The Landing Has Been Cancelled. Labor Market is Flying at High-ish Cruising Altitude

Even employment in Information has been rising for months despite layoff announcements, after a dip last year. Month-to-month wage growth re-accelerated.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
We’ve been waiting for the landing now for a year – soft or otherwise. The Fed has jacked up interest rates to over 5%, which a year ago seemed unthinkably high, and everyone has gotten used to it, businesses and consumers. Prices have been rising at a hot pace, though price increases have shifted from gasoline and food and used cars to services, and people and businesses have gotten used to it. Wages have been rising at a similar clip, and everyone has gotten used to that.
Some horribly managed banks collapsed and were dumped into the ditch, and everyone knows there will be a few more banks to get dumped into the ditch, and so what, everyone has gotten used to it. A couple of PE-firm-owned auto dealer-lender chains, specialized in selling overpriced used cars at huge interest rates to subprime customers, collapsed. And there were some fiascos in Commercial Real Estate, and they’ll keep coming.
All the while, employers are hiring, people are working and making more money, and spending it, and the labor market just keeps cruising along at a good altitude. All it has done so far is that it has come down from the stratosphere.
And the soft landing – or any landing – of the labor market that the Fed has been looking for, well, the Fed is just going to have to keep looking for it, because for now the labor market just isn’t landing.
In April, 253,000 jobs were created by employers. There are now a record 155.7 million payroll jobs, based on surveys of establishments by the Bureau of Labor Statistics today. Over the past 3 months on average, 222,000 jobs were created per month. This three-month average, which irons out the month-to-month variability, is at the upper end of the range during the Good Times before the pandemic:
The drop in tech and social media employment is already over. The lay-off announcements we hear are global, and the ones that get into the news are by huge companies, and they’re still hiring, even while they’re laying off people, and the laid off people are quickly hired by other companies.
The Information sector serves as a stand-in for tech and social media companies we hear about. The sector covers only a portion of them; other companies are spread over other sectors. But it gives us an indication.
After a hiring binge through November 2022, the number of employees in Information fell off 1.3% over the next three months through February. But even in this hard-hit sector, employment is resilient and rose again in March and April. Now at 3.1 million, employment is where it had been in June and July last year, and remains below the peak, as companies are rebalancing their work force and wringing out the excesses:
Total jobs, including gig work. In the broader household survey, which includes other types of jobs such as the self-employed and contract work in addition to payroll-type jobs at establishments, showed that 298,000 jobs were created on average over the past three months through April, which is also at the upper end of the range of the good times. This pushed the total of all kinds of jobs to a record 161.0 million.
The number of unemployed people who are actively looking for a job dropped in April to 5.66 million, the lowest in 22 years, according to the Household Survey by the BLS.
The three-month average dropped to 5.81 million, in the same low range as in the prior months, and along with February 2020, the lowest in 22 years.
This is still a very tight labor market, and most people who are getting laid off and fired for other reasons or no reasons are quickly finding other jobs.
The labor force is growing as the tight labor market and rising wages are pulling people back in. In April, the three-month average rose to a new record of 166.7 million people who are either working or actively looking for work:
The prime-age labor participation rate – people aged 24 through 54 either working or actively looking for work – rose to 83.3% in April. The three-month average rose to 83.2%.
Both were the highest since before the Financial Crisis. People in their prime working age are now participating in the labor market, working or actively looking for work, at a rate not seen in 15 years.
The prime-age labor participation rate eliminates the complex issue of the so-called “excess” retirements that have rippled through the labor force during the pandemic.
Wage growth cooled off, but looks like it’s ticking up again.
Average hourly earnings of all employees in April rose by a hot 0.5% from March, the highest month-to-month increase since March last year, and much higher than in the prior months. The three-month average rose by 0.34%, up from a growth rate of 0.28% in the prior month.
Average hourly earnings of production and non-supervisory employees rose by 0.4% in April from March. The three-month average also rose by 0.4%, which, annualized, comes in at just under 5%. These are engineers, teachers, bartenders, technicians, drivers, retail workers, wait staff, construction workers, nurses, etc. in non-supervisory roles.
The month-to-month re-acceleration in wage growth might be an early indication that the decline in the growth rate of wages has ended, and that wage growth is stabilizing somewhere near 5% year-over-year, rather than continuing the downward trajectory that started a year ago (when wages grew 7% year-over-year).
Here’s the three-month-moving average of month-to-month wage growth of production and non-supervisory employees:
This is what happens when you scale back rate hikes prematurely. The FED should have continued with 75 basis point hikes the entire time. Instead, they chose to entrench inflation even more.
Do check the inflation reading next week! I predict it will change course, and will get revise 0.1% to 0.2% higher after a couple of months :).
Agree. What they’re trying to do is look like they’re trying hard, without actually doing it. They would love a few more years of 8% inflation while pretending that they don’t.
They really need to drain the swamp more quickly. QT isn’t working fast enough.
I respectfully disagree with that Fed scenario and propose a different one.
Hypothetically speaking, the Fed is an apolitical agency that pays no attention to the Presidential election cycle. In reality, they are walking a tight rope between what needs to be accomplished financially and the effect they have on the outcome of the up-coming election. Carter vs Reagan.
They have a late January date with infamy where the credit mess and the temporary suspension of asset prices reverses, nagging inflation that persists at the same rate, the concentration of wealth into a cartel of banks that represent significant domination of publicly traded markets, etc. are politically expedient to deal with.
I agree with their current approach not only from the political sensitivity aspect but also from a logical perspective that the gradual unfolding of a bloom is better than an explosion.
I really dont think ANY of this is about rates. It is about the fact that the central bankers STILL have trillions on their balance sheets. The rate they are performing QT on a global basis (Fed, ECB, BOJ, others) is pathetically slow, compared with how fast they increased it. Since money is fungible, the actions of the ECB impact the US and Japan, etc.
So why is the pace so slow? Because they simply cannot sell it faster without incurring even more massive losses. The unrealized losses were at one point around a trillion for the Fed. Does the ECB have an even bigger unrealized loss, since they went even lower with negative interest rates? and who knows what the situation is with the BOJ?
Total and complete incompetence. The much smarter way to tighten economic conditions would have been to sell off the balance sheet when interest rates were much lower.
Selling the balance sheet would have a different mechanism for transmission of tightening. It would have popped the bubble on asset valuations, hitting the rich and corporations in the pocketbook, which would have pulled back the hot job market and real estate market.
The unrealized losses should have NEVER reached this level. NEVER.
The path the central bankers chose has propped up bubbles in the short term, but massively increases risk in the long term, as they have a balance sheet that could fall into even greater unrealized losses if interest rates are forced to move higher.
At some point in the next 3 months, I see long term rates exploding higher and that is when things get nasty (real estate, equities, bonds, government budgets), it all gets real ugly.
Expect more rate hikes and higher inflation!
Meanwhile, what’s with the one month TBills? Yields jumped 1%?
Article coming. It’s wild.
The 1mo leaped 107 basis points overnight. May the 4th be with you!
The yield curve is as insanely inverted as I’ve ever seen it, and has historically been a very reliable barometer of recessions (hence my username on here).
But don’t just take my word for it, marvel at it yourself:
Another market truism that has been learned and re-learned time and again: “Don’t fight the Fed.”
Wolf, the landing might be cancelled for now, but IMHO we are well on our way to that involuntary landing site.
In the meanwhile, I’ve got a vast majority of my net worth in 3 to 6 month T-bills, re-investing as needed, and enjoying very safe 5%+ returns that aren’t even taxed by the state.
When there’s blood on the street (at the involuntary landing), I’ll redeploy in the market. Until then, 5%+ APY is helping to keep the FOMO in check.
That wasn’t overnight. That happened yesterday after the T-bill auction, but there was some kind of issue (Tradeweb?) that caused the charts not to be updated. The official closing data yesterday by the Treasury Dept. reflected the big jump (to 5.76%), and today, the yield actually FELL to 5.59% at the close today.
I don’t think I’ve ever seen wild stuff like this.
And the yield curve has been inverted since early July. That’s what happens when the Fed pushes up short-term rates and the stupid-ass banks refuse to sell their long-term securities because they believed in the pivot BS, and bought more instead, and so now this is causing those stupid-ass banks to collapse, and now they CANNOT sell their long-term securities because they would lose a ton of money and collapse, and because the banks bought, instead of sold, at the time, and because lots of others bought instead of sold, long-term yields were pushed down. This is what caused the yield curve to invert. It doesn’t predict anything; it’s a reaction to the Fed pushing up the front end, and banks holding down that back end.
Is it called a landing when the plane crashes into the ground at 600 miles an hour?
What’s going on with the High Yield sector? Are the spreads widening?
Not really. Spreads widened a little bit a year ago into June, and then they just wandered up and down a little. CCC spread is now where it had been in June; BB spread is where it had been in May. There is no financial stress in the system. And the Chicago Fed National Financial Conditions Index is still negative and has dropped over the past month.
It’s like everyone has gotten totally used to the higher rates and higher inflation, and is fine with them, and no biggie if a few banks collapse, and so the financial conditions are not tightening.
This inflation fight is far from over. I smell another wave.
Intellectually, it is hard to imagine a completely opposite regime of monetary policy, the “flywheel”, from the dominant QE philosophy to a more sober Keynesian emphasis. The disruption is profound. The chaos is certainly reflected in the series of grotesque economic graphics that your article featured, as well in the functioning, or not, of the public markets. Which includes the largest single market in today’s universe, US Government debt.
When is the next in-person party?
I’m saving this page to come back and comment after this article agrees like milk a few months from now. Lol
Bond traders are taking advantage of the debt crisis. They know one side is going to blink, most likely Biden. At one month out, the 4 week treasury bill is now dropping in price with people hoping the crisis will get averted, so the yield will crash, pushing the bond price up, making them money.
That’s my guess at least.
That is an interesting take from the casino point of view but hardly representative of the upper median citizen of this country who is unable to participate in any meaningful way. Taking advantage of others misery is not making money in the traditional sense.
nah, not soft landing…I think with numbers like this, we’re headed for first class comfort landing…a landing so smooth, you won’t even noticed the tires hit the tarmac..
Hmm…strange time we live in…just what IF Pow Pow is able to pull it off and tame inflation and keep the economy churning as business as usual…think I seen it all and at this point probably rule that out…
Speaking of soft landings… I remember back in the 90s I was on a 737 from Maui to the Big Island. I thought the landing gear was going to break off!
When I saw the report, I thought “ohhhh, market is going to hate that, higher for longer ahead.”
Slight miscalculation.
It’s a win-win situation for Wall Street.
1. If rates stay high / go higher, it’s because the economy is strong. Stocks go up.
2. If the economy weakens, the Federal Reserve will lower rates, juicing asset valuations. Stocks go up.
Perpetual motion zombie dance continues, years and years after I thought it possible.
Estimate how long you think the madness can last and then multiply by 5.
Now I will watch Powell’s “data dependent” reaction next time.
still still still way too much money slashing around out there. It will take rates over inflation to turn this around. And some aggressive QT.
Agree with Longstreet.
Wife and I went to Bay St Louis, MS last night expecting to find a seat overlooking the bay. This is an artsy community usually very slow on a Thursday night.
Parking lots all full so settled for a bar & grill inland.
So much money is loose and sloshing, huge bets are placed on financial assets — stocks AND bonds. You can invest with AND against the fed. Something is out of whack here. You can bet every slot on the roulette wheel and have money left over. Which portends prolonged confusion. Which suggests to me, more aggressive tightening is called for.
Huge bets denotes, win or lose, ones capital is at risk which brings to the forefront the actions of the Federal Reserve Bank of the United States of America in the ongoing resolution of the problem that spawned the QE era. The back story that, since the mark to market requirement was dissolved, flamboyant, leveraged financial entities have defined the past 15 years,
They will fail the common investors and hard working families.
Maybe this is what a soft landing looks like in the crazy world we find ourselves in now. After all, I’m pretty sure everything looks dandy from the perspective of the 0.01%.
I’m starting to think so, the planned landing will be so soft that it will take 10yrs to touch down, but more likely we just overshoot all the runways and hit a mountain instead. Though as wolf says over and over, relatively speaking this has been the fastest rate hike cycle in a long time, so for all those who believe the system is dependent on ultra low rates then 5.25 is high for a lot of people.. curious to see what happens over next year or so now.
That’s why folks get rich. Peasants take the first losses. They are at the bottom of the capital structure, and insurance regime.
The 3 mos average chart that is posted is showing clear deterioration.
Isn’t that the more important chart especially for a coincident/lagging indicator like employment ( especially post COVID) when labor simply couldn’t be found and thus encouraging companies to hang on or hire employees on an even more lagging basis?
What it shows is a RETURN from the Stratosphere to the high cruising altitude of the Good Times.
I think it is too early to tell but certainly the trend line in the “Payroll Changes at Establishments 3-Month Average” is pretty steep going down. As you say we are now back to the “Good Times” level but what makes you so sure it is going to start plateauing at this level as opposed to continuing the downward trend?
I mentioned many times, the average Fed Funds rate over the last 50 years is 4.75%. So it is no surprise to me that employment numbers just cruise along like they are normal (or as Wolf says, good times). The current 5.25% Fed Funds rate will not put a significant damper on employment.
Nor will it do much to reduce inflation, as we have seen. The rate must go much higher and faster, and if Powell really wants to get down to 2%, well, rates probably have to go double digit. It’s been done before, the country survived, actually thrived eventually. We are all still here.
So it has been a tough week for Powell. He must be thinking, what the hell do I have to do to get unemployment up so inflation will go down. I think he may have given up on waiting for the proverbial lags to kick in. He will realize that much higher, much longer is needed. He needs to seriously review what Volcker did.
I will end with the scary part. Raising rates by 50 or 25 basis points every month and half allows the economy to adjust to get back to where it was before rates were raised. So far only a few banks have eaten it and some auto dealers (all run by crooks imho). The poor may be suffering from high prices, but most are on the dole which is COLA. Otherwise it is party time for most workers.
Bullard said in November that a 7% terminal FFR might be necessary. At 5.25%, the FFR is now slightly above ALL ITEMS inflation. Most likely, a 6% FFR would really start to slow the economy. It’s unlikely that the Fed will get to 6% before October of this year. They’re most likely going to pause in June, and it makes sense. Swings in the FFR easily take 18 months to really start having an effect. What’s needed to push the economy further down the recession / slowdown path is a 5-7% selloff in the stock market. A zig zagging higher stock market increases people’s wealth effect, meaning they keep spending money. I agree with Mish & others that the jobs market is continues to look very resilient. Last, I think JPowell is playing the long game for a reason. He really doesn’t want the housing market to tank and with good reason. JPowell knows, for the next 24 months, 6% 30YFRM mortgages aren’t going to tank housing. It’s all about housing. They’re scared to death of what “eventually” will become a wave of foreclosures, if unemployment rises to 5%.
“They’re most likely going to pause in June, and it makes sense. Swings in the FFR easily take 18 months to really start having an effect.”
Bullshit. Your entire post.
I agree with Depth Charge, this is a bullshit post. Powell has strongly intimated that he WANTS to bring housing prices down. The idea that he somehow afraid of doing so is nonsense.
February and March got revised way down, right?
All revisions are included in this data. What you see is post-revision.
In addition, the three-month moving averages here smoothen out the month-to-month squiggles so you don’t get distracted by statistical noise and can focus on the trends.
Thanks, I was also wondering about the revisions.
Yes, revisions are always and automatically included in everything I do. The employment data, as well as a lot of other data, get revised every month, and the revisions are always automatically included.
Occasionally, I want to show both in the same chart: revised and unrevised, and I will make that clear and color-code it.
Here is one of those rare examples:
https://wolfstreet.com/2023/02/10/cpi-just-got-revised-up-for-october-through-december-revisions-take-a-bite-out-of-disinflation-hoopla/
Also try to find the revisions in this chart. This is the total number of employees, 156 million. The revisions are such a small number compared to the 156 million that they cannot be seen here.
It’s worth knowing that you update the charts to reflect revisions even if they’re not readily visible because of the scale. Thanks again.
I can’t be the only person whose IRA cash account prior to these rate increases was earning a $1 a month and now that cash is paying me over $300 a month. The added income for retirees has to be in the hundreds of millions of dollars.
Good point. Plus add in the SS COLA increase the past 2 years. That has to add up to a lot too?
Sure, you might come out ahead in the short term if your expenses
are low and fixed, but your long term savings are being eroded by inflation. That short term outlook is what is feeding into the inflaion mindset.
Yes Old folks sometimes get sick and sometimes need to buy a new vehicle, Then the Bank of Mum and Pop feels and sees the inflation.
Too bad the cost of everything you buy is up more than 300$ a month
Doesn’t this indicate that the Fed’s gradual rate hikes really have not had much of an impact on inflation? That inflation is likely to continue on at the present unpleasantly elevated level we now enjoy, far above the supposed Fed target of 2%?
Quite frankly, this market leaves me with a queasy feeling deep in the pit of my stomach. Some economic indicators are screaming recession; others (such as employment) are supporting the return of the “Good Times.” Market is panicked on potential bank runs – then a day latter races skyward on Apple earnings. Half the pundits are proclaiming SPY 4500 by December, and the other half are buying gold, ammo and canned goods. PEs are at nose bleed levels, debt is at $32T and nobody seems to care. Are we going up, down or sideways – my God, for the first time in my life, I have absolutely no clue. Thus, the churning guts…
DDG ,the pros can’t figure out ,what the hell is going on either,but the billionaires club know,and the end game is always to buy assets for Pennie’s on the dollar.JamieDimon is the fox in the henhouse. dANGEROUS
The market is not the same thing as the economy.
I think that feeling is widespread. The Federal Reserve has created a massive amount of macroeconomic uncertainty with its constant interventions, flip-flops, and mixed messaging, and short-term focus, most of which acts to reduce confidence and increase moral hazard, as well as systematic risk.
The Fed is contorting itself trying to reduce inflation while retaining the asset price bubble.
For everybody’s sake, the Fed needs to increase the rate of QT so asset prices come back to Earth.
What is means is higher rates for longer.
Not sure why it’s confusing. Employment is always high at the beginning of a recession/end of debt cycle. How could it be otherwise?
Ditto. Many of the indicators I follow have us teetering on the edge. We’re very close, but dragging it out.
ONCE INFLATION BECOME (AS POWELL LIKES TO SAY) “ANCHORED” IN SERVICES, IT DOESN’T GO AWAY. IT FEEDS ON ITSELF. THE ONLY WAY TO ROOT IT OUT THAT WE KNOW IS INTEREST RATES HIGHER THAN THE RATE OF INFLATION FOR LONGER AND SIGNIFICANT SHORT TERM ECONOMIC PAIN.
Please locate the CAPS LOCK key on your keyboard and press it exactly once, which then allows you to type in lower-case.
Sorry. It was accidental. And then I didn’t feel like retyping it.
I checked out self storage rates to store some of my business materials. They are up 300% from 10 years ago, Up 25% YoY, and there is a waiting list for units of 10 x 20. Inflation is not going down. Its accelerating. All these Powell interest rate increases haven’t done squat.
SC,
I can explain that one. Everyone who took all their Covid stimmie money and bought jet ski’s, boats, classic cars, guns, and hot air balloons need somewhere to put it. You know, in case there’s another government emergency.
Courtesy of J-Pow and the Fed.
People die, there are whole housefulls of stuff and what do you do with it? A guy a few years ahead of me has well to do parents, one died, one in rest home, and just reams of stuff he can’t dispose of promptly.
I’ve never understood why so many people spend so much money to store items of such little value.
I have too much stuff in the garage that we only use periodically (e.g. camping stuff, sports equipment, tools, etc.). Every time I think of getting a storage unit and think to myself I would come out ahead just buying it new and selling it when I am done with it then storing it in a locker. Oh well, for now I will deal with the clutter.
“I’ve never understood why so many people spend so much money to store items of such little value.” Have you considered this: half of the people are less than average – aka: stupid.
So is there any rational reason for the Fed to pause next month?
There is a twin mandate to control inflation and maintain employment. The second part is under control, so there is no reason to abandon the first…
Inflation is steadily falling yet the economy is robust, so yes there is good reason to pause and let inflation fall while economy adjusts and avoids a recession. It won’t bring stocks or real estate down as anticipated by gears, but it great for the working class.
Firstly, stocks, real estate and other assets are a function of inflation. If houses cost 20x the average income, that’s inflation.
Secondly, even if you exclude assets, inflation is NOT “steadily falling.” Sure, some things are, but then prices skyrocket in other things. Have you been paying any attention at al?
Nobody wants to work anymore
From the article above:
“People in their prime working age are now participating in the labor market, working or actively looking for work, at a rate not seen in 15 years.”
I had never looked at the prime age labor force participation rate, only the overall. Seeing this graph made me curious, and I looked at the prime age population graph. Its almost scary. the number of adults in the US aged 25-54 hasn’t moved meaningfully in almost 25 years. All of the boomers are now out of this cohort, and even with net in migration the US really isn’t growing this segment of the population
I find that interesting too!
It’s pretty much the same or worse for all other developed economies.
Two earner households mean fewer babies. High daycare costs mean fewer babies.
Everyone I know has 0 to 2 kids. Most of those kids are old enough to be in the labor force.
All the data that comes in just makes the complaining by the billionaire ZIRP/QE beneficiaries even more repulsive. Everything is flying high yet they’re squealing like stuck pigs.
They were conjuring up lies of a complete economic collapse to try to force the FED to stop doing even the bare minimum. These filthy, useless eaters need to have their fortunes seized. The future of the young is sitting in their bank accounts, but even that’s not enough for them.
The longer this “no landing” scenario continues on, the worse the outcome for the working class and the poor. Yellow Powell and Co. are financially incentivized to not do their jobs. They face no repercussions. Hell, Bernanke received an award for his assault on the working class. This is a terrible system. I do not believe it can be fixed.
If FED has been really serious, they would have raised rates by 50 bps at least and do QT more aggressively.
With a wet lettuce ditherer Powell it’s impossible even if rightly needed.
Beware a person too anxious to smooth everything.
Say what you will about Powell, he’s orders of magnitude better than Greenspan, Bernanke and Yellen. He cant lay all his cards on the table but he does a pretty job of communicating within the framework he has to abide by.
Yes, interest rate increase won’t matter as much as aggressive QT. Otherwise the stock market meme stock and bitcoin pumping will continue unabated, which is a moral hazard for society and very unproductive way of resource allocation that only benefits the 1% and doesn’t go into actual economy.
I think Powell got dealt a bad hand by current administration delaying his confirmation by six months and by too much fiscal spending. Plus the Fed staff models told him inflation was transitory.
He got a very late start and with the policy lag he might have been 2 years behind on slaying inflation. The pain is going to start kicking in as the world has too much debt to handle 5% increase in rates for very long. Every month is going to have new victims, til its just too many.
Interest rates are still well below the inflation rates if accurately reported. So business just raise their prices to cover their increased financing costs. This will keep on going on and on with no end in sight. Congress can’t even pass a budget and can’t cut spending in any meaningful way.
Not long ago, doctors, lawyers and engineers were respected professions.
Now, its bartenders, waiters and engineers as the disposable hired help.
observation-I have been saying to my wife for some time now that ‘thursday is the new friday around 10 am driving today on a traffic jammed 4 lane highway observed -the office building parking lots almost empty the restaurants and stores parking lots packed – perhaps employers simply need to hire more people due their workforce instead of working from home are in reality playing from home
The difference between “high unemployment” such as 2016 to now is about 5%. These entire Federal Reserve discussions are basically involving a slight trend or noise.
Since it looks like we are in 1970s style “stagflation” and Since President Ford’s WIN (Whip Inflation Now) button didn’t work, the unemployment rate is going to have to hit the 10% of Volcker’s time. The psychology in those days, a very very mild version of Weimar Republic, was to buy whatever now, that ended when interest rates gave real returns above inflation; not this slow tortoise crawl toward so sub level of effectively that will fool the public.
Unfortunately, the seventies are well remembered by those who were teens “in the day.”
I was in my mid 20s, with our first baby.
It was an awful time. Both the inflation and the crash that followed. We were very lucky my husband kept his job.
There was a nice +92 basis point move in 1 month treasury bills today.
1 month T-bills are getting whiplash.
Wells Fargo Bank cannot even hire tellers. I was in another branch today and there was one teller working the drive in and the inside stations at the same time. One teller told me that they can’t get help. The pay is peanuts, just above minimum that they have “Turn off the lights” on payday. They are pressured to sell products that no one wants to get commissions.
At another branch a homeless squatter occupied the whole sitting room near the inside entrance. They had 3 bank employees tied up trying to figure out how to get the person out of there.
And that’s why Wells Fargo has a net profit of of 25% in Q1.
Seems to me 32 trillion dollars is still floating around like ferry dust?
$32T in ferry dust? How much is it per lb.? If so, how much would real fairy dust be? I mean, it is real, isn’t it?
My piano tuner just charged me $350 to tune and “clean” my grand piano. A couple of years ago his charge was $125. Outrageous. But there are so few of them around anymore. A dying trade. So he can charge whatever he wants now.
Get a nice yamaha digital grand piano. Sounds really good, never out of tune. Playing wont feel the same, but you have your choice of about 400 instruments so its pretty fun. And easy to move!
Tony,
IIRC, that’s a Steinway, no?
Think of travel expense and travel time added to a professional service charge of, say, $150 an hour.
Also, if this person did a good job and put your piano in tip-top condition, and if you average the cost of the service rendered to your investment & piece of art & musical instrument by the years between tune-ups, it might not seem so bad to pay $350.
A week ago, the Minnesota Orchestra had Garrick Ohlsson working over a Steinway for Beethoven’s First Piano Concerto. It sounded pretty damn good!
Prairie Rider—
Correct, Steinway 7 ft grand. Yes, it’s worth the money. My point was regarding the mindset where he can justify almost tripling the rate for his services, and yet, people like me just smile and pay it.
(Once purchased, a quality piano is low-maintenance. It gives unlimited thousands of hours of pleasure, uses no electricity or resources, and can outlast a human. There are still working grand pianos out there from, say, 1896.)
If you have grand piano ,you can afford $350 to clean and tune it or just let it set and look pretty ,.
Fed stopped raising rates in July 2006, and unemployment hits its lowest point almost a year later in May 2007 and the recession officially started in Jan 2008.
Other than credit delinquency, unemployment is probably the most lagging indicator, still early days.
I mean it is possible there was just so much money floating around and so much momentum in the economy that the rate hikes and reduction in money supply are just slowing things down from overheated to normal or to ‘still overheated but not as much’, but it is still too early to rule out the alternative scenario which is that we are just in the normal interval between rate hike cycle and recession.
Good point Some Guy
The leading indicator of a recession that works 100% of the time and often years in advance is the expansion itself. You know with 100% certainty that the expansion will be followed by a recession. That’s how it has always played out in human history, by definition. There is an expansion, and after the expansion there is a recession. Always. Now we’re in an expansion, and you know with 100% certainty that the expansion is predicting the arrival of a recession.
The ONLY thing we don’t know is when the recession will arrive. And that’s where unemployment comes in. It tends to nail the beginning of a recession, in part because that’s how the NBER has defined an official recession in the US for decades: a broad-based economic decline that includes a significant decline in the labor market. So you know that for the NBER to call out a recession, you need to have a significant decline in the labor market.
US corporate credit downgrades are increasing, foreshadowing corporate insolvencies and rising unemployment. Unemployment is usually very low in the months preceding a recession.
1. In terms of corporates, credit downgrades are EXPECTED to increase in the future. They’re PREDICTING an increase in default rates in 2024. But none of that actually increased in a significant way.
2. Credit ratings don’t mean anything. SVB collapsed with an investment-grade credit rating.
https://wolfstreet.com/2023/03/11/svb-financial-had-investment-grade-credit-ratings-from-moodys-and-sp-up-to-collapse-then-ratings-got-slashed-in-one-fell-swoop-to-default/
3. CRE is a different ballgame. Retail CRE has been in meltdown mode since 2017 and got whackamolied during the pandemic. Lodging CRE has been hit hard during the pandemic and hasn’t recovered. Now we have office CRE and multifamily CRE getting in line that the trouble counter. These are structural issues that have nothing to do with a recession.
4. There is no financial stress in the markets (St. Louis Fed Financial Stress Index), and financial conditions are still loose and became looser over the past month (Chicago Fed National Financial Conditions Index); high-yield spreads are where they were a year ago; the BB yield is amazingly narrow. Leveraged loan issuance loosened up again, in another sign financial conditions are getting looser.
From the yield inversion it seams a serious recession is imminent. Worse then 2008. Once it starts inflation and employment will plummet and the fed will pivot. A Crash landing is coming. You need to pick up speed, in order to crash land.
The expansion is a predictor of a recession. There is ALWAYS a recession after an expansion, by definition. We just don’t know when. You know when the sun rises, a recession is coming; you just don’t know when. You know when a hurricane makes landfall in the US, or when the yield curve inverts or whatever, that a recession is coming. You just don’t know when.
The yield curve has been inverted since July, as a result of the Fed pushing up the front end, and the banks buying long-term securities to push down the long end, and now some of those banks have collapsed for that very reason, LOL
But the labor market will tell you when.
Until there are more people looking for work than there are jobs – labor will be in short supply. It’s just that simple.
Raising rates to force business to cut back on labor expense works just fine when labor is available. That isn’t the case this time.
I expect inflation to re accelerate once Congress agrees on a new debt deal.
Amazon seems deeply concerned about the tight labor market.
This evening I was told by my DSP that they need to reach an 80% or greater average where at every stop the van must be turned off. My DSP must achieve this by May 19th or they will be made an example of and my DSP and everyone that works there will there will be terminated.
My DSP also handed me a handout regarding delivery feedback.
The first week that you receive any negative feedback, you will receive a written warning.
The second consecutive week that receive any negative feedback, you will lose 1 day of work.
The 3rd consecutive week of receiving any negative feedback, you will lose 2 days of work.
After 4 consecutive weeks of receiving any negative feedback, you will be terminated.
It just keeps getting more and more bizarre at Amazon. The owner of my DSP took a second job as a cop? I am not making this stuff up.
Amazon is known for execution. They don’t play around. It’s always been that way.
The unemployment rate in Utah as reported by the Govt. is suppsidly around 2%?
Amazon’s goal is to have every driver, deliver to around 250 locations a day. So, 250 times a day anyone can provide whatever feedback they want and Amazon accepts their feedback.
Amazon does not operate in a bubble, if the unemployment numbers being reported by the Govt. are accurate, how is this possible? Business execution does not begin to explain what I am reporting.
BLS data is a draft, until the final revision. Reading the back of the book first will not give you the full story.
Anything about the economy — or maybe even mankind — is a draft. There is never a final version. You make do with what you’ve got. If you want a final version, go to the Bible.
LOL! Maybe the reports should first be labeled ‘draft’, as if they ‘realistically ‘ meant anything.
It’s not widely known that the University at Buffalo School of Management has since 2019 produced their monthly Job Quality Index (JQI). One chart uses 30 years of data to show a steady decline of job quality that bears on the interpretation of US private sector job market and wage reports.
Apparently, the wage reports trend upward due to the higher paying, higher quality jobs. But the employment counts are mostly weighted towards the lower paying, lower quality jobs — aka U.S. production and non-supervisory (P&NS).
This seems to jibe with Wolf’s phrasing that “people and businesses have gotten used to it” where the better salaries of quality jobs make it easier to shrug off the effects of inflation. Maybe the general wage inflation helps delude everyone to some extent.