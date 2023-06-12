Powell Caught in One Heck of a Squeeze: D, All of the Above is Also Possible

Debt has a nasty habit of ruling the financial world of any entity, whether it’s a household, business or nation.
By Craig Francis.
My opinions may not be shared by others, but since I’ve been through four major financial crises, including the wretched stagflationary period of 1976 to 1982 during which bank “prime rate” for loans hit 21%, these events helped me form a few opinions along the way.
In May 2023, Jerome Powell, president of the Federal Reserve, increased the Fed Funds rate for the 10th time, adding another 25 basis points to Fed fund rates. This brought the prime rate to 8.25 %, the highest in almost 20 years. This round of rate increases is the most rapid in 40 years, reflective of the Fed’s slow realization that inflation was real and tangible and not transitory as first thought.
From this point in the second quarter 2023 and going forward, I’m fairly certain we’ll see another 25-basis-point increase within a month or two, barring some unexpected event that causes Powell to pause in his plans for higher rates.
A dramatic decline in the present inflation rate or wide recognition of a strong recession could provide reasons for Powell to stop. Either event might even incline Powell to reverse course and drop rates quickly. The 2024 presidential election cycle is another event that generally produces lower rates, pump priming, and heightened monetary stimulus, as Federal Reserve Presidents often succumb to political pressure. Powell’s been pretty much flinch-proof lately, but that could change quickly if historical Fed actions are any guide looking forward.
With a recent CPI print at 5% Powell may still be compelled to increase rates another tick or two to put the final kibosh on inflation. Other factors might have him pause as he reflects on the damage that has been done by 10 rate hikes in the last 17 months. Damage is evident pretty much everywhere we look, not least of which are the financial conditions of most small and mid-sized banks and unsteady commercial real estate values.
A couple of small rate hikes over the rest of the year might help staunch inflation, yet consequences could easily turn out to be grave, including a serious recession, a big stock market air pocket, further damage to the lending sector or deleterious effects on real estate values. D, all of the above is also possible.
That means Powell is still in a tough spot as to whether he should hike again, pause for a period of time, or turn rates back down. If he continues pressing rates upwards through 2023 before a nominal pivot sometime in late 2023 or at least by early 2024, this will further exacerbate American economic conditions with effects felt worldwide. It’s a well-accepted fact that things are breaking now as a direct result of the fastest rate hike in US history.
What’ll break first? The economy, or Powell’s will to beat inflation? Looking back to the 1980-1982 period, Paul Volker, the former President of the Fed, did pause and pivot, only to see inflation spike again coupled with two back-to-back recessions. He quickly reversed course by going back to rate hikes which finally did the job of breaking the back of inflation in 1982-84 period.
As Powell reads his monetary history, he is caught in a heck of a squeeze; bump the prime rate to 8.5% within the calendar year of 2023, maybe giving one or two final rate shots to quell inflation as he floors the rate pedal to assure himself that he doesn’t make the same mistake as Volker who let off on rates before inflation was well and truly dead.
This pathway might tamp down inflation in the long term but it’ll add to the cost of living and doing business going forward. Interest is, by its nature, an inflationary cost. It’s passed down through cost chains and affects all expense factors whether loans are present or not. Even if rates stabilize at these higher levels, it leaves us with a substantial increase in the US debt. As all government costs galloped higher, the interest paid on $32 trillion in Federal debt also rose rapidly.
A $2 trillion here, a $2 trillion there, and pretty soon we’re talking about real money. In federal debt terms, as we move to the end of 2023, we’ll see another $2 trillion in debt. Moving through the federal fiscal period of 2024 and into 2025 we’ll see a minimum of another $2 trillion in US debt, notwithstanding monetary pump priming in the Presidential election cycle.
The debt ceiling resolution didn’t provide for any type of substantive spending cap. We could easily see even more deficit spending which, in and of itself, is grossly inflationary. Federal debt is one of the largest heads of the inflation Hydra, and thus it’s very hard to kill. It’ll make its presence known in all debt markets as Federal spending pushes out other investments that require loans to function.
This rapid ramp up of US debt is a big negative to the US credit rating, even while it weighs heavily on access to all capital. But it’s made worse when interest costs are added to these gargantuan totals. Half the Federal deficit is now interest on the debt. The annual borrowing cost is $1 trillion. In reality, the US treasury is financing the interest charges by tacking it on to the federal debt instead of being paid as we go.
The need to fund excess government spending, including the interest on this debt, puts strong pressure on interest rates. The US Treasury needs someone to buy this debt. While Uncle Sam is on the hook for this debt, he’s still paying the interest. But creditors will demand good rates, or they’ll seek investments elsewhere.
As the interest on the federal debt exceeds $1 trillion a year, total national debt will hit $36 trillion in two years. It’s well on its path to $50 trillion by 2030. There comes a point in time, as Powell contemplates rate policies, that most of his decisions are rendered moot. He’ll simply have lost control
As debt-based inflation takes root and we see only more red ink as the US debt moves upwards at an exponential rate, higher rates can take a life of their own. Almost all countries in which debt to GDP exceeds 100%, debt and rates tend to run past all forms of policies and human control.
For what it’s worth, rates will most likely come back down to earth for a while but not before much more damage is done. Debt has a nasty habit of ruling the financial world of any entity whether it’s a household, business or nation. Long gone is the day when US debt was manageable. With a US debt to GDP ratio of 1.30 to 1, that Roman river was crossed around 20 years ago. By Craig Francis.
“…yet consequences could easily turn out to be grave, including a serious recession, a big stock market air pocket, further damage to the lending sector or deleterious effects on real estate values.”
Wolf – wouldn’t “deleterious effects on real estate values” be something Powell should want after the pandemic price boom? If the average home isn’t affordable for the average family, how else would that be corrected?
Apologies if I’m missing something here.
Depends on where you sit.
Everyone PLEASE NOTE that this article was WRITTEN BY CRAIG FRANCIS, not me.
We want to make sure that it gets attributed property.
Duly noted Wolf; ah, those soft landings of the ’70s and default by inflation, with the concurrent rise in dumpster diving renters and the homeless.
For all too many, where you stand depends on where you sit.
I’m guessing Powell wants an “orderly” or soft landing.
Probably best case is to inflate Real Estate away… It stays the same price or loses a small single digit percentage… all while inflation eats away at it’s real value over a few years.
Throughout world history, no economy has ever escaped the business cycle.
Policymakers are obsessed with trying to engineer a soft landing. In previous decades, when the economy overheated, they would just force a recession & inflation would quickly dissipate.
Is a recession to flush out the last decade+ of financial excesses really such a bad thing? As someone who’s been laid off before, being jobless sucks … but you recover. And the broader economy is also very resilient. And we’re starting from a record-low 3.5% unemployment rate.
We’re now over 2 years into this inflation problem. With a soft landing as the goal, it might take until year-end 2024 or later for inflation to return to target, if economists are correct. That’s 20%+ of purchasing power loss since 2020 that we’ll never get back.
Why would anybody think the Fed was more skilled in interest rate/macro-economic manipulation in 2010-2020 than 2000-2010?
DC reputations are entirely rooted in immediate collective amnesia (otherwise known as MSM brainwashing).
This is probably the first article I can remember from Wolf that really paints a dire picture of the US financial system.
So if I were the Fed chair I would know one thing. High interest rates for a long time will be a killer. The size of the debt does not matter as much as the interest payments, which are a combination of debt and interest rates. So if they can kill inflation and return to lower interest rates, they can start to refinance debt at lower rates and that might open up a window for the US government to finally get a hold of this debt problem (although it is questionable whether the politicians will do anything).
If they dont get interest expense under control, the future of the US dollar and economy is bleak. There will be relentless upward pressure on interest rates as the supply-demand balance shifts upward. As bond funds continue to take losses, investors will actually sell off bond funds, which will require even higher long term interest rates to attract sufficient investment. As interest rates move even higher it is possible that interest expense could hit 1.5 trillion per year. This would be close to double the military budget.
The way to do this is to crush the economy. Yes, crush it. Kill it. Destroy the bubble economy. That is the best way to kill inflation quickly and quickly bring back down interest rates, so they can reduce the interest payments. The best way to crush the economy is to increase the pace at which they reduce the balance sheet, thereby crushing the wealth effect that props up spending. Combined with the return of student loan repayment and job losses that crush wage inflation, this will cause the economy to contract and force companies to stop raising prices as demand slackens.
PLEASE NOTE that this article was WRITTEN BY CRAIG FRANCIS, not me.
We want to make sure that it gets attributed property.
Craig’s opinion about the future doesn’t line up 100% with my opinion about the future — though it’s close in many aspects. But no one knows where this is going, and we’re all having our opinions about it. So it helps to see an insightful article that isn’t 100% lined up with my thinking.
I have a dumb question Wolf…
In cases like these, why doesn’t the FED do 10 bps or 15 bps hikes rather than a pause?
Is 25 the lowest they’ll go?
Why?
Is it one of those:
“We’ve never done a 20 bps hike!!!” things?
Moves that small are too small to have an effect (see below) and would be immediately trumpeted by MSM morons as a pivot.
Despite the quasi-mystical influence attributed to Fed interest rate movements, there is at least a loosely-coupled, somewhat-linked relationship between Fed interest rates and actual investment calculations (nobody is claiming the relationship is exact or granite-hard).
The Fed’s rates have a pretty close relationship with broadly available real world lending rates and those lending rates get plugged into discounted cash flow/net present value calculations that are at least nodded to when making major real-world investments.
Nobody kids themselves that the towers of estimated cash flows are exact or that interest rates won’t bounce around…or that any of a million other factors don’t intrude…but in broad strokes, the higher the Fed rates, the worse essentially all alternative investments/expenditures look.
There’s actual formulas for it.
So the higher the interest rate hikes, the more potentially inflation spawning speculative investments get kiboshed.
Inflation looks pretty out of control still, so more beany-baby VC delusions, skyscraper stupidities, and consumer paint-huffing expeditions have to be taken out and shot to bring inflation down.
10 bps hikes ain’t going to move the Fed’s long-lagging needle.
The US has to burn off 20 years of a malinvestment orgy where 80% of the Fed’s ZIRP free money got wasted on speculative crapola.
Not to mention the Covid “1 million dead is somehow a real-asset boom” boom.
When you think of DC macroeconomic control, think of deck chairs and Titantic
Eventually the only tool the fed and the government will have to deal with the giant debt is to inflate it away ( to the detriment of savers). I am not sure I see any other way because it sure does not look like it will be payed off the old fashioned way with taxes and austerity. Seems like an unfair outcome but the piper has to be paid.
Raising corporate & personal taxes back to the rates they were in 2000 hen we last ran a surplus would also do the trick.
I was talking to my friends who do remodeling work on houses. They are still swamped. He said so many of their customers realize that the cost of trying to move to a nicer/bigger house would cost too much because of the higher interest rates so they are remodeling or adding rooms or outside living areas.
LOL The demographics of this group are people who have received raises or promotions. They have the extra income to take on a bigger mortgage payment but they realize the bigger mortgage payment only buys them the same sized house they currently live in. Thus many are taking out a HELOC and remodeling. That is where the extra money goes that would have been for a bigger mortgage payment.
YEP. Made a great living rehabbing/contracting, residential real estate repairs, additions, foreclosures…… NEVER had trouble finding work for over 40 years.
It’s well on its path to $50 trillion by 2030.
———————————
Every American is looking forward to new found wealth in a few more years.
Spend like there is no tomorrow. What a legacy for our kids!
The problem with pausing is markets are interpreting it as a definitive end to tightening, followed soon by rate cuts. Historically, pauses aren’t common.
The well-telegraphed pause has unleashed a massive wave of financial speculation, loosening financial conditions & making the inflation fight harder.
June is a strange time to pause, too. Before Powell & Jefferson started blabbering, rate futures had priced in a 0.25% increase. When the market gives you the green light, you take it.
Going forward, there will be more potential excuses not to tighten. In August, student loan payments resume. In September, there’s a risk of a government shutdown. And the closer to 2024, the more Federal Reserve officials will want to stand pat to avoid any appearance of election interference.
After the first chart, should the prime rate be changed from 8.25% to 5.25%?
“This brought the prime rate to 8.25 %, the highest in almost 20 years.”
Ha! It’s still won’t make Depth Charge happy …
Prime Rate vs Fed Funds rate. No need to change the chart (re-label).
Publius,
The “prime rate” is the basic lending rate by banks for business loans. It usually parallels the Fed’s policy rate, but is higher. In the old days, the Chase Manhattan prime rate was the most-quoted rate (before Libor), and variable-rate business loans by other banks were quoted as “Chase Manhattan prime + 2%” or whatever. This was still the case in the late-1980s when I cut my teeth with business loans. Eventually, most big loans and floating-rate bonds were switched to “Libor plus x%”. Now they’re getting switched to “SOFR plus x%.”
But banks still quote business loans in terms of “prime plus.” I just got another unsolicited promo from my big bank for a massive variable-rate working-capital line of credit (credit crunch my a**, LOL), with a rate “as low as prime plus 0.5%.”
So that would be nearly 9%! And that was a promo rate, from the bank’s normal prime + 1.75% for this size of loan.
This look at the prime rate here gives your a more realistic view where business loan rates actually are right now. They’re not at 5.25%. They’re much higher!
YEA HAW Fellers. You betcha Mr Wolf. This sure is fun this time around. No tellin what these folks will do. Pull a Greenspan, Mr Powell? This Redneck is ready this time. More QE when others ar a thinkin QT? Do it. This retired fella is ready. Thanks Mr Wolf, I can t wait for that Dot Plot Thingy you taught me about.
“The US Treasury needs someone to buy this debt. . ”
With the alleged commitment to QT, and the huge supply coming down the pike, who will buy our debt and at what price? With the increased supply and the potential absence of the Fed to support the auctions, could there be an instance of actual “free price discovery” coming?
Powell could turn to a Congress that complains of higher rates and say…”you guys created this supply, not me.” Hopefully.
I’ve been trying to decide between gold or bitcoin to stay even with inflation, it may actually be some form of crypto currency tied to gold…
Cmoore,
I recommend you buy Beanie Babies. Or maybe a crypto that is linked to Beanie Babies.
It’s a sure winner.
/s
What about Franklin Mint commemorative Norman Rockwell plates?
NFTs of DJT. Go all in, then retire sumptuously.
Are there any cryptos tied to gold? I thought most crypto investors hate gold and see it as competition to their favored asset. BTW, the USD is still the bully of the beach kicking sand in the faces of the precious metals. I don’t think you they are a viable alternative for maintaining wealth. Maybe agricultural land in New Zealand?
I think there are very serious risks with a token tied to gold, especially agency problems: where is the gold, and in whose custody? Who certifies and handles and secures it? What keeps it from being stolen? It has basically similar problems to stablecoins and exchanges that collapsed so spectacularly. At least gold ETFs have some legal wrappers.
1.30? You guys are sailing.
1.60 here in Canada.
According to the “Nobel Prize” winning Paul Krugman, “Debt is just money we owe ourselves.” So why worry about debt?
Those interest payments that Krugman is talking about go to the top 10% who own 90% of the stocks and bonds in this country. So, apparently Krugman is just fine with that.
As he often is Krug is only half-right, or both right and wrong, if you prefer.
Our national debt as constituted is a form of upward wealth transfer; the national debt doesn’t have to be constituted that way; we just lack the political knowledge, will, and power to change it. As long as the interest payments are reasonable (what qualifies as “reasonable” is debatable) and as long as real resources (labor, raw materials, energy) aren’t tightly constrained, national debt in a sovereign currency regime isn’t something to be terrified about. I know, I know, this is heresy in these parts..
What needs to be kiboshed is the trope of “we’re robbing future generations with our debt!” If the debt is to be paid by, and therefore, to future generations, how is that robbing them?
What is true is that, as currently constituted, that future debt will be paid to the same 10%, 1%, .1%, or .01% classes. This is where sociology and politics intersect with economics and finance, and it is why Smith, Ricardo, and Marx talked about “political economy.” It took a concerted effort to rebrand political economy as neo-classical, marginalist “economics” in order to divert workers’ attention from the seemingly invisible class war that rules our lives.
So we should deputize and trust the noble ragged masses to have all the wealth and governance? What a fantasy. Likewise they (demonstrably) can’t manage resources, the environment, etc. They certainly can make more copies of themselves, complain and demand more. They are no less crazy or selfish or greedy than the rich: simply more incompetent. Their poverty has served to keep them out of any real test of this,, out of any trouble. This widespread and almost never-challenged fantasy deserves a call-out.
Foreigners may prefer not to lend if they’re going to get back currency debased in value from negative real interest rates.
Their problem is, where else do they lend large amounts?
My guess is that Powell will kick the can.
He isn’t trying to stop inflation. He is trying
to keep the banking system from imploding.
Add in a contentious election cycle and he will
cave. He isn’t in it for the long term.
One more interesting point. I saw an article that said that retail investors were adding 1.6b a day in money to equities. So on a weekly basis that is equivalent to 8b. Compare that to the amount of money the Treasury needs to attract in capital to finance the deficit spending and load up the balances again. I can see at least 100 billion per week being drained for the coming 2-3 months.
Initially, it wont cause problems, but once the demand for Treasuries is sated, it will reach a point where only higher interest rates will attract investment dollars. And long term rates will be off to the races.
SP500 dividend yield = 1.5%. Long lerm median is 4.2%.
short end treasuries or m/m probably the best risk adjusted returns until the Fed lands the plane.
The author’s emphasis on the prime rate is odd; it’s a relic of a bygone age. The rate on the ten year treasury, and the Fed funds rate, are the two rates that count. Fiscal policy is highly stimulative and the Fed is barely at neutral; pause now and kiss the two per cent target goodbye.
“The author’s emphasis on the prime rate is odd; it’s a relic of a bygone age.”
No it’s not. See my comment above about the “prime rate”: My business is constantly getting new promo offers for working-capital lines of credit at “prime plus x%.”
The focus on the prime rate is good because it gives people a more realistic view of what rates businesses are actually looking at when they borrow from a bank — not 5.25% but closer to 9% or over 9% for some!
– If I were to make a bet then I would put my money on 1)) no rate increase 2)) rates cuts are coming. The only question is; WHEN. Why ? think: yield curve.
Obviously not.
Maybe it is time to start thinking radical thoughts, like, I dunno, maybe raising TAXES on the people who are holding all of that so called “excess” paper money?
Maybe repeal the Trump Tax cuts for the .000001% ?
Nixon tried wage & price controls. But as someone who lived thru that period of time, it requires a functioning central government. I also recall a lot of complaining that it was wages that were frozen, not prices.
Or some combination of the above with rate hikes ?
There is always more than one way to skin a cat. Are you still expecting the banking cartel, err, Federal Reserve, to fix the problem? ? The Cartel may fix the problem for the wealthy & well connected. But it will be on the backs of everyone else.
I see inflation trotting higher, driven by services. No one is paying attention to what is staring them in the face.
The cost of housing is putting pressure on wages. (1) It is young people who work, and a lot of them rent. (2) Home inventory is low, which will push up both prices ant rents until corrected. Until more housing inventory appears, inflation will continue to spiral higher because of a checkers match between (1) and (2). The *rate* of inflation will be controlled by *tightness* of housing inventory.
Even ignoring the previous paragraph, the Fed is looking at two possible scenarios to get out of its self inflicted wounds: (1) Remain serious about its 2% rate target or (2) Allow the target to float substantially higher. In the short to medium term, both will result in a move higher in interest rates.
It will be (2) because the Federal Reserve works for Wall Street.
In a pre-QE world, if they tried to raise the inflation target, bond yields would also adjust higher. But now they want to keep moving the goalposts & suppress yields to nothing, and that’s unacceptable.
2000: switched benchmark from CPI to PCE (PCE always runs lower than CPI)
2012: adopted 2% PCE as official inflation target, no makeup for previous shortfalls
2020: changed 2% PCE target to long-run average, allowing makeup for previous shortfalls.
20??: segment of FOMC wants to raise target above 2%
Meanwhile, real bond yields have gone lower & lower, failing to keep up with inflation.
Perhaps the trillions in tax cuts for the rich and trillions spent on wars over the past 30 years have something to do with our gargantuan debt. Somehow reversing these policies is never discussed.
The members of one party are clamoring for more tax cuts. The 1% are not rich enough!
Now thats just crazy talk!
We are the boiling frogs.
Unless we get a big black swan crashing through the fed’s looking glass window, opening a deflationary moment, inflation rates will not see 2% for a long time due to the irreversible debt trap.
What happens after that is like predicting the weather.
Good Luck, and thanks for the article Craig
1) Paul Volcker raised the prime rate to 21%, but new oil fields in Alaska,
the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the ME and Siberia beat inflation, did the job for Paul Volcker. In 1971 Paul Volcker advised his president to divorce gold.
2) A deal with Iran might deflate oil prices, but a supply shock caused by China might lift inflation. The value of the $1.8T to support US gov budget deficit might deflate. The Fed Prime rate might double or…, but Fed hikes are the symptoms not the cause.
3) The Dow is trying to close Mar 1/2 2023 open gap.
4) SPX entered July 7/8 2021 BB, 4,361.88/ 4,289.37.
I don’t agree that interest cost are inflationary.
Interest is largely paid by spenders to savers, so increasing the interest rate will transfer money from spenders to savers, which is deflationary.
In any event, the effective means to attack inflation is reduction of the money supply, or quantitative tightening (QT). Unfortunately, the Fed is reducing the money supply at such a slow pace, you have to wonder if their real goal is to maintain inflation in the 4-8% range.
With today’s government, it’s more important to recognize what’s not said. If you listen to what’s said, you will often be misled. The actions often don’t reconcile to what’s stated, and its unclear whether this is by accident or design.