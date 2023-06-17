US National Debt Hits $32 Trillion, up $572 billion since Debt Ceiling Suspended. TGA Starts Refilling, Drains Liquidity from Markets

Debt doesn’t matter. Until it does. And now it does.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The U.S. national debt spiked by $572 billion since the debt ceiling was suspended two weeks ago after the sarcastically named “Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023” was signed into law, the Treasury Department reported Friday evening. The total government debt now exceeds $32.0 trillion – hallelujah, we made it!
Debt doesn’t matter. Until it does. And now it does — in several ways, including interest on the debt, and fuel for inflation. Interest rates have come up because inflation started to rage in early 2021, and all this fiscal stimulus from deficit-spending is throwing fuel on the inflation fire, and so “core” inflation – inflation minus food, whose prices have ticked down, and energy whose prices have plunged – has been stubbornly stuck in the 5% range annualized for seven months, driven by inflation in services:
The US national debt comes in two types of Treasury securities, “nonmarketable” (cannot be traded in the bond market) and marketable (can be traded in the bond market).
“Nonmarketable” Treasury securities include the “I bonds” that Americans can buy – they pay a base rate plus a rate based on CPI. The Treasuries securities held by government pension funds, the Social Security Trust Fund, etc. are nonmarketable. These nonmarketable Treasury securities jumped by $96 billion since the debt ceiling was suspended, to $6.86 trillion.
“Marketable” Treasury securities spiked by $476 billion since the debt ceiling was suspended, to $25.2 trillion. These are the securities that the government sells via auctions to the public.
The Treasury Department is now selling a flood of Treasury securities to replenish its checking account that had been drawn down to near-nothing during the debt-ceiling standoff. These securities include a large amount of Treasury bills (with a maturity date in one year or less), short-term Cash Management bills (at the last CMB auction on June 13, it sold $45 billion in 42-day CMBs), and longer-term notes and bonds, including TIPS.
The Treasury General Account at the New York Fed, which is the government’s checking account, had fallen to a closing balance of $23 billion just before the debt ceiling was suspended – a hair-thin cushion, given the huge amounts that flow daily through this account. The default-day would have been sometime in early June. In this respect, this 2023 debt ceiling farce mirrored prior debt ceiling farces.
What flows into the TGA are tax receipts and the proceeds from selling Treasury securities. June 15 was also the deadline for quarter estimated taxes that corporations and self-employed have to pay. So there was a surge in the balance of the TGA.
Since the debt ceiling was suspended, the TGA has jumped by $227 billion – including the June 15 tax receipts – to a balance of $250 billion. But the tax receipts are going to get spent promptly, as they do every quarter.
Last year, the June 15 tax payments caused the TGA balance to jump by $140 billion. And a month later, the balance was down by $200 billion. Deficit spending will see to it that tax receipts are outspent at a very fast clip.
Massive bond issuance will be required in the near future, along with tax receipts, to:
- Replenish the TGA
- Pay off maturing securities
- Fund the ongoing blistering budget deficit.
The huge bond issuance in the spring and summer of 2020 to fund the stimulus packages and other giveaways wasn’t all spent in 2020. The TGA peaked at $1.8 trillion in July and ended the year 2020 with $1.6 trillion. It was then drawn down to near-nothing during the two debt-ceiling farces in late 2021.
The $1.5 trillion drawdown of the TGA in 2021 moved $1.5 trillion in cash from the TGA (a liability on the Fed’s balance sheet) to the markets because the government was spending money it didn’t have to extract from the markets via bond issuance. This huge amount of liquidity to seep into the markets over a 12-month period explains in part the hot performance of the stock market in 2021.
From late 2021 through April May 2022, the TGA was being replenished and absorbed nearly $1 trillion, and markets tanked. There are always some lags. In June 2022, the S&P 500 began to bounce off in its up-and-down manner.
This $1 trillion in TGA drawdown from May 2022 through May 2023 in part counteracted the Fed’s QT that was phased in the summer of 2022.
Now the Fed’s QT is running for the first time simultaneously with the TGA being refilled, and both are draining liquidity from the markets simultaneously, and this is happening with some lag effects, amid the usual ups and downs.
The government is now using “extraordinary measures” to increase the national debt. It seems like yesterday when we were awestruck by the $20 billion milestone.
A reckoning is in our future.
Is “liquidity” something that can be show as a line graph?
Is there a place where we can view the line items of the TGA monthly statement?
One party wants to massively expand welfare & social spending but is scared to raise taxes. The other party wants to cut taxes but is scared to reform entitlements and reduce fraud & waste.
Meanwhile, both parties want to spend extravagantly on the military & foreign interventions.
The only semblance of fiscal restraint is during divided government, when one party can check the other’s worst excesses. But even then, it just rises at a slower rate.
There’s no solution to this ballooning debt problem. Austerity is broadly unpopular so politicians don’t campaign on it, outside of divided government.
The two party system has FAILED.
Failed because they are both completely corrupt and not making the best decisions for the society just for their puppeteers. It’s a disgustingly greedy sewer.
Congress has chosen inflation as the answer. That’s always the ultimate answer to out-of-control government debt.
So higher interest rates for much longer.
My hope is that eventually, interest expense WILL get the attention of Congress. But not yet. Still way too low:
Yes, inflating the debt away is a “solution” but it’s slow. Real debt to gross national product has decreased from about 130% to 120% in the last 3 years, while we permanently lost 20-25% of the dollar’s purchasing power. It requires sustaining high inflation (and sour consumer sentiment) for a long time.
To Jackson Y. Don t be fooled that we have a two party system. The 536+1 have been working together for quite some time.
$32T national debt divided by 150 million household is a debt burden of $213,000 per household, which is growing at a rate of 5-8% per year.
We should be investing in future generations. Instead, we are putting shackles on them, like greedy slave ship captains.
Such generational wealth transfers are unconscionable and threaten the stability of the system. Who wants a system that screws you when you are too young to vote or do anything about it. Would you have any allegiance to that system? Would you respect that system?
I graduated college in 2013. Paid 21k a year for a generic regional tech school. At the time the fancier tech school (WPI) was 42k a year. But you become a well paid engineer!
My college now costs 42k a year, and WPI ~60k. Four years of delayed compounding interest payments on on 200k in debt, starter homes at 500k. We will have to import all the worker units to replace these debt slaves, because theres no way theyre siring more production units for the job creators while paying that debt off.
“No one wants to work anymore”, as they say
You know what the treasury holders do with the interest on treasuries? They buy more treasuries with it. If they had something better to do with their currency they wouldn’t be buying treasuries in the first place.
We have chosen to be the policeman of the world instead of investing in future generations. The party of “Family Values” (R) does not seem to care much for average American families. Their arch rivals (D) have been infected by the neo-con disease, which calls for an aggressive American foreign policy.
One of the problems is that younger generations are completely ignorant. They are too busy posing for selfies to care about anything economic or political. You would think that the youth would wake up and realize they are getting screwed, but it is far too easy to distract them with the latest post by a celebrity.
After people have lived long enough to hear politicians recycle the same old lies, they begin to awaken. Unfortunately, that usually requires decades.
We can all see what’s happening behind the curtain, and most people don’t even care.
Many analysts predicted the flood of new treasury issuance would effectively act as additional QT, draining liquidity & dragging down stocks.
Instead the stock market rocketed higher, confirming a new bull market. The Dow is only about 6% off its 2021 top.
No, no, no, no… TGA drawdown JUST STARTED, and as we have seen, there are substantial lags, on the way up and on the way down.
Jackson Y,
Yes as Wolf stated, this liquidity drainage is just getting underway.
TGA was slow to refill. Banks and money funds also reduced nightly usage of the Overnight Reverse Repo facility. From $2.25 T down to $1.99 T. Provided an additional $260 B of excess liquidity.
Global liquidity also about to be crimped. ECB potentially draining hundreds of millions of euros at the end of this month and then in July the ECB removes the monthly cap on balance sheet runoff.
I was reading somewhere that if the TGA is filled with RRP, may be no impacts to stonks at all. I suppose time will tell.
No problem refinancing the TPG at or near 5%. Plus in the wholly inadequate QT which can’t achieve $1T and financial conditions are still stimulative. Any sign of contraction forestalls a July rate hike and the markets will catch more fire.
S&P 4700 by Labor Day.
I have come to believe that markets are very much like a meal. It takes a while to get full. For a while the supply-demand balance is not impacted and the chart pattern remains range-bound; then it hits a critical point and suddenly the direction shifts overnight.
Everyone poured money into equities as the chart patterns were straight up. It will take real selling pressure to turn things down, but once the trends are broken and the algorithms turn down, it can move down rapidly.
Keep in mind that many people have been talking about liquidity problems in the markets so downside moves could be highly amplified.
I believe that Powell held off on a rate hike because they are concerned about what impact the debt issuance might have on the markets.
As I read this all I could hear was your podcast voice in my head doing the reading.
Thanks for another great article!
I am retired now but was in the institutional investment profession as a portfolio manager for 36 years, macro was my focus.
Still interested , still active in my own account, just want to say that I get good insight from this site.
Thanks Wolf , your analysis is always sound and practical, IMO this was one of your better reads.
The government now faces tow choices, which are both unpopular to the voters. High inflation or extreme austerity. We are in the. middling days of the inflation choice. We may ping pong back and forth between them for a while. But eventually with each swing of the pendulum the situation will become so extreme one way or another that the federal government ( and those in the financial oligarchy) will become so unpopular that their time in power will be very short. The next set of want-to-be leaders will pop up with ” easy answers” and get elected but face the same hard choices and lose power ( at the least) very quickly. Not sure what the endgame is by know what things will look like along the way.
Interesting model: oscillation. Seems very credible. Makes me think of late Roman emperors with shortening tenures. They also got into this thing of charismatic rich celebrity candidates for power, parading around with ragtag mobs of rowdy followers. “What, me worry?”
Didnt the Roman empire also have demented emperors? That also fits our current scenario.
How does refilling the TGA impact short-term interest rates, i.e., interest on Treasury Bills, say 3 to 6 month Treasury Bills? Up, down, no impact, too complicated to say?
The Core CPI graph is a classic picture of a variable that was uncontrolled at first, then controlled by live negative feedback. Oscillating in smaller wiggles, reaching an asymptote. It shows that SOMEBODY is in control, probably Powell.
Looks to me like Core CPI is trying to recover from the big pandemic shock, looking for a new mean, with smaller oscillations around the new mean. The old mean was around .2%, the new one looks like .4% to .5%. If true, ceteris paribus, the Fed will have a very difficult time getting back to an annual Core CPI of 2%. If the Fed is going to do 25 basis points every other meeting, with eight meetings a year, that is an increase in the Fed Funds Rate of only 100 basis points a year. Good luck getting back to a Core CPI of 2% with that.
The Fed now seems deathly afraid of a hard landing type recession, which means its 2% target is now bullshit. Unlike many others, I think Powell’s last press conference comments were a watershed event.
I don’t follow politics much as they all appear to be the same, but am I correct that, the agreement “Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023” allows the current Government to ask treasury for ANY Amount it desires / requires without Limit until sometime in 2025.
Will there be now No restraint in the “Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023” or is there an emergency brake pedal somewhere in this “Act”
It’s time to call in the Plunge Protection Team. Buy tons of calls so that market makers are forced to hedge them, that should keep the stock market high.
We need an anti-PPT, whatever that is. Stonks & housing need to be beat down to earth by any means necessary to lower the inflation back to 2.
The bloated Fed balance sheet will easily handle this minor squamish in the complex world of macroeconomics that is currently suspended on a ledge, an unstable disequilibrium.
Macroeconomics, often equilibrates without the aid of an economic plan. Often in spite of the operational economic plan.
And be assured, there will be non-qe qe to fill the any gap. Inflation is over cuz the Fed is NOT serious and stonks to the moon or mars.
An obvious example is WW2 where the onerous macroeconomic oppression of Germany specified in the treaty of Versailles is the likely root cause that the mayhem that ensued,
The Federal budget deficit has to expand by at least the 7+ pct to counter the trade deficit and thereforebto keep the GDP positive, ie keep the US from recognizing the recession it has been in since at least 1998.
The Kyenesian equation that specifies that the trade deficit is a negative value in the four part calculation of GDP.