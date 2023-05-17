Thank You for Your Wonderful Support of WOLF STREET!! If You Missed the Fun Last Week, a Reminder: Please Donate

Your donations have been crucial in helping Wolf Street thrive as an open no-paywall site that isn’t bogged down in ads.

Dear Readers,

Thank you for your generous donations to Wolf Street since the donation reminder last week. Many of you donate throughout the year. Thank you!

Your wonderful support tells me that what I’m doing in between the boots of giants matters to you, and that it is appreciated. Each one of your donations gives me a moment of eye-contact with the community of readers I would not normally see. Your support is very special to me.

Wolf Street is thriving, powered by its wonderful and growing community of readers. 2022 was another record year, with 15 million pageviews, thanks to your support which has allowed me to cut back on the ads. There are now fewer ads, and the ads are less intrusive, load faster, and don’t mess up the comments anymore. This has improved the reading experience. Readers have stuck around more, and new readers have come back more often. I’m immensely appreciative of that.

Online advertising (“ad tech”) has become an AI-infested, slimy, bottomless pit for publishers, especially small publishers, and it has gotten worse every year since I started this whole thing in 2011. So the partial shift away from ads to donations has been one of my most gratifying decisions. I was talked into it a few years ago by long-time reader and commenter Karen. I will forever be thankful to her.

So thank you for your many generous donations that allow me to keep Wolf Street open for all, not partially or fully hidden behind a paywall, and not bogged down in ads.

If you missed the fun last week, and wish to donate…

Three ways to donate:

Zelle (if you use it): It’s fast and free. Please contact me at howlatwolfstreet@gmail.com to get my Zelle info. Credit card via PayPal: I use PayPal as a payment platform so I don’t have to take your credit card data. The “Donate” button takes you to WOLF STREET’s PayPal page. You do not need a PayPal account. If it asks you to set up a PayPal account, back out and try again. Tip: On the initial PayPal page: 1st , enter the amount; 2nd , click on the WHITE button, “Donate with a Debit or Credit Card”:Bottom of Form

Mail a check (much appreciated):

Wolf Street Corp

1288 Columbus Ave. #196

San Francisco, CA 94133

Thank-you gift: a WOLF STREET mug if you donate $100 or more:

I will send you one of our 12-oz glass mugs (see photo below) to thank you for your very generous donation of $100 or more if your address is in the US, and if you would like a mug.

The wraparound art on the mug – created by San Francisco artist Erika “Kitten” Lopez – shows a funny wolf, me, howling the WOLF STREET dictum, “Nothing goes to Heck in a Straight Line.”

If you would like a mug, please email me; include your shipping address in the US (I cannot ship outside the US) and phone number (FedEx will not deliver without it). Send the email to: howlatwolfstreet@gmail.com

Thank you, Dear Readers, for your generous donations, for coming to WOLF STREET, and for your many excellent and fun comments!!

Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:

Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.







