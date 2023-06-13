For 7 Months, “Core” CPI Hasn’t Improved at All, Stuck at 2.5x Fed Target. Services CPI Accelerates, Rents Not Playing Along, Used Vehicle CPI Spikes. But Energy Plunged

Powell has been talking about this. Energy cannot plunge forever.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The “Core” CPI has shown no change in direction for seven months, running at an annualized increase of just above 5%: two-and-a-half times the Fed’s 2% target, and it has gotten stuck there. That’s a problem Powell has been talking about for months, and it’s just not changing. This is “sticky inflation.”
On a month-to-month basis, core CPI, which excludes the volatile food and energy products, rose by 0.44% in May from April, the second month in a row of acceleration, according to data by the Bureau of Labor Statistics today. It has been in the same range for the past seven months, which makes for an annualized rate of just over 5% (red line in the chart below).
The three-month moving average of core CPI smoothens out the monthly ups and downs. It passed through a low point in December and has since then been above it, with the last three months essentially unchanged at 0.42%, a hair above where it had been in November (blue).
On a year-over-year basis, core CPI jumped by 5.3% in May from April, a slight deceleration from the prior months (in the 5.4% to 5.6% range) and approaching the annualized month-to-month rates over the past seven months of just above 5%:
The overall Consumer Price Index (CPI) for April, rose by 4.0% year-over-year and edged up by only 0.1% in May from April, and that’s welcome news, but it’s a mirage produced by a plunge in energy prices (they won’t plunge forever), stalling food and new vehicle prices, and the infamous “health insurance adjustment” that has been running now for eight months, but will end with September. It has now turned the raging medical care services index negative!
Energy prices plunged and pulled down overall CPI.
|CPI for Energy, by Category
|MoM
|YoY
|Overall Energy CPI
|-3.6%
|-11.7%
|Gasoline
|-5.6%
|-19.7%
|Utility natural gas to home
|-2.6%
|-11.0%
|Electricity service
|-1.0%
|5.9%
|Heating oil, propane, kerosene, firewood
|-5.3%
|-28.5%
Core Services inflation (without energy services) accelerated in May from April to 0.4% (red line). The three-month average (blue line) also came in at 0.4%, so that’s just under 5% annualized, despite the massive “health insurance adjustment” that has been understating medical care services since October. This adjustment will end in September, and then it may, as it usually does, swing in the opposite direction (more in a moment). Nearly two-thirds of consumer spending goes into services:
Year-over-year, the services CPI jumped by 6.6%, compared to 6.8% in April. February had marked a 40-year record of 7.3%:
|Major Services without Energy
|Weight in CPI
|MoM
|YoY
|Services without Energy
|62.2%
|0.4%
|6.8%
|Airline fares
|0.6%
|-3.0%
|-13.4%
|Motor vehicle insurance
|2.6%
|2.0%
|17.1%
|Motor vehicle maintenance & repair
|1.1%
|0.6%
|13.5%
|Pet services, including veterinary
|0.6%
|-0.6%
|10.2%
|Food services (food away from home)
|4.8%
|0.5%
|8.3%
|Rent of primary residence
|7.5%
|0.5%
|8.7%
|Owner’s equivalent of rent
|25.4%
|0.5%
|8.0%
|Postage & delivery services
|0.1%
|0.1%
|6.3%
|Hotels, motels, etc.
|1.0%
|2.1%
|3.7%
|Recreation services, admission, movies, concerts, sports events
|3.1%
|-0.1%
|5.8%
|Other personal services (dry-cleaning, haircuts, legal services…)
|1.4%
|1.5%
|6.3%
|Video and audio services, cable
|1.0%
|0.1%
|4.5%
|Water, sewer, trash collection services
|1.1%
|0.6%
|4.9%
|Medical care services & insurance
|6.5%
|-0.1%
|-0.1%
|Education and communication services
|4.9%
|-0.2%
|2.8%
|Tenants’ & Household insurance
|0.4%
|0.1%
|1.6%
|Car and truck rental
|0.1%
|-3.3%
|-12.4%
|Weight of major categories in CPI
|62.2%
Health insurance mega-adjustment understates CPI, core CPI, services CPI, and Medical Services CPI through September and has now turned Medical Services CPI negative for the month and the year!
BLS undertakes annual adjustments in how it estimates the costs of health insurance and then spreads those adjustments over the following 12 months. Normally, this isn’t a big deal, but for the 12 months through September 2022, CPI massively overstated health insurance inflation (+28% yoy in September 2022). That overstatement has been adjusted away every month since October 2022 (more here), and this will continue through September 2023.
Then there will be a new adjustment, and in the past, they tended to swing in the opposite direction, as you can see in the chart below.
The Fed’s favored inflation measure, the PCE price index collects health insurance inflation via a different method and doesn’t suffer these adjustments.
The CPI for housing as a service.
The CPI for housing as a service is based on rent factors, primarily “Rent of primary residence” (weight: 7.5% of total CPI) and “Owner’s equivalent rent of residences” or OER (weight: 25.4% of total CPI).
“Rent of primary residence” +0.5% for May, +8.7% year-over-year (red in the chart below). Over the past three months, the monthly increases have been at 0.5% each time, making for an annualized increase of over 6%, matching what the largest landlords have been saying in recent months, that they’re now getting over 6% rent increases on renewals and new lease signings.
It tracks actual rents paid by tenants in houses and apartments. The survey follows the same large group of housing units over time and tracks what tenants, who come and go, are actually paying in these units.
Owners’ equivalent rent +0.5% for May, +8.0% year-over-year, down a hair from April, which had been the worst in the data (green) and roughly the same red-hot for the past four months record levels. This is based on what a large group of homeowners estimates their home would rent for.
OER Versus “asking rents.” Private sector rent indices, such as the Zillow Observed Rent Index (ZORI), track “asking rents,” which are advertised rents of vacant units on the market. The ZORI experienced a double-digit spike in 2021 through mid-2022 that never fully made it into the CPI indices because rentals don’t turn over that much, and proportionately not many people actually ended up paying those spiking asking rents.
In late 2022, asking rents began to actually dip, and there was a lot of chatter about that bringing down rents, and then they stopped dipping, and this year the ZORI rose again and in April and May hit new records.
The chart below shows the OER (green, left scale) as index values, not percent change; and the ZORI (red, right scale) as index value, expressed in dollars.
I set the left and right axes to increase each by 50% to keep the proportional increase of both lines in sync, with the ZORI up by 45% since 2017 and the OER up by 30%.
The ZORI accelerated far faster in 2021 and into late 2022 than the OER, then it briefly dipped, but in 2023, it reaccelerated. Over the past two months, it increased 0.6% each month, faster than the OER.
In terms of future inflationary pressures buried in asking rents, this is kind of a worrisome chart; it shows that inflation pressures are building up again in asking rents:
Rent inflation compared to home price inflation: The Case-Shiller Home Price Index peaked with the report named “June” then declined. Over the last two readings, the index ticked up. You can see similar increases in the spring of other years, except during the big blast in 2020-2022. Even during the last four years of the Housing Bust (2008-2012), there were these seasonal upticks (purple line).
The red line represents “owner’s equivalent rent of residence.” Both lines are index values, not percent-changes of index values:
Durable goods inflation rises as used vehicle prices re-spike.
Used vehicles CPI spiked by 9% in two months: +4.4% in May from April, and +4.4% in April from March! A magnificent display of the game inflation Whac A Mole; just after you thought you had it knocked down, it pops back up. The two-month spike reduced the year-over-year drop to 4.2%.
This chart shows the index values, not the percentage change. It is starting to be a mindboggling chart, and very worrisome:
New vehicle CPI dipped for the second month in a row, -0.1% in May, amid growing supply, sky-high prices, higher incentives, promo interest-rates by automakers, and big price cuts by Tesla and other EV makers, undoing just a tiny portion of the ridiculous surge in prices and addendum stickers over the past two years.
|Durable goods by category
|MoM
|YoY
|Durable goods overall
|0.3%
|0.0%
|Used vehicles
|4.4%
|-4.2%
|New vehicles
|-0.1%
|4.7%
|Information technology (computers, smartphones, etc.)
|-0.3%
|-7.6%
|Sporting goods (bicycles, equipment, etc.)
|-1.1%
|-0.9%
|Household furnishings (furniture, appliances, floor coverings, tools)
|-0.4%
|4.1%
Food inflation.
The CPI for “food at home” – food bought at stores and markets – inched up by 0.1% in May from April, after tiny dips in the prior two months. Over the past four months, it has essentially flattened out, after a huge spike.
Year-over-year, the CPI for food at home rose by 5.8%, the least-hot increase since October 2021.
The chart of the index values (not percentage change) shows the huge surge through August last year. Since February 2020, the index has spiked by 23.5%. Food inflation hits the lower income population much harder as they spend a bigger portion of their income on food.
|Food at home by category
|MoM
|YoY
|Overall Food at home
|0.1%
|5.8%
|Cereals and cereal products
|0.0%
|10.7%
|Beef and veal
|1.0%
|1.0%
|Pork
|-0.8%
|-2.9%
|Poultry
|0.2%
|2.1%
|Fish and seafood
|-1.6%
|-1.1%
|Eggs
|-13.8%
|-0.4%
|Dairy and related products
|-1.1%
|4.6%
|Fresh fruits
|1.5%
|-0.5%
|Fresh vegetables
|1.3%
|2.0%
|Juices and nonalcoholic drinks
|1.0%
|9.9%
|Coffee
|0.1%
|4.8%
|Fats and oils
|0.2%
|11.8%
|Baby food & formula
|1.2%
|10.1%
|Alcoholic beverages at home
|0.4%
|3.9%
The “Core” CPI has shown no change in direction for seven months,
Does it mean the FED still have a long way to go, to bring down inflation rate? It would be a mistake to stop rate hiking tomorrow. However, the stock market has ALREADY priced in this factor. Alas.
It would indeed be a disastrous mistake to pause rate hiking at this point with services inflation so sticky and both rent and used cars inflation so dangerously high–Wolf as always has done one of the better analyses of the numbers and it clearly shows that the truly troublesome inflation is persistent and continues to endanger the broader US economy. The volatile energy prices were lower which allowed for the rosier headline number but that’s basically meaningless, will probably be up again anyway with the Saudis limiting supply–it’s the other components that tell us the most about underlying inflationary pressures, and they’re still significant and continuing to do damage. (Homelessness still rising, food and cars getting more expensive) A minimum 25bp rate hike is necessary but if anything 50 bp would make more sense, and a lot tougher QT.
Also not understanding your last point here–“However, the stock market has ALREADY priced in this factor. ” No evidence for this or the idea of “efficient markets” at all, if this or anything else had been priced in we’d have P/E ratios a lot closer to reality, instead price-to-earnings valuations are at record highs, outrageously divorced from the reality of profitability and earnings with more and more zombie companies. The equities markets aren’t logical right now at all, they’re pure speculation due to ongoing excess liquidity and the failure of the Fed and Congress (thus far) to remove a lot of that excess pandemic stimulus and printed money. Not to mention the value of things like crypto and NFT’s backed by nothing, there’s nothing “intelligent” or “priced in” about any of this, just a total myth by the squawkers.
Fed will make this disastrous mistake to please wallstreet. J Pow lacks the backbone to stand up to the market!
With the size of the budget deficit rent hikes will not do it alone. At least not without crashing the economy. There must be changes in fiscal policy, that is the US budget deficit must be cut. Taxes hiked and spendings cut.
Military expenses are one place possible to cut, but will weaken US powers. The condendrum, if the economy crash, the US can no longer afford it’s military expenses.
Also just to answer the original question–no doubt the Fed has a long way to go at this pace to bring down inflation in the US, these price rises are cumulative after all and the USA is becoming more and more unaffordable for a huge percent if not a majority of the country, wages just can’t keep up with this and Powell recognizes it. Again, American homelessness is at record levels and research shows, every $100 average rent increase pushes up homeless levels about 10%, maybe even worse now with the cumulative cost of living rise. Shoplifting and even looting of stores is spiking, many shops are closing and bigger chains are changing policies with the theft of basic items. Hotels, restaurants and service businesses can’t get workers in many parts of the country because rent, food, healthcare and other basics are so expensive that wages can’t keep up. The US birth rate is at a record low and falling (childcare and medical bills also rising), more and more countries are rejecting US dollars for payments and changing reserves into a variety of options, quiet quitting and de-motivation are up as wages lag inflation (hits to productivity), and the writer’s strike is crippling the US entertainment industry at a critical time and productions are moving elsewhere.
There’s a reason they called inflation “the nation-killer” in our econ classes, when it goes so long uncontrolled like this, it distorts and throws an economy out of being functional, and there’s where we are in the US. And it feeds on itself and stays persistent, like we’re seeing. Americans just can’t afford to live and work in huge parts of the country anymore, and the price pressures are only getting worse because of it. Paul Volcker understood this and it’s why he fought inflation so aggressively, and kept rates high for even longer. It’s why not only more aggressive rate hikes, but also tougher quantitative tightening (and sales of those MBS’s) are needed.
It’s funny, I was just coming here to post on your previous article that I was worried the inane media discourse about ‘plunging US inflation’ may have made you too angry to put up your usual inflation update. But I shouldn’t have doubted you!
I need to calm down. If I keep being angry like this every time I see a pile of media BS, I’m going to get a heart attack or whatever.
Have fun Mr. Wolf and no regrets. Its your website…..Glad I found it.
Serenity now!
Come on wolf, you know this happens before every recession. Media touts to bagholders how only blue skies ahead so big money can unload and buy back on the other side of the recession. Somebody has to hold stocks and real estate on the way down and it won’t be them. Have a drink!
But at least your hospital bill will be lower than if you had the attack last year! Well, according to that CPI “adjustment” at least…
We need to fix CMS, before Wolf needs to use it.
The headline at Yahoo Finance was “The Fed is getting what it wants.” You can’t make this shit up. It would be hilarious if it weren’t so exasperating (and if the Fed itself weren’t so likely to play along and actually pause, just when animal spirits are once again swinging from the rafters).
To be fair it’s more and more doubtful the Fed will pause because like what Wolf said here, Jerome Powell himself has pointed out how sticky this inflation is and how much damage it’s causing. Although it’s been aggravating how relatively tepid the Federal Reserve has been with QT and rate increases, as compared to for ex. the toughness Paul Volcker would have had, still credit where it’s due–JPow and the other Fed governors at least have recognized how troublesome the real inflation is (the core inflation most connected to liquidity and interest rates, not swayed by energy volatility). And they know that services and housing inflation are especially sticky and these are causing a lot of trouble for Americans. This absolutely points to the need for more rate hikes.
Hope they pause. I have heard they like to be transparent and said data dependent and they were closing in in ending hikes .
Looking at the headline of this article it seems that fed would hike rates tomorrow
But along with market we all know that fed would pause and cut rates later on to help their friends
All the talk of fed to tame inflation would be proven lies and hollow if they don’t hike tomorrow
Maybe it is okay to pause and see. Monetary policy has several months of lags. Although I doubt if the Fed as as dovish as the media….a point Powell is likely to make tomorrow
I think the Fed is foolish not wicked :) ……I guess the job requires making predictions of the future which makes them look even more foolish
Gone are the days when monetary policies have these lags.
No more valid now a days with information flowing easily and fast.
They hike the rates and it is reflected everywhere more or less.
I don’t think fed is foolish.
They are extremely smart bunch with 100s of millions in net worth and they want to make sure they make money for themselves and for their friends and family.
Again, totally understand the cynicism but the Fed is looking more hawkish about additional rate hikes (and QT) partly because Powell himself has been getting nervous about how sticky this inflation, esp for services, housing and cars. I agree the Fed has been annoyingly tepid about getting it under control but real damage is hitting the US economy and communities now. It’s all fine an dandy to help out rich billionaire friends, but when the United States is seeing record homelessness and shoplifting, birth rate crashing, faster de-dollarizing as the dollar gets more worthless, workers quiet quitting and productivity falling because their salaries don’t keep up with inflation and then labor and social unrest at top, we’re at that point where inflation is reaching the “nation-killing” phase. Like we learned in econ class, it’s amazing how quickly uncontrolled inflation can unravel a society’s fabric. We’re at that point now, it’s probably partly why the Bank of Canada continued with rate hikes and we have much more serious inflation issues in the US.
Which world are you living in ?
Do you really believe the people in power cares about home less ness and shoplifting?
This transfer is wealth is happening exactly as designed .
Please wale up and smell the coffee.
We should all know for whom the fed and politicians work for
I suspect civil unrest is always a concern for the PTB..
Absolutely, Miller.
And it backfires in some places. No one can afford to rent in some areas and the millionaires and multimillionaires are having a hard time finding people to wipe their relatives’ behinds as all the labor has left. The billionaires don’t care, I’m sure they just build suites for the help and hire full time security. Back to the feudal system.
If he is truly concerned about inflation he will start selling bonds and MBS hand over fist, at the same time keep increasing the interest rate.
He could. That would surely bring about the end of inflation.
I guess the hard job is to bring inflation down without completely destroying the economy. Unfortunately they have been fast and loose for so long that it is unlikely to resolve inflation without some wound to the economy.
I am all for MBS sale….but also understand that a fire sale will likely be worse in the long run.
The Fed will have to do penance like the all of us :)
Great Report Mr. Wolf. Higher for longer, and that means decades to me. FED may pause a meeting or 2 and up we go folks.
In this insane world we live in…market already decided job done. Pow Pow will pause this week then cut very soon…and I bet good money they will be right about the pause part out of this FOMC sadly…
Maybe they think Pow Pow is ready to hang that Mission Accomplish banner on top of a aircraft carrier like someone else once did..we all know what that turned out..
The transfer of wealth from the poor to the rich continues…..at a slower rate. Wage increases lower than inflation, interest rates lower than inflation, after tax. Deficits being monetized. Federal cash flowing to all the friends of friends.
The fed is getting exactly what it wants.
For some reason the people in this country fail to accept that DC has more criminal activity than any ghetto…..it’s just that they get away with it because they make the rules.
dc stands for disgracefully corrupt
Mr. Flintstone. Amen and agree. Would you be a cousin to Depth Charge? HEE HEE
In Webster’s Media & Wall Street Edition, “pause” is defined as “pivot”.
Ground beef at Walmart just went up almost 15% overnight. Sliced bread also up over 10% in the blink of an eye. Canned beans inch up a couple percent every few months. Seems that this is far from over but hey as long as the banks are OK right?
Nothing good in this report for the FOMC. Should continue hiking, especially with D.C. hell bent on blowing a massive inflationary bubble courtesy of a new blank check from Congress. Monetary policy still far too loose. Don’t much care if more banks assume room temperature.
Of course what the FOMC should do has nothing to do with what it will do. Won’t be surprised if they follow the failed ‘pause’ attempts of the RBA and BOC.
Wake me when Fed Funds is set at 8%.
Owners’ equivalent rent is survey based is it not? In case it make for an interesting pair with Zillow asking rent.
What easier way to estimate rent for a homeowner than look up the Zillow asking rent for a similar house in the same area? It could be owners’ equivalent rent will shoot above rent of primary residence.
So you’re asked in January, how much your house would rent for, and then in July, you’re asked the same question again (that’s how it works, year after year), and each time you get online to do some research to find out where rents are for similar homes in similar locations, etc. So there is some connection there.
But since your home will be different from the Zillow median asking rent home, it’s likely that you cannot establish a reasonable current-month rent dollar-figure based on ZORI data. You probably are looking at 2-4 rental listings of similar homes in your neighborhood, rather than the ZORI.
Zillow’s asking prices for rent and sales are possibly the very worst indicators. A ouije board is probably more accurate. Their sales price data is the only accurate data they have.
Craig’s list is probably more accurate. More landlords advertise there, at least in my area. If you want very accurate data watch for which adds disappear as they are rented and note them. This of course still leaves out most “sign in the window” and student housing.
The core cpi a triangle. The pole is 2021 hi/lo. Add the pole to the front
end, 0.7% + 0.4%/0.5%.
Biden essentially looted the strategic oil reserve (intended for natural disasters) for political purposes, though its hard to fault him if he manages to refill it at today’s lower prices. However, the 5% drop in headline CPI also coincided with a $140+ to ~$68/barrel drop in WTI prices, which will not be repeated unless oil prices go negative again.
L12M headline CPI is likely to decline even further, to +3% annualized by the June report (to be released next month) due to base effects. However, the next 6 months of comparables are quite challenging, with 4 of those 6 months having negative M/M changes. So headline CPI is likely to rebound towards year end.
Meanwhile, core CPI/PCE have remained sticky, with +0.4% M/M increases for 6 consecutive months, equivalent to a ~5% annualized rate.
Pause? I think thats a certainty now.
But truth told I think another 25bps would put every forward month dot plot directly on the X axis sending markets wildly higher.
A hike now sounds too much like One and Done and that would bring all the animals out. A pause here actually puts another hike in the realm of plausibility. Some doubt is helpful.
Ha, a hike now would guarantee further hikes. 8-9 percent before year’s end.
Thank you Wolf,
The whole shlt show is orchestrated, Kabuki theatre.
Here’s something I put together earlier:
—
Using 6 hour charts on netdania,com looking at UK Oil & cash Au:
Gold has been in the $1940 area 18 times since about May 25th
UK Oil has been in the $71.75 area about 4 or 5 times since about May 30th
===
The PTB has been pushing hard (trying to break Russia?) but no luck getting lower prices.
They both bounce back with vigor.
One of these bounces will blow Oil to neat $100 and gold to $2000+
Wolf,
It does seem that mid to long term treasury yields have been steadily moving up– is the bond market forecasting a second wave of inflation?
Do you see a second wave of inflation brewing, and if so, how do you see this playing out?
I don’t forecast inflation. That’s a crazy game. But big inflation like this can come in waves, and the historic year-over-year charts show those waves.
So it’s very possible that we’ll get a second wave.
Wolf,
2 to 20 year treasury yields have been steadily moving up. Does this indicate a second wave of inflation is brewing?
What do you think, and how do you see this playing out?
In my mind, long term yields are just slowly catching up — they’re still too low for the current inflation.
Things may be easing for new cars. After 2 years of looking I finally found the car I wanted at a reasonable markup over invoice. My 25YO car was about to strand me somewhere and I had to replace it.
Over the span of 2 days the dealer went from insisting on huge *market adjustments* and document fees (amounting to around 9k), to dropping all that entirely. The reason — supposedly the boss said clear the lot. Sure, okay.
But wolf, dozens of very smart people™ on Twitter are telling me that if you just remove half the stuff from the CPI calculation, and substitute some of the other stuff for other stuff, then inflation is actually right at the Fed’s target!
As $30T in treasuries continues to turnover and auction off at 5+%, imagine what is going to rapidly happen to our interest payments…..
The consensus of comments on this site so far, along with Wolf’s view, is that the markets are full of crap. The markets are praying and begging for the Fed to pause and cut, like some junkie hooked on ZIRP. The problem the Fed faces is that a pause in the face of very high and sticky core inflation and robust employment would be seen as capitulation to the stock market. All their credibility (assuming they had any) would be flushed down the toilet. Powell said it is easier to overshoot tightening and then loosen, than to loosen too early and then have to tighten again. Furthermore the Fed funds rate and 30 year fixed mortgage rate are not much different than their averages 1971 to 2022. Powell has to go higher, otherwise he is a wimp, jackass, and an enabler.