Rent Inflation Re-Accelerates to Red-Hot, All Three Now Agree: Zillow Asking Rents, What Big Landlords Said, and Actual Rents Tracked by CPI

Debacle on the Inflation Front: The Fed’s victory lap about having licked rent inflation was premature.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The Zillow Observed Rent Index (ZORI), which is based on asking rents, meaning advertised rents that landlords hope to get when a tenant signs the lease, jumped month-to-month by 0.6% in April, the steepest increase since August, after having already jumped 0.5% in March, and 0.3% in February, to a new record of $2,018. Annualized, the increase in April translates into a jump of +7.4%.
This is really bad news on the inflation front. But it’s not a surprise. It confirms what the biggest landlords in the US told us in their earnings calls, that they got 6% to 8% rent increases both on lease renewals and on new lease signings in April; and it confirms what the rent factors in CPI for April told us, that actual rents paid by all tenants jumped by 0.5% in April from March, and by over 8% year-over-year.
You can see how the ZORI (red, right axis, $) undershot actual rents during the pandemic as depicted by the largest rent factor in CPI (OER, green, index value, left axis), and how it overshot actual rents in 2022, and how it then dipped at the end of 2022 and early 2023, and how it has reaccelerated over the past three months:
Rent accounts for one-third of the Consumer Price Index, split across two rent factors. The CPI for Owners Equivalent of Rent (OER, the larger of the two, accounting for 25.4% of total CPI) jumped by 0.5% in April and by 8.1% year-over-year.
All these measures – asking rents as per ZORI; earnings calls from the biggest landlords in the country; and actual rents for all tenants as tracked by the CPI rent factors – are now showing that rent inflation in April was not slowing down at all, but re-accelerated.
The ZORI was much cited as proof that rent inflation was slowing down and would soon vanish based on the ZORI last year when it actually fell.
For the Fed, for Powell during the press conferences, and for many others, the dropping asking rents last year was the gospel that they had been waiting for, that inflation in actual rents, as experienced by current tenants, would soon abate as the asking rents would become actual rents and lower those actual rents, but that it just hasn’t done so yet because, you know, the CPI rent factors are lagging, etc. etc.
But that didn’t happen.
The year-over-year percentage-change mind-bender.
What may have also misled the good folks about rent inflation were the year-over-year changes. As you can see in the chart above, the ZORI undershot actual rent increases in 2020 and early 2021, and then off that low base, showed a massive year-over-year percentage gain in 2022, that caused it to overshoot in 2022.
But that huge percentage gain never made it into actual rents because it was off the undershoot, it just averaged out the undershoot on top of the regular rent inflation of 8%. And now the asking rents per ZORI are back in line on a month-to-month basis with the CPI measures.
This is the type of year-over-year percentage change chart that caused a lot of brains to short-circuit about rent inflation, showing the undershoot in 2020 and early 2021, and off that low base the massive overshoot in late 2021 and nearly all of 2022. This chart also shows the CPI rent factors as year-over-year percentage change.
The Fed’s victory lap.
The Fed divided the core inflation index (without the volatile food and energy products) into three groups: core goods, housing inflation, and core services without housing.
Inflation in core goods has come down a lot from the pandemic highs. Housing inflation measures (such as the CPI rent factors) would also certainly come down because this was already baked in, they said, based on asking rents dropping, and because the CPI rent factors are lagging, they said months ago. So the rent-part of inflation, they said, was already licked. And the only part left where inflation was super-sticky was core services inflation without housing.
So now it turns out, inflation remains nastily sticky in two of the three parts, and the Fed’s victory lap on having licked rent inflation appears to have been premature.
Fed needs to do a .5 hike in June and another in july if theyre going to walk the walk.
At my local market this weekend egg prices seem to have come down as well as romaine lettuce but heaven help you if you want cauliflower. Might have to do one of those buy now pay later deals, lol.
Fed thinks inflation is dying and already declared victory surreptitiously .
Fed already paused and there won’t be any more, forget about 50bpps hike.s
Fed doesn’t care about 99%.
The FED has zero credibility. Never in a million years would they raise by half a point in June. They are desperate to pause. Everybody knows it. They want to make this inflation stick. It’s intentional. These evil, disgusting pigmen have taken over the economy and destroyed pricing to benefit themselves and their rich buddies.
You speak of the grocery store. Two trips ago I saw a young woman quietly crying as she was shopping. She was trying to hide her face. She was not on the phone. She had a hand basket with very little in it as she was browsing. I believe it’s the prices. This is what the FED has done.
MW: Fed’s Bullard backs two more interest-rate hikes
Everyday I realize my money is buying less and less. It’s pretty disturbing, and I make decent money. There are a lot of people making less, feeling worse. But, maybe they have a house with a low mortgage payment. Maybe they aren’t effed in perpetual rent increase hell.
The FED raised rates 5 full percent in 14 months. Did you predict that at the time? Have you ever taken this new fact into account?
Powel is the most incompetent Fed chair ever! He said inflation is “transitory” 2 years ago while he was and still is printing $ and pumping money via keeping the interest rates near zero and via backdoor to prop up the stock market for his “Rich friends” of Wallstreet. He doesn’t care about Mainstreet. He and Janet Yellen should be fired rightway. They r still advocating low interest rate to help their Rich friends who borrow at zero interest rate and buy up all the Real Estates and Stocks!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Corn, Wheat, soybeans, oats are down 50% from a year ago. But prices have not dropped. Commodity indexes. Bloomberg commodities index is back to November 2021 price.
I read food wholesalers are paying 40% to 50% less on some items than a year ago but the wholesalers have only lowered their prices by 10% .
It did not mention who the wholesalers are but i am guessing they will see nice profits this year
Don’t forget labor costs. They jumped. That’s the majority of the costs for most companies. Then there’s rent, vehicles, equipment, supplies, etc. all of which went up in price. That’s why food prices don’t move in proportion with commodities prices.
The interesting thing about rent is that you can’t charge more rent than someone willing to pay.
So for some reason people out there are willing and able to pay more for rent.
How and why I don’t know.
Blackstone will do well with its new rent-to-own tents.
Americans are going back to the land!
#VanLife
I’m in Seattle. My rent just increased by 10%.
Where exactly? From what to what?
Actually the Fed’s rapid rise in interest rates contributes to rent increases by (1) lowering the construction of new housing units for rental as well as for home ownership and (2) by raising mortgage rates to landlords as they refinance. Given there is demographically a strong demand for additional housing units, the Fed’s actions to restrict the supply naturally raises rents. Basic supply and demand economics.
So then by your logic…the last 10 years of zero interest rates and cheap and easy money should have had us with super duper affordable rents and housing.
But yet, it was exactly the opposite.
I agree with this: Basic supply and demand economics.==> The more the money printing, more the prices are. The cheaper the money is: more the inflation is.
Hence, we need more hikes and more aggressive QT.
There is no slowdown in multifamily construction, but a huge boom. The slowdown is in single-family construction:
https://wolfstreet.com/2023/05/17/slowdown-in-residential-construction-centers-on-single-family-houses-multifamily-flattens-at-highest-level-since-1986/
And landlords charge the maximum rents that the market will bear, like everyone, not based on what mortgage rates are. Rents don’t go up and down with mortgage rates. They don’t go up with house prices either. They move based on other factors related to demand and supply, but also market psychology, income gains, etc.
Here is my infamous juxtaposition of the Case-Shiller Home Price Index, and the CPI for OER:
Hey Owen,
Residential construction is dictated so some degree by interest rate but much more by local zoning codes and parking requirements. In places where the regulations have been loosened, more supply comes online quicker, thus checking rent growth due to competition
Mortgage interest rates have NOTHING TO DO with the Federal Funds Rate set by the Federal Reserve which is merely an advisory rate for overnight lending for liquidity purposes for interbank loans. All mortgage rates are keyed off the YIELD FOR 10-YEAR US TREASURIES plus around 3%.
And yet, employment in construction is at an all-time high
What “rapid” rise? The rise is nothing more than a slow drip but you are i’m sure too young to understand that
5% in 14 months isn’t rapid? That hasn’t happened since the early 80s.
Got my new property tax evaluation for metro Denver $2,000 increase. $5k to 7$. Rental increases expected along with every other cost associated with housing or rental properties, maint expense and insurance. Inflation has America in a world of shit, it keeps overflowing and running down hill. I bought steaks at Sam’s club for $8.00 off a 3 pack of 16oz ribeyes, $45 and $51 before discount $37 and $43. Egglands Best 18 count eggs dropped $4.48 vs $6.50. I’m happy to take advantage of lowers prices. I hope interest rates keep rising and 6 month treasury gets to 10.0. The cards are stacked against the W-2 wage earner, the rat race will only get harder to sustain.
Bottom line is the economy is too complex and Fed (or anyone else for that matter) doesn’t really have a good clue. But that doesn’t stop a bunch of economic PhD’s from micro steering the economy.
Wonder if Fed independence would be threatened because of their track record? Wolf is that an area of interest to you to write about?
I’d agree. The world’s problems have become too complex to manage. Oddly or predictabley, the wealthy among us are doing just fine in this economy. They don’t rent from what I can see.
The FED’s balance sheet is a grotesque abomination, made even more repulsive by the SVB bailout. They need to ramp QT up to $200 billion per month, and take the balance sheet back down under $4 trillion. Alas, they won’t. They are not serious about fixing this inflation, they are stoking it. They want it.
Of course they want it. The U.S. has inflated its way out of pretty much every major conflict and catastrophe in our history. Inflation was some part of how we paid for WWII and it was basically how we paid for Vietnam in its entirety. When my Grandfather (who fought in WWII) was born in 1924, a single dollar held the purchasing power of about $17.50 in today’s dollars, at least according to the BLS. His father experienced inflation, he experienced it, his son lived through inflation, and now his grandson and great grandson are living through it. The Fed will not tolerate deflation, so anybody who is waiting for meaningful deflation or even any action to properly stop inflation is living in a dream world. We run insane budget deficits each year and we were always going to print our way out of them. The post-WWII national debt of around $285 billion was a serious problem in the 40s. Nowadays, our government farts out $285B on any average Wednesday, no big deal. THAT is why we are going to live with hot inflation for a long time to come. It’s sickening, but since we the people absolutely refuse to vote for some balance between spending cuts and tax increases, we will be taxed by inflation.
So the Fed thought rent inflation was “transitory”? (Don’t look at me like that, somebody had to say it).
Right. The FED got caught with their pants down again.
But it does not impact them
Jerome Powell and his friends already made 100s of millions front running their decisions as Fed.
Also they are not accountable for their actions
Worst case they walk away with their millions
With housing affordability at rock bottom, landlords know they have renters over a barrel. Renters open the wallet, and inflation rises.
If the Fed is fighting inflation (the jury is out), it will continue to increase interest rates and start selling its MBS portfolio, ASAP. It should have started that a year ago, or earlier.
Unless renters are receiving big raises, any increase in rent will result in less spending in other budget areas.
What we need is Volcker 2.0. Nothing short of SHOCK AND AWE.
What we get is pussyfooting, and denial. Powell, Yellen, Biden and congress(yep, both sides of the gutter) are screwing everyone who doesn’t have assets.
What a joke.
Not news. The FED & all their C suite boosters have had the working classes over a neat little barrel for years while they grope around in the dark for that mythical fourth orifice.
I lend to real estate investors and every single investor that brings me a rental income property always says the first thing they will do is raise rents. They have to think that way because 99% of the sellers of multifamily properties are asking for the value/price today that they would have in the future if their buyers did raise rents. In other words, list prices based on future value. Even though the numbers don’t work in 90% of the scenarios, and it takes me 5 minutes to show them, these potential buyers are still asking me, “But will you still lend on it?” I hope the multifamily starts shown in Wolfs chart here in the comments will create more supply, and the higher rates will deter more buyers, and these sellers of multifamily properties will come back to earth on their price expectations and rents will plateau or go down. Everyone has gotten so used to the free money that has inflated asset values, real estate investors paying any price because it will always go up, right? Crazy times.
As soon as the FED postulated that the banking failures would act as a de facto rate hike – thereby giving them the excuse to do a little less, you knew this would lead to a longer inflation battle. It was the opposite; after the bank failures the markets acted like there had been a rate cut.
Mr Wolfs ” GREAT ” charts have a lot of timelines based on Years.
Once all this current FED, FEDeral Government insanity plays out, I
bet his timeline charts are based on decades. Old folks may never get to know how this will all end. Hey, being an old fool does have advantages….
I wonder how Powell will try and spin it this time. He seems set on never doing another rate hike beyond possibly one more time. I wish Biden would call on the FBI to investigate the Fed for its fake inflation fight. Depth Charge is correct, the Fed is corrupt.
This is insane. It doesn’t help that the government let banks buy homes as investments after 2008.
All the banks, investors, zillow, redfin, and blackrock are doing is buying all the homes driving, up the prices, sending emails to home owners to fix rent prices, tell people hikes are worth more. They’re all monopolizing rent and home prices.
The government will never revert the mistake they made as it would impact delegation and donations.
Where do these people work that they can afford such ridiculous rent prices?
Not everyone can work in the tech sector. Very few of the jobs reported in the tech sector offer much in the way of job security anyway. Basically, none of the reported numbers make any sense to me.
$1,000 car payments, $2,000 rent payments and you still need to feed and clothe yourself? The ability to make such payments are reported as common/expected. Ridiculous is all I can say.
1 + 1 not longer equal 2 or 4 or 10 and yet it is reported as such?
The Fed reacts asymmetrically to threats to the economy versus threats to the currency. It cuts rates rapidly and boldly when it sees threats to economic growth and acts slowly and deliberately when conditions justify rate increases. It let inflation run hot under cover of an “inflation averaging” theory that accompanied its “transitory” analysis. It’s going sit on its hands after June because its institutional bias is pro-inflation. After all, if price stability requires 2% inflation, 5% inflation is really only 3% inflation in Fed terms. No big deal, right?
Rate should be about 15% now. It won’t have a serious effect until it reaches the proper level on both borrowing and saving.
I wonder about how these NATIONWIDE MEDIAN ASKING RENT numbers translate into specific locations as well as actual rents paid..
A lot of of the increase in median may be from people moving inland from expensive coastal areas, for example. That would increase the rents inland but the coastal rents may be flat to falling.
Anyone have numbers?