Why I’m Skeptical of Powell’s Claim Red-Hot Rent CPI Will Just Vanish: Landlords Report the Opposite, even for April

High demand by renters of choice trying to outwait the housing turmoil pushes up actual rents in a range of 6% to 8%.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Landlords and tenants are throwing a bucket of cold water on hopes that rent inflation will back off – it just doesn’t seem to be happening.
These reports have been coming in from the largest landlords of single-family houses and from multifamily landlords. The largest landlords of single-family houses are publicly traded, and so they report operational details, such as actual rent increases for lease renewals for newly executed leases on a same-house basis. The apartment data is based on millions of actual transactions, renewals and new leases.
They’re actual rents that tenants pay. Changes in actual rents for specific rental units are also the base for the rent inflation measures in the Consumer Price Index and the PCE price index.
None of them include “asking rents,” which are the advertised rents that landlords want to get for their vacant apartments, whether or not they’re actually able to lease at those asking rents. Zillow, Zumper, Apartment List, and others report “asking rents.” The double-digit spikes last year occurred in asking rents, not in actual rents.
Rent increases reported by the largest single-family rental landlords.
Invitation Homes [INVH], in its earnings call for Q1 on May 2, said that rent growth in April showed “further acceleration” in newly executed leases:
- April new lease rent increase: +7.5%
- April renewal rent increase: +7.2%
- April blended rent increase: +7.3%.
In terms of Q1, it said, “We have also seen stronger demand return following the winter leasing season, with new lease rent growth accelerating sequentially each month during the first quarter”:
- Q1, new lease rent increase: +5.7%
- Q1, renewal rent increase: +8.0%
- Q1, blended rent increase: +7.3%.
American Homes 4 Rent [AMH], in its Q1 earnings call on May 5, said that “strong demand continues to fuel solid occupancy and rental rate growth,” in Q1 and continued in April.
- April new lease rent increase: +9.4%
- April renewal rent increase: +6.2%
- April blended rent increase: +7.1%
Which were “well above our seasonal pre-pandemic norms,” it said.
- Q1 new lease rent increase: +7.8%
- Q1 renewal rent increase: +6.8%
- Q1 blended rent increase: +7.1%
Which “drove same-home core revenue growth of 7.7% for the quarter,” it said.
John Burns Research & Consulting reported some “takeaways” from the National Rental Home Council Industry Leaders Conference, including this:
“Rent Increases Driven by a Substantial Shift to Renters by Choice.”
“The tenant profile in professionally managed build-to-rent and single-family rental communities is significantly shifting. There is a growing trend of even more tenants choosing to rent single-family homes rather than buy one. More prospective homeowners believe that prices and rates will come down and more resale buying opportunities will emerge, so they are delaying their home buying.
“This shift has led to a rise in the number of renters who are less rent-sensitive, creating demand for higher-quality rental properties.
“These renters, by choice, value superior interior finishes, better amenities, and overall design, which were not commonly available 15 years ago. As a result, property owners and managers can command a premium for such properties.”
Multifamily apartment rents continue to surge.
The National Multifamily Housing Council last week released its industry benchmark report for January (the delay is to comply with federal antitrust guidelines, it says). This data is based on executed transactions tracked by RealPage from over 13 million rental apartments in over 400 markets. “Asking rents” for vacant units are not included:
- New leases (per square foot): +8.9%
- Rent at renewal (effective rent on the same unit): +8.4%.
You get the idea.
Lots of demand for rentals, given the high cost of ownership. A lot of people are now asking the question why buy the house, when you can lease a similar house for a lot less and outwait the situation – falling home prices and high mortgage rates.
And this relatively high demand by people who are renters of choice, who got the biggest wage increases in 40 years, is pushing up rents. That dynamic has been in place for a couple of years. And it hasn’t vanished at all, but appears to accelerate, based on these reports from the industry.
Rents are a big factor in CPI and PCE price index.
The Consumer Price Index for April will be released this week. About one-third of the CPI is “shelter,” based on two rent factors: Owner’s Equivalent of Rent and Rent of Primary Residence.
Both factors have shot up last year and this year. In March, OER was 8% and Rent hit 8.8%. The incremental increases slowed in March, and will likely slow further, and the year-over-year increases likely peaked, with annual rent inflation eventually dipping below that 8% level.
And those indices continue to be in line with what landlords are reporting.
We can see in the data reported by landlords that 6% to 8% increases in actual rents – renewals and newly executed leases, which is also how CPI measures rents – are currently playing out. So this is a little slower than the CPI rent increases in the range of 8% to 9%.
But the 6% to 8% range is a far cry from the hoped-for massive decline in rents – hopes that were espoused by big drops in “asking rents” off of the double-digit spike last year. But neither the spike nor the drop-off from that spike made it into actual increases that tenants are actually paying at renewal and when signing new leases.
So it seems unlikely that Fed chair Jerome Powell’s assumption will play out that rent inflation will be slowing sharply in a few months, and that actual rents are already going down, and that rent inflation will reach the point where it will no longer be an issue, and that the CPIs for rent are heading back to the 2% to 3% range, and that this decline is already baked in because the rent indices are lagging indicators, etc. etc.
It seems much more likely, based on these actual rent increases, that rent inflation will remain well in the hot range, above 6%, and that it will not help push down the services inflation measures and “core” inflation measures that the Fed is now so focused on.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Jerome Powell is peddling a fantasy. Every single word out of his mouth about inflation has been wrong. He’s a practiced liar who is destroying the financial lives of all but the most wealthy. And he and his cohort continue, unabated.
The longer this inflation goes on, the worse the long term damage for most. It benefits a very small sliver of mankind, but they’re the ones pulling all the strings. The future of the young was stolen – quickly – and it is currently parked in the bank accounts of the billionaires and hundred millionaires. This is the greatest financial swindling in US history.
Was there a swindling?
If the Fed gets his soft landing, there will be a new permanent price level for CPI and asset prices that is at least 20% higher than it was in 2019. The Fed will succeed in transferring 20% of wealth from young generations and renters to the wealthy. Before this occurred, we already had record wealth concentration.
Any central bank with public interest in mind would be looking to reverse the CPI inflation and asset inflation that was created by mistake. Powell isn’t doing that. He’s stated he wants to add to the inflation now and in future years.
Of course, in conducting monetary inflation in this manner, the Fed flip-flopped its intent. Back in 2019, the Fed said the intent was to average 2% inflation over time. Now that we’ve had 20% inflation in about three years, the situation calls for a period of deflation, but the Fed has apparently reneged on that promise.
Federal bodies should be transparent and consistent. When they tell the public one thing, then do another, and it transfers trillions of wealth from one group to another, I’d say that’s a swindling.
The Fed needs to sell the darn MBS, yesterday!!!
Given that he was a partner at The Carlyle Group & his personal net worth is around $50 million, high inflation is an absolute benefit for he and his wealthy peers.
Jerome Powell knows exactly what he’s doing – it’s a feature, not a bug.
What good has the Fed done since it’s inception?
With 6 million extra persons from south of the border to house, feed, educate & keep healthy, that’s a pretty big incremental increase to inflationary pressures going forward. With Title 42 about to end, it’s going to get worse. for political correctness sake, nobody in the MSM is willing to talk about this growing issue with regards to inflation.
So much of the “pivot” logic is predicated on the home rental market cooling to 0%. If it re-accelerates instead, it’s going to destroy a lot of the best-laid-plans of “geniuses”. Absolutely ruin them.
Some people seem to think that if they tweet really confidently and point to an excel spreadsheet then inflation will obey them.
This suggests another interest rate hike in July.
Nah, they’re already working on their next lie which is “there is a lag between rate hikes and their effects. We want to be careful not to overdo it, so we believe a pause is the correct move.” Nevermind the fact that it’s already been more than 12 months since rate hikes began. And no, fraudulent bank blowups aren’t an indicator their policies are working.
In general, the effect of the increase is seen between 12 and 18 months, so there is still time.
If they justify themselves with this in the situation that inflation is growing, it will happen as in the beginning when they claimed that inflation is transitory. And then they will be forced to raise interest rates much more aggressively. No matter how cunning they are, they do not want hyperinflation, this should be known
At this point I have to question if they want the young to be able to support the old in the US. Ex patriarion looks better and better every day.
With the coming debt ceiling debate they are already targeting the poor for more cuts on food stamps, social security, and increasing the retirement age. No talk of increasing the carried interest tax rate or the taxation of other rent seekers. Plenty of money to bailout stupid bankers too.
The caried interest “loophole” should be eliminated but that doesn’t change the complete unsustainability of government spending. There is no revenue problem in the federal budget. If revenue was 100% of national income, the government would still run a deficit.
Inflated government spending is a big driver of this inflation now by contributing to fake economic “growth”.
Gutting Social Security is the 1%’ers dream.
Boy, the copium is sure flowing. There is no way around it. Housing is now one of the predominant drivers of CPI. You can correct commodities so far, but until housing is allowed to fall dramatically back to sanity, inflation continue to spiral out of control.
There are only two options to go from here here: A) crash the housing market, or B) prop up the housing market using some “unprecedented” Frankenstein financial meddling and let rent prices rip up to meet the bloated house values.
Option A will mute or even end inflation but will make Wall Street and the Real Estate parasites weep and gnash their teeth.
Option B will continue to harm poor and young people and will enable the asset collectors continue to live like fat cats.
Parasites, indeed.
Your comment is my opinion. The question is – what can we the normal people do to support option A. I am tired to sit and observe.
You forgot option C, the one that the Fed is aiming for… Hit the brakes on QE, but keep interest rates manageable and let the now more numerous dollars find their new actual value over the next several years. Assets will find a higher price and so will labor, albeit at an increasingly disadvantaged ratio.
Disinflation is the best we can hope for and deflation is plainly not allowed. The ever-present specter of inflation marches on. Given enough time, we’ll all be millionaires when a loaf of bread costs a thousand bucks.
Are local Governments housing illegal immigrants? There is supposed to be an influx of folks at our borders and they are busing them north. Would this folks be taking up rental units?
No.
It would seem on the surface that the illegal immigration that has occurred and is occuring is inflationary.
In northern cities those immigrants are generally housed in hotels at very high costs. Landlords generally will not house anyone without an income history.
Yes they are. There are several in my complex now. They get free rent and we pay for it in higher taxes, higher rents and higher crime. The cashiers in my grocery store say they have EBT cards with lots of money on them.
There was section 8 during 44’s term. I recall several busloads were turned back in Temecula, Ca. Government will subsidize renters (as corporate landlords well know – most of the affordable housing built it not really affordable). There are empty internment camps built during 43 on the contingency of collapse and a large influx of refugees from Central America. They also proposed a trillion dollar wall. Remember Mexico has about 1/3 as many people as the US, so the immigration problem is really the other way.
Mexico is a retirement destination for those priced out of the American dream.
When people have more money they can afford a bigger apartment. In ny there was a uptick in demand for one bed room apartments. Many of the same people one would have rented a studio could now afforded a one bed room so prices spiked.
I am sure this dynamic happens in all markets in one way or another. So one way for more inventory to come online is downsizing, which does not appear to be happening at this time.
Just saying, rents in Phoenix are soft. And demand is soft too — so they aren’t up everywhere.
Forget “asking rents.” They’re meaningless. Actual rents at lease renewal and rents of newly signed leases matter. If you look at asking rent data — Zillow, Zumper, Apartment List, etc. — you will be misled.
What evidence do you have that rents in PHX are falling? I just got back to PHX for a visit and that’s not the story I’ve been hearing from all my friends.
Demand here is through the roof in everything from what I’ve seen
All the homeless people make a case for why rents will continue rising and never bend. I do find it funny the belief people have that rents will keep rising AND home prices will fall – fat chance, as the only way to escape the rent rat race is to own your land. (If you live in California this message does not apply, that place is fucked 😂).
“I do find it funny the belief people have that rents will keep rising AND home prices will fall…”
This seems logical to me… have you seen Wolf’s OER VS CS home price graph? Huge divergence in home vs rent prices, which can only be resolved by some combination of lower home prices and higher rents.
Another angle to consider: higher home prices must pull up rents, as the carrying costs increase proportionally (taxes & insurance) and there are now other ways to earn a similar yield (short-term treasuries).
Landlords need to make a profit, otherwise they won’t be landlords for much longer.
I’ve seen all the charts. Data is not one sided there are different interpretations.
Everybody talks about landlord losses, nobody talks about homeowners who I bet paint a much larger picture. Any new buyer can pay off their mortgage in as few as eight years by doubling their payment. I’ll be free of the rent wars or the mortgage wars by decade’s end. Anybody serious about their own wealth or even FIRE should too.
As far as overvaluation, I don’t buy it. The median salary is $69,000 in the US, while the median home price is $428,000. Those don’t sound like crazy numbers to me. A little bit of saving/compounding against your amortization can go a long way – I remain bullish in at least 49 states :)
Median US salary is $54K, so, yes ~8:1 mortgage:income is crazy high, and shows that US RE is way overvalued.
Better to look at median household income, it’s around $71K, which gives a 6:1 ratio, which is still way overvalued.
Appletrader,
“I do find it funny the belief people have that rents will keep rising AND home prices will fall…”
It happens, including last time and now:
Fair enough, but I’m skeptical. I think the lion’s share of that divergence will be met by the red line – we shall see
So, it’s simple – just wait until the Case-Shiller reverts to touch the mean of CPI Owner’s equivalent – that should approximate the bottom of the house price index fall…..
My rent in CA had been increased aggressively in 2021/22. It was up to $2600/mo for a 1700sqft drywall & stucco box in a sort of OK part of the Inland Empire suburbs. When I told the landlord I was ditching CA and gone for good a few months ago, she was delighted! It was an opportunity for her to get a big jump in rental income. She barely cleaned it up (if at all) and put it right back up for $3,000/mo and she filled the vacancy within a couple weeks with a immediate long line of prospective tenants to choose from.
Good riddance. Why anybody would pay $3k each month to live in that traffic pit with fentanyl zombies roaming nearby is beyond me, but apparently lots of people are more than happy to sign up. What a bizarre situation… Wonder if it has anything to do those several trillion new dollars floating around?
Just for perspective, I moved in at $2000/mo in Oct 2019. By the end of Jan 2023, a new tenant was moving in at $3k with no improvements to the house. That’s a 50% increase in just a little over 3 years.
Just to give a different perspective, in SF East Bay, we moved out of a SFH rental in fall 2022, and the new tenants are paying less than we did. And renting is still way cheaper than buying.
Instead of allowing asset prices, specifically real estate to fall, they will offer subsidies. These subsidies will transfer wealth from the taxpayer to homeowners and to landlords. They will also encourage
immigration to create demand even though it results in higher prices.
Can confirm. Small landlord of SFHs. 3br, 2ba, 1100sqft homes that rented for $900/mo just three years ago now draw $1600/mo all day long. No let up in demand. Add another $50/mo for pet fee per pet…
Unbelievable really, but here we are and they have the money.
The only way prices go back to pre-pandemic levels will be if there is a really bad recession. Interest rates alone are not strong enough, the only thing that will kill the current inflation are the deflationary forces generated by a recession or worse. The Fed is completely responsible for the present hot mess due to its massive increase in the Fed balance sheet and monetary expansion.
Nope. Just look at the trend in the data. It won’t be long and we’ll be back to prepan levels and beyond. Interest rates are more than enough to do this. Don’t forget the 10 to 1 relationship between rate and loan amount, roughly speaking. That effect is huge and it is why we are seeing rapid declines now, and it’s also why people are choosing to rent.
I don’t see that rent inflation could ever push down on core and service inflation. Surely rents follow inflation. In fact if it weren’t so hard to strip out housing availability, population size, rental costs and any expenses introduced by local authorities then it would be a good lagging proxy for inflation.
If you don’t have extra money then one way or another you won’t be paying more rent.
The money supply expanded, then there is momentum in price increases as they adjust. At some point that velocity of increase will hit and head over the line of money supply i.e. there is insufficient money in circulation to support the price level. This causes sudden-stop cash flow issues for businesses. This is what eventually pushes inflation down.
The violence of the recession depends on the upward momentum of wage/price as the hit the limit of money supply. An above target inflation rate will only stop when this limit is breached and there is a recession of some kind and this is the only thing thats going to ever bear down on inflation. Whether it will be a hard landing or not I have no idea, but inflation won’t stop without a recession and rents are along for the ride, they aren’t driving the bus.
Sounds like a lot of willful blindness going on with Powell. I wish more people would wake up to his scam.
I believe it will come down simply because every corner in my area has a new apartment complex going up. Supply and demand.
Same here.
There are, of course variations by geography.
In Orange county CA it’s pretty much a renter’s market. The house at 25 Vista Fir. in Laguan Hills rented a year ago for $5250 mo. – with 25 people waiting in the wings (fact). Tenant left after a year for a better place that was $650 a month cheaper. Broker put it out there at $5500 – no takers. Dropped price twice – no takers, no lookers. Eventually settled at $5000 mo. – suzzy broker tried to make it look like new tenant paid more on Zillow – but, spoke to new tenant and got the skinny…