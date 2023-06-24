THE WOLF STREET REPORT: Revenge of Variable-Rate Commercial Debts

Most people in finance today cut their teeth in the era of Easy Money, when history books were thrown out the window.
That was a very entertaining discussion of psychology and experience in finance, and how even when you’re right you can be wrong. One big reason no one (e.g., me) believed that the Fed could raise rates much above 2.5% was because of the immense built-in duration risk after 15 years of ZIRP. Over 300 trillion dollars worth of world debt issued at very low rates seemed to be an obvious anchor for rate increases. When bank failures in the US started, I thought LOL, I was right, rate cuts were inevitable. Instead, the Fed pulled the BTFP rabbit out of its hat, depositors were made 100% whole, and the panic blew over. Other central banks will thus have learned how to defuse duration panic, and so for now, higher for longer seems to work, despite trillions in unrealized losses in the financial system on existing debt, at least until the next panic occurs.
It is interesting, the Fed bailed everyone out.
Everyone was bailed out, no $250,000 limit.
If there is another run on banks, will everyone get bailed out again ?
Yes. And we will have Zimbabwe/Venezuela type currency. Count on it.
We averted a breakdown. That’s what good regulation does. Everything is not a runaway process to catastrophe. That’s what regulation is for. Like your heart rate or blood pressure. For now it is within normal limits, except those out on a limb, such as these variable-rate folks. That was for them to manage. I did. Regulators are to preserve the system, not save every fool.
@phleep – but the regulators through their policies over the past 15 years have created a tremendous oversupply of fools.
Phleep-
Are you saying that the stabilization policy goal of the Fed has been successful, and, by implication, will be successful?
History since Fed’s inception (boom in late 1920’s; decade-long Great Depression; 1933 default on Victory Loans; confiscation of public-owned gold; decades-long Great Inflation; Savings & Loan Crisis; 90%+ decline in dollar value; intractable budget deficits; debt “out the wazoo”; current galloping inflation crisis…) argues otherwise.
Stabilization policy is a short-term fix that can only lead to systemic failure. The stabilization goal has failed repeatedly. Time to reconsider the Fed’s role, and to right-size the whole institution.
(Apologies of you were being sarcastic.)
exactly. where would we be now, hadn’t deposits been guaranteed? we would be deleveraging in a big way. raising rates and applying all sorts of cheating to prevent cleansing is a weak strategy which defies the original purpose. besides, we are still within the median lag period for rate increases to have a significant effect.
Commercial Real Estate and some banks have a big problem.
Residential Real Estate seems to be over priced, but not in danger of massive default.
The economy is moving along, low unemployment.
American is still the cleanest shirt in the dirty laundry.
Large cities, especially highly liberal, Dems, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco are in a state of decay, just like Detroit was in 2013. Detroit went bankrupt, then recovered.
In a few years, if rates keep rising, inflation remains stubborn, life will become difficult for most.
On the other hand, we know the Fed is able to lower rates to zero, or even negative rates.
Never believed I’d see rates at 20% nor Negative Rates.
I do not know the future.
But I know Elites will do what is best for them, not you nor me.
New York City has a population of 18 million. That’s more people than every other state with the exception of Florida, Texas, and California.
You want to see decay, drive thru Mississippi. You can buy single family homes for less than $10k.
What? The entire state of NY has a population of around 20 million. I haven’t looked up the NYC metro area, but remember that extends into 2 other states. I think the city itself is less than 10 million.
Residential real estate appears overvalued but is not in danger of a massive default.
The rabbit can jump out of many places.
Sooner or later the collapse of the real estate market will come
Excellent report, thank you. It’ll be interesting to see how this plays out, but people have consistently believed the Fed is “trapped” and as you’ve said repeatedly that’s not the case. We can argue about another quarter point rate increase here and there (I don’t think they should have “skipped”) but lots of investors have been caught off guard by the rapid rate increases. I really hope you’re right and this era turns out to be an anomaly.
In 2005 ish, I took a real estate investment class. I remember that there were people in the class who argued that it was smart to be leveraged to the hilt when investing in real estate since it was essentially risk free because real estate never went down. Most of them were young enough that what they said was true, but only in their lifetimes. A simple look at history would have shown them to be wrong.
Just a couple of years later I wondered how those same people were doing when the housing market went to hell.
There are lots and lots of people now who have essentially grown up in the extended era of cheap, easy money. They know nothing else but cheap capital. They have absolutely zero idea what it is like to invest in a tight monetary environment where capital isn’t dropped from helicopters by the FED.
They may have seen some slight market setbacks in their lifetimes, but nothing major.
Since at least the mid 1990’s, for the most part, we have lived in an era of cheap, easy capital. During that time frame, monetary policy has never been tight or restrictive. It has only been varying degrees of how loose monetary policy is.
Even now, as you have well documented the past few months, monetary policy is still neutral at best, and probably more stimulative than truly restrictive.
A lot of people are going to learn a hard lesson they have never had to experience before.
How many people is “a lot’?
When will these hard times finally come due?
The answer is : “fewer than you think,” “later than you think” or maybe never.
The government has their hands on all the economic levers now.
It may not be a purely centrally controlled economy, but close enough. Election year next year. Fed wants to subtly inflate its way out of debt, while appearing to fight inflation.
The population is getting dumber. The banks experimented with forbearance for mortgages, and it worked.
The doom and gloom will be averaged out and barely felt, while the population eats, spends, looks at their phones, and doesn’t care if their $100 being worth $65, because it says $100 right there on the bill.
No landing, no mass pain. Only printing and diminishing value to come.
Since the US allows for non-recourse loans, there really is no reason not to put 3% down and leverage to the hilt. Mathematically, averaged over long periods, this is a “sure thing” money maker. Now, if you couldn’t walk away and instead had to take responsibility for bad decisions — different story. But under the non-recourse system, there is no real risk, statistically. Worst case, you start over and win next time.
I enjoyed the presentation. The concepts presented where what I would generally expect. If the interest rate is fixed, the lenders get hit because the capital value of their loans diminishes with rising market rates, and if the interest rate is variable, the lenders get hit because the borrowers are either unwilling or unable to make the payments. In either case, a paradigm shift in interest rates spells serious danger for lenders — and all at a time when the real capital value of the loans is being erroded by inflation.
What I would like to see, that you do very well, are some charts and numbers that show these effects coming through into the real data.