long time – if there was a limit on how many bills could be issued compared to notes and bonds. I think short term rates are at a good spot, we were at 0% for so long that getting 5% on cash now is amazing, but I’d love to see long term rates push up significantly.
I think 5.5% on the 10-year is a real possibility. The labor market refuses to cool. Car market hot, housing warm, zombies walking in broad daylight, rate hike pause, QT still in early stages, etc.
I am beginning to think that fiscal spending is going to make this thing very ugly. Government keeps spending,creating more inflation and making Fed keep raising rates causing more transfer payments to deal with higher prices.
T-bills normally pay just over inflation, so you could say they are fairly priced. Don’t think you can say the same thing about the 10 year treasury or stocks with high PEs when inflation is 4 – 5%.
The answer to speed of inflation may be linket to what degree government deficit do create money. If the government debt actually create money that is, the government debt create monetary inflation, inflation measured by CPI will eventually follow.
The trade deficit is the flip side to this. The Weimar republic tried to pay of foreign debt by debasing their currency, that do not work. Th US tries to buy foreign goods and commodities by debasing their currency, that may work for a little longer.
Govt just announced $42B internet initiatives. Basically, 42B more money in the economy.
Fed needs to hie more and do more QT to counteract Govt deficit spending.
I was thinking same thing when I read that headline!
What are you talking about ?
Reviewing the Keynsian postulation of the macroeconomic equation that
GDP = C + G + E + I , whereby E is exports and I is imports, an additive quantity that results in a negative seven percent. Mathematically, for GDP to remain positive, then either C, consumption expenditures or G, government expenditures have to increase by 7%, the current trade deficit.
Whoops. The equation should have been
GDP = C + G + E – I , the additive quantity of Exports minus Imports which the measurement of the trade deficit is a negative 7 pct.
Which means that the American government has to run a deficit of at least 7 pct to maintain a positive growth in GDP unless personal consumption expenditures suddenly increases at an unlikely rate that would counteract the effect of their jobs being performed by foreign labor.
Maybe we could use two quarters of negative GDP about now. How much GDP would get wiped out if we finally kill the zombie corporations?
Howdy, and about time for folks to start earning a little interest. Some folks will never trust the stock market is the long and short of it. Wondered for 15 years when the FED would get its head out of the sand. Inflation is a good thing I guess. Nice article, tells the story true…..THANKS
Doesn’t sound good for stocks?
Good! Something needs to bring the casino down.
I couldn’t agree more. I was a CFO in the late 70s and early 80s. We havn’t seen nothing yet. Debt issued is out of control and normal buyers are backing off.
I don’t see longer term bonds going up in yield.
If it goes up, then mortgage rates would also go up it means prices down for housing which is badly needed.
We need 40% or more correction in housing,
My hood saw 50% or more home price inflation in last 3 years or so.
My goodness, where do you live?
San Diego
Eh, I’m in Florida and a lot of people buying up expensive real estate are foreigners from South America. I’m starting to think we really screwed ourselves running massive trade deficits being a reserve currency. We import goods and give foreigners our dollars and those dollars have to go somewhere. US bonds…sure. But then US equities. US real estate (residential and commercial) and even US farmland. Slowly giving away our local assets as trade deficit dollars return back home. Hope I’m wrong, but having lived in AZ around foreign (Saudi) owned farms and now FL around lots of secondary South American owned homes…not good…
Yeah 50% is standard.
But remember inflation is silently and invisibly lifting up where the bottom of real estate will fall.
Perhaps this is why the fed is so slow to increase the pain. Once they do and our home values fall, they can interject “oh yeah well your home value fell 25%, but the people on the sidelines who waited lost way more cash to inflation”
Rather than the other scenario, in June of 2022 the fed raises the rates to 10% overnight and every bit of equity you had is gone.
Housing crash is desperately needed. Its eating people alive.
Mortgage rates are directly keyed off the yield on 10-year US Treasuries plus about 3% and that has always been the case.
The spread between the 10-year yield and the 30-year mortgage rate changes quite a bit. By historical standards, it’s very wide now at 3 percentage points. It shows that the mortgage market is ahead of the Treasury market, and sees higher rates for longer. It could very well be that the 10-year yield rises to 5.5% and mortgage rates stay near 7% or go over it a little, and with the spread narrowing to 1.5 or 2.0 percentage points, which would put it back into the normal range.
hard to believe the Fed has injected a few trillion into the mortgage market.
if we had a truly privatized mortgage market, what would the interest rates be? 12% or more? the risk premium might be off the charts with housing prices so high. or maybe there would be no financing available.
The possibility of an actual market based yield curve? Will we find out what real treasury market based rates are?
Wolf said:
“Sales of Treasury notes (2-10 years) and Treasury bonds (20 and 30 years) are expected to rise, starting in August, according to the head of US Rates Research at Barclays Capital, Anshul Pradhan, cited by Bloomberg.”
—————————————
I’ve not noticed you referencing a 3rd party on such matters before. Usually you are straight at the source.
Anshul Pradhan and I are on the same wavelength on this issue. So it’s not just me thinking that. That was the point.
This asshole may be right or wrong. At the end of the day, only reality rules. Obviously he hasn’t been right yet.
End of inverted yield curve!!! What a wonderful event that would be !!
An inverted yield curve always un-inverts sooner or later.
As someone who invests in 30 year treasuries, time to get out? Would be sad, I made some good profits on it in last 6 months or so.
I heard that Michael (Big Short) Burry is buying 30 year Treasuries at 10 to 1 leverage. When the economy collapses later this year he expects pretty large capitol gains and a handsome interest rate coupon to boot.
In order to realize the capital gains, Burry will need to sell the bonds and their interest coupon. I guess he’ll at least collect the interest coupon if the collapse he predicts fails to happen and he doesn’t get those capital gains.
Yeah that is the argument I am hearing from many folks. But plenty of things need to happen for that to materialize. There needs to be a substantial crash or slowdown, fed needs to cut back to 0 and also start buying bonds. I just don’t see that happening. But if it does happen, the upside on the 30 year treasury is just mind blowing. So far I have been trading it more like a stock. Buy low sell High repeat.
The US economy is in a state of significant disequilibrium. We have a strongly inverted yield curve; big fiscal deficits; big trade deficits; a major inflation trend; embedded duration risk in the world economy that is unprecedented; and a smoldering ground war in Central Europe. It’s a recipe for big time volatility and a crash, but timing is everything. If you’re too early or too late, you’re wrong.
In the context of rising rates, I’m not investing in any duration that I’m uncomfortable with holding till maturity.
Me too. I’m maybe a little too far out on some CDs at 5 years. I’m a little uncomfortable with my bond ladder for bonds/CDs from 2-5 years. Maybe I moved to longer durations too soon. Yield have been going down, and I didn’t want to miss peak yields.
That is an absurd claim for a fool that invests in 30 year treasuries and claims they made money off the decline in value of the 30 year which is under pressure because it is overvalued.
Need some advice from the smart, Wolfstreet readers….should I go for a 52 week or 26 week T-Bill? I have 200K to invest…. Thanks
Howdy , Try Treasury Direct? Has been great for me…..The 3 month T Bill is where its at for me……..
Thanks, D-F -B……I will be moving the $$$ in August….Setting up my Treasury Direct account soon! My CD pays .03 as I write….lol! Frickin Banksters
You can buy and sell T-bills with Schwab, Vanguard, and probably Fidelity for zero commission. Treasury Direct only allows you to buy. If you want to sell before maturity, you have to transfer it to a broker. I only use Treasury Direct for I-bonds (no other choice). They do have an amusing website, right out of 1980.
Anyway, I buy at auction, usually hold to maturity. I buy 4 and 6 month T-bills, laddered in a sort of anarchic way. I have been doing this for over a year and a half and it is working well. After next month, all my T-bills will be earning well over 5%. As for Fed funds rate: higher, longer (as Deadhead Powell has probably said many times).
Treasury Direct has such a clunky website. Their poor customer support also scares me for large sums of money. I much prefer Fidelity. However, Treasury Direct does function.
They finally got rid of their onscreen keyboard for password entry. I just saw that. Great move!
Treasury Direct used to send a card like a credit card with a secret code on it. Their on-screen keyboard for inputting a password was also kind of fun. Like being in a Get Smart episode with Don Adams .
Mike,
This is not advice because you have to do what is right for *you* with your wealth at your age and your responsibilities. But I will tell you what I’m doing as a newly retired person. For about a year now I have been buying Treasury bills with short durations… 4-week, 8-week and 13-week. When they mature, I reinvest the funds back into new Treasury bills. The interest rates I have earned have climbed steadily, making me a happy man who is now receiving over 5% return, risk free, with no state income tax to pay.
Meanwhile, the S&P 500 gyrates up and down and sideways and now seems more than a bit expensive to me at a Price/Earnings ratio of around 19x. My detailed spreadsheet discounted cash flow analysis tells me that the S&P 500 is overvalued at it’s current level of 4300 and, at best, is just going to gyrate up and down for years, and at worst, is subject to a painful correction at any time. I am happy to sit on the sidelines with a risk-free return of over 5% and watch as the interest rates on the longer Treasury (and corporate, and muni) bonds rise… and the price of assets (stocks, bonds, real estate, etc.) decline. Then I will move my cash out of Treasuries and buy assets again. We’ll see what happens. I may be right, I may be wrong. But my frugality allows me to sleep well at night no matter what. Good luck to you!
A detail: I use both Treasury Direct and Vanguard (brokered) to buy Treasury bills. If you aren’t worried about liquidity, Treasury Direct is fine. I you are worried about liquidity, Vanguard and the like are better because, as William says, you can sell before maturity.
For short term I just buy VMFXX. Currently yield is around 5%
Pretty sure you are going to have to pay state taxes on VMFXX interest. The amount varies from state to state. It’s complicated. Check out Bogleheads.org for details. I live in California, so I prefer to buy Treasuries, which interest is completely state tax free.
I will be buying 6 month bills for the next few months. It lets me push taxes into the next year while positioning me to have cash to invest if the bottom falls out. I think the market pain will hit sometime between October and April. That is when student loans restart payments, higher property tax payments, and higher home payments will all kick in, in addition to April tax payments. Some real estate investors could potentially be hurting big time from that combination of factors, possibly enough to initiate a stampede of selling across multiple markets. This is not investment advice because it has a low probability, but *if* it happens, I personally will be in the catbird seat.
Meant “higher home insurance payments”.
PS This all only works because I *believe* (far from knowing) that the markets are currently in a state of unstable equilibrium, all things considered. A great state of things when you can find it. Wish me luck.
Couple Questions:
1. Are references in article to ”end of year” etc., referring to fiscal year or calendar year?
2. Would current low yield bond holders be inclined to discount them sufficiently to make them more attractive to buyers??
3. Anyone care to guesstimate when and at what at what rate the notes and bonds will top out this time???
4. Based on its history to date, does anyone think the FRB can keep from manipulating the treasury yields in the face of political pressures????
Thanks in advance!
Very, very upsetting that the yield curve inversion could become reduced or eliminated. Perhaps there would be some hope if no one bought the long duration treasury bills; Janet Yellen cannot have a deficiency so perhaps the Treasury would change the mix to short term that people are buying at the higher yield than the long term bills and sort of kick the can down the road. Cannot even understand who would buy a long term Treasury bill when the Federal Reserve’s FOMC only plans and makes policy a mere 6 weeks at a time; anything, many times over could happen in those long terms.
For the average citizen, an extremely high yield curve puts a lot of pressure on inflation spending. Under Volcker the yield curve inversion was twice what it is today and that worked wonders.
People will trample all over each other to buy 10-year notes if the yield is high enough, and inflation looks contained. There will be people right here, dropping everything and stopping in mid-comment, to load up on 10-year notes if the yield is high enough, and if inflation looks contained. Yield solves all demand problems.
The problem is — and the problem was last time — that if IF, IF, the 10-year yield reaches 7%, the inflation scenario will be so scary and out of whack (8% core CPI?) that it will take a lot of cojones to commit funds for 10 years at 7%. And then people don’t do it because they fear that inflation will be 10% for years to come. That’s the problem when you get to that point. It has to be a gut-wrenching decision.
Been there, I was one of the 50-60 tramplers in the lobby of an S&L in the glorious spring of 1980. I dumped a 6 mo CD at 18.55% and rolled into a 5 yr at 16.5% and got a $300 bonus for opening a new account. No toasters for me.
The government’s deficits must be cut. Otherwise, term premiums are going to go up. Both higher interest rates & higher taxes erode the tax base increasing the volume of future deficits.
Here are my thoughts as points:
1. Govt won’t reduce spending.
2. They may try to lessen deficit spending with more taxes in the coming time. I see this coming.
3.Or FED would cut rates and start at some point QE. They would rely on manipulated inflation metric or just change their inflation goal post.
Wolf: So foreigners are unloading, albeight slowly, their treasury holdings (official papers). I understand that a good percentage of our currency also disappers from our shores (as soon as they are printed) for use by foreigners (distrust of their own currency, to fund their trips abroad when it is difficult to get dollar from offcicial channels and or illegal activties) and sits there unoffcially. I wonder what kind of effect that would have if the reverse process takes place? Folks making vists here more and spend away, buy properties and so on only to add to our inflation?
If the many trillions of offshore dollars ever decide to come back to the US and bid on US real assets, persistent double digit inflation and political instability would be inevitable. It’s one way the country can functionally go broke even though it still produces a lot of “money”.
The O/N RRP facility volumes have now decreased by $441b, from $2,375b on 3/31/23 to $1961b on 6/26/23.
Contrary to the FED’s GAAP accounting, this increases the supply of loan-funds necessary to cover the FED’s issuance.
This is scary, because it shows deficits do matter.
And what of the Feds portfolio and unrealized losses? They can hide it and ride it out but what of the unhedged banks?
We are headed for a nationalized banking system and digital currency….all driven by terrible bureaucratic decision making.
There will be high demand for the front end at 5.5%. There will be low demand for bonds and notes under 4%. The long duration will have to rise.
The US and others have been covering the shortfall between revenue and expenditure by borrowing. If it’s too expensive to borrow short, they could borrow long. But if both approach the rate of inflation, the jig is up.
Everyone laughs, in hindsight, at those stupid banks, SV etc., who loaded up on bonds paying 1.5 %, and then took a huge loss when they had to unload them. Could a mirror image, the reverse, trap the Fed? What if it issues a lot of long debt at 5 or more % , and then the recession does arrive, driving market rates back down?
Don’t worry about the decade ahead or even the 10 year rate, have a longer term horizon!!! Billionaire Ron Baron is calling for Dow 900K, yes sir that’s not a typo!! Everyone short will be crushed to bits. Heck, at that valuation, Bitcoin will probably be at a trillion a coin.
Seriously there are some nutty people out there.
Another financial data driven masterpiece delivered by Wolf. If, maybe, probably, I think, show the best of the free market, everyone gets their opinion heard. The Hunt for Price Stability will be long and slow grind, Wall Street still thinks they control the water faucet, Fed continues tightening the main valve ever so slowly, their is a bend don’t break protocol.
I agree rates will blowout eventually but bonds may have one more rally in them before they crash.
Could be from money coming out of stocks or recession fears or could be just markets being markets but that’d be my guess.
Personally rooting for recession we really need one IMO. Also rooting for a few that doesn’t bail out the country this time with lowering rates. Slow growth for an extended amount of time would do wonders for this entitled society…. Nobody is innocent in this so don’t blame the youth either. Boomers are likely the most entitled age group at this point