Slowdown in Residential Construction Centers on Single-Family Houses. Multifamily Flattens at Highest Level Since 1986

Single-family construction still dominates, but its share of residential construction falls to the lowest in decades.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Construction starts of single-family houses and multifamily buildings is going through an overall slowdown from a big surge, split two ways:
- A clear slowdown in single-family starts
- A flattening out of multifamily starts at the highest levels since 1986.
Total residential construction starts in April (black line) jumped to 127,100 housing units, not seasonally adjusted, the fourth month in a row of gains, which is typical for the season. But year-over-year, they were down 22.6%, in part due to the “base effect”: Housing starts normally peak in the summer, but last year they spiked in April (the “base” for this calculation) to levels not seen since June 2006.
The 12-month moving average (red) shows the longer-term trends and the downturn that started after the April spike last year: Down by 13.3% year-over-year, but up by 17.5% from April 2019.
Construction starts of single-family houses rose in April for the third month in a row, as would be expected for this season, to 78,800 houses, but that was down 28.2% from April last year – in part due to the base effect.
Compared to April 2019, single-family starts were down 3.4% (black). The 12-month average in April shows the down-turn that started after the spike in April last year (red):
Construction starts of multifamily projects, such as condo and apartment buildings, with five or more units, also jumped in April as would be expected for this season, to 47,200 units, down 11.8% from the huge April last year (53,500), which had been the highest since 1986.
Compared to April 2019, multifamily starts were up 42.6% (black line). The 12-month average shows the recent flattening-out of the surge at the highest levels since the mid-1980s.
Multifamily projects tend to be big and can have long lead times. Projects where construction started in April were in the planning stages often years earlier.
In many densely populated urban cores, multifamily is just about the only type of housing that is getting built, and for many years already, much of it has been higher end, with lots of amenities, because that’s where the money is.
In these urban areas, the bulk of single-family construction takes place further away from urban cores. The decision whether to live in a new multifamily building in an urban core or in a new house further out comes down to lifestyle choice – and both are expensive.
Single-family construction still dominates, but its share declines. Over the past 12 months through April, the share of single-family housing starts dropped to 62% of total housing starts, the lowest share since 1986!
The share of multifamily starts (buildings of 5 and more units) rose to 37%, the highest share since 1974!
The share of multifamily starts in small buildings of 2-4 units has fallen to a historic low of about 1%.
Over the long term, housing starts come and go in huge waves of booms and busts. This chart also shows why Housing Bubble 1 – with single-family starts peaking in 2005 – was such an epic creature. And it shows that the current multifamily boom is still tame compared to the boom in the early to mid-1970s (starts of single-family houses = red line; multifamily units = green).
1) Consumers spending is down from the millions –> to the crumbs.
The regional banks need time to recover from their injuries.
2) The gov infuse trillions to the south and the rust belt to build new modern industries and infra improvements.
3) AI will disperse to the new industrial base co as a lever, an integral part of each co to compete with China. The new high tech ==> no stupid and arrogant bs.
4) The mid-west elderly moved south, or expired. A new high tech Gen-Z
take over. They work as part timers in the factories, while in school, or on
Sundays in MCD, learning discipline, adjusting to reality, making money and loving it.
Consumer spending has evenly significantly changed at all.
Are millennials too saddled with student loans to buy houses?
Nah — just locked in a staring contest with delusional sellers.
I meant in relation to Multifamily. Is affordability the new trend?
At least in my area, multifamily tends to be in less desirable areas. Be it city, street, etc. And more expensive to buy even if you would make money on it in the long run.
Paying for a house is much easier than buying one these days.
I think affordability is the new trend for SFR’s, too. Builders have only been able to sell their houses by buying down the rates for their buyers, etc. They don’t seem very fired up about building more.
Disrupter- in my area, multifamily (‘luxury’) is a place to stash money while it sits vacant (‘allegedly’). Either way, lower and middle class lose more comfortable housing options.
The median home is unaffordable at current interest rates.
The median home is unaffordable at any interest rate.
A lot of construction of MFH and SFH here in Bend. I can’t afford any of it. I make too much money for assistance.
Lifetime renter.
I still remember a comment by a server at the Deschutes Brewery in Bend…. He described living there as “Poverty with a view”.
WOLF
Great charts !! I had no idea the 1970s had such a Multi-Fam boom. Considering the population now is probably double what it was in 1974, it makes the Multi-Fam boom even more impressive.
Because Multi-Fam is more elegant now, it competes with SFH strongly.
I wonder if we will see those 1970s and 1980s Multi-Fams going by way of the commercial buildings of the same era? I’m guessing not because they can be so much more easily renovated and updated.
That might be the next big real estate investment trend (buy and reno the old stuff).
Most multi are between the two salt water regions.
I’m looking to downsize the house since my wife passed away last December and it’s just me and the dog here.
Today, I started the search for a smaller (~1,500 sq.ft.) one level home to rent or buy. Rents for nice singe family places here on the north side of Houston (The Woodlands – Conroe area) are running $1.05 – $1.25 a square foot. Lots of these out there and lots of newer construction completions for rent.
I priced some new builds: some under construction (not completed or sold yet), and some completed and just sitting there with no buyers. Looks to be the builders are offering 5 – 10% off list and throwing in some amenity upgrades (covered patio, better cabinets, etc). These are smaller tract homes (1,300 – 2,800 sq. ft. in size).
I am surprised at the amount of inventory out there and I sense the market has cooled off here for SFH’s, buy or rent.
What is the $/sqft for new build in N Houston ?
Maybe a comment on housing but also on inflation just received my tax appraisal notice and value on my 4000 sq Ft home in smith co Tx went from 640k to 900k . They have a cap of 10 percent a year raise in taxes regardless my prop tax inflation just went up 10 percent. Also my electric bill doubled in Jan. We have unregulated power bills in Tx and the higher NG price is driving this inflation. And I’m sure homeowners ins will go up equally as much
Multifamily boom on the west side of Phoenix. There is so much coming online right now that all of a sudden apartments are offering concessions, even a couple months rent on a 12 month lease. It pretty much flipped overnight. They are also building a lot of horizontal, detached apartments, AKA build to rent. Many are coming online at the same time. Good time to have your lease expire to take advantage of the concessions. Build to rent homes are popular with developers because they can get around proving 100 year water supply. Huge loophole that our worthless legislature has no intention of closing. Follow the fricken money.