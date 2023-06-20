Not a Recession Scenario: Multifamily Construction Starts Spike to Highest since 1986, Single-Family Starts Bounce

Another sign the economy is flying a cruising altitude and refuses to land, even with short-term interest rates over 5%.
Seasonally, May is one of the best month for construction starts of single-family houses and multi-family buildings. Typically, residential construction starts hit their annual peaks between April and July. Today, the Census Bureau released the May constructions starts, and they were a blowout, with even single-family construction starts further bouncing off their January lows, and multifamily spiking to the highest level since the mania of the mid-1980s. Both are far above any kind of recessionary scenario.
Construction starts of multifamily housing units in buildings with five or more units (such as in large condo and apartment buildings) spiked in May to 58,500 units (not seasonally adjusted), the highest since 1986, up by 42% from May last year, and up by 49% from May 2019.
More importantly, the 12-month average, which irons out the huge seasonal and month-to-month fluctuations and shows the longer-term trends, rose to 45,100 units, also the highest since 1986 (green line).
Big multifamily projects have long lead times, and planning for these buildings whose units show up in the May data started quite a while ago – with big projects, years ago.
In big, densely populated urban cores, higher-end multifamily buildings with lots of amenities have been just about the only type of housing that is getting built – a trend going back many years – while the bulk of single-family construction takes place further away from urban cores.
For buyers and renters alike, the decision whether to live in a new multifamily building in an urban core or in a new house further out comes down to lifestyle choice – not necessarily price, because both are now expensive.
Construction starts of single-family houses, after a big drop that started last summer as unsold inventory was piling up, jumped by 18% in May from April, to 91,900 houses (not seasonally adjusted), the fourth month in a row of seasonal increases from the January low. Not included are manufactured homes (mobile homes).
- Compared to May 2022, starts were down 5%.
- Compared to the blowout boom months of April 2022 and June 2021, starts were down 16% and 18% respectively.
- But compared to the more normal times of May 2019, starts were up by 18%.
For the longer trend, the 12-month average dipped further in May to 74,200, just above the high end of pre-pandemic levels, and up by 4% from 2019. Starts have essentially unwound the pandemic boom – and based on monthly starts, are now accelerating again (green line).
Total residential construction starts – single-family houses and multifamily buildings combined – jumped to 128,600 housing units in May (not seasonally adjusted), up by 7.5% from a year ago, and by 28% from May 2019.
For the longer trend, the 12-month moving average edged up to 120,400 starts, which was down from the pandemic boom, but was still up by 18% from May 2019.
Shares, Booms, and Busts.
The share of single-family housing starts dropped to 61.5% of total housing starts over the past 12 months through May, the lowest share since 1986.
The share of multifamily starts in buildings of 5+ units rose to 38.7%, the highest share since 1974.
The share of multifamily starts of buildings with 2 to 4 units has declined over the years to less than 1%.
And this trend makes sense longer term as urban sprawl in big cities makes for ever more hellish commutes. Working from home cut down on commute-hell for office workers, but now many employers are trying to get their people back to the office at least a few times a week. And non-office workers can’t work at home anyway.
Over the long term, housing starts come and go in huge waves of booms and busts. Housing Bubble 1 was an epic creature for single-family starts; the 12-month average peaked in 2005 at around 142,000 houses per month, nearly double today’s rate.
Multifamily had its moment in the bubble sun in 1973 when the 12-month average peaked at 75,000 units per month, and then again in the mid-1980s, when starts peaked at 50,000 per month. But those were years with far higher population growth. Population growth has dwindled in recent years. And the recent multifamily starts are getting close to the mid-1980s high.
The long-term view, 12-month average — on a month-to-month basis, last year’s decline in single-family starts reversed this year and this reversal will show up in the 12-month average over the summer).
YEP. Higher for longer. A VERY long way to go. ZIRP should be put back in its coffin and buried forever……
While that might be true, expect mortgage rates to actually come down over the next 3-6 months as the spread between the 10 year bond yield and the 30-year mortgage rate reverts to more historical levels, even if the Fed keeps short term rates relatively high. As a reminder, the 10-year yield is still well under 4%.
MP Sounds good to me. We could have done just fine over the years without ZIRP.
The 5+ units peaked in July 1973 at 901K. The downhill was steep. The low
was 108K in Aug 1993.
After the 2010/2011 flatbed of about 150K the multi 5+ units reached 978K in May 2023, a new all time high.
The multi will deflate rent and the CPI.
Not surprising in the least.
With new residential listings critically low, homebuilders are the only ones who can bring new inventory to market, and do so with scant competition from existing homes. Homebuilders also have access to rate buydowns and other incentives that existing home sellers can’t offer as easily. With home prices still very high, new home builders (as the “swing producers” of the housing market) should do well in this environment.
I was going to say the same thing. I suspect the reason that new housing starts were so high is that existing home sellers are still hallucinating.
If someone is listing their 1987 4 BR home for $1.2 million that sold for $650,000 only 4 years ago, a lot of people will decide that they’d rather pay $1.2 million for a brand new home.
You seem to be explaining how a free market works? NO Government intervention? You typing crazy typing? HEE HEE
you guys that complain about housing prices, what were you doing 2008-2020?
Housing bust 2 is officially over!
I think housing bust 2 is just getting started. But that is just me?
I agree that housing bust 2 is just getting started as well. Problem is that inflation is so high that if the federal reserve doesn’t get cracking on rate rises, then it’ll take so long that you’ll miss half your life waiting for a good corrected price to buy at… This moving goalpost situation is exhausting to monitor.
“you guys that complain about housing prices, what were you doing 2008-2020?”
I would suspect a good chunk of them were amassing ever larger student debt, looking for their first proper job and then beginning to pay some of that debt down. Most of the people negatively affected by the RE rocketship are younger people without inheritances. Interest rates were low, but valuations high so they needed to save ever larger sums for downpaynents as prices ran away from them and growing rents squeezed their ability to save. For anyone who managed to get in earlier (I did) it was a party, but for the vast majority of kids without any luck it was a total bummer, and at current prices still is so I can’t blame them wishing for a bust to materialize. I don’t have the article saved so can’t reference but few years ago I was reading that the wealth gap among millenials was found to be massive at the time, the conclusion if I remember correctly was that the large gulf between the wealth classes of that generation was down to asset prices, inheritances and family help. For me and my family a solid correction would probably not be ideal right now, but I think it’s needed and I’ll survive if it happens.
Thats the big difference. With a price correction, the haves will survive. Without one, the have-nots wont.
The “pause” was another MASSIVE policy error by Jerome Powell, who will go down as the worst FED chair in history.
History will show pats on the back and some prizes for some. History is crazy.
Don’t forget to factor in the massive illegal immigration that is occuring under the current administration. These people are living somewhere. Not sure of its effect but seems logical it boosts demand for housing and is inflationary. Too bad for the people waiting in line for legal entry.
You really think illegal immigrants are buying houses?
No theyre renting, and often very densely. So their pressure on the housing market is understated relative to a standard family. But it still exists. The idea that people can move into a country and not consume any housing units at all is nonsensical.
Theres also the argument that “Illegal immigrants are who build houses!”, which Im sure also has some truth, but its almost certainly false that they build more than they consume.
Doolittle…..all these immigrants is bullish for housing over the next few years as your…they have to live somewhere. Current immigrants are being housed in temporary housing. Then they may move into multi-family or buy a home. Some have moved in with relatives and they will save up money to buy a house. Bullish for housing. Most likely bullish for multi-family units but some will look to eventually buy a house.
A friend of mine told me a group 13 just bought a 3 bedroom a house on his street in his middle-class neighborhood recently. It is a little like a used car parking lot on the street with about 5 or 6 vehicles. LOL
I think he is referring to people buying homes and renting to illegals, which can keep people hold on to homes that they otherwise would have to foreclose on? If there’s less demand, those people would have to give up their homes and prices may drop? Not sure if I agree w this theory but it might be contributing in places like San Diego and LA/inland empire?
– New single homes sales fell to : 683K. Demand for new units at peak season is low. Aug 2020 peak was over one million houses sold.
In July 2005 1.39M new homes were sold.
– Total Completions in May 2023 : 1.518M slightly below 1,577K in Feb 2023, during the winter. Down 1,720K from 2,240K in Mar 2006 to 520K in Jan 2011. //
[1,577K – 520] : 1730K = 1,060 : 1,720 = 61,7%.
Total completions peaked 50 years ago in May 1973 at 2.3M units.
At this rate housing will soon take up 80% of many families take home pay. On the bright side, new construction is rock solid, so there will never be any worry about paying out for major repairs once warranty expires. ;)