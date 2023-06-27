As Prices of New Houses Drop, Sales Jump: Cut the Price and They Will Come.

Price cuts and mortgage-rate buydowns pull sales from previously owned homes.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Homebuilders have cut prices, they’ve built at lower price points, they’ve offered mortgage-rate buydowns and incentives, encouraged to do so last year by plunging sales, a huge wave of cancellations, and an inventory pileup. Dropping input costs and unsnarling supply chains have kept their margins halfway intact. And buyers have come – shifting from buying previously owned homes, where sales have plunged by 20% year-over-year, to buying new homes.
The median price of new single-family houses sold in May fell by 7.6% from a year ago, and by 16% from the peak in October, to $416,300, back where it had been in September 2021, according to data from the Census Bureau today. But these prices do not include the mortgage-rate buydowns and other incentives.
Median-price data jumps up and down a lot (green line). The three-month average (red line), which reduces some of the noise to show the trends, fell 6.3% from a year ago, and by 12% from the peak, to $420,200, the lowest since November 2021:
The average price of new single-family houses dropped by 6.6% year-over-year to $487,300, down 14% from the peak last July.
The seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales of new houses jumped 20% year-over year to 763,000 houses, and was up 23% from 2019.
Actual sales – not seasonally adjusted, and not annual rate of sales – jumped by 25.9% year-over-year to 73,000 houses in May, the highest since the pandemic bubble in the spring of 2021. Compared to May 2019, sales were up 30%.
These “sales” are sales orders, not closed sales. Cancellations are not subtracted. Many of the sales orders in late 2021 and early 2022, which show up in this chart, were then cancelled in late 2022, amid a huge wave of cancellations as surging mortgage rates made buyers unwilling or unable to stick to those deals at those prices.
Since then, lower prices and mortgage-rate buydowns have stimulated sales, but sales remain well below the booms during the pandemic and during Housing Bubble 1 from 2001 through 2006. So this isn’t exactly something to write home about, but they have come up a lot from the lows late last year and are above the sales levels in the years just before the pandemic:
Inventory for sale in all stages of construction rose to 424,000 houses in May from April, the first month-to-month increase, after six months of declines, since the inventory pileup late last year. Compared to May 2022, inventory for sale was down 3%, as the lower prices and mortgage-rate buydowns have been successful in working down part of the inventory pileup, but the current surge in housing starts is adding more inventory. And that’s a good thing:
Supply has fallen from an astronomical 10-month supply last July, to 6.7 months in May.
Elbowing in on sales of previously owned homes. Homebuilders are the pros. They’re going to have to build and sell houses no matter what the market is. And they responded to the market and offered deals – while homeowners are sitting on their hands, trying to outwait this market. And benefitting from this disconnect, homebuilders have pulled in buyers that would have otherwise bought a previously owned home.
And so it makes sense that construction starts of single-family houses jumped in May for the fourth month in a row, after a big drop in the second half last year as unsold inventory was piling up. While still below the peaks during the pandemic bubble, starts of single-family houses in May were 18% higher than in May 2019.
My neighbor got transferred and so has to sell the new ( when purchased) house he has been in for only a year and a half. First weekend ( open house) it was crickets. Before second weekend of open houses he cut the price by $40,000 and the crowds came swarming in. If he sells for that new price he will be able to cover selling costs and get his down payment back plus a bit of change left over. But most homeowners are not as rational as this guy and tend to ride the market down cutting prices tool slow and staying behind the curve the whole way down.
It’s always best to be the first one to cut prices on the block.
Hopefully his employer will pay for his moving costs.
Until there is some real pressure on homeowners to sell homes, there will be a relative dearth of homes for sale and homebuilders will do well.
What we really need is to reverse decades of poor policy on housing.
1. Cut the mortgage interest deduction (there is no reason to subsidize home ownership, it merely increases prices)
2. Dramatically cut the red tape and costs of regulations for building new homes. The cost of regulations on new homes is up to 25% of the total price.
3. Privatize the whole mortgage market, so there is no longer a subsidy from the government. This would help to reinforce market pricing of risk.
4. Force originators of mortgages to keep their mortgages. The current method of having originators package them into MBS causes problems with risk management that will keep cropping up until originators actually have to bear the risk of default.
To go even further:
5. Cut the maximum length of a mortgage to 15 years. This would allow people to pay off their mortgages, reduce interest costs and help to fund retirement savings (because a major expense is paid for).
6. Restrict large financial institutions from owning homes for rental.
7. Increase taxes on land ownership – provide less financial incentive for hoarding of vacant land, which will increase home-building and suppress scarcity.
Along with the trend toward remote work, we can ease the scarcity premiums on land and provide better, cheaper housing for millions of people.
Overall, we want policies that incentivize new home building (which creates jobs and allows us to upgrade the housing stock over time) and we want to disincentivize the financialization of the housing sector (land hoarding, rental ownership, interest payments to banks).
Howdy, As a newbe here and dont take this the wrong way, but NO thanks.
Also, tax short-term rental properties as commercial, as it’s being used for a commercial purpose. This is easy to enforce in places that have gone to registering short-term rentals. Want to convert to a long-term rental or live in it? Fine, you give up the short-term rental permit.
Sounds like a nifty way for politicians to give tax abatements to those hedgefunds buying up houses.
1. “Cut the mortgage interest deduction (there is no reason to subsidize home ownership, it merely increases prices)”
Oh! You mean just like Student loans (no reason to subsidize someone’s college education) where the cost of easy money drives up the price of education at institutions of higher learning?
Yes JimBob, exactly like that. College costs have averaged +5% inflation since 2000. The lack of bankrupcy protection for lendees is also a mistake.
“you took out a loan, now pay it back”
“you gave a 18 year old a 200 thousand dollar loan for a basket-weaving degree, now write it off”
These statements are not mutually exclusive.
Good luck re-engineering the entire housing and mortgage industries. None of those are going to happen. We’re all entitled to visualize our utopian world though.
Mine has no income taxes and free top quality medical care.
Congress is too scared of homeowners to repeal the mortgage-interest and property-tax deductions. However, if they were smart, they could increase the standard deduction to the point that most homeowners will better off claiming the standard deduction than itemizing. That also would make the tax system more fair for renters.
Renters don’t vote.
So no unemployment and no recession this year. Higher for longer till something breaks!!!
I still get the feeling, that there is a big swan of different colours somewhere.
Demographics have increasingly outstripped new home starts since 1959.
Mr Wolf Sir, building at lower price points seems pretty important to me. People should consider starter type homes that fit their need at that time.
Unless there is widespread rezoning of land to higher density, “starter homes” will be a thing of the past in major urban areas. Lot prices are too high to build starter homes on, unless you way out into the exburbs.
RV’s and manufactured homes (trailers) are the new starter homes in Texas. In Florida, RV and trailer parks are bought up by investors for cash flow or being demolished to build expensive homes and condos.
The only thing that’s going to bring down home prices is a big recession that increases inventory substantially. Otherwise, unless fed funds hit 7% and mortgages are in the double digits, it won’t happen. Yes, low inventory matters.
I see the beginnings of a repeat of a 2005/2006 style home lending fiasco. We appraised a home for $310K is a crime infested neighborhood that needed at least $250K worth of repairs. The land value was about $200K. What lender would be so stupid to put a loan on a piece of crap like this. USAA sent us out to do this for a taxpayer guaranteed loan. The best thing to do with this home is demolition. Most of the lenders we deal with now are so desperate to make loans that they will do anything to make a deal. They could care less if the loan defaults as by the time this happens they have sold the loan to someone else.
Good thing I come here the headline else where:
“Home prices increase again in April, signaling a recovery”
At this point does reality even matter?