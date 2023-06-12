I’ve Had it with Stupid Stuff about Hotels in San Francisco: Park Hotels & Wall Street Screwed Shareholders, Bond-Fund Holders, and Pension Funds, but Blame San Francisco?

The clueless WSJ reporter needs to be taken to the woodshed. That kind of BS article doesn’t belong in the WSJ.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The Wall Street Journal managed to publish another stupid article this morning with a clickbait headline and subtitle about hotels in San Francisco, concocted by a young clueless reporter who lives on the other side of the country and got her notions about San Francisco from reading what exactly?
As her core example, she regurgitated a clickbait story engineered via press release by Park Hotels & Resorts, a publicly traded REIT that owns a bunch of decades-old overleveraged hotel properties. It doesn’t operate the hotels, other companies do that. It just owns the land and buildings.
Its shares have collapsed by 59% from the high, and by 54% from the IPO in 2017, after it slashed its dividends multiple times and lost $1.9 billion in 2020 and 2021, far more than it had ever made as a public company.
And after ripping off its shareholders, Park Hotels is now ripping off bond mutual funds and pension funds that bought the commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) backed by the mortgage that it defaulted on, and after ripping off all its investors to the tune of billions of dollars, it blamed in a ridiculous press release on June 5 the “street conditions” and high vacancy rates in San Francisco?
Park Hotels failed to pay off a $725 million interest-only non-recourse mortgage that matured last November. The mortgage was secured by two run-down mega-hotels in San Francisco, the 1,921-room Hilton San Francisco Union Square and the 1,024-room Parc 55 San Francisco. Their towers were built in the 1960s through 1980s and need an estimated $200 million in upgrades and renovations.
Park Hotels refinanced the properties in 2016, during the era of free money, with a high-risk interest-only non-recourse 4.1% mortgage of $725 million, backed by fantasy valuations of these decades-old run-down properties of $1.02 billion and $540 million respectively.
Banks hang on to their low-risk high-quality loans. But no bank would ever want that kind of toxic mortgage on its books, that interest-only, non-recourse commercial mortgage, backed by fantasy valuations of some old towers.
So, JPMorgan sliced and diced the mortgage and securitized it into CMBS, to where the top-rated slices were well into investment grade. The slices were sold to bond mutual funds, pension funds, etc., that manage other people’s money.
These other people whose money this was are now getting screwed, and they likely don’t even know about it.
So in November 2022, Park Hotels was supposed to pay off the $725 million mortgage but obviously didn’t have the cash. The mortgage had an interest rate of 4.1%. But by the time it matured, interest rates on these types of high-risk commercial mortgages were already over 7%. And getting a new 7% mortgage to pay off the old 4.1% mortgage wouldn’t work out at all. That’s why interest-only mortgages rolled into CMBS are toxic.
So forget it. Let other people’s money take the hit.
Park Hotels only owns the properties. The hotels themselves are operated by other companies, and when Park Hotel defaults on a mortgage and walks away from the property, it means ownership of the property will change. That’s all it means for the hotel. The operating company remains the same.
This default has no impact on San Francisco. But Park Hotels is screwing your bond mutual fund and pension fund.
Park Hotels was spun off from Hilton Hotels. In 2007, Hilton was taken private in a huge leveraged buyout (LBO) by PE firm Blackstone. In 2013, Blackstone began to unload its Hilton stake via IPO, ultimately at a huge profit. In late 2016, Hilton spun off its hotel properties into a REIT, Park Hotels and Resorts [PK], which began trading in January 2017.
Park Hotels has been a catastrophic nightmare for retail investors. The misdeeds that sank Park Hotels’ shares didn’t happen on the streets of San Francisco – as the company ridiculously alleged – but in the C-suite of Park Hotels and on Wall Street. And its investors and now the holders of the CMBS are getting ripped off.
The shares have collapsed by 54% since the IPO in January 2017, and by 59.5% from the peak in September 2018:
Park Hotels cut its quarterly dividends in big increments starting in 2020 to where it eventually paid just 1 cent for three quarters in a row. Last December, it raised its dividend to 25 cents, compared to a range of 43 cents to $1.00 in 2017 through 2019. Then in Q1 2023, it cut its dividend again to 15 cents, and for Q2, it also declared a dividend of 15 cents. People invest in REITs to get the juicy dividends, and to have a somewhat stable share price, and they got screwed on both fronts by this company.
Park Hotel lists “46 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations” on its site today, still including the properties that it is walking away from in San Francisco.
Alas, at the time of the IPO, the REIT had, according to the hype-and-hoopla press release, “67 premium-branded hotels and resorts with more than 35,000 rooms located in prime U.S. locations and international markets with high barriers to entry.” Such is the hype and hoopla, and investors fell for it, and paid a huge price.
First, they screwed the investors that bought the shares hoping for rich dividends and a roughly stable share price. Now, by refusing to pay off the mortgage, they’re screwing whoever indirectly holds the CMBS, such as retail investors in bond funds and pension fund beneficiaries. And the company blames the “street conditions” in San Francisco to distract from this rip-off?
It always makes great clickbait headlines if you can stick “crime” and “San Francisco” into it, and the blogosphere and the media, in their braindead manner jumped, all over it last week. Put “crime” and “Tulsa” into a headline, and no one reads it. That’s why clickbait exists: it creates clicks.
So now, the Wall Street Journal published another article with a clickbait headline and “crime” and “quality-of-life-issues” in the subtitle about hotels in San Francisco, specifically the two defaulted Park Hotels properties. Did the author, who lives on the other side of the continent, get her info about “crime” and “quality-of-life-issues” from the vast collection of fantasy porn about San Francisco?
In terms of hotel data, she wrote that revenue per available room was “nearly 23% lower in April compared with the same month in 2019.” I mean, DUH, hotels have to compete with a gazillion vacation rentals in San Francisco, and that’s hard. And so room rates have to come down.
In addition, the largest group of leisure tourists before the pandemic, leisure tourists from China, have yet to come back in large numbers, though they have started to trickle back. But that’s the case everywhere in the US where Chinese leisure tourists like to go.
And the Hilton is a convention hotel, catering to expense-account travelers that attend conventions and trade shows at the Hilton and other venues. During the pandemic, most conventions and trade shows were shut down across the US, which taught a lot of business executives that not every convention or trade show is necessary. But even that business is coming back, believe it or not.
San Francisco is teeming with tourists, they’re just not all staying in expense-account hotels. Many of them are staying in a gazillion vacation rentals and are very hard to track. Condos throughout the city are listed on the vacation rental market. This is a huge thing. And hotels have to compete with them.
Then get this: To cement her fantasy about “crime and other quality-of-life issues” or whatever in San Francisco, she throws in references about some retail stores that closed in San Francisco. Jeeesus. Doesn’t she know anything?
In a phenomenon triggered by ecommerce that I’ve called “brick-and-mortar meltdown” since 2017, and that I have reported on since 2017, retailers closed tens of thousands of stores. There are zombie malls everywhere. An endless number of retailers, from Sears Holdings and Toys ‘R’ Us on down to Bed, Bath & Beyond filed for bankruptcy and most of them vanished. All regional and nearly all national department store chains filed for bankruptcy and vanished. There are just a few left. J.C. Penney, which finally filed for bankruptcy in 2020, was bought out of bankruptcy by the largest mall landlords in the US, Simon Property Group (SPG) and Brookfield, because they didn’t want shuttered anchor stores doom their malls. Macy’s, one of the few surviving department stores, has closed hundreds of stores over the years and continues to close stores. SPG defaulted on and walked away from overindebted malls across the US, no problem, including the 170-store 1.2-million-square-foot Town Center at Cobb in Georgia, the 1.1-million-square-foot Montgomery Mall in North Wales, Pennsylvania, and in 2019, the 1-million-square-foot Independence Center in a suburb of Kansas City, Missouri, which generated what was then the largest loss ever by a retail CMBS loan. Three mall REITs have filed for bankruptcy since November 2020, SPG’s spinoff, Washington Prime Group, CBL & Associates Properties, and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust.
But when a few stores close in San Francisco, a clueless reporter thinks it’s a sign of “crime and other quality-of-life issues” instead of six years of brick-and-mortar meltdown due to the way Americans now shop, namely online, with San Francisco being the epicenter of ecommerce?
That kind of bullshit article doesn’t belong in the WSJ, and the reporter needs to be taken to the woodshed.
Someone is going to buy those hotel properties for a song from the ripped-off CMBS holders (represented by the special servicer Wells Fargo). The new owners of the buildings can then perform the necessary upgrades and renovations and end up with a decent business in San Francisco.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Where did the proceeds of the 2016 refi go? Didn’t any of the money get reinvested in updating the buildings? If it was a take the money and run refi, the buildings were doomed unless the boom kept expanding.
Nope. That company was the product of an LBO and had lots of debt. LBOs — “leveraged” buyouts — are that way, they’re loaded up with debt.
Park Hotels then further piled on debt. In 2018, it had $2.95 billion in debt. By the end of 2022, it had $4.8 billion in debt.
It lists $8.3 billion in assets, but that’s the hotels that it is now walking away from with big losses. So no telling what those hotel assets are really worth.
Stockholder equity (assets minus liabilities) is $4 billion. But if the $8 billion in hotels are worth nothing as it walks away, that’s a tough one, LOL
Large coastal cities all have nasty, and mostly corrupt, hot potato rent contracts. This isn’t new. BUT the rate of crime DOES change in these cities every couple decades. It goes up, it goes down, based on policy…but the crazy contracts do not. They just go up.
Keep investing in your bond funds and pension funds. We are looking for bag holders for our CMBS crap.
The rich hold their hedge funds accountable. So the passive investments like bond funds and pension funds is where we take a dump!
God bless the foolish retail investors so that we can take their money!
#Sarcasm
#Sarcasm
If it wasn’t for the reckless Fed we could have squeezed all these terribly run companies out of the economy in 2014-2015 at a much lower cost.
Instead the Fed used a free money bonanza that allowed every fool with the right connections mismanage their fiefdom of the economy for a decade.
Finally interest rates are bringing the smallest sense of sanity back to an economy gone mad.
I think this says more about the Wall Street Journal’s standards than anything else.
It also highlights just how important the work that Wolf does. People are reading nonsense on supposedly reputable sites like the Wall Street Journal and making investment decisions which have real life consequences. Keep up the good work Wolf!
PE standard operating procedure during the quest for yield and ZIRP.
Blackstone a public company and many of the private PE pull the same. Oil and Gas MLP very similar any business with cash flow and stuff that banks could loan on fell into this game. I was a victim of the MLP game called MEMP mlp created by NGP partners out of Dallas . WSJ should be ashamed and the large banks that helped peddle the stuff to the public. Buyer beware and not sure who to trust myself .
R&T: he Window Is Closing for EV Startups
Even the most established and best-positioned EV startups — Lucid and Rivian — have lost billions upon billions in valuation as optimism dries up for the next generation of would-be-Teslas. For the rest of the little guys, the window of opportunity looks pretty slim.
Wolf, your articles are always a great source of unbiased information- but in this case I think you are letting emotions and your love of SF cloud your judgment. I lived in SF prior to covid and returned recently for the first time in 2 years on a business trip – the city has changed a great deal – and the cold hard numbers around public transport usage, foot traffic etc confirm it.
Much of downtown SF is a ghost town compared to what it once was – and this is unique to SF. Very few other cities across the US have experienced similar declines in the last 3 years.
So to claim that this is nothing special is disingenuous.
Have been to Tulsa Downtown??? DEPRESSING. There are lots of cities like that. Downtown SF is fine, there just aren’t as many people as there used to be. I go through it a lot, there are more people than than there were a year ago. But working from home rules in SF, everyone figures this out, and I have written extensively about the office tower situation in SF. WHICH HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH TOURISTS that stay in hotels that aren’t even downtown.
Yeah I am sure that SF is heaven on Earth and the best city in the USA and the world…………………………If you happen to be a biased person living in the city!!!!
I will take Tokyo or Yokohama or even Nagoya over SF any day.
(How long does the Shikansen stop in Nagoya? 2 Minutes and that is too long. First prize in a lottery is a week in Tokyo. Second prize is two days in Oasaka. Third prize is two weeks in Nagoya.)
SF is a cesspool compared to any of those cities.
My wife, who is from Tokyo, loves it in SF, 🧡🤣
I agree with your counterpoint here, Wolf. San Francisco is making a slow but sure recovery and I think it’s a fabulous place to be right now, offering virtually everything it’s been known for but without the crazy crowds. There are so many SF haters out there but rather than hate on SF, now’s the time to visit and spend time there. So much to see and do yet benefit from a feel the city last had in the early 90s before the two tech booms. Just avoid these two Park properties – they are awful. I am a Diamond Hilton patron and I’d never stay at either of these outdated convention hotels.
Do not trust anyone else with your money. Fund managers have taken billions of dollars in commissions off people offering financial products such as those involving these buildings, buying them with other people’s money, and alsobeing paid a commission to mismanage this money.
The only way out is to look after your own funds, investing in stuff you can see and check yourself.
Convention “business is coming back, believe it or not”. –> While I have no data to dispute this, I can say for sure that several big tech conferences such as Oracle World (and it’s sister conference JavaOne) and VMWare’s Explore have permanently moved from SF to Las Vegas. I was at JavaOne a few years back and it was actually hosted at the Hilton and the Parc 55 (they are across the street from each other).
Lately there have also been a ton of articles about tech companies moving out of SF (mostly to Texas but also Las Vegas, Colorado, Florida, etc.). Many of these companies also blame crime but I think we all know it is about paying less taxes and less regulation. Would be great to get an article on this as well!
Elmo moved Tesla’s engineering headquarters from Texas to the old HP headquarters in Palo Alto.
I guess he was willing to put up with the taxes and regulations after all.
Tech companies left because it was too expensive in SF, office and residential, and because they hoped to escape CA income tax (only to be eaten up by TX property taxes). Good riddance. Some companies moved out of SF, but the startups among them are now running out of money, like lots of start-ups. Like I said, good riddance. You have no idea how congested this area is. About 80,000 people have left SF due to working from home, and moved to cheaper places. And yet, it’s still way too congested here, and too expensive.
And now there’s news that some of them are coming back, which should be illegal, LOL
In terms of events coming back, for example, at the Moscone Center:
Data + AI summit” June 26-30
Design Automation Conference July 9- 13
Semicon West July 11-13
Lift San Francisco August 2-4
Dash: August 2-4
ACS Fall: August 13-17
Google Cloud Next: Aug 29-31.
You can look this stuff up.
It’s a beautiful, timeless city — the fact that it’s rougher than it was 15 years ago is just readily perceptible. But I suspect it’s just going through an inevitable trough in the the ceaseless sine of evolution. We shall see.
Downtown Tulsa, meanwhile, was never not a little depressing, in my opinion…but I like Tulsa.
After reading this article several times, I am confident that it was written by Wolf and not by some AI Wolf-bot. The style is unmistakable. Thanks for writing the old-fashioned way (by that, I mean human fingers typing on a computer).
One week ago, on Monday, 5 June 2023, from Tysons, Virginia, the good folks at Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. issued a press release.
“This past week we made the very difficult, but necessary decision to stop debt service payments on our San Francisco CMBS loan,” commented Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Park.
“For further information, please review Park’s most recent investor deck on our website, which includes the illustrative impact on certain operating metrics when both hotels are removed from its portfolio. Also included in the deck is Park’s full-year guidance that was originally provided by the Company on May 1, 2023. That guidance does not take into account financial impacts, if any, from cessation of payment toward the San Francisco CMBS Loan as any such impacts are uncertain at this time.”
Today, Wolf Richter, CEO of WOLFSTREET Corp., Media Empire, cut through the bullshit and explained the real story as to what has transpired.
“Park Hotels has been a catastrophic nightmare for retail investors,” Mr. Richter reported. He further added, “The shares have collapsed by 54% since the IPO in January 2017, and by 59.5% from the peak in September 2018 …”
This Wolf Street reader’s favorite part of the real story is where Park paid out a quarterly dividend of one whole penny for three quarters in a row starting in 2020. Nice job there, Junior.
As always, thank you Wolf.
There’s a crime alright, but the WSJ is as usual clueless on the identity of the actual perpetrators. Here’s a clue: 101 Market Street, San Francisco CA 94105.
Thank you for the article. These world of Finance is fascinating and fun; the sciences have nothing on the joy of business school.
Following this twists and turns of money is like watching a 3 (three) dimensional version of the three shell game, guessing under what shell the money is. Only in this game they took the money years ago.
I am going to reread this several times, maybe even draw a flowchart of the finance.
Seriously, is there a professional textbook, or reference work, of smaller Real Estate techniques. Serious about that, it can’t all be OJT (on the job training).
Thanks Wolf! SF is a grand city, maybe a bit tatty at the edges right now, but if she can survive 1906, she’ll survive this too.
Hi Wolf and readers,Can these older office towers be converted to condos? Is there not an opportunity here?
No, and no.
San Fran, or Frisco as many of us call it in beautiful Los Angeles, has always been a tatty ratty little town going back to the gold rush days when it was loaded with hooligans and thugs and the typical never-ending foggy that reminds one of the worst of London. My parents took one look at it when they came to California in the late 1940s and said, “who in their right mind would even considering living there? By the 1960s, Frisco has gotten even rattier and had districts like Height-Ashbury and the Tenderloin and then it declined even further into the filthy swamp it is today. Much of it is built on the wreckage of old ships and garbage tossed into the bay which is why buildings are leaning over worse than the tower of Pisa with the most notable being the aptly named Millennial Building which is now closer than ever to falling west into the bay all on its own.
Frisco, TX?
Out of the blue one day my Mother asked me if I’d ever call her a whore. “Absolutely not, Mom!,” I immediately replied. She quickly responded, “Then don’t call it Frisco.” Day’m, and I was born in the old Children’s Hospital and already knew that.
hahaha! Nice
Well, your parents, and by extension – you, would have done quite well, if they had settled into one or three Height-Ashbury Victorians back in the 1940s. You would have been a multi millionaire today. Think about all you could have done with that money!
But some will say that things like credibility are much more important in life than money. Yours went right out the window when you implied London has better weather than San Francisco. Enjoy the air in the basin!
Wolf, maybe you should recuse yourself on criticisms of your home town, just like you do on politics and religion.
There’s an awful lot of anecdotal evidence that big city crime is changing the landscape. Are CEOs and journalists exaggerating it to suit their own agendas? Of course. That doesn’t mean we can dismiss it all as “BS”.
Harrold,
You’re promoting effing clickbait. You have no effing clue. Go read ZH and get your lies about SF there.
Wolf 1. Wall Street Journal 0. In the modern age, it seems to be all about the headline. Speaking for myself, I enjoy your analysis. Especially the not-so-veiled sarcasm that AI has yet to mimic.
The nearby Westin St. Francis Hotel is seeking a 90% reduction in its assessed valuation. Also, we learned later in the day that Westfield is walking away from its mortgage on the San Francisco Centre.
Two things can be true at once: (1) commercial real estate is struggling nationwide, and (2) downtown SF is underperforming.
Westfield walked away from two malls in Tampa Bay in Florida in late 2020, it walked away from other malls, it finally walked away from the mall in SF. It announced in 2021 that it would dump ALL its Westfield malls in the US. I told you that in an email.
Article coming. I’m tired of this BS about San Francisco.
The journal ceased to be trustworthy when Murdoch purchased it. I cancelled my subscription shortly thereafter and have not resubscribed since.
Methinks thou dost protest too much. I sometimes wonder what Herb Caen would say about “Don’t call it Frisco” today.
1) SF Park hotel is hell, but the FAANG approach Nov 2021 top.
2) This week QQQ might close Apr 5/6 2022 gap, retracing about 75% of the move from Nov 2021 peak to Oct 2022 bottom. Thereafter QQQ might drop to the 290/300 area, lifting the VIX, before rising a new all time high for funfunfun.
3) The 2024 “corrections” might take QQQ down. US gov will use all it’s dry powder to lift QQQ and AI back up.
4) Comatose China might slowly wake up in late 2024/2025. US and China might lift the global economy in a more conservative pace, using less debt.
I used to live in the Bay Area too, and have nothing but the best memories of the place. So with that disclaimer, I can understand where a lot of the sentiments are coming from.
In 2016 my company (in Shanghai) consulted on a large property buy for a China State-Owned Enterprise. The SOE had basically a blank check, credit lines totaling over a billion dollars. They were looking to invest it all in CME, and had guaranteed subleases (at the time) to WeWork, of all people.
My group had to do a deep dive on WeW, which was almost completely unfamiliar to us at the time, and also comps on other projects around the country. The key question was, if anything happened to the WeWork- or the Regus-style companies, what would happen to their underlying investments?
And SF and LA came in at the bottom, of what their investments would be worth if WeW walked away. We wrote a solid report, highlighting instead the far better options of Denver, Miami, Orlando, Atlanta, Charlotte, and Houston. The purchase price was simply too high, then the maintenance costs and taxes and insurance, to ever get the money back. We had no clue how WeW could pull it off, either.
They bought anyway, two stand-alone buildings in each city, and then We imploded, and now are being shopped to investor companies, also here in China.
None of the analysis had anything to do with crime, or the loss of convention business, or the political currents of the city, and also was pre-pandemic. The problem was the buy-in prices, which were ridiculous, along with the expectations that you could charge people above-market rents for smaller “shared” offices but with free coffee and granola. And I would agree that while this was a symptom of the free-money problems caused at the Fed, it’s also the culture of the Bay Area, where investors are just expected to keep ponying up more and more cash for “young talent”, quotation marks mine.
My goodness. Hit the pause button on the San Francisco bashing. Either that or go slug it out in the Dodger Stadium parking lot.
I’d imagine the reporter who got stuck writing this hit piece has an overloaded inbox with lovely compliments. She does have an editor, and the editor a…? However the hierarchy goes. So it might not be fair to put 100% of the soul crushing on her. Who knows?
Ultimately, the WSJ put their brand on it so who are they serving here? Ok, News Corp.
Regarding buyers – Vanguard, Blackrock, and State Street already own everything. So….maybe Goldman? Are Goldman and News Corp mixing it up?