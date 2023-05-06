Utter Chaos at the Short End of the Treasury Market and at the 28-Day Treasury Bill Auction: A Deep Dive

Investors exacting their pound of flesh for the risk of a default “as early as” June 1.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The chaos has been going on for weeks. And then it got funny at the Treasury auction on Thursday. Back on April 20, I marveled that the totally crazy 164-basis-point spread between the one-month and two-month Treasury yields: the one-month yield collapsed to 3.4% in just days (from 4.8%), while the two-month yield was just fine, ticking up past 5%. A plunging yield means that the price is surging amid huge demand. Investors were piling into a safe asset that will give them their money back in about a month, before June. What might happen in June? The US might default. That was the calculus back then.
Then on May 1, Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen moved X-Day forward to June 1. She warned Congress that the US will default on its obligations “potentially as early as June 1, if Congress does not raise or suspend the debt limit before that time.”
On Thursday, May 4, the 28-day Treasury bill auction went haywire.
The auction had been scheduled well in advance. For sale would be $50 billion in 28-day Treasury bills. These bills will be issued on May 9 and mature, uhm, on June 6. So let me just show you this chart of the one-month yield (red) and the two-month yield (green), and we’ll dive into the chaos of what happened in a moment. In normal times, those two lines run roughly in parallel.
June 6 is of course “potentially,” as Yellen would say, right smack-dab after the US runs out of money, when the US will be “potentially” unable to pay investors their interest and principal on those bills that were sold at auction on Thursday. And that would be a bummer.
Investors exacting their pound of flesh.
Turns out, lots of investors were willing to take the risk, if they’d be paid adequately for taking that risk – which is how it normally is with bonds. In total, the $50-billion auction got $126 billion in bids, of which $50 billion were accepted (results).
But the yields were crazy – I mean, not crazy, they were very rational, given the risk of a US default at around the time the bills would mature.
Remember, the one-month yield had plunged to 3.4% on April 20. By May 3, Wednesday, the day before the auction, it had re-spiked to 4.7%. Thursday evening, following the auction, the one-month yield closed at 5.76%! In the span of two weeks, the one-month yield had spiked by 240 basis points.
Investors were bidding huge amounts – $126 billion for a $50 billion auction – but at huge rates. The $50 billion in tenders that were accepted had rates at or lower than 5.84% (the “high rate”). That’s what it took to sell $50 billion in bills!
That 5.84% was 114 basis points higher than the one-month yield traded in the market the day before.
The median rate was 5.50%, meaning half of the competitive tenders that were accepted had bid above 5.5% and half below 5.5%.
All auction rates here are annual rates, as if the security paid interest for 360 days at this rate.
Bills (one year or less in maturity) are sold at a discount and the interest is added when the bill matures. But notes and bonds (over one year in maturity) have interest coupon payments that are paid twice a year, and the year is figured on 365 days. This makes the yields difficult to compare – which is why the Treasury Department also reports the “investment rate” of bills.
The “investment rate” of that bill auction was 5.964%! This rate is based on the 5.84%, but calculated to allow for comparisons to the coupon interest that notes and bonds pay semiannually (with the year being lengthened to 365 days).
This huge jump in auction rates didn’t make it into the Tradeweb-based charts on Thursday.
The charts of the one-month Treasury yield, based on Tradeweb data (such as the charts by CNBC, MarketWatch, etc.) did not reflect the spike in yields on Thursday. They show a closing yield on Thursday of 4.56%, and everything appeared normal, even as the auction rates had gone haywire.
But the Treasury Department’s closing yields that it reported on Thursday already showed the huge spike in yield, from 4.70% on Wednesday to 5.76% on Thursday, a 106-basis point blowout.
My Treasury yield charts are always based on the closing data from the Treasury Department, not on Tradeweb data (because I don’t have access to Tradeweb data, which is for the big boys, LOL).
And then on Friday, the Tradeweb-based charts caught up with the Treasury Dept. data and showed the huge spike in yields that my charts had already shown on Thursday.
But on Friday, the official closing yields by the Treasury Department dropped 17 basis point from the spike-close on Thursday, to 5.59%.
Meanwhile, back at the ranch…
With all this intense drama going on around the 28-day bill auction and the one-month yield in the markets, the two-month yield was doing just fine, and closed on Friday at 5.23% (green line). This is the same chart as above (both based on Treasury Dept. data), so you don’t have to scroll back up. It shows the stunning disconnect of the one-month yield from the two-month yield:
One more complication...
The Treasury yield cited in any yield data is a “constant maturity yield,” a construct based on market yields of Treasury securities of various types that mature in the time-frame of the yield. For example, the one-month Treasury yield you can look up anywhere is not an index of one-month bills. And it’s not based on auction yields. But it’s a construct of market yields by securities of various terms that mature in about one month.
In theory, and at the most simplified level, a 10-year Treasury note that matures in six months trades like a six-month bill that was just issued (there are of course big differences in reality, including liquidity). But this basic principle is what underlies the calculations of the one-month yield, the two-month yield, the two-year yield, etc.
Chaos in Treasury bills cropped up before: Lehman Moment.
It’s not like chaos doesn’t happen periodically in the market of short-dated Treasuries. The other stunning example of chaos in recent memory was what happened after Lehman Brothers filed for bankruptcy on September 15, 2008.
In August 2008 through Friday September 12, after the Fed had been cutting rates amid a blooming financial crisis, the one-month yield fluctuated between 1.5% and 1.7%, and the three-month yield between 1.6% and 1.8%.
Then over the weekend, Lehman filed for bankruptcy. That week, both yields plunged to near 0% on Fed action, but then spiked back, with the three-month yield (green) spiking by 125 basis points in three days, from 0.03% to 1.28%, before plunging again. And then it repeated that feat a month later. This whole episode settled down in early 2009. Just for good old times’ sake:
How many times has debt ceiling played out? Why such panic today only? Something doesn’t seem to add up.
It’s the date when that 28-day bill matures: June 6, right when the default might take place.
So investors went to the auction and bid a very low price (high yield). They’re not worried about NOT getting paid. They’re considering the possibility that they might not get paid ON TIME. And they wanted to make some bucks on that possibility.
If they’re really worried about not getting paid at all, they wouldn’t have bid at all. But the auction was way oversubscribed.
June 6th is Debt Day?
Yellen said, “as soon as June 1.” So maybe June 1, maybe a few days later. June 6 would be just right at the core of the chaos days.
I’m pretty sure Congress is going to get this fixed, as it always does, knock on wood. But they’re now making a little nervous too.
It’s not as if the “investors” who decided not to buy that security because of perceived risk, they will invest in other securities that are not burdened with that risk.
Which is ridiculous while the potential of a substantial adjustment in asset prices downward is more likely than upward. The decision today is too invest in Fed t-bills, and prepare to sit out the storm.
Serious question about: “payed on time.” has it ever happened in relative living history where things were not payed on time? (us treasuries) To me this just does not seem remotely probable. Not being paid on time is not being paid. It’s not like some renter saying they don’t got the money and they need another few days on onlyfans. It’s the f***ing US. government.
Welly, the probability that republicans will cause a default of the United States of America is < zero. The theater that various venues feature should be viewed as entertainment not the truth.
There’s real risk this time that a certain unhinged political party is willing to take down the credibility of the nation.
It’s really sad that we’ve come to this.
Maybe so, but in this case it’s the GOP who is threatening default since they hold the majority in the House.
RobertM700, that’s only true if you start from the assumption that the “default” is to approve any debt ceiling increase with no strings attached. If that’s the case, why bother having it at all? Why should the GOP be obligated to raise the debt ceiling to pay for the Dems $2.1 trillion March 2021 vote-buying boondoggle?
The Dems are also threatening default by not agreeing to any of the GOP’s moderate spending reductions in exchange for raising the debt ceiling.
Federal deficits:
Please do a little research into past debt ceiling battles, as recently as 2017 for example, when roles were reversed and the other party demanded negotiations for a debt ceiling increase. Now, if we actually default, then we can talk about one party’s irresponsibility.
Yeah I totally agree the Dems are totally holding up the process. The red team passed a debt ceiling bill out of the house and the Dem controlled Senate of holding it up and the Dem. president has threatened a veto even if by some miracle the blue team gets it act together and actually legislates in the Senate.
Venkarel,
One can criticize Democrats and Republicans and not be a troll.
Thanks for this report. No major media organization is even mentioning this. This jump in interest rates on 1 month Treasuries could be a signal that there will be no compromise on the debt ceiling increase in June. Both sides are miles apart and not even negotiating. They are both playing “Chicken” The bond market doesn’t lie. Risk premiums are spiking. This could get very ugly real soon. We are in uncharted waters.
Nah, they both will happily add trillions to debt once they land on which businesses will get the money and what commissions will be extracted.
All paths lead to high inflation and then higher inflation.
While I’m not disagreeing with your general sentiment, I don’t see how ‘The bond market doesn’t lie’ is a factual statement. Parts of the the bond market has been acting irrationally for a long time now, especially since the Fed started raising rates. Just look at what Wolf said in his very first paragraph about the third week in April. How can you explain that third-week-in-April?
Sorry swamp, I beg to differ with your assertion that the ” bond market doesn’t lie ” by bringing a breath of reality to that popular delusion. For goodness sakes we have banks dropping like flies all around us because they believed in the zirp economy. sheesh
Big picture is extreme debt levels breed extreme fiscal and monetary action to keep the system functioning. We are in the third period of the hockey game where the only way to keep system afloat is to run ponzi like financing by issuing new debt to be able to pay existing debt.
Could be that financial crisis is going to be bigger than GFC because debt bubble is bigger.
Both sides dig in, no agreement reached…
How does it play out, day to day?
Where to hide? Foriegn stocks and bonds? Gold?
Yet the 10-year acts like all is well. Nothing to worry about…even though inflation is likely stuck at elevated levels the rest of the decade.
I agree on the 10-year; I can’t understand why it’s acting the way it is.
The Fed has sopped up around $5 Trillion of long maturities off the market….between the MBSs and Treasuries longer than 10yrs.
Imagine what the long rates would be if those securities were flopping around in the free market looking for a bid.
The Fed’s yield curve management that started in 2009 set the trap for the banking system…IMO.
Positive yield curves are natural….and we have been given unnatural for 14 years.
Because few consider the long term impact of making hasty decisions to solve short term problems.
It reminds me of my last years working at the company that I spent decades at. I watched people become more concerned about their careers and being among the in-crowd than the future of the company.
Having only recently become a bond investor, it’s amazing how much of this fixed income stuff I used to know (for the tests) but failed to retain.
Thanks to this discussion (and other), Fabozzi’s “Fixed Income Analysis for the CFA Program” — which I haven’t picked up in at least 15 years — is going into the carry-on bag for this evening’s budget airline flight. When Vietjet Air says “7kg maximum” they really mean it, so I may have to jettison the beach novel. Hopefully they won’t check.
What I fail to understand here is why the market is exhibiting fear about one-month paper (because June 1 is Auntie Janet’s doomsday) but not securities with a later maturity. If the US Federal Government defaulted on June 1, would longer duration bills/bonds be a safe haven? That’s a rhetorical question, of course.
Phogettaboutit: I think it’s important to first say that no one really knows what a default would really look like if it did happen. There’s nearly an infinite amount of possibilities the federal government can take as options to combat running low on money (like the absurd 1 Trillion dollar coin). That uncertainty is going to be part of market volatility moving forward. But, for the sake of speculation, lets say the Treasury really does run out of money, say on June 1 (the true date would likely be later). They wouldn’t be able to pay the principal on bonds that mature on June 1 and any date thereafter until the ceiling is raised. That is potentially why there is volatility on the short-end of of the market. But it’s also true the treasury would stop paying interest payments on the longer dated bonds. But people worry more about not getting their principal back on time than they worry about having an interest payment or two delayed.
There will come a time (unpredictable) when it will be impossible for the government (federal) to collect enough in taxes to pay all of its expenses, including interest on the national debt.
The Gov’t can of course borrow an indefinite amount through the Fed. (Concealed green backing) given a few changes in existing law. But that would lead to hyper inflation – i.e., a collapse in the credit of the Gov’t.
So the easy way, is the way the French did it in 1960. Simply say that beginning Jan 1 (or any other date), new dollars will be issued, and that each new dollar is worth 100 old dollars. Then follow that up with a largely state controlled economy.
In 1960, the French economist / mathematician Jacques Rueff, during Charles de Gaulle’s presidency, converted the old franc, to a nouveau franc, equal to 100 of the old franc.
However, even with this substitution, inflation continued to erode the currency’s value, though at lower rates of change, in comparison to other countries. And this new franc equaled 20 cents to a U.S. dollar. The old rate was 5.00 to a dollar.
In 1960, the French franc, which was one of the weakest currencies, overnight, became one of the strongest. Correcting policies included plans to 1) balance the budget, 2) stabilize the currency, and 3) eliminate currency controls.
The gold content of the franc increased 100%, & 1) foreign exchange rates, and 2) France’s internal prices, reflected the conversion overnight. Internally, prices dropped about 90 per cent, and the foreign exchange value rose from about 0.238 cents per franc, to about 20.389 cents per franc.
Domestically, France was on a managed paper standard; externally, on a modified gold bullion standard. With the new policies, France’s economy strengthened, and the franc became fully convertible @ approximately its gold par, into gold for foreign exchange and into foreign currencies.
With the introduction of the Euro, the franc in Jan. 1, 1999, was worth less than 1/8 of its Jan. 1, 1960 value.
After default, it might be beneficial to transfer many of the Federal powers back to state-controlled powers.
I think t-bills are like oxygen for financial system. You have to be able to count on them as money good. If you can avoid the hint of a hiccup, some people have to do it.
Thanks for clearing that up, Wolf. I saw the Treasury data for the one month yield Thursday and was sure it was a fat finger mistake. That 5 must be a 4. 106 bp in one day? You almost make it seem sensible;-)
Hmmmm. No one believes anything truly troublesome will happen – it was just an opportunity for disparate people to collude to get a higher rate.
I think the chaos has nothing to do with the fear of default.
My guess: it is because the Fed does not say it will stop increasing interest rate. After the SVB drama, people expected the Fed to stop increasing interest rate after May. But Fed did not give a certain answer this time.
Now, since the inflation data is still not ideal, people may expect a raise in June again. So the one-month Tbill due in June has skyrocketed. Or, in other words, the Tbill has returned to where it should be (if there was no bankruptcy).
3 certain things in life:
I was fine with getting 5.19% (annual) for a 13-week T-bill issued May 4.
With the yield + a couple hundred $ or so, I’ll buy a nice induction stovetop to make it less hot for wife cooking her healthy style Thai cuisine.
If the system defaults and economic things start melting down, I’ll just have to think of it as easy-come, easy-go.
Nice explanation about how the once-boring Treasuries’ market works. I still don’t understand the huge jump in yields from crazy low to crazy high in two weeks. It could be about x-date, but Congress does this dance every year, and then they come to a resolution. I read somewhere they could extend the whole mess, and then keep negotiating. Somebody said something about the 14th Amendment, but I read the 14th Amendment and it does say something about defaults, but nothing definitive.
The last time something dangerous like this was about to happen, Congress established some protocol where Treasury debt would be paid first (they have enough in tax receipts for that), and all other debts (social security, medicare, military, etc.) would just have to wait to get paid.
This year is a bit more complicated because people living in almost all counties in California do not have to file their income taxes until October. That is 12% of the US population, and probably quite a bit bigger percentage of taxes since California is still a relatively wealthy state.
I take some solace in the fact that most in Congress are wealthy (there are a few middle income people and a few nuts). In general they are not going to risk reducing their net worth significantly by plunging the world into financial chaos for a few trillion dollars which are not even theirs.
Like with the Lehman example, maybe the Fed is just f–king with the markets. But in the Lehman situation, the 1 and 3 month t-bills at least jumped up and down more-or-less together. Now it is only the 1 month that is going crazy, while the 2 month is fairly placid.
I think only a small number of people are really worried about a default on Treasuries. I’m not worried. I doubt if the bond market is worried. Something else is going on with the 1 month t-bill. Maybe the commercial banks are more f–ked up than most people think and this volatility is somehow reflecting great uncertainties in the banking system.
William, I’m in agreement with you. While yields going up on 1 month t-bills is a rational event considering the June 1 scare-mongering, the part of this whole thing that “doesn’t add up” for me is why there is all this volatility in 1 month t-bills but not 2-month t-bills.
I am fairly confident June 1 isn’t the real X-date. Surely this is just Treasury trying to light a fire under Congress. Surely others think the way I do on this too (but maybe not?). Personally, if I were worried about actual default, I’d be way more worried about my bonds that mature in July, August, September and October than I am about bonds maturing at the beginning of June.
I expect chaos ahead as the entire world shifts to a sound currency regime from a race to the bottom in currency devaluation in a vain attempt to counter the capitalists romance with Chinese Communist dictator. Who invented the ruthlessly worthless, yuan. We shall see where this drama plays out.
I think last Thursday’s shockingly high auction yield of 4-week T-Bills (due June 6) will probably recur in this week’s 4-week T-Bill auction, given that the secondary market is currently pricing the T-Bill due June 13 at 5.45% bid – 5.33% ask.
Persons wishing to buy the auction should submit their order thru their broker-dealer after the Treasury announces the 4- and 8-week T-Bill auctions on Tuesday (5/9). The auctions will take place Thursday morning (5/11); settlement will be Tuesday (5/16).
Four- and eight-week T-bill auctions are “reopenings” of pre-existing T-Bills, which is why there is already a secondary market for T-Bills due 6/13 and 7/5/23.
If Yellen doesn’t say anything important about the debt ceiling before Thursday morning, I believe this forthcoming week’s 1-month T-bill auction price yield will be in the neighborhood of last week’s auction price of 5.964 %.
Rational consumer behavior is for the banking system to be drained dry by 5% pick up in interest in short term treasuries and money market. In about a month Vanguard m/m should be about 5.02%.
As of March 1, 2023 the Treasury has been publishing the bond-equivalent yields (BEY) of Treasury bill auctions on a 366-day basis because 2024 is a Leap Year. This will persist until Feb. 29, 2024, after which date, Treasury will revert to calculating BEY on a 365-day year.
Fidelity Investments, for instance, sends its customers errant auction price trade confirms that report bond equivalent yields calculated (to the sixth decimal place!) on a 365-day basis, which produces an error of 1 – 2 basis points.
My first impression was that is due more to people/businesses with big deposits is some fragile banks, and wishing to avoid any bank failure issues, but stay liquid (short treasuries)….big big money, moving in and out of the short end of Treasuries for this reason.
1) Between Oct 2008 and May 2023 US gov debt rose from 10T to 32T.
The Fed financed about 25% of that 22T new debt.
2) Until Oct 2008 the Fed was poor. Fed asset were only 800B. They
plunged to 500B during the financial crisis. The Fed was helpless. Until Oct 2008 the Fed controlled only short term interest rated. The Fed didn’t have enough money to buy medium and long terms treasuries. Prof Bernanke ==> keep your hands to yourself
3) In Oct 2008 the rules have changed. The Fed saved US banks, foreign banks and non banks like GS, Morgan Stanley and Merrill. US treasuries “held by the Fed to maturity” rose from 500B to 2.5T in Apr 2014. TNX fell from 4.1% in Oct 2008 to 0.4% in Mar 2020. In Mar 2020 the Fed bough a truck load of long term bonds.
4) The first round of “held to maturity” expired Between Apr 2014 and Oct
2019. “Other” people cash in the Fed fell 50% from 3T to 1.5T. The Fed
became powerless again, but from Mar 2020 the Fed bought a Pour House with new “held to maturity” treasuries hangover.
That sums things up, and it don’t look good to me. Thirty-two trillion, or three point two times ten to the thirteen (3.2 x 10^13) simply will not, and can not be reduced, let alone maintained at this already stupid amount with the demographics of Congress and the Executive Branch currently residing in Washington D.C..
Five things need to happen to deal with this debt:
1) Uncle Sam needs to reduce its spending .
2) Uncle Sam needs to increase its revenue taken (taken, ie. taxes).
3) The USA needs to have much higher real GDP growth; ideally from an industrial and manufacturing base to grow the economy.
4) The USA needs to have long-term, and sadly, punishing inflation to make the $32T “cost less.”
5) The interest rates paid by Treasury to carry Uncle Sam’s monkey on its back need to be low enough so as not to create a huge carry cost of the national debt each year. This carry cost simply adds to the debt. But, if interest rates are not at a reasonable percentage higher than inflation, we continue on a path of distortion in price discovery and asset allocation. “Can you say, Catch-22?”
So, the question is, can the national debt continue growing at such a fast pace?
Time will tell. “So rolls history’s wheel.”
1) Take a cluster of rates, the whole spectrum from 1M to 30Y :
10Y – 1M = (-)2.22% this week. // 20Y – 1M = (-) 1.84%. 30Y – 1M = (-)1.89% this week.
2) 10Y – 3M = (-)1.89% this week. // 30Y – 3M = (-)1.59%.
3) 10Y – 2Y = up from (-)94% in Feb to (-)0.17% in Mar producing a huge gap. If the trend is strong this gap should stay open.
4) The 10Y – 1M is noise.
Nice to see that the bond vigilantes have finally ridden into town! Better late than never!!!
It is pretty obvious that the market is baking in short term risk premiums due to political disjunction. Eventually, if default comes to pass, even if quickly corrected, the bond market will exact some long-term premiums. Only then will the parties feel the heat and perhaps compromise.
The way out is a centrist path — some budget restraints by the Democrats and some consent to wealth levies or tax enhancements by the Republicans, accompanied by some long-term social security and entitlement reforms that make common sense. The Trump tax cuts are toast. The Democratic impulse for unlimited spending needs to be curbed. We just lack the will and consensus to do what the situation calls for.
Everyone loves steak up until the time that it’s their sacred cow that is about to be slaughtered.
Was reading Ashwath Damodaran just now. He expects more banks to have a problem. My question is, In a time and place where technology and connectivity is so advanced, does US really need 4k banks to exist. In short, will there be a bank consolidation in the near future?
So much of the short term Treasury market is buyers for whom getting paid on time is extremely important- probably most of the market for such short term debt. Even a day delay in getting paid can be catastrophic. Me, were I in the market for such short term debt, I would of course be buying at 5.76%- I don’t care if I get the money back on June 6th or July 7th- I get paid for the extra month, too.