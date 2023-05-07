Dear Readers, Please Donate to WOLF STREET: Spring 2023 Reminder

Your support is crucial to keeping the site free and open to all. Thank you!!
Your donations make it possible for WOLF STREET to remain free and open to all, without paywall, and without adblocker-blockers. I want the site to be free and open so anyone can read it. More and more websites are hiding behind paywalls, and many sites, big ones too, have already vanished or are in the process of vanishing, because advertising for publishers has become a race to the bottom.
Your support has allowed me to become less reliant on ads. I’ve cut the number of ads and reduced the intrusiveness of the ads to make it easier, more fun, and less distracting to read the articles and comments.
Your donations are also uplifting and heart-warming because they tell me that what I’m doing here in my little corner between the boots of giants matters to you. I appreciate each donation immensely. Your donations have become crucial to the site.
Many of you donate throughout the year. Thank you for your generous support!!!
Three ways to donate:
- Zelle (if you use it): preferred method; fast and free. Please contact me at howlatwolfstreet@gmail.com to get my Zelle info.
- Credit card via PayPal: The “Donate” button takes you to WOLF STREET’s PayPal page. You do not need a PayPal account. If it asks you to set up a PayPal account, back out and try again. Tip: On that initial PayPal page: first, enter the amount; second, click on the WHITE button, “Donate with a Debit or Credit Card”:
- Mail a check (much appreciated):
Wolf Street Corp
1288 Columbus Ave. #196
San Francisco, CA 94133
Thank-you gift: a WOLF STREET mug if you donate $100 or more:
I will send you one of our new 12-oz glass mugs (see photo below) to thank you for your very generous donation of $100 or more if your address is in the US, and if you would like a mug.
The wraparound art on the mug – created by San Francisco artist Erika “Kitten” Lopez – shows a funny wolf, me, howling the WOLF STREET dictum, “Nothing goes to Heck in a Straight Line.”
If you would like a mug, please email me; include your shipping address in the US (I cannot ship outside the US) and phone number (FedEx will not deliver without it). Send the email to: howlatwolfstreet@gmail.com
Thank you, Dear Readers, for your generous donations, for coming to WOLF STREET, and for your many excellent and fun comments!!
Wolf Richter
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
How much should I send if I want you to have $100 to wolfstreet.com after the price of mug +shipping? I.e. if mug plus shipping is $20 then I’d send you $120 so you still get the $100. Thanks
Thank you! That is very generous! Total cost of the mug, including the mug, three-color precision printing, packaging materials, the beautiful hang tag you get with it, plus shipping on a pallet to me, and by FedEx to you is a little over $20 after all the recent price hikes, LOL, but $120 would be very generous.
Make sure to send me your shipping address in the US and your phone number.
Thanks Wolf for all that you do. I’ll mail in my donation this week.
Thank you for keeping the site open to all. Zelle doesn’t allow automatic recurring donations, but I can set them up on PayPal. Are the fees on PayPal significant for the vendor such that logging into Zelle periodically is the better option?
If you can make one or two payments per year via Zelle, that would save me some money. PayPal fees depend on a number of factors. They include a fixed fee that applies no matter how small the amount.
If PayPal is easier for you, set it up on PayPal, no problem. PayPal is very convenient for me too.
Thanks, I’ll continue to use Zelle.
Incidentally, the UI/UX on your donate button seems a bit weird this time. I tried to select plain debit card but the button for that choice didn’t work, and somehow routed the donation through Paypal anyway. Doesn’t matter much, I’m just trying to steer away from Paypal when possible.
Yes, whether it’s debit or credit card, I use PayPal as payment platform, and so it’s PayPal that collects your credit/debit card data and is processing the payment.
Zelle is direct, between your bank account and Wolf Street’s bank account.
Okay, thanks. I didn’t realize it was an automatic middleman.
Why no bitcoin address wolf :) best way for entrepreneurial internet gods to receive small, easy donations!
Also off topic but is there a way to receive notifications on comment replies?
I turned off the notifications on comment replies because it led to endless arguments between a few people.
Hi Wolf,
$100 sent just now as I do two to three times a year. Compared to the WSJ, which takes almost that much a month, you are the best value on the street…especially your often critical heads up on financial moves. We have made much more money from you than from them, and probably more meaningfully, we have lost way less money because of you.
Thank you and smiles!
JWB
Thank you!!!
Donated.
Thanks for all the great content, Wolf!
Donation sent — thanks for offering your insight and the tightest ship I’ve ever seen where comments sections go.
Donated. Thank you for the excellent website
Just donated what I can. I appreciate your site.
Donation on the way by mail! (I’m old school).
Any chance you still have some Testosterone Pit merch laying around?
I never had any TP merch. I should have made some mugs before I shut it down.
Just for good old times sake, here is the logo:
And here is the book – click on the image to see the book at Amazon:
Thanks WR
Id PayPal you later.
On it’s way! Wolfstreet is much appreciated – one of the few sane voices around. I rarely comment, but very much appreciate the thoughtful, non-confrontational remarks from others.