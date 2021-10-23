Why Walgreens is in Trouble in San Francisco and is Closing Some Stores: It’s Not Shoplifting, that’s an Artful Distraction from the Real Reasons

Caught up in the brick-and-mortar meltdown, it faces its own botched decisions of prior years and a market that has horribly turned against its pharmacies.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Walgreens has been making global headlines with its announcements that it would close some of its huge number of stores in San Francisco. Even after these closures, there are now 53 stores left, some of them only a few blocks from each other.
But no one paid attention to its SEC filings where it reported that it had already closed 595 stores in the US over the past two fiscal years through August 31, including some of the 200 Walgreens-branded stores that it said in 2019 it would close. This company is a store-closing machine.
There are broad reasons for that, including the brick-and-mortar meltdown and Walgreens declining revenues.
But in San Francisco, there is a pile of huge reasons, including: The brick-and-mortar melt-down that is particularly harsh because people are ecommerce fanatics here; working from home that messed up Walgreens’ most concentrated area, the Financial District; and the unique market for pharmacies in San Francisco that Walgreens tried to monopolize and got caught with its pants down.
What got Walgreens’ statement about a few store closures in San Francisco – rather than the 595 store closures nationwide – regurgitated in the global clickbait media was the reason it gave for those closures. It’s the San Francisco clickbait that goes viral because the role San Francisco plays in the US is as entertainment: “Look what these crazies are doing again in San Francisco.”
And Walgreens’ stated reason for the store closures?
Oh no, not cost-cutting in the middle of the brick-and-mortar meltdown, like other chains – those that already went bankrupt and those that haven’t gone bankrupt yet. And oh no, not in recognition that its efforts to monopolize the pharmacy business in the City totally backfired because of unique reasons we’ll get into in a moment. And oh no, not because those store closures were planned as part of those 800+ store closures it announced in 2018 and 2019 nationwide, to be undertaken over the next few years, including over 600 Ride Aid stores and 200 Walgreen stores. Oh no, none of that.
It said that the reason was shoplifting.
In its annual report (10-K filing with the SEC) for fiscal year through August 31, Walgreens disclosed that “store damage and inventory losses due to looting” in the US, net of insurance recoveries, for the past three years combined amounted to $68 million, with an M.
- Fiscal 2021: $0 (zero dollars)
- Fiscal 2020: $68 million
- Fiscal 2019: $0 (zero dollars).
Compared to the its “acquisition-related amortization” and acquisition-related costs” of $2.0 billion, with a B:
- Fiscal 2021: $577 million
- Fiscal 2020: $699 million
- Fiscal 2019: $719 million
But organized shoplifting is real across the US, thanks to ecommerce platforms.
All brick-and-mortar retailers suffer from inventory losses due to theft. The industry word is “inventory shrinkage,” or lovingly, “the shrink” or “shrink expense.”
Many retailers mention the “shrink” in their financial disclosures, even if they don’t spell out the dollars. For example, supermarket mega-chain Albertsons Companies (includes Safeway and other store brands) said in its Q3 filing that its gross profit ticked up because of a variety of factors, including “improvements in its shrink expense.”
Organized shoplifting for commercial purposes is real. It is fed by the easy profitability with which the stolen goods can be sold on Amazon and other platforms to law-abiding Americans. When you buy a brand-name shampoo on Amazon from a third-party vendor, you have no idea where the shampoo came from. Brick-and-mortar retail stores have become the cost-free suppliers to those online sellers.
And this is getting to be a big business. But when someone takes a video of one of those escapades in San Francisco, it naturally goes viral, as just about everything that happens in San Francisco goes viral, under the category: “Look at what these crazies in San Francisco are doing again.” But it’s a national problem for brick-and-mortar retailers.
Walgreens has a revenue & income problem and is cutting costs and closing stores.
Walgreens Boots Alliance, as the company is officially known, acquired Rite Aid’s 1,932 stores in mid-fiscal year 2018, which contributed to a 12% bump in revenues in 2018 (from 2017) and a two-year bump in 2019 (from 2017) of 15%, to $137 billion.
But since then revenues fell. In fiscal 2021, ended August 31, Walgreens had revenues of $132 billion, down 4% from 2019, despite price increases and additional acquisitions, including through its “Pharmacy Acquisitions,” with which it buys independent pharmacies to get rid of pesky competition. “Our acquisition process is designed to get an offer into your hands faster than anyone else,” it says on the program’s website. Well-oiled market concentration machine.
Given this revenue problem, cost cutting is the strategy – and that includes store closings.
In San Francisco, a commercial lease can be negotiated for any term, but the typical retail store lease is for 10 years. Walgreens isn’t going to break the lease. It’s going to close the store when the lease comes up for renewal. And it knows years in advance when that is, and it makes lease-renewal decisions well in advance of closing the store. This is routine corporate planning to cut costs.
Net income over the past three years has plunged – hence the cost-cutting efforts:
- 2021: $2.0 billion
- 2020: $180 million
- 2019: $4.0 billion
- 2018: $5.0 billion
- 2017: $4.0 billion.
Walgreens tried to monopolize the San Francisco market and it backfired.
Despite the store closures in San Francisco, Walgreens still has 53 stores left, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. San Francisco is about 7 miles by 7 miles. You can walk across it in less than two hours. In and around the Financial District, there is a Walgreens every few blocks.
In my neighborhood, Walgreens closed the store in the NorthPoint Centre that was two blocks from its store in the old Tower Records Annex on Columbus Avenue. And the Columbus store is partially geared to serving tourists that wander by (sandwiches, bottled drinks, chips, emergency tourist supplies, etc., along with neighborhood functions, such as emergency toys or chocolates for the nearly forgotten wedding anniversary, to serving as a FedEx drop-off and pick-up point.
The pharmacy, which is mostly empty when I walk in, provides some healthcare services, such as flu shots. We’ll get into the special plight of those pharmacies in San Francisco in a moment.
There are also 22 CVS stores in the City. This map from the San Francisco Chronicle shows the Walgreen stores (blue) and CVS stores (red).
Walgreens stores around the Financial District crushed by working from home.
In the store map above, note the cluster of stores around the Financial District. This is nuts in normal times. Who made the decision to plaster the area with stores like this? Trying to monopolize the area? Store rents are high. And then came working from home.
San Francisco has massively moved to working from home. Office attendance is still down by 75% from pre-Covid times, according to Kastle Systems. The Financial District is still nearly dead. Countless retail stores, cafés, delis, and restaurants that had served those office workers are now empty store fronts. There is a lot of discussion about what to do with all the vacant office space, with a monstrous 26% of the office space on the market and available for lease.
It will take years to sort this out. And many of the customers that used to buy at those Walgreens aren’t coming back.
I suspect that Walgreens will close many of those stores around the Financial District when their leases come up for renewal, and each time, it will say that it’s because of shoplifting, instead of the real reasons: Its own catastrophic decision making in prior years, the brick-and-mortar meltdown, working from home, and the peculiarities of the prescription drug market in San Francisco.
Walgreens crushed by online and brick-and-mortar pharmacy competition in San Francisco.
Over the years, Walgreens tried to monopolize the lucrative pharmacy business in the City, pushing out independent pharmacies and putting stores in every corner.
Then years ago, came the brick-and-mortar meltdown, where prescription drug purchases walked off to the internet. Many healthcare providers have their own online pharmacies, or partner with online pharmacies, that deliver from locations in the City. Amazon is now also muscling into this space.
The Biggie is Kaiser Permanente.
Kaiser, which is an insurer and a healthcare provider at the same time, covers roughly 50% of the insured people across the Bay Area. It’s the dominant healthcare provider and insurer in the area. The other biggies are also present, but are far behind.
Kaiser uses its own brick-and-mortar pharmacies at its campuses and hospitals and has an efficient online and phone pharmacy service. If the Bay Area market share holds for San Francisco, about half of insured San Franciscans are covered by Kaiser and most likely use Kaiser’s pharmacies. With some Kaiser plans, prescriptions can only be filled in a Kaiser pharmacy.
For years, Walgreens’ pharmacy business has been getting battered by online pharmacies and by Kaiser pharmacies — in addition to the regular competition from Costco and some supermarkets — and the online pharmacy business took a quantum leap forward during the pandemic.
Local pushback against corporate clickbait BS.
There has been some polite pushback against this assertion that shoplifting caused Walgreens to close some stores in San Francisco. Mayor London Breed has weighed in. The San Francisco Chronicle has run a series on it. Others too have poked holes into the assertion. I weighed in a few times in the WOLF STREET comments (including here).
Walgreens can say whatever nonsense it wants to say. It’s not illegal to spout off propaganda to cover up idiotic operational decisions, such as over-storing San Francisco to monopolize the market, and to divert attention from catastrophic long-term changes in the market, such as the brick-and-mortar meltdown due to the shift to ecommerce or the dominance of Kaiser.
The problem here is that the media is picking up this corporate clickbait, and in its braindead manner, is making this clickbait go viral to get clicks. People will only read the headlines and share those links – without knowing what’s going on and not wanting to know what’s going on – in order to be amused by whatever the crazies in San Francisco are doing again.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Classic Metal Roofing Systems, our sponsor, manufactures beautiful metal shingles:
- A variety of resin-based finishes
- Deep grooves for a high-end natural look
- Maintenance free – will not rust, crack, or rot
- Resists streaking and staining
Click here or call 1-800-543-8938 for details from the Classic Metal Roofing folks.
It doesn’t surprise me that Walgreens is having trouble. In my area Supermarkets such as Publix and Winn Dixie have in store pharmacies. Walmart and some Target stores also have pharmacies. At a certain point either you get creative and find ways to grow the business such as Amazon or you will turn into a version of K-Mart.
as these theft based stores close
I’m thinking real hard about taking over smaller one
putting in DRIVE THRU ONLY with bars on everything, etc.
put in order(liquor/smokes/etc.)
pay 1st and hand over product
no security needed and theft is non-existent
I think this is a loss for San Francisco but makes sense for Walgreens. When I worked in NYC there was a Duane Reade (now part of Walgreens) on bottom floor of building. It provided cheaper and sometimes healthier alternatives for lunch and even dinner.
Getting fruit, yogurt and even dark chocolates at that store was a nice break from the salty, fat-laden food served at the nearby restaurants and delis.
DanR,
“is a loss for San Francisco”
The stores that get enough business will stick around. Stores that don’t have enough business, won’t stick around, but they aren’t much of a loss for SF.
It also might make room for some independent pharmacies again. People would love that.
This is total ignorance on my part but what’s the benefit of an independent pharmacy?
I’ve always used a Walgreens or CVS and my experience has always been to wait in line and pickup whatever my doctor prescribed. Sometimes they’ll tell you how to take it or side effects but generally I would take it because my doctor told me to and the pharmacist wouldn’t impact that decision. Do independent pharmacies do things differently? Do they impact whether or not you get generics? From my vantage pharmacies are commodities but I’ve only known the big chains.
We have an independent pharmacy in town, and it has made a point of catering to various niche markets. It’s the only place in town providing certain vaccines e.g. rabies and it’s a compounding pharmacy, so they can do formula work. They don’t sell a lot of snacks or any groceries, but they have a dedicated clientele that doesn’t want to drive into Silverdale or Seattle.
I’m going to apply the bodega theory. You find bodegas in rural places where a store winds up selling a little of everything to survive and in dense urban places where a store winds up selling a little of everything to survive. Unlike the mid-range, such stores have to know their customers extremely well. They don’t always call them bodegas, but that’s basically what they are. An independent pharmacy can do well if it knows it’s customers.
P.S. McPhee’s bodega, which is not far from me, sells all sorts of Eastern European and Asian/Pacific foods that no one else does within 50 miles. You want banana leaves or authentic borscht, they’ve got it.
“…what’s the benefit of an independent pharmacy?”
Personally — and I assume it’s a personal question — I don’t know. I don’t go to brick-and-mortar pharmacies anymore, haven’t in many years. Big waste of time.
But people do like independent stores in their neighborhoods where the pharmacist (or whoever) becomes part of the community and knows people — and isn’t just a corporate employee.
Absolutely, independent pharmacists are better. There is always a pharmacist on premise .The Techs are more knowledgeable and even though there may be a slight cost differential. The access to compounding with a 4 hour turnaround is exceptional with free delivery.
Ah Wolf, you’re a one man stand against the lazy corporatism of these stores. What about running for office?
I wonder when the leases on those financial district stores are going to be up. The clustering there literally makes no sense, and neither is the clusters around other parts of SF.
The map is actually quite helpful in this regard in visualizing the mess Walgreen’s made for itself. You can literally look at this map and even outside of the financial district there should be at least a half dozen more closures because of the density. Any store within a two mile radius probably ought to be shut down and I would guess profitability would increase significantly at that point.
Nice article here Wolf. Very informative.
Wonder why WBA was ever added to the DJ 30 Industrials index. It’s been a bit of an anchor to the Dow since it replaced GE.
Spouting propaganda to cover up operational decisions might be construed as securities fraud.
If a person commits a crime but the government refuses to prosecute the person, is it really a crime?
Welcome to the end game. Next, you’ll expect Madam Speaker to be arrested for insider trading.
No need for partisan politics.
This problem is not specific to Walgreens. Target is closing their downtown store too. SF rents are dropping because people are moving and those that haven’t want to.
I dropped the local pharmacy when my HC plan offered Rx meds for free, online, and a voucher for discretionary items. I assume they are sticking medicare with the bill. I didn’t realize how much I spend on vitamins, etc. This appears to be the way it is going.
Regardless whether Walgreens is lying or not lying about shoplifting, I can tell you from first hand experience (I work retail) that theft in California is out of control. I believe Chicago and New York are having issues due to not prosecuting these people too. Macy’s closed in downtown Chicago along with Disney and several others.
Target is leaving San Francisco and the Mayor begged them to stay. Search for the article. You will find it. Read it couple days ago. There are shelves in the store where everything is locked up. Not one shelf, but many. They have SF Police Dept at the entrance and they tell you how bad it is.
I was talking to someone near me and he told me how all the booze at a Safeway is under lock and key. This neighbood Safeway is not in the ghetto.
I had a customer come in and buy some health products. He left and later I found out that the front staff busted him trying to walk out with a bunch of groceries. The girls I was working with talked about this guy with disgust. He’s done this before. He’s in his 50’s. Can you imagine???
The West Coast cities have become cess pools. Look at the Santa Monica and their homeless issues. LA homeless is featured on YouTube so all the world can see our third world conditions.
Theft does not help the bottom line. We pay for it.
Retail theft was out of control in Tulsa, OK, too when I was living there. It’s always out of control unless the store spends lots of money to control it, but that’s hard to do because the margins aren’t big enough.
How come the FTC has no qualms about Kaiser owning 50% of the market? It’s like that in quite a few cities and states with other carriers.
In what other areas of business does the FTC tolerate this level of competition-destroying market dominance? If Kaiser issues half the insurance policies and those policies (AND their captive doctors) drive the insured to Kaiser’s pharmacy who stands a snowball’s chance in Satan’s jockstrap?
Oh wait. Cable companies. My bad.
Kaiser doesn’t screw people like Anthem et al do. And it costs less, and it’s good healthcare, so people flock to it. People HATE Anthem. They get burned elsewhere, and go to Kaiser and like it and stay. So it grows.
50% of the market is nothing compared to Google’s search market share of 90%+.
One little correction. A patient has the right to fill their prescriptions at any pharmacy of their choosing. And that includes prescriptions from a Kaiser doctor. Often, you can pay cash and get an Rx for less at places other than Kaiser.
How to account for these cash purchases wrt. pharmacy deductibles I do not know, though. It may or may not be possible for all I know.
CVS will once again be an authorized military/Tricare (pharmacy), while dropping Walmart/Sam’s Club pharmacies, starting December 15th. Certain Walgreens will be affected, based on proximty to CVS Pharmacies.
San Fran has nothing on crazy. Portland is the all time winner on crazy. When I was a retailer and did inventory I regularly found 10% of my inventory had vanished, aka, shrunk. Hitting the magic number of ten times annual inventory turnover was ticklish fighting against 10% shrinkage.
A retailer has a lot of rights to detain thieves. I have held loud complaining people physically in my custody. Held them down on the floor. Once I held a cop’s little girl in custody. He was so mad. Then I prosecuted his ass and his little girl. They were on vacation too at the time and had to fly back for court.
Go to The Duh, aka Florid-Duh. There are drive through drug stores on every corner of every major intersection. I dare you to drive down 41 and fart up a lozenge every time you pass one on the way to the Olive Garden.
These companies are subsidized by those guys who took in $81 billion so far this year. 9 new individual pharmaceutical billionaires I read somewhere. At my local Safeway I have watched people just walking out without paying. Nothing is done. No effort to stop them. Some dudes in black with tasers and masks just standing ther, for appearance.
Walgreens probably realizes there are too many of them stores and are getting out of dodge, taking the easy excuse. They made us do it.
Screw these companies. They only sell corporate crap disguised as tasty anyway.
I’d rather sell on amazon and have them take on the risk of shrinkage, and minimize my inventory risk at the same time.
Keystone is a thing of the past. Keystone means a 50% profit margin. Drugsores and groceries operate on a lower margin, granted, and that makes it even harder for them to keep storefronts open.
Thing is, a lot of retail locations like Broadway in NYC or the popular streets in any redeveloped downtown or street near the beach have rents based on keystone margins. Only trophy stores can survive, because they don’t have to make money. They make it online. So, on street level, no retail diversity is left with any, just corporate walk-in advertising stations.
I still can’t figure out how all the nail salons survive. I think maybe they are not making money but funnelling money. I want to be reincarnated as a korean nail salon mogul/.