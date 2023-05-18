Home Sales Plunge, Supply Rises, Prices Drop Year-over-Year Most since 2012. Even Investors Pull Back

All-Cash sales plunge 22% as investors don’t feel like overpaying either. The 2023 version of spring selling season is here.
OK, it’s spring selling season, the famously best times of the year to sell a home, because that’s when prices rise and sales rise due to hot demand from home buyers who were hiding out in the winter. But this year?
The median price of all types of previously owned houses, condos, and co-ops whose sales closed in April fell year-over-year by 1.7% to $388,800, the third month in a row of year-over-year declines, according to the National Association of Realtors. A debacle we haven’t seen since February 2012, when the market emerged from Housing Bust 1. From the peak last June, the median price declined by 6% (historic data via YCharts):
For single-family houses, the median price fell 2.1% year-over-year, the third year-over-year decline in a row, to $393,300. For condos, the median price still ticked up 0.7% year-over-year, to $348,000.
But it’s still spring selling season when prices always rise from one month to the next. Even during Housing Bust 1, the median price often rose month to month during spring selling season, and sometimes by quite a bit. And the median price in April was up from March, but that increase was smaller than the increase in April 2022 (+4.3%). Hence the larger year-over-year decline (historic data via YCharts):
Sales of all previously owned homes fell by 3.4% in April from March, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales of 4.28 million homes, solidly entrenched in the dismal levels of Housing Bust 1.
Sales in April compared to the Aprils in prior years, per the seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales:
- April 2022: -23.2%.
- April 2021: -28.2%.
- April 2019: -18.2%.
- April 2018: -21.2%.
Priced right, nearly any home – nearly anything – will sell. And lower home prices would bring out more buyers which would help unfreeze the market. But that’s just not happening. Sellers are still thinking that this too shall pass, “this too” being the 6.5% mortgage rates.
Actual sales in April – not seasonally adjusted annual rate, month-over-month (MoM) and year-over-year (YoY):
- All existing homes: -6.4% MoM; -27.4% YoY; to 336,000 homes.
- Single-family houses: -7.1% MoM; -26.9% YoY; to 299,000 houses.
- Condos and co-ops: 0% MoM; -31.5% YoY; to 37,000 condos.
Investors pull back: All-cash sales – often investors and second home buyers – plunged by 22% year-over-year to 94,000 homes in April (a 28% share of 336,000 sales), from 120,000 homes in April 2022 (a 26% share of 463,000 sales).
By region, year-over-year sales plunged in all regions (map via NAR):
Median days on the market lengthened. Homes that actually sold spent 22 days on the market in April before they sold, up from 17 days in April last year, according to the National Association of Realtors.
Another measure of median days on the market also lengthened: Homes were either sold or were pulled off the market after 49 days in April, up from 32 days in April last year, according to data by realtor.com.
Inventory for sale rose to 1.04 million homes in April, from 980,000 homes in March and from 970,000 homes in February.
Months’ supply rose to 2.9 months, up from 2.6 month in March, and up from 2.2 months a year ago. In 2019, supply ranged between 3.0 months and 4.3 months.
Housing prices here in California need to fall about 75% to 80% to get anywhere near reasonable and so far they’ve barely fallen at all here in Southern California.
They aren’t falling where I’m at either-Midwest. They aren’t going up though but still too high. And our local market never spiked too much either.
Already my house doubled in last 2 years as per Zestimates on my house!
Zillow saying house prices rising again and will reach all time high by year end.
Wolfstreet is fake news. For real news only contact your real estate agent. He/she can you that :
1. Bidding wars have restarted and you must bid 20% over asking price with 10% earnest money and wave all contingencies.
2. If you don’t buy that small crappy house now, you will NEVER be able to buy again.
3. There is no supply. All selles know that they can just wait. Fed will Pivot and and houses will double again.
/s
Prices in USD likely will not fall that much.
But in real inflation adjusted, prices will go down a lot as the USD is becoming less and less used in international trade and we may get pretty closr to that 70% you mention: Add an extra 10-15% for the real inflation (instead of the cook the books CPI) and since last year, houses are down not 20-25% but 30-40%
Expect the fertilizer to hit the fan once China starts pricing their stuff in their currency or when bought with USD, thry are immediately sold back into a currency or PM that is not at risk of being frozen or confiscated.
The only good thing that will come out of this is that condpiracy theorists will be proven wrong that the vaults of Ford Knox are not empty and the 50 year hiatus in auditing was just an oversight
Real estate agents in Seattle area are getting desperate as house sales have collapsed. They are now down to lying and outright fraud:
Spreading rumors on how that bidding wars have restarted, and supply has decreased.
They want to pretend that buyers are now at their mercy, when in reality, half of them will go out of business by year end!
San Diego reporting in …. My neighbor listed his house for $1.2M a month ago .. it just sold for $1.5M. I was stunned … prices are not going down in our area at all…. In fact there are few houses for sale and when they come on the market they get bought quickly.
Judging how less often I see emails from Redfin and Zillow showing homes for sale and the ones that do, have either price increase or still asking sky-high prices. Looks like we’re still in this Mexican standoff indefinitely at least more apparent in SoCal. Although from time to time, you still hear from friends and family, someone they know sold their house in 3 days in SoCal. In this case, it was actually in Yobra Linda because the husband got a job in Florida, and the price sold is about the same as asking from last year, sold in 3 days…just wow
Guess there’s simply no shortage or FOMOers in SoCal unfortunately…
Last month, I received a flyer from a realtor bragging about they just sold a neighborhood house in 5 days!
This month, the house showed up on other realtor’s fliers showing recent sales…and it sold for about 5% under the listing price :)
This is why I don’t trust realtors. They love to present a very skewed version of things.
They’re sales people, which is what they do. :)
Using the wrong Realtors Lucca.
Lucca all you need to know is that it’s always a good time to sell or buy.
Sounds like the seller wanted to sell rather then just having their house on the market. The sales price is always where it belongs, regardless of the listing price.
Yup, I think that seller and realtor were smart — if they’d held on to the listing price, in the end it’d probably sell for less.
There’s another neighborhood house that’s been on the market for over 5 weeks, and still isn’t pending. (To be fair, doesn’t appear to be obviously overpriced, but if market is going down, then last month’s fair price can be this month’s overpriced).
NAR Total Active listings: Traditionally, we are between 2-2.5 million; in 2007 were a tad over 4,000,000. Today after the NAR report, we are 1,040,000, up from 1,030,000 last year.
With such low inventory it’s not a surprise that homes sell despite sky high prices and high rates. As wolf stated, annualized we will see over 4M homes sales this year.
Bottom line: those who can afford it will buy.
That’s not how the dynamics now work. Read the article linked below. It explains why inventory is low and why demand is low: a homeowner with a 3% mortgage cannot sell and cannot buy. So their house doesn’t go on the market, and they’re not buying, so no house goes off the market. Impact on inventory: +1 -1 = 0. Zero impact on inventory.
That’s why sales are so low and why inventory is low, and why supply isn’t all that low, and why prices dropped:
https://wolfstreet.com/2023/03/29/how-3-mortgages-altered-the-housing-market-for-years-to-come-a-lot-smaller-but-more-in-balance-than-it-seems-hence-dropping-prices-despite-low-inventories/
I’m not seeing price increases in AZ. Not on Redfin, Zillow, or Realtor.com. Haven’t for some time now. I’m seeing lots of price reductions, especially in places like Prescott Valley. But also seeing them in Phoenix metro.
I just sold my $1.2 million house with 5 acres in FL in 2 days. Still a solid sellers market in FL if you have the right house to sell.
Great sale!
Parts of California, I can kind of understand there being a premium, but the Florida thing…good god, if you’ve got a million bucks to blow, why in hell there??
Um, great weather 10 mo/year, no income tax, easy access to the Caribbean, gorgeous water and palm trees and sand, coastal waterway, boat life, almost half way to Europe compared to the west coast, etc, etc.
My uncle’s dream was to move to Florida. After about 10 years he said never move there because it’s always always too darn hot and humid and people just stay in their houses with A/c running never coming out.
The only stuff in my area that is still active are houses priced at peak june 2022 levels. In San Diego.
Everything else is flying off the shelves. So really it’s only the wishful thinking sellers that represent the inventory.
In SD, it’s pretty clear to me that buyers have lost this current fight with sellers. If mortgage rates drop in second half of this year, buyers will continue losing the whole year.
LOL. Sales in San Diego have collapsed.
They have indeed. And I suspect that were more inventory to come up for sale, sales would rip upward. Currently there is still a backlog of unfilled demand. I know what you’re thinking…if so, then why are any houses still on the market? Two things. 1) A lot of it is overpriced junk. 2) What isn’t, turns over quickly.
Don’t confuse me with a Kool-aid drinker. I’ve been bearish on RE for YEARS.
There’s some really greedy sellers out there and their stuff is sitting a long long time and days on market has gone up substantially but San Diego SFR inventory remains woefully dismal. It’s a very strange time. I’ve noticed that the nice stuff is selling for a pretty penny, but still sitting a while. Junk is sitting and sitting and eventually being pulled off the market, to become rentals I assume, further exacerbating the inventory problem. Lots of SFR’s are being bought up off market to turn into ADU complexes. Sales volume is obviously going to crater if there’s nothing available to sell. Going up against Wolf’s stats with anecdotal observations never passes muster, but those of us in San Diego are all seeing exactly what I’m seeing.
February ’23 Case-shiller data shows San Diego on average down about 8% from peak spring ’22, that’s about 1% decline per month. Model-match tract house in my old neighborhood in SD with very comparable upgrades – spring ’22 sold for $2.44 mil, April ’23 same exact model down the same street just closed for exactly $2 mil.
Prices are down from the peak and sales volume is way down. None of that contradicts that homes – priced right- fly off the shelves. Wolf stated it in his article too. Priced right = it sells. Less supply / less active listings means lower sales volume.
Here in Windermere, FL and nearby Dr. Phillips (Bay Hill for those not familiar) things still going pending quickly. Very little inventory still. I’m still seeing multimillion dollar homes going pending in under a week. Even the $4mm+ homes go pending quickly and close a month later…insane. Lot of people from NY keep moving here though not as much from CA. Maybe Disney cancelling the Lake Nona campus and move of Cali workers will help a bit. My concern is inflation is going to keep on going and that will keep prices up in nominal terms (maybe not in real terms). Maybe Wolf can put up the data from the 70s and 80s of inflation vs nominal home prices. QT doesn’t seem to be offsetting the supply vs demand problem here in central FL. My friends in south FL say the same and think it’s the wealth moving up from central and south America over there.
Everyone in the real estate industry and the media keep talking about median house prices. I would love to read an explanation of the relevance of rising or falling median house prices, since few people can buy a median-priced house. It seems as though a lot of house prices can rise even when the median house price is falling, and vice versa. When is the rise or fall in median house price relevant, and when is it just noise?
The national median price is never relevant if you want to buy the specific two-story red house at the corner of Main and Nothing, in Podunk, XS. If you want to find out how much to pay for that house, or whether the price went up or down or whatever, the national median price will not give you the answer.
You do NOT know if the price of an individual house rose or fell, unless there is a sale. And even a sale will only tell you if the price rose or fell compared to the last time it sold maybe 10 years ago. So looking at individual houses will tell you nothing about the overall market.
The median price will give an idea of how the market overall is doing. At this site here, we’re talking about broader economic movements. And the median price is very relevant for that.
Same with stocks. S&P 500 may go up, but your three stocks went down, and one of them went to zero. You cannot tell from your three stocks how the market overall is doing. We still talk about the market overall. And the S&P 500 index is still relevant, though not for your three stocks.
Falling house prices is certainly not a ‘debacle’ but rather a very wonderful and good thing especially here in California. When they fall at least 50% that will be a good and great start towards where they actually need to be and are reasonably worth.
If inflation is heading back up, as it might, the Fed will feel they are losing control, and will plunge us into a deep deflationary depression. Hyperinflation after that, cause that is what governments do. All in the name of “protecting the people”.
The last time CA saw house prices drop anywhere near 50% was due to a historic unwinding of debt, not inflation. Beyond any reasonable person’s wildest dreams, Wolf was able to point out in a recent article that total consumer debt as a function of expendable income is actually quite low. Remember, everyday is backwards day now because our central bank’s printers exceeded the speed of light, plunging us into an inverse reality. This ain’t the GFC again… We’ve gone far further back in time to the inflationary 1970s when the median house price tripled (and then doubled again in the 80s).
Who knows what the actual value of a house is anymore? What we do know is that the value of the dollar is decreasing. An asset’s price isn’t based on its intrinsic value, its price is based on the value of the dollar more than anything. If you’re waiting for a 50% drop in prices following the greatest money printing spree in human history, you might be waiting a while.
“When they fall 50%”.
We’ll likely not see that anytime soon with such low inventory. Except if there is a zombie apocalypse.
The issue you have is that you don’t buy a house in coastal CA, you buy a lifestyle. That lifestyle is in demand and, therefore, the 1 BR / 1 BA termite infested crapbox will command $700K+ (that would be $250K anywhere else on the planet).
I know this from first hand experience.
The median sold price chart is still aimed in a direction that is unfavorable to buyers. Still high and staying high. The months of inventory chart is still stuck near all time lows. The history of the dollar has largely been inflationary, meaning prices only increase when looking at decadal timescales.
I often see commenters here mistake price with value. They’re different things. Asset price is based on the value of the dollar. How did house prices behave on a national scale in the inflationary 70s and 80s despite economic strife, a costly war, and painful recessions? In 1970 the median price was $24k. In 1980, it was $64k. In 1990 is was about $120k. 2000 was 165k. 2010 saw a low of 208k even after the worst housing collapse in living memory. 2020 was about 324k. And here we are at around $430k+ today after a staggering bout of printing.
Trends over a couple years don’t mean much over the long term. Seasonal changes are nearly meaningless. Well-located cities with more than one industry to lean on will see house prices in 2030 that are higher than they were in 2020. Deflation is not allowed and has never existed as more than a small blip on the chart that Wolf sometimes posts showing the buying power of the dollar over time… A steep line that runs downward to the right.
Meaningless post. Data from the 70s and 80s is completely irrelevant since that Era did not begin with unaffordable price levels, and it was not accompanied by a reversal of the most radical monetary policy in our history. The situation today is insane. The only comparable period is HB1. It’s pointless to cite any behavior that predates the recent period of QE, zirp, etc. If that form of monetary policy is dead, all asset prices will eventually equilibrate accordingly. The ongoung correction is in early stages and will continue unless the fed relapses.
If my analysis is meaningless, it would be because the relatively aggressive money printing of the 1970s was barely a blip on the radar compared to the orgy of money printing we underwent recently… Half of the dollars in existence were conjured into being in the last 10 years or so. A quarter of all dollars were created in just a couple of years!
So you could be right. Maybe this won’t be the 70s all over again. Chances are it’ll be worse.
“The ongoung correction is in early stages and will continue unless the fed relapses.”
At some point, there’s going to be a recession, so invariably the Fed is going to “relapse” and lower rates. Not sure that ZIRP will return, but what matters is if Congress trots out rent & mortgage relief.
If they do as I think they will, then housing is not going to see a major correction until we have that moment major financial crisis everyone fears but cannot predict its arrival.
I totally agree that the overall current situation is insane.
The other thing that is meaningless is failing to extrapolate income increases to home prices. We paid $38,750 for our first house in 1975. Just inflation, alone, would raise the purchase price to $218,500. Redfin says it’s worth $308K. However, during the time we owned it, we added a two car garage, a family room, a fireplace, 2 decks, central air, and a bathroom. IIRC, we spent about $30K doing that…. so today’s Redfin estimate isn’t that far out of bounds. Of course, you’d have to live in DuPage County, IL, not San Diego.
As a side note: At the same time (1975), my wife and I were making the princely sum of $13,000 per year….. which, in today’s inflated dollars, is $73K per the handy dandy inflation calculator.
When home prices increased 40% (or 120% in my market) in two years, down 6.5% is hardly a ‘plunge.’ Though in fairness you used the term ‘plunged’ when referring to the decrease in transactions, and 30% give or take certainly is a plunge. It’s incredible that with sales down 30%, rates doubled, and both of those following a breathtaking rise in prices in a short time–prices are as resilient as they are. A combination of unrealistic sellers who want the peak price from last year (even though what they could get today is a number they would have dreamt about just 3 years ago if they were told that’s what they could get); and lower inventory, which a year ago was driven by insane buyer demand, but this year driven by high interest rates keeping sellers on the sidelines.
Lack of pressure to sell.
Unemployment should fix that.
Skiguy: I get that you are talking two different things but in general a 30% decrease is bigger than a 40% increase.
A 30% decrease is always very slightly bigger than a 40% increase, but only when the 30% decrease follows the 40% increase (and is therefore 30% of 140% of the original amount).
100 x 1.40 = 140
140 x .70 = 98
@Pea Sea
It’s the same result regardless of whether the increase or decrease comes first.
Pea Sea, what? It is irrelevant the order given the fact of the commutativity of the multiplication.
Increase of 40%, means 1.4 return.
Decrease of 30% means 0.7 return.
Compounded return = 1.4 * 0.7 = 0.7 * 1.4 = 0.98 = -2%, right?
“Unemployment should fix that.”
That’s moistly contingent on tightening credit conditions which will also hit asset (stock) prices.
Despite the recent (2+ years) interest rate increases, rates aren’t high versus the last 55 years.
There is nothing like crashing stock prices to get the C-Suites to issue the pink slips.
Credit conditions are still very loose.
@MN – about commutativity :)
For simplicity, let’s take the same %% up and down – in your logic the result should be unchanged? Not true
For example, 40%
x *1.4 *0.6 = 0.84 x
@Aiku – am I missing \s?
x * 1.4 * 0.6 = x * 0.6 * 1.4 = 0.84 * x
I mean:
it doesn’t matter if you gain 40% and then you lose 40% or you lose 40% and then you gain 60%, you end up -16% worse than your initial capital.
My logic is simply that compounded returns are multiplications, hence commutativity of multiplications. I didn’t say that if you gain 100% and then lose 100% you are at the same capital, actually you end up with zero.
Interest rates aren’t keeping me on the sidelines. It’s the prices that are. From an historic point of view, 6.5% interest rates aren’t that bad. If someone can’t afford a home at these rates, they probably shouldn’t be buying a home.
Whether or not interest rates hold buys back isn’t their choice – they have to meet the debt-to-income requirements to qualify. A purchaser that could qualify for a $500k loan in 2021 can only qualify for a $370k loan today. And that loan can only buy 87% as much home as it could buy in 2021. The combined effect is that a buyer that could afford a $500k home in 2021 can now only afford a home that would have sold for $324k in 2021.
But nobody with a 2 percent 30 year mortgage wants to sell a house and have to buy a 6.5 percent mortgage. You would lose money even downsizing. The only true sales will be new builds and forced sales.
Yeah when you’re looking at real numbers of people up-sizing their house, if they can, it makes way more sense to hold onto the old one since just about everyone who bought before 2022 could cash flow their property today. There’s a reason inventory is low…only forced sellers will dump.
You guys are just barely missing the key point here, which is that for the 90% of buyers that rely on mortgages, affordability is a function of BOTH prices and rates.
Someone with a 2.5% mortgage rate won’t move to a new house in this market *not* because their current rate is low, but because the monthly payment on the new house is too high. And in this market, the monthly payments are WAY WAY too high. If I have a current rate of 2.5% and a monthly payment of $1800, then I could easily jump to another house with a $2000 payment, even if the rate is 6.5%. This would of course require prices to come down, as we expect they would in response to higher rates in a healthy market. But we don’t have that. So that 6.5% mortgage and elevated sales prices means that the new house payment is more like $3500. People aren’t selling and buying because the new house is too far beyond their budget, not because the number attached to the rate side of the equation is too high.
This means that returning to a healthy market will require lower rates, lower prices, or a combo thereof. Given the stubborn inflation data explained by Wolf, we probably shouldn’t expect much help on the rate side of the equation. This means that prices *must* come down if we’re gonna rebalance.
According to my calculations, in order to return to 2019 levels of affordability, current prices would need to drop ~30%. I have no clue if that will happen. If it doesn’t, we’ll all remain frozen in place until rates drop, prices drop, or incomes catch up. There’s no fourth path here.
Have patience. This is not the crypto market where prices crash overnight. The trend is important, and it is downward
No forced selling. Homeowners are doing well.
US house prices have jumped +100% in ~7 years. Not a surprise to see them take a breather for a bit.
Yes— a breather before the next leg up…
Ha ha
So we are at the acceptance stage that prices are going down? Not long ago, people were absolutely in denial.
Today Lawrence Yun has moved from “prices will recover” to “they will rise and fall with mortgage rates”. Prices will fall with higher rates? Who woulda thought? It’s a baby step for this guy but at least it’s a step towards the acceptance phase.
“The home sales still struggle to recover,” said Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist. “Right now home sales are just bouncing a little higher or a little lower, depending on the movements of the mortgage rates”.
A 30 percent drop in sales in the peak season is HUGE. This is a crash in this market. If this trend continues, I’m guessing that by this time next year, prices will drop by at least 20 percent.
Lower sales volume doesn’t mean prices have to go down. Not in the slightest. To simplify: last year 10 houses were for sale and sold.
This year: 2 houses are for sale and sold. Sales volume is way down yoy. The median price for the two house might went up (less choice) while sales volume was down.
LOL yes it’s just going to be a gully, a lil ol itsy bitsy gully.
It will be curious to see how long sellers hold onto June 2022 fantasy land prices.
Sellers won’t sell until it’s economically advantageous to do so, unless their situation forces them. When interest rates are significantly higher than your existing mortgage it can tilt the equation a great deal in favor of holding out.
A person holding an existing mortgage refinanced $365k in 2021 for 2.8% and paying $1,500 a month would only be able to secure a $240k loan today for $1,500 a month. That’s a significant downgrade in housing they’d be forced to take.
I wouldn’t want to miss out on an opportunity to contribute some anecdotal info…. so I just did a scan of the “hot” (Redfin’s term, BTW) north county coastal San Diego area.
Inventory is, of course, thin. Asking prices for new listings are about what they’ve been for the last year. N=1, a house that sold last year in the $4 mil range just listed ~$250k higher. Overall, a few % either way is impossible to detect.
On the sold side, interestingly, condo/townhouses continue to hang in there, ~$1450/sq ft. SFDs, it’s all scattered data, too noisy to tell within 5% whether they’re up or down.
Overall, I’d say flat, or close enough, YOY.
Or, you could use legitimate data. Try it sometime.
May 5-11 in San Diego
New listings 457
New pending sales 509
Active listings 2467
Source SDAR and Mortgage News Daily Data
San Diego county has over 3.25 million people and is the 5th largest county in the country and there’s been consistently around 2500 active listings for some time now. These are numbers that are there for anyone to see. Those of us presenting some anecdotal here and there know what many of the drivers of San Diego’s market are. Interestingly enough, these and the several data always coming out back up our anecdotal observations.
Interest rates priced buyers out of the market, and now rents continue to skyrocket. Home prices will drop until mortgage payments meet rents and we will once again see prices rise for both in tandem. The only solution is to build more housing. This will take decades in many places. Great time to be in construction. The fraction of households rent and mortgage burdened will continue to rise for years.
More houses is being built at record pace.
More houses are being built*. Its not record pace and it will still take years to overcome gap left by 14 years of depressed new construction from the 2008 collapse.
Multifamily is up though, which is very good. I see places popping up all over Boston. This is desperately needed.
Population growth, family formation, Boomers downsizing and deaths.
And once it becomes clear to many that slumlording is not that fun in high interest environment, watch out….
In California, where there is an alleged “housing crisis,” there are just as many housing units per capita as there have been for the past 70 years. In other words, the number of housing units has not changed in relation to the population. There is no supply crisis. The crisis is the Federal Reserve printing money out of thin air and inflating bubbles with artificially low interest rates. The dollar becomes worth less and the prices of assets go up.
I’m seeing a lot of new luxury condos being built in and around the bean, but nothing I would consider affordable.
Boston has been overpriced for at least the past decade.
Nobody has a birthright to live in their own housing unit. That’s another American myth.
There is no supply shortage, even ignoring the shadow inventory.
People will double or triple up if they have to, whether they like it or not.
It’s obvious the ONLY reason US housing is affordable is due to basement level credit standards. It isn’t the sub-basement credit standards of HB1 but still very liberal. These are the same credit standards keeping this fake economy afloat.
Many, many new apartments have come on line in Phoenix over the last few years, with many more being built.
New single family homes, as usual, are being built in the x-urbs. Gas is still pricey if you have to drive 30+ miles one way to work. And everyone seems to have bought a giant truck that costs a great deal to fill up.
It appears that the only thing keeping the housing market from crashing is the lack of inventory. This cannot last. Once this changes (in a recession) prices are going to drop even more.
And the stonk valuations imo.
The inventory will start when people start letting go their second or third homes. With the stonks still at a high valuation, they are not too pressed to sell atm. Those who bought second or third homes are the same people benefiting from higher stonks/cryptos.
Cryptos – which are still down massively from the heavily transacted highs. With the exception of Bitcoin and Ethereum most are down 60-80%+ from peak (still). The ones who were most aggressive were adding all the “alt coins” for the next big thing.
Same with the high flier “stonks” … they are still massively down.
So there is no big unwind coming. Not in the speculative areas – that is done. Anyone hoping for that is the same type who waited for a further drop when the Dow was at 6,800 in 2009… and still waiting today.
Home prices? Look at any other global market comparison and the US still looks affordable if not outright cheap. On that basis, if those other markets don’t crater (and they haven’t) it’s a pipe dream to expect the US to crater outside a few regions.
Said the Realtor.
Are you comparing median home prices to median household income to measure relative price differences between countries? It doesn’t matter if homes are “cheap” in the US if the pay is also cheap.
That’s what makes Texas real estate less affordable that a lot of suburban California. Sure, the prices are cheap, but the median earnings are so much lower that housing costs eat more of your income in Texas than California.
“Same with the high flier “stonks” … they are still massively down.”
False – Nasdaq is within a few % of its ATH in August last year.
Everything is still overpriced.
Stocks are massively down?
That’s really funny.
You’re ignorant of financial market history.
The S&P 500 isn’t down even 20% from an unprecedented maniacal peak. We’re still in the biggest asset mania in the history of human civilization.
@MM – You said it right. @Truth is putting out False stuff 😂
Utter BS. I have multiple friends who are moving to Europe because the housing is so much cheaper. Of course that isn’t the case everywhere in Europe, but it is true in many places.
People will let go of their Air B&B properties when/if unemployment goes to 5% or higher. People won’t be taking vacations and those properties will sit vacant.
In order for the housing dam to break, there must be more people who “need” to sell than people who can afford to buy.
I would say your headline should read: “house prices barely changed over last year, in spite of higher mortgage rates.”
The first price bubble falls for 6 years before bottoming out. It is normal for trades to collapse first, and once prices start to fall, as has happened now, The bursting of the bubble does not mean a sharp drop in prices but a long smooth decline until a bottom is reached.
Exactly! But I think the “pandemic gains” will be wiped out a lot quicker.
Yes.
In addition, our brokers in Europe also talk about this nonsense about lack of inventory. This is complete bullshit. It is full of ads for sale but at ridiculously inflated prices.
Really? Seems prices bottomed around 2009 last time. Some drifting afterwards but effectively bottom was pretty quick after the decline.
There may be a 10-15% correction still to come as recession hits but that will be matched with worsened fundamentals for many buyers.
Prices actually bottomed nationally in 2011.
Yes, really. From the chart in the article, it’s quite obvious median prices bottomed around 2012. “Drifting” lower still means prices are going down.
Truth*
Yes, really. The national median price (the data here) averages out all the local prices — and they were all on a different schedules, and the magnitude of the declines was different.
So the national median price (the NAR data here) peaked in July 2006 at $230,400 and bottomed out in January/February 2012 at $155,600. That’s a 32% decline.
Local prices plunged much more, but on a different schedule, some starting in 2005 and other as late as 2007. And they all hit bottom at different times. So that national median price cannot show the timing of the local tops and bottoms, or the extent of the declines. But you own a house in the local market.
For example, per Case Shiller:
Los Angeles: peak Sep 2006, bottom Feb 2012; -42%
Miami: peak in Nov 2006, bottom Dec 2011; -51%
Phoenix: peak Jun 2006, bottom Mar 2011; -56%
Las Vegas: peak Jul 2006, bottom March 2012; -62%
*You should change your screen name to something a little less cynical.
Agree
I tried to buy a house two years ago, missed it.
It came back on the market two weeks ago with an asking price 22% higher. The second day it was on the market I bid the offer, cash, and flexible dates for seller. I didnt get it.
And that is not unusual where I live.
The market is stiff here.
Either an anomaly or fiction. I suppose it could happen somewhere, but the CS data indicates otherwise, and strongly.
MitchV,
That’s how a paid real estate promoter would try to twist the data to give it positive spin. Even Yun didn’t try to do that.
In my midwest metro area, SFH permits have plunged to 2013 levels. The MOM drop off has happened in just the last 3 months. Only years 2011 and 2012 had lower monthly new permits going when I look back 20 years. I have not seen such a big 3 month plunge in SFH permits plunge since 2008.
Yet inventory is still 50% less than normal. New home construction is 55% of inventory(historically it is 15% to 20%). Some suburbs new construction is 80% of homes for sales.
Homes under $500k are hitting new highs in prices. Homes over $800k are struggling.
That being said, I noticed US census rental vacancy rates are trending up starting about 3 months ago after trending down for many years.
Seven years ago you bought your home for $300K, and refied your mortgage down to 3% or about $1000/month. Now your house (or one like it) sells for $600K with a 6.5% mortgage, or about $4,000/month. Why would you sell a house costing $1000/month for a similar house costing $4,000/month? This is going to be a dead market for a long time.
totally agree with this statement. dead market until there are enough layoffs and economic downturn for there to be distress in the markets.
Even with layoffs and economic downturns, where can you find housing for $1,000 per month? If you lived in OR, you could collect soda bottles and return them for the deposit and make that much.
It almost seems like the Fed knew what they were doing to prevent another housing crash this time.
They lowered rates enough so everyone could refi their homes such that it would be foolish to sell now and buy a similar home for a higher payment. Especially if they purchased their home before 2019 which is likely the majority of homeowners. If the supply is low, there won’t be a crash.
What could cause supply to increase? The 4 D’S.
1. Depression- If enough people lose their jobs, they may not even be able to afford their cheap home.
2. Death- You can’t take it with you. The annual death rate is low.
3. Disaster – Fire, flood, or wind. In this case, you will likely have to buy another house.
4. Divorce- For every divorce, there will likely be one house sold but potentially 2 houses purchased.
Depression or Recession would be the most likely cause of more inventory like in 2008 if there are massive amount of jobs lost.
Houses are not a finite commodity. Despite what we are being fed by Realtors. Build more and inventory grows.
Not sure why we think that falling home prices are a ‘debacle’?
Assets correct in prices all the time, on account of simple demand and supply. All along we had an artificial supply constraint and easy money for investors to buy second and third homes, and private equity to buy residential housing using leverage. That era of easy money has passed, and supply is the same, while demand has decreased.
Debacle for home owners who have been trained to look at a home as a piggy bank that will always keep adding change, or investors used to relatively risk-free gains, but certainly not for gen z and millennials who have been priced out of the housing market.
The era of easy money is temporarily paused*. The Fed will absolutely return to their asset inflation policies the moment a recession starts in earnest or when they say inflation is beat.
“Debacle for home owners who have been trained to look at a home as a piggy bank that will always keep adding change,”
Never understood this idea, it’s not like a home’s value is a liquid asset that you can just tap into for extra cash to spend, it’s only worth anything if you’re actively selling. Rising home values for the big majority of Americans are much more of a financial burden by increasing the costs of insurance, property taxes and maintenance and repairs. So why would people be celebrating rising home values as a “piggy bank”? It’s just the opposite for most, it means more costs without any increase in real liquid income. It’s only value is if someone is actively selling, but even then, you’re just buying back into the same inflated market, unless for ex. you’re early-retiring in Costa Rica or Ecuador, or moving to one of the cheaper places in Europe a lot of Americans are going to. And I can’t imagine those numbers are all that high. Most Americans including homeowners should be happy about lower prices.
The median price chart of existing homes looks like one side of Mount Everest.
This is the worst, least affordable housing market for buyers in history. With the rate hikes, it’s more expensive than ever. We were already in a massive bubble in 2018, and what the FED did with the money printing and MBS purchases since that time can only be described as sickeningly twisted.
I know of neighborhoods where stucco shitboxes were already massively overpriced at $499k back in 2018, then went up to almost $800k. Now the houses sit, unsold, asking anywhere from $749k to $799k. A lot of these people are trying to cash in a quick $200k – $300k. There are no buyers at those prices anymore. They have been sitting, unsold, for over 9 months now.
The builders are still building there, too, and they have been doing everything in their power not to cornhole all the people they ripped off the past few years, offering upgrades and other little gimmicks to hide the price declines. The whole area needs a 75% price drop enema.
Hahaha. I have been waiting for Wolf to do another housing blog.
Here is the headline of an email I received from Redfin just one week ago:
Limited Listings Drive Rapid Sales
Home sales are slightly down but those that sell are going fast. Prices are starting to stabilize, indicating the Fed will likely hold off on interest rate hikes next month.
I guess they don’t subscribe to Wolf Street or they don’t let the truth get in the way of a good story. :)
Like Wolf says, nothing goes to heck in a straight line but it’s amazing that they are leading people to believe the worst is over.
Wow, the illogical nonsense from scummy outfits like deadfin is amazing… “Prices are starting to stabilize, indicating the Fed will likely hold off on interest rate hikes next month.” WTF?
That’s Redfin propaganda. I’ve gotten to the point I no longer look at their emails. Reminds me I really should unsubscribe. I’m sick of their crap clogging my inbox.
“The spring market is in full bloom here in Ada County (Idaho), with buzzing activity from both buyers and sellers…”
Quote from a realtor mailer received today. It also included these stats:
As of May 1, 2023
Ada County:
Median Sales Price (-13.3% YOY)
Homes Sold (-21% YOY)
Available Inventory (+17.4% YOY)
Perhaps the sound of air being released from an asset bubble makes a buzzing noise.
1) Inventory is less than normal. Both multi family units & single family
“in construction” hit a new all time high, despite the decline of single family.
2) WMT : consumers are stressed. WMT didn’t have a monthly close
above Dec 2020 high for three years.
3) Ilan : back to the office five days a week. DIS send Micky back to SOCAL. Layoffs next. Cut AAPL Apps to relieve stress.
4) SPX might close Aug 19/22 2022 gap before taking a break. MSFT 1M : the AI leader for the next 50 years might trade between : 315 and 270 for CNBC fun and entertainment.
Sold the SFH ‘domicile’ in Dec. of ’22, at below median for the area, 3 – 4 months after summer peak. 2 days on market – BAM! – offer made. We priced to sell relative to neighborhood comps.
Am glad to have done so. Looking to jettison this ever-cancerous wokeville of a state (Wa)!
Canada could crash much harder than US housing this time. The House of Commons just asked OSFI if eliminating the practice of mortgage amortization extensions would help decrease house prices. Short answer YES. If OSFI is allowed to target those variable rate fixed payment loans by allowing the payments to rise as was intended when the loans were written, we could have affordability in our lifetime.
Canada is of course many markets, but immigration (adding 1 million people in a year in a country of 38 million) is putting a floor under everything (and is eventually unsustainable).
New immigrants may be buying houses, or may be renting. Whichever it is their demand keeps rents high and so the follow through is that house prices stay elevated – when rent is $2,200/mth that pays a nice mortgage on a townhouse. And rates in Canada seem to be lower than in the US (BofC stopped earlier).
Outside of Toronto, we are again seeing bidding wars on very low inventory. Houses are lucky (or unlucky) to spend a week on the market. It is crazy time again. Heck I might even be tempted to try and sell.
US has land and money driven people. When there is a need, it will get fulfilled. As Wolf has posted before, many builders are clearing back logs and new orders dried up. There are many smaller builders that also are drying up. The whole “builders aren’t building” is quickly changing tune. How can a builder, in business of building houses, not build houses and survive without revenue? Obviously they will be more careful and won’t overreach with building like in 2008 bubble.
Would you rather pay $500k for a new home, than $480k for 1970’s built one and with most original decor still in place? Also, the old housing prices will drop even faster at that time.
Value is not just price.
How good are the schools?
How far/long is the drive to work and back?
How far from family or friends?
How much gas per week?
Will insurance go up?
What are the tax rates?
Do you want to live urban, suburban, exurban, rural?
People think about, or should think about, more than price.
I’ll take the 70’s vintage, thanks. Or older, please.
I’ve seen what constitutes modern residential construction. Fresh garbage.
Newness obsession is a uniquely American bent.
I’m not talking some mass built cookie cutter crap. There are some decent looking SFH built on nice lots that previously had some raggedy shack sitting on it. The only new builds I have seen around me are actually in desirable neighborhoods.
Not so sure what is so appealing about 1970 SFH split level or single level ranch that people overbid like crazy. Even more so that many come with a single car garage. So small, it gets used to store junk. Outdated layout etc. Fun project at the right price, but not at levels people are paying for them.
Yes everything can be looking decent, ripped up and rebuilt. That’s not cosmetics, that’s the layout, framing, roofing, hvac, plumbing etc
At the end of the day it will cost more than starting from scratch and be so much less of a headache. Heck adding a second floor is a nightmare of its own, such as stairway location etc (Don’t ask how I know). Building technology also improved significantly since 70’s.
No, corners got cut, materials became compromised and standards relaxed. Look at the pier spacing, the tile work, the journey man plaster (lower flashpoint than drywall or gypsum board) or stone & mason work (unrivaled) poured terrazzo flooring, unobtanium old-growth indigenous timbers including termite resistant cypress & redwoods. No Tyvek-covered particle board thrown up slapdash by a criminally underpaid crew of amphetamine-fueled day laborers who leave urine filled Red Bull empties in the walls, and butts in the gang boxes.
Most of the new stuff I see is trying to look like a slick version of what came before. These homes are good at being new, and that’s about it. Once the newness wears off, they will not even weather or ruin in a manner which is beautiful.
I’ll take the 70’s vintage that’s made with old growth framing lumber, sheathed with plywood, and plumbed with copper. You can have your fast growth SYP framing, fingerjointed trim, OSB sheathing (if you’re lucky) and PEX all built on a postage stamp sized lot.
Cosmetics can be changed. Location and basic construction cannot – short of tearing it down.
Making comments like “Even during Housing Bust 1, the median price often rose month to month during spring selling season” and claiming that current decline is similar is misleading. Look at low of every year in housing bust 1, you will notice that the low every year was lower than the previous year. This time low is higher that previous year which implies that housing prices are still growing but slowly. We are adjusting a bit for the crazy price spike last spring that’s all, it does not mean that we are facing a housing bust 2.
Home sales are low because there is literally no inventory. Inventory as months of supply is again misleading because volumes are so low. In absolute terms we have never seen this low inventory ever. In such a situation only a crazy will predict housing price crash. First inventory has to grow for any significant crash, and there are no signs of that. Even in spring inventory remains low and keeps declining.
The last few townhomes in our little community of 34 units that weren’t updated already are being updated now. People here intend to stay for the long term. If it’s a unit that will be rented out, the owners want top dollar. And top dollar rents are far above any mortgage taken out in the past.
Most of the units here are passed down to kids, who then raise their own kids here, or fix it up and rent it out. Very few sales here, even during the last crash.
The Fed drove mortgage rates below three percent, caused a bubble that drove prices rapidly upward, and then rapidly doubled interest rates to over six percent. It thoroughly disrupted the SFH market, made homes unaffordable to a majority of buyers in some markets, and drove inventory downwards as all of the sub-4% borrowers are now locked into place. It did all of this by direct intervention in the mortgage market, which it should never have done. Did the Fed ever state any policy goals that it was trying to accomplish with this intervention, or was it just thrashing around trying to look like it was “doing something”? “Doing something” seems to be enough to insulate bureaucrats and politicians from accountability, even if the “something” goes horribly wrong. Jerome Powell and Janet Yellen are evidence of that point.