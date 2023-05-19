Inflation Re-accelerates in Japan, Core CPI Spikes to 41-Year High, even as Energy Plunges. BOJ’s Ueda Vows to Let her Rip

Bank of Japan clings to negative interest rate policy and yield curve control as inflation spreads across the economy.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
As a clear sign that underlying inflation has spread across the economy, Japan’s core Consumer Price Index – all items less fresh food and energy – spiked to a new 42-year high of 4.1% in April compared to a year ago, blasting past all the consumption tax hikes that had previously powered brief spikes in the CPI.
This newly re-energized spike of annual the core CPI was driven by month-to-month spikes of 0.7% in April (8.7% annualized), of 0.6% in March, and of 0.4% in February, according to data from Japan’s Statistics Bureau today. The chart shows the three-month moving average of the month-to-month changes, which irons out some of the variability:
Energy prices have been plunging for months, as everywhere, and in April were down 4.4% from a year ago, having worked off the entire price spike since February 2022, and about one-third of the spike since January 2021.
But food prices spiked by 8.4% from a year ago, the worst inflation rate since 1980. On a month-to-month basis, the CPI for food spiked by 1.1% in April from March (annualized 14%), after 0.4% in March, 0.4% in February, and 1.4% in January.
All-items inflation re-accelerated to 0.6% for the month, matching the jump in October last year, which had been the worst in years. But this time, the CPI jumped 0.6% month-to-month despite the drop in energy prices, as inflation has now spread deeply into the economy. On a year-over-year basis, the overall CPI re-accelerated to 3.5%. Inflation blew through the BOJ’s inflation target in April 2022.
Major categories of inflation, year-over-year in April:
- Food: +8.4%, worst since 1980. Fresh food: +5.3%. Food less fresh food: +9.0%.
- Meals outside the home: +6.6%.
- Housing less imputed rent: +4.3%
- Repairs and maintenance: +7.6%
- Energy (gasoline, electricity, piped gas, propane, kerosene): -4.4%
- Household durable goods: +9.8%
- Communication services: +7.8%
- Clothing and footwear: +3.8%
- Services related to clothing: 5.2%.
Governments hold down inflation where they control prices.
- Healthcare inflation: In Japan’s system of universal healthcare, the government largely decides what consumers have to pay:
- Medical care: +1.7%
- Medicines: +1.6%
- Medical supplies and appliances: +5.7%
- Medical services: +0.4%
- Public transportation: +2.4%
- Education: +1.3%
This inflation reversal was so bad that…
The new boss of the Bank of Japan, Kazuo Ueda, came out swinging, in favor of letting inflation rip, thereby letting inflation take care of Japan’s huge government debt burden, and the Japanese people are just going to have to eat it, so to speak.
His comments were full of hypocritical central-banker-speak, perhaps purposefully deceptive to prevent the bond market from triggering a massive bond-selloff to front-run any changes to the BOJ’s “yield curve control.” Under its current yield curve control, the BOJ keeps the 10-year Japanese government bond yield repressed below 0.5% by threatening to buy unlimited amounts of long-dated bonds.
The next step of monetary tightening would be to raise the yield-curve target rate again. But that would have to come as a surprise, or else the bond market would massively attack those yields in advance with a big sell-off.
The BOJ already sprang that kind of surprise on the market in December 2022 when it raised the cap of its yield peg on the 10-year yield from 0.25% to 0.5%. But it left its short-term policy rate unchanged in the negative, at -0.1%.
So today, Ueda stuck to the surprise-strategy when he said in Tokyo: “The cost of impeding the nascent developments toward achieving the 2% price stability target, which are finally in sight, by making hasty policy changes would likely be extremely high.”
By the phrase, “nascent developments,” he means inflation that is beginning to rage across the economy. Everyone knows that letting this inflation rip is how Japan will resolve its government debt burden. Debt burdens by all governments that control their own currencies are ultimately resolved by raging inflation.
“It is appropriate to take time to decide on adjustments to monetary easing toward a future exit,” he said.
“The bank will carefully support these nascent developments to mature and aim to achieve the price stability target of 2% in a sustainable and stable manner, accompanied by wage increases,” he said.
By the phrase, “achieve the price stability target of 2% in a sustainable and stable manner,” he means letting inflation rip well above 2% but not let it get completely out of control. That’s what it looks like to me. And that may be the least-worst option Japan now has, after decades of overspending and money-printing.
Once upon a time, there was true price stability…
In the two decades until 2021, the all-items CPI remained in the same narrow range: the now bygone era when mild inflation and mild deflation alternated to produce true price stability. As this chart of the overall CPI as index value (not percentage change) shows, this era has now been superseded by US-style…
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Thanks for the report.
I don’t think Japan’s CB would agree with your assessment :-).
OTOH: Powell made a statement that rates don’t need to be higher to tame inflation.
People in power seem not to agree that inflation is coming up again.
Didn’t burns try not raising rates ,how did that work out ,inflation is a hidden tax for uncle
Nasdaq is 23% higher in last 5 months, wallstreet is saying that inflation has been defeated. but today Powell again says “Bank stress should prevent further hikes”. Why only this crook can see bank stress, and not the rest of the markets.
On paper Fed is tightening, However the real rates remain negative, inflation remains high, the 1% are having a blast while 99% are getting screwed.
Nasdaq is down 22% from Nov 2021.
Policy rate in the US: 5.25%
Policy rate in Japan: -0.1%
The global printing binge and mountains of debt were never sustainable. They’re running out of even theories now how to keep the houses of cards from crumbling. Inflation is not the answer but there are no other good answers. I sense global crashes the hard way or the very hard way. This debt ceiling is a last chance but they will blow it, and no one not even Powell wants to be the scape goat when hyperinflation causes forced very painful actions. Unrest looming.
My gut feeling for usa is: Official govt inflation metric would hover around 4% or so. Real inflation on ground would be around 10%. FED would start QE and cut rates even at the slightest pain to their elite friends.
Powell is already gloating over his achievements to tame inflation and said higher rates are not needed.
Good example is: SVB and First republic Bank elite depositors were made whole at tax payers expense.
I wish I had a quarter for every time I’ve heard it reported over the course of my career, “it’s different this time.” Unfortunately, now I’ll probably need a buck and a quarter…
Gross domestic product for the 1st quarter of 2023 in Japan is too high. The BOJ needs to tighten.
Great stuff!!
Although the stated goal is general inflation, at the same time Japan imports considerable quantities of workers from Asia on low salaries (and three years stay only), so I have always found it hard to believe that there is, or has been, any serious attempt to generate specifically wage inflation. Also there have never been any serious reforms to employment law (widely ignored in Japan or bypassed).
My own personal view is that the vested interests of state spending just intend to keep living high on the hog as long as possible, and that inflation, far from being actively courted, is actually an end to the pork barrel that nobody in power wants, for all they may say in public.
If you look at it, the Japanese government has never made any attempt to increase wages. They could have banned unpaid overtime. They could stop the “trainees” coming in for low skill work. They could give people permanent employment rights -before 5 years…yes its 5 years.
The problem of insufficient domestic demand, or basically the insecurity of the Japanese leading to savings, has never been addressed. The government, for this reason, are not believable when they say they desire inflation.
Inflation in Japan, I think, is more like the wheels coming off and given their large external savings will certainly be a interesting event for all of us paupers interested in economics!
I do think though, that despite the current weakness of the yen, that due to the repatriation/realisation of overseas assets as the population declines for inheritance tax (fairly heavy) plus the possibility that the BOJ will increase the base rate by some token amount, that the yen won’t remain as cheap as it is now. I live there, not at the moment, and just as when (I’m from the UK) I was in the US when the pound was worth 2.20 dollars things were noticeably out price wise, things were too cheap the markets must have overdone it, and now its the same, the yen is getting overly cheap (and for US people as well). You can get a restaurant meal in Japan for 8 dollars. You can have an unlimited two hour drinking sesson for 15. This isn’t in some 3rd world place, these are all decent places. So I think be careful about the value of the yen because really it does seem cheap.
I personally think when the Japanese repatriate their savings it will push the yen up. The US alone is into Japan for a trillion dollars of consumer goods/commodities. Its not a trivial amount.
Mr. Wolf or anyone
“Debt burdens by all governments that control their own currencies are ultimately resolved by raging inflation.”
How the heck does that work? I only made it through High School and had other things on my mind.
Inflation means prices go up, and wages go up, and therefore nominal GDP goes up (not adjusted for inflation), and tax revenues go up, not because the economy produces more, but because production and pay and tax receipts and debt are all denominated in a currency that loses its purchasing power. So the government’s income goes up, but the debt that was issued in prior decades is fixed, and the relationship that describes the debt burden, the debt-to-GDP ratio, improves. Note that “real GDP” is adjusted for inflation. But Debt-to-GDP ratios are calculated with neither debt nor GDP adjusted for inflation (inflation would cancel out as it would be in the numerator and in the denominator). Inflation is a form of tax on everyone and everything.
Got it. Thanks. Just had no idea how inflation could help Governments that spend too much.
I have some good news, neck…
These clowns in congress aren’t getting the debt-ceiling fixed. Yes, they are mostly rich, and yes it’s going to hurt them by not doing so. However, have you seen these people?
There are some real economic extremists on both sides. I don’t see either caving. Like Alfred said in Dark Night, “some men just want to watch the world burn, sir.” I truly believe they don’t care about the debt, inflation or whatever. They just want to stick it to the other side.
We may not even have a government 3-weeks from now. Or, at least one that pays its debts. Memorial Day fireworks aren’t just for partying, my friend…. Get a good seat because these clowns are gearing up for a big circus.
This is assuming the new lenders don’t revolt (demand interest rate much higher than the inflation rate and longer the duration higher the interest rate – no inversion curve BS even if the country is in recession) and there won’t be anymore 30 year fixed rate mortgages (who would want to take that kind of a duration risk). I know that is what happens in most other countries (all Canadian home mortgages are 5 year adjustable). In Japan, they pulled off with almost zero % interest rate for 20 years because in my observation it has been a feudal society. Think what would have happened here if we had the same nuclear disaster like 2011.
Based on my experience, I feel we had a great time from 1950-2020 because of many factors. Now things have changed considerably. If petro-dollar era ends, we will have to face the music like any other nation.
Good information. Thanks. Japan, along with the Australian Central Bank increasing rates after a pause and the Canadian Central Bank considering raising rates after a pause due to higher inflation, makes it look like this worldwide problem is not yet over.
This central bank policy to let inflation rip is present in the US as well. Today, Powell said inflation will remain elevated for “a while”. He wants it that way, of course. If he didn’t like the inflation, he could take it down in an instant, simply by saying he won’t print any more money.
My sympathies to those who are buyers of long-term fixed income instruments that are yielding less than 4% today. Those instruments are going to lose a lot more value. I predict GDP will be growing 5-10% per year going forward, almost all of it inflation.
Ouch … that’s disappointing. Japan’s economy was once the envy of the world. Come to think of it, so was Argentina’s…
An Argentine peso is worth about 1/200th of its value @ the turn of the century when measured against the almighty buck.