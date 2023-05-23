Prices of New Houses Drop Further, Builders Stimulate Sales with Price Cuts, Pulling Demand from Previously Owned Homes

That arbitrage is now happening among homebuyers. But regular homeowners wanting to sell haven’t figured it out yet.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Homebuilders, unlike homeowners that want to sell a house, are not emotionally attached to prices. Their business is to build homes and sell them, no matter what interest rates are doing, and they cannot sit there and wait, praying, “and this too shall pass.”
So, unlike many homeowners that are thinking about selling, homebuilders started cutting prices in the fall of 2022, and they used mortgage-rate buydowns and other incentives to stimulate demand for their unsold inventory that had been piling up. And it worked. Cutting prices enough always works.
The median price of new single-family houses sold in April fell to $420,800, down by 8.2% from a year ago, and down by 15% from the peak in October, according to data from the Census Bureau today. This does not include the mortgage-rate buydowns. A different measure, the average price of new single-family houses dropped by 11% year-over-year to $501,000.
Sales of new houses, in response to lower prices, mortgage-rate buydowns, and incentives, ticked up to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 683,000 houses.
Not seasonally adjusted, and in terms of actual sales, not annual rate, homebuilders sold 62,000 houses in April, just a hair below April 2019, but far below the booms during the pandemic and during Housing Bubble 1 from 2001 through 2006:
Inventory for sale in all stages of construction declined to 422,000 houses, not seasonally adjusted, roughly even with April last year, as homebuilders succeeded in working down part of their pileup of inventory.
Supply has come down too, from an astronomical 10-month supply last July, to 7.6 months in April.
Arbitrage with previously owned homes.
Homebuilders, by cutting prices when homeowners were loath to, have attracted some buyers that would have bought a previously owned home.
That arbitrage is now happening among homebuyers: even as price cuts and incentives brought sales of new houses back to 2019 levels, sales of existing homes fell again in April to the dismally low levels of the bottom of the lockdowns and then of Housing Bust 1.
While prices of previously owned houses have also dropped, they’re down only 2.1% year-over-year, and sales have plunged, as potential sellers are still trying to outwait this situation, while at least some buyers have switched to buy from the pros that know how to offer deals.
If the prices doesn’t significantly drop, then home builders will be happy to build and sell them at (market top – 10%) prices. With lumber etc prices at pre pandemic level, they can still make money. It will eventually lead to over supply.
The real estate agents are still selling the idea that real estate always goes up, instead of educating sellers that there are no buyers at this price point because mortgage rates have made houses 50% more expensive to buy even at 2020 price.
Soon an agent will drop here claiming that his city is different and house prices are still increasing and there is lot of demand and ver low supply.
Exactly. I was looking on Realtor.com and the average days on market in many places has increased to around 50% from less than a year ago. But realtors will still claim everything is selling like hotcakes.
Leo,
“instead of educating sellers that there are no buyers at this price point ”
There are no home buyers left???? Look at Wolf’s chart. We will have over 4M house sales this year.
There are LESS home buyers due to affordability issues and LESS transactions (sales volume) due to lower demand and very low inventory. That doesn’t meant there are no buyers.
We finally bought!!!!! A new construction, thanks to the builder for the rate buydown and discounts. We are beyond happy to finally get our first home!!!
My predictions for debt ceiling outcome, The Most probable scenario:
1. An agreement will be reached to print $3.5 trillion per year backed by taxpayers.
2. The markets will rally 10%, so will crypto crap.
3. 10 year will fall below 3.5 again.
4. Both parties will celebrate victory as they throw cents at their constituents while handing taxpayer funded trillions to the “To big to Fail” to make them bigger.
Leo
YEP, gonna be a long ride this time though. May take decades for any kind of normalcy. This should be greater than the 70s 80s ride. Time will tell…
Disagree. In one corner, enter Marjorie Taylor Green with Matt Geatze or whatever. In the other corner, enter Alexandria Octavio Cortez & the crazy rep from Seattle area.
These people don’t care what their leadership wants. I kinda want to see what happens if a deal doesn’t get done…
Yellen would be a yellin’, Jerome would say something needs bailing out cause it’s too big to fail and, our guy- the one and only, Lawrence Yun would go on CNN and tell everyone it’s a great time to buy a house.
But aside from thinking this thing drags out for weeks, you’re probably spot-on.
Wolf,
I don’t see how buying now, at any price, isn’t a ticket to the Knife Catchers convention. Interest rates still have room to rise and inventory of investor-owned is still big, AND the speculative froth of the last three years hasn’t come off for prices. They need to come WAY down so that they are even close to correct ratio with wages.
Living in the Seattle area for now fifty years, i lived through a one hundred fold increase in prices from when my parents bought a starter house in Bellevue for 23,250$. Houses in that same neighborhood now go for 2.3 mil.
West Coast real estate has to be the greatest bubble in the history of humanity
As someone currently having a new house built, a second issue is that – at least in our area – the price of new homes had gotten way out of line with value even relative to (also extremely high-priced!) existing homes. The prices that we were quoted by the many builders that we consulted were so far out of line with what a similar house would cost that we almost gave up and sold the land that we bought for the purpose. And we could see the same phenomenon for other new houses on the market. Prices for new houses needed the downward relative adjustment that they have been getting over the past year.
Cordelia Congrats on your new home
The following is just a general comment from an old fool. Old fools way of thinking was to purchase a starter home. Small, used, needing updating, and guessing times have changed for the majority of people? Mind my asking? Ist home, 2nd?
To retire to, actually. We wanted a small house and couldn’t find one in the place we wanted to be. Hope it turns out okay!
YEP, Dont let the worry in. Congrats again. Life is good.
Starter home always smacked of NAR propaganda. I guess it can work, but I never saw anything starter-grade that seemed worth the sweat.
My first wife and I rented below our means for several years to hold out for the house we really wanted…it was a fixer, too — but worth fixing.
From what I’ve read, many foreign investors prefer either condos or newly built homes. They and large conglomerates are in a large part the ones paying cash. Like Wolf says (over and over) someone selling their current home to buy one other home does not influence the market much.
Makes sense. If I were invested in buying homes far away and ruining that economy for it’s citizens, there is no way in hell I’d buy used. Too many variables and long distance managing construction has to be difficult to say the least.
I think also all these “internet buyers” both foreign and domestic are beginning to learn their lessons while being stuck with rotting studs and faulty foundations covered up with paint and cheap vinyl flooring.
It’s nice to finally see some real YoY median price declines.
One can only hope this continues throughout 2023 and brings a recession in 2024 to finish the job. Next up, let’s get new car prices falling.
Deflation across a wide range of products is needed to corral inflation.
If prices go down but interest rates go up I am not that the real price a home has gone down for the buyer.
Of course the seller gets less money
The best thing to happen for the American economy would be a housing crash in the 50%+ range. The parasites would wither, and young hard working people would flourish.
Agree with the benefits. Aside from that, it would end the relentless “tap home equity” to fund the future game many homeowners play. 👌 People tend to think the asset bubble really just applies to stocks…WRONG. 😱
Correct, but many peoples brains would explode from reverse wealth effect…even though they could buy a bigger better house for the same price.
In Texas about 50 miles north of Houston. I am looking to downsize as I am now a widower. New tract homes are being built in several rural areas near me: Builders are cutting all trees down and plopping 1,500 – 2800 sq. ft.” stick built homes down. Some are already sold and have “For Rent” sings in the dirt front yards.
I looked at one this weekend (unguided tour) and they are very cheaply thrown together with low end appliances and fake wood floors. Pricing is about` $200 per sq. ft. although, the builders are offering discounts of 10% or thereabouts.
Real crapshacks in areas where there are no trees or any shade for that matter. I saw some young couples in a few yards. No landscaping is included and there are no yard sprinkler systems installed for the ones I walked. Real hot boxes when the outside summer temps hit 105 F.
There are a few of these areas under development around here. According to my friend who is a licensed RE broker, the builders are trying to sell the inventory and if they don’t find a buyer by the time a house is completed, it becomes a rental for around $2 + K per month.
Ahem — luxury vinyl flooring! Italian-grade plastic!
The undying appetite for ugliness is really something to behold.
A big part of homeowners’ reluctance to settle for lower prices may be perfectly rational, having to do with many facing a big step up in mortgage rates. If you’re comfortably ensconced in a 2-3-4% mortgage and looking at your costs to borrow for your next home, you may be calculating you’re better off staying put than selling at a much lower price.
I think being “rate locked” is a big factor in people not wanting to sell unless that have to.
1) Apr dots : new single family home sold : 62K. In construction : 263K.
Completed, but not sold : 70K. // 62K + 263K + 70K = 395K total inventory.
2) Turnover : 62K sold/ 395K total inventory = 16%. That’s a disaster.
3) The banks will tell the home builders : add money, or we takeover.
4) The multi family reached the 1973 highs. The difference : in the 70’s most multi were built in the salt cities : the Bronx, Queens, Bklyn and LA.
In 2023 in the flyover.
A note to homeowners who are selling — homebuilders can drop the price even more and still make a very nice profit. Material costs have come down substantially from the peak and most of these builders have sat of the land since before 2020.
Superior product (new home) at a lower price + lower financing costs (temporarily) vs. inferior product (used/old home) at a higher price. Not a hard decision.
Also home builders always squeeze the contractors.
Newsflash: New homes are not always a “superior product”. Many are made with new growth lumber (weak), OSB (chip board), and unproven technologies.
Think of the synthetic stucco rage of the 90’s…. was great on paper until people realized that it trapped moisture because they had no clue how to apply it nor maintain it. The homes rotted from the inside out.
But they already overpaid for the land, development & gov regulations.
Exactly my experience. Closed yesterday on a built to order home that original buyers didn’t close on and builder was motivated to sell.
Moving from Austin, where we don’t put enough cops on the street, to New Braunfels, with cops living down the street…
Nice choice! Hill Country!
Hah. Lived here 30 years, and I cam attest that there cops-o-plenty in Austin.
If only we had a lot more cops in every city, town, and rural area the world would be a much better place.
I’ve watched the new construction all around me. If you want to live as a millennial professional in a sterile clinic box at twice the price per sqft fine. I’ll take the older places with bigger spaces and private wooded areas and mixed cultures. And I am very happy to report that the mixed group of children resulting from the increase in families are very well behaved and a credit to their parents.
1) Higher interest rates reduce RE value, including new home prices.
2) The DC split might nuke the Dow. There might be a short term solution to kick the can down, sending SPX to 4,500/4,600, but Saint McC are no Newt Gingrich. They might say : Niet !
3) It’s a payback for all the harm that was done in the last seven years.
4) Investors are complacent as they were in Dec 2019 & Jan 2020.
5) If the gov use the fourteen amendment Moody and S&P might reduce US gov rating.
Zillow has my Portland home price going up 3 months in a row now. Also Zillow now predicting 3.9 percent house appreciation this year thats up from old prediction going down 1 percent.
They had revised down the last month’s number sold, too. I guerantee they’ll revise this one down too.
Is it time to sell new home builder stocks? Their stock prices have been rising against the data that says sales and prices are coming down. Toll Brothers has had a nice ride.
So how are they making money? If labor and material prices are not coming down, they must be getting the land dirt cheap (no pun intended).
One advantage of many older homes over the new lower cost 3/2’s is more street frontage. This means you have a living room looking out onto the street. The econo boxes are typically on narrow lots, so you have a bedroom window as the only way to see out front. The rest of the frontage is taken up by a 2 car garage. I guess you can just stare at your ring camera to see what everybody’s up to.
I would like to see a ratio chart of average earnings to house cost, say from 1940 to present.
In the 1950s, when vetrans needed to buy houses for their 3.5 children to grow up in, average salaries for both blue and white collar men was, what? ..
Unions made blue collar salaries enough to raise such families, and in the 1960s the middle class spread out to all these burbs, and people in North America felt “upperly mobile.”.
Now a poorly built working class tiny home in Toronto’s Beaches on a busy street costs around 1.% million.