Why a “Pause” Points to Higher for Much Longer. CRE Blowups & Banks. CRE & the Housing Market. What’s the Deal with Inflation? And of course, New & Used Cars

Congrats J Pow, you got Nasdaq to rally more than 30% using only your words and a temporary pause when everything thing else pointed to lower future earnings.
Also, you managed to break all records with the obscenity of this rally, at a time when the masses are getting robbed by inflation every day.
In terms of consumer spending shifting from goods to services — to “experiences” such as travels – which I touched upon in this interview, I’ll just add this:
We came back Sunday night from three days of hiking at Yosemite. I have never seen it this packed. One time a few years before the pandemic, we made the mistake of starting the long weekend on the 4th of July. And that’s usually the worst time to go. And it was bad. But this weekend was just nuts. Total traffic jam inside the Valley, and getting into it.
We arrived Friday mid-day, it wasn’t that bad. The wait to get into the park wasn’t huge. And traffic in the park was dense and slow, but it moved. We found parking in a ditch about a 1/2 mile from the trailhead (Four-Mile Trail to Glacier Point), which was pretty good, with hindsight.
But Saturday morning, it took us 90 minutes of waiting in an endless line of cars that started at El Portal to just get to the gate. Then it took another 90 minutes to get within a mile of the trail head (found a spot in the ditch).
A gazillion people in the park. Every slot in the ditch had been taken, and the one that wasn’t taken, we took. The lower portions of the most popular trails (Mist trail to the top of Nevada Fall; and the trail to the top of Yosemite Falls) were packed with people. The steepness soon weeds out a bunch of people, usually at the first big view point, but there were still crowds afterwards.
Sunday at around 2 pm, when we left via 120, there was an unspeakable line of cars inside the park, waiting to get into the Valley, and then another even more unspeakable line to get to the park. There is no parking for this many vehicles anywhere.
This was another tiny piece of the overall puzzle: Going to Yosemite is expensive for most people. Some people fly and then rent a car. Lodging inside the park and anywhere near it is expensive. There is some camping inside the park, but even that isn’t cheap. Most people stay in lodges or cabins inside or more or less near the park, or they stay in vacation rentals. Yosemite is an awesome experience. And people are spending money to visit it. But this was just totally nuts.
I’ve heard other stories of travel “experiences” that were packed with people. This is NOT a recessionary environment. People are spending like drunken sailors on services. And we have seen this stuff pan out in the data of all kinds, including inflation.
I though everyone left California and moved to Florida and Texas. How could there be enough people left to cause all those crowds in Yosemite?
They might be in search of cooler weather, Texas heat index is hitting 120°.
They are coming from Florida and Texas /slight sarc. California, outside of the urban and built-up areas, is still very attractive.
“urban areas”
San Francisco is packed with tourists from all over the place. The only group of tourists that has not yet come pack are tourists from China (due to the massive travel restrictions until not too long ago). They used to be #1 by far. Now they’re scarce. But they’re starting to come back.
Yosemite is gorgeous! I was there July 4th in 2015 and went up the cables of Half Dome. We got lucky to get lottery selection for the hiking passes after trying a couple days…4th of July specifically…and it didn’t rain that day but did day before a lot. Not sure I plan to ever go back again, but everyone should do that once in their life.
Re: “experiences” and travel this year it is anecdotal, but I am doing as much of my bucket list items this year before I lose the time, energy, and money to do so (I’m a millennial). Also before travel disruptions become more frequent like protests in Paris with trainlines shutting down (thankfully my trip to Paris in Feb I landed a day after RER was shut down due to protests). I just got back from France for Roland Garros + 24 Hours of Le Mans and both were packed and a decent number of fellow Americans were there at both. Going to Teton and Yellowstone in a couple weeks for 4th of July and hope it’s not crowded (probably will be). Almost done with all my trips since nearly all were Jan through July…maybe 1 more in me in October for Japan (Fuji Speedway for a GTR festival) then done for a few years.
Go in the winter. I went mid-December a few years ago when fires were choking the air on the coast and crowds were light. Temps in 30s are quite bearable when the sun is out and there’s no wind. The only concern is potential snow/ice on the roads but there was none at the time.
Would love to comment about the National Parks, Camping, Outdoors. This retired, full time, RVing couple know all about the weekend warriers. THEY pack into State Parks, National Parks, Outdoor Places every weekend. Reserving areas months in advance just about every weekend. During the week, we have no trouble going just about anywhere. The lockdown changed folks also, RV sales went through a huge upswing if memory serves correctly…… Sign of the times………….
Under no circumstances can this corrupt government fund its wayward spending and deficits with high interest rates. Throw out the dot plots and anecdotal travel experiences and rest assured that the Fed – already starting the decoupling of wages, employment and inflation – will redefine its inflation target and soften the rate stance. None of the previous high interest rate environments that have occurred in our lifetime have ever had to tangle with this mound of public debt.
“…the Fed – already starting the decoupling of wages, employment and inflation – will redefine its inflation target and soften the rate stance.”
People who promote a higher inflation target need to understand this: a higher inflation target means permanently higher short-term and MUCH higher long-term interest rates.
The Fed pegs policy interest rates to inflation. If inflation is at the target of 2%, and the economy is growing, policy rates are going to be “neutral,” meaning at about 2%. But if core inflation = 5%, and the Fed raises its inflation target to 5%, and the economy is growing, the Fed’s policy interest rates are going to be at around 5%.
And LONG-TERM rates will explode. Now bond market investors are still pricing in 2% long-term inflation. But if the inflation target is raised to 5%, they will price in 5% long-term inflation, and the 10-year yield might then double to 7% and mortgage rates might go to 9%. That’s what high inflation does. That’s why Powell has brushed off a gazillion times any suggestions to raise the inflation target.
Wolf, very interesting and intriguing article. Truth is no one really knows where the final numbers in inflation and rates will top off and for how long. Unemployment continues to defy the pundits as does device inflation. Having lived through the 60s and 70s, I rennet inflation well and also Paul Volker! My guess is inflation will keep coming down more slowly and mortgage rates will be somewhere around 6-7%. This will be sustainable as long as employment stays healthy. No Armageddon
We ALL know core CPI inflation isn’t going back to 2% anytime soon sans recession. Furthermore, I haven’t read anyone calling for the Fed to raise its core PCI inflation target to 5%, but 3 to 3.5% sounds very reasonable and possibly likely by early 2024.
And I for one would love to see mortgage rates stay above 6% for many years to come. The Fed can’t directly bailout stock markets, but they sure can backstop banks which would help in case of a GR type meltdown.
This entire mess we find ourselves is completely centered around housing. The Fed will go to enormous lengths to keep GR2.0 from happening.
Take that to the bank.
Permanent plateau?
YOLO/FOMO mindset drive by once-in-lifetime factors?
Perpetual halcyon days?
Same everywhere I’ve traveled in the past year and a half, both domestic and international.
Until people are worried about their jobs (or their stock portfolios), inflation ain’t going anywhere.
People still feel wealthy because of asset bubble and government debt blowout, but real after tax cash flows for most assets are very poor.
I believe that COVID lockdowns and work from home and massive monetary stimulus have temporarily changed people. But once monetary stimulus recedes and asset bubbles pop, there will be a whole lot of early retirement people that realize they are fundamentally worse off, not better off than in the past. And then they will be stuck with no income and not enough assets to fund their lifestyle and the spending will come to a pretty sudden stop.
Look for student loan repayments to take a bite out of certain discretionary spending (like iPhones). But a housing drop is really the thing that could change spending habits.
Kash will always be King with some folks. Yes, we know saving Kash is silly because of inflation, blah, blah, blah. Some of us are just that way and never trusted the stock market…….
If you combine housing, public stocks, private equity and government debt the world is in a big feel good bubble. We all know bubbles burst, you just don’t know the pin.
What if, somehow, the opposite could be true? What if Americans — sorry, infernal consumers — simply fail to RSVP to this oversold recession and decide instead to simply lob a bird at the reaper and retire early? Or work fewer hours so they can go hiking or screw around in their garage? What if there had been a murderous virus — potentially of malicious manufacture — which scythed across the globe, killing friends, family & lovers and turning most everyone a little schizoid? Or a crazy little man in the East wagging his nuclear arsenal around like it deli ticket that’d just been called? That kinda stuff might just provide enough psychic oomph to effectuate a change in the collective mindset from dithering and hedging and fearful to letting the hell go and being.here.now. Add free money & EZ money slushees to the mix and you’ve got the makings of an interminable happy hour in Babylon.
Work from home” also contributes to increased amount of traveling
But “pause” made sense. Uh-huh………
Depth Charge,
In your many I-hate-the-Fed comments, you have expressed your wish for an instant total collapse of everything, or similar, and anything short of that isn’t going to make sense to you, I get that.
The Fed seems to go back to the hike-every-other-meeting, which it did in 2017/2018 — when it hiked even as inflation was at or below its target. It makes sense to go slow now. The Fed already blew up a bunch of banks, and it’s blowing up CRE, and it’s blowing up CMBS, and it’s blowing up a bunch of stuff. So hiking at a much slower pace to let banks, consumers, and companies adjust to the higher rates makes sense to me. And it means rates will stay higher for longer.
By “blew up a bunch of banks,” I assume you are referring to SVB, etc. I can’t recall all the details of SVB’s downfall, but seem to recall that greed, in the form of the bank’s failure to hedge interest-rate risk, played a large roll. I want the Fed to blow up the housing market before it goes slow.
LIFO,
Anytime the Fed hikes rates fast and by a lot — from 0.25% to 5.25% is proportionately a far bigger move than from 5% to 10% — banks take a hit, first via losses on their long-term securities, and then via loans defaulting due to those higher rates. These are the two shoes that drop, one first, and a while later the other.
Banks are regulated to withstand these two shoe-drops, in theory. So we have stress tests too. But none of the banks that failed this year were stress-tested. And if they had been stress-tested, it wouldn’t have helped because losses on securities due to higher rates weren’t part of the stress tests.
So the Fed knows that sharp rate hikes kick the banks, and the bank managers knew, and should have prepared for getting kicked. But that’s not what they did. They believed the no-rate-hikes-till-2024 mantra, when they shouldn’t have. And they were infected by short-term-ism and more worried about their bonuses and stock options than prudently running a bank for the long term.
To you point below, the Fed raised the FFR 900 basis points over 7 short months in 1979 or 1980/81, I believe.
Today’s 500 over 14 months is quite tame by comparison.
Yes, they need to slow up, but 3-4 banks isn’t a BUNCH. It’s less than a handful.
And one can easily argue that a piddly 50 more basis points in the next 6 months isn’t going to break anything that isn’t already broken by just waiting for the shoe to drop.
If a severe contraction in CRE is what it take to bring on a recession, then so be it. The good news is that EVERYONE sees it coming, so Michael Burry isn’t going to make a ton of money of it this time around.
All joking aside, moderate deflationary pressures is needed sometime in the next 12 months to start getting us out of this inflationary mess. And JPowell really needs to start taking about the national debt way more in every FMOC meeting.
When Biden leaves office the national debt will have grown by $12T in 5 short years, including Trump’s last year in office. That’s light-years beyond sustainable.
I’m with Depth Charge but maybe not to the cataclysmic extent he seems to posit.
The Fed really backed themselves into a corner with “too low for too long” rates. Even the tiniest move down in rates over the next two years would cause a tsunami of inflation. I’d hate to be under 30 yo, and be at the mercy of a Fed that is 100% certain to fumble this at some point.
Each month that goes by, inflationary psychology and behaviors become more entrenched. 25 basis points every other month is an invitation to long term stagflation. The dollar is losing its reputation as a store of value; psychology is very important in moving markets. The long term effects of the Covid panic on public attitudes towards spending vs. saving and aggregate demand are being underestimated.
Bend is a complete zoo today. I guess it is a holiday weekend though.
Big Bend TEXAS? Love that place…..
Bend, CA. It’s a town in Oregon. 😀
I remember the good old days, when I was a kid. Bend was still a quiet lumber town. You could raft the Deschutes from Bend all the way to Maupin without seeing another soul along the way. My guess is once the RE crash really get under way, and WFH dries up Bend will be a lot quieter.
I e been saying the exact same thing!
This looks better than memorial day weekend. When we visited Yosemite on memorial day weekend Saturday, the wait time to get inside park was 3 hours at 3PM. After waiting for 2 hours in queue we quit and headed to our stay.
Wolf,
Your write-up reminds me of a motorcycle camping trip out west some years ago. It was during a time when the dollar had shrunk, and Europeans could travel in the US for less cost. At one campsite we were the only Americans. I’m sure at least one of the commenters can list the year.
I’m just an old rider and I’ve never belonged to a 1 % group though I’ve met many over the last 60 years. It’s mostly about respect and companionship but never needed to belong.
During a gas stop my buddy mentioned I was being photographed by numerous visitors. I was dressed like any experienced motorcyclist with all the needed leather goods.
One of which ask to photograph me and offered to send the news article from a French paper.
Rent America RV’s had a banner year, for that I’m thankful.
Here in flyover country I noticed a change in my small village tonight. The wife and I stopped by the local bar and grill for a couple drinks and a bite. On Monday night they have a local band playing and I do enjoy a cold one and the music. It’s not always the best but mostly enjoyable.
What I noticed was the new wait staff and the small size of the audience. In the past there were the normal wait staff and many locals in attendance. Tonight, it was entirely different. Everyone seemed to be new and from out of the community.
I suspect the free money is beginning to run out and hard times are around the corner.
Petco park/padres:
“celebrated our 27th sellout of the 2023 season at Petco Park, a new all-time Petco Park record.”
People in our neighborhood spend money left and right on brand new cars, changing landscape in FY/BY, fancy vacations, etc..
Totally agree, this is the opposite of a recessionary environment.
Just FED facts Sir. Thanks Wolf. Great articles and explanations. OK, youngins, check your history, because this old fool is hearing Disco Fever louder and louder. AWFUL,,,,Double digit interest rates could come again. Will have to wait a few years to know but be ready…………
I’m expecting lower interest rates.
When?
Certainly not longer term.
FED could pull a Greenspan.
As it is spoken it will be written,uncle can’t afford interest payments. China is already in a depression.But getting out in nature is really good for physical and mental well being
In ref to China economic depression … Nomura, and other similar large banks, has cut its forecast for China’s 2023 GDP growth to 5.1% from 5.5%…”
FED is forecasting US economic GDP of 1% for next year.
Is there a disconnect how economic depression is measured in China vs USA?
When was the last time, other than the post COVID reopening period, that the the US economy was growing at 5% and classified it an “economic depression”?
Biker clique do really believe anything: the Chinese say . They stold their way to prosperity with cheap ,slave labor .And hijacking American technology. Read on internet 500 companies have left ,some age groups are in 20% unemployment
S&P@4800. The Bulls are off and running. The only Bears left are hungry from hibernating. Great to see Americans traveling and enjoying their money. I believe trees will still be falling in the forest, liquidating assets and closing shop. The reality setting in of higher rates and the end of QE. Get it while it is hot, price for used cars not going down for 2/3 years is a new frontier. Supply and Demand over run continues. The USA new motto is In DEBT WE TRUST. Hurricane season is here again.
The stock market is a lot smaller than the bond market. The stock market is for people who need to gamble. The bond market is for people who have enough money (although lately all sorts of people are piling in). Inflation affects people differently, depending how they consume. I am not a big consumer so I come out ahead with 5% rates.
Glad to hear Wolf say “much higher, much longer”. It will obviously change eventually, but nobody knows when. I’m making hay while the sun shines. I have been harvesting since April 2022. Overall portfolio has a nice 5.24% yield which will go higher as older T-bills mature and I buy the newer ones at higher rates. I have a lot of I-bonds (bought and inherited) which skews my overall yield higher.
I still don’t understand the Fed skip when the dot plot has shifted higher and two more rate hikes this year are the consensus. Seems contradictory. Bank runs seem under control with the Bank Term Funding Program, so it is not a worry about banks. Oh well, it is just one month.
The Fed seems to go back to the hike-every-other-meeting, which it did in 2017/2018.
Glad to hear Wolf say “much higher, much longer”.
DITTO
Speaking of drunken sailors (no offense to all the sailors out there), there are plenty in our area. I have two friends that separately received large inheritances from relatives that passed during covid. They are buying expensive cars, boats and even indoor golf simulators. More power to them if they have the $. Wealth transferred from the older generation that saved every penny till the end, to the young that spend like crazy as soon as it hits the bank account. I guess that’s been happening since the beginning of time though….
That could explain a lot. People getting inheritances and spending like fools, with no consideration of the hard work necessary to earn and save that money.
If monetary velocity goes up, and M2 is near all time highs, 5% inflation is just the launching platform.
But what about those hard working folks who don’t get inheritances and have to earn their money?
Yep — would be interesting to see a chart on inheritance windfalls YoY.
Golf simulator…that’s damn’d unfortunate, and maybe the most compelling argument for pissing it all away before you die. I’d have to come back from the dead and slowly thwack junior’s melon down to a nubbin with his favorite 9 iron.
I’ve never known anyone who inherited well who did anything noteworthy with the spoils — including in my own family.
bul – echo that…
may we all find a better day.
Intergenerational transfers could be a part of this current “unexpected” spending euphoria, especially since covid killed about a million people and most of those were elderly. That’s a lot of excess mortality. Boomers will be croaking at an increasing pace, leaving their considerable wealth to their relatively useless and less productive kids and grandkids. It is probably already having a significant impact on consumption.
support for “sticky” services inflation- had dinner with our neighbor – she just got back from 4 months in Paris france ( all wfh!) no vacation time taken – she is vp of admn for a large regional accounting firm (400 or so partners) she said their starting compensation packages are up 38% NOT counting sign on bonuses and retention bonuses which are up 47 % – no push back from customers they tend to be slightly less expensive then the large national/international firms – that’s STICKY !
Just reminiscing with a neighbor. We were recalling how we used to think 6.5% and7% mortgages were cheap. We were laughing because some some of our current coworkers think those rates are really high.
Also, i still remember when sales tax was 3.5%. It is 9.5% now and going up.
Anyway, i think current rates or higher are in our future but then i read China is seeing deflation and just cut rates. Also Europe is heading into a recession from what I hear so ihave no idea where we go from here.
What happened to all the different Visa programs that brought in the World’s best workers to help with our shortages. There is no reason to hear this sticky job inflation.
The second part of this job problem are the companies themselves. Perhaps there is some non goods and services economic factor driving this employment; e.g., grow the companies in public relations reports with people and offices getting bigger all over, but really doing nothing but a false future appearance to boost stock prices and sell out.
Until we solve this catastrophic problem of excessive jobs we are never getting rid of inflation. Meanwhile we are apparently going to have to suffer in a cold swear every increasing number of the accursed jobs.