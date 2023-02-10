CPI Just Got Revised Higher for October through December. The Revisions Take a Bite out of “Disinflation” Hoopla

Released Friday afternoon, the annual revisions by the BLS went in the wrong direction.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
On Friday afternoon, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released its annual revisions to the Consumer Price Index for December, with some revisions going back to 2018. These revisions came just ahead of the January CPI to be released on Tuesday.
What was actually revised were the seasonal adjustments, and thereby the seasonally adjusted month-to-month CPI readings that everyone is talking about as a measure of current inflation, whether it’s accelerating or slowing down.
The revisions for the December month-to-month readings were all to the upside, including:
- Overall CPI (CPI-U), old -0.1%; new +0.1%. So there goes that.
- “Core CPI” (without food and energy), old +0.3%; new +0.4%
- Services CPI, old: +0.6%; new +0.7%. This is where nearly two-thirds of consumer spending goes. And it is red hot.
In addition, the readings for October and November were also revised up, taking a bite out of the “disinflation” scenario.
The indices were also revised for certain months going back to 2018, some months up, some months down. But for October, November, and December, they were all revised up.
In terms of magnitude, not necessarily direction, the December revisions were in line with revisions in prior years, the BLS said.
So we want to look at the two most important revisions, in terms of gauging how deep inflation has penetrated into the overall economy and what its direction might be.
The services CPI was revised to a red-hot +0.7% for December from November (originally 0.6%). And it was also revised up for November and October. This chart shows the revised services CPI (red) and the original (green).
The core CPI was also revised up for October, November, and December, showing much less “disinflation” in October and November, and accelerating inflation in December. The revisions also took out some of the spikes in 2022 and 2021. The red line shows the revised core CPI, green is the original version:
“Disinflation” hoopla gets deflated.
Disinflation means inflation, but easing rather than worsening inflation. These revisions for the past three months show that there was less disinflation in October and November than cited in all the hoopla about it, and that there has been worsening inflation in December.
They’re revisions of seasonal adjustments. The not-seasonally adjusted data was not revised. But it’s the seasonally adjusted inflation figures that everyone is tossing around, with the month-to-month figures – including the original negative CPI-U of -0.1% for December – being held up as of the disinflationary scenario. And the scenario just got a lot less disinflationary.
I felt like this didn’t move markets as much as it should have… Seems awfully ominous though for what’s coming next week😳
Seems to me technicals and fundamentals might align after CPI for the next leg down
Me too. Between inflation, QT and the 10yr yield heading up, I thought the market would respond. Delayed reaction perhaps.
Markets can remain unreasonable longer that your shorts can remain solvent.
DISINFLATION is word created by wallstreet, the infatuation with second derivatives held set fake narratives as the actual Derivatives like real Inflation and extinct Deflation point to doom.
MBS had a really tough day yesterday. I was trying to understand why and perhaps these revisions are the reason.
BLS just changed the criteria for CPI calculation.I would venture to say that this was done to make inflation appear lower than it actually is.
Last time the BLS changed the weights a year ago, it made CPI worse in 2022. I’ve discussed this here many times. I track these weights. For example, it increased the weight of housing because people spend more of their budget on housing, and housing CPI (rent factors) then spiked, and with their higher weights made CPI worse. These theories are just nonsense. There are real issues with tracking inflation, but this nonsense isn’t one of them.
Thanks for the info.So with services sector so hot do you expect change in inflation calculations in this area?
They were ALREADY increased a year ago. That’s how it happens.
Wolf—what are your thoughts on the new January inflation reading coming out Tuesday being a new 1 year measure vs 2 years like previous readings?
There have NEVER been “two-year readings.” They have ALWAYS been month-to-month and year over year (1 YEAR).
So weighting changes move the comparisons disproportionatly to core CPI? Is there such a thing as an inflation spiral?
Oh..it’s just transitory I am sure…
Good article. Thank you for the data.
How about deflation. We like that more.
They can’t tax deflation so you will never see it.
I wonder if Powell looks at these revisions or does he just look at the original figures?
Jim, it seems like the adjustments are minor as annual inflation in December 2022 is still much lower than previous months of June to November 2022.
Overall even with the adjustments, inflation continues to trend downward.
“…inflation continues to trend downward.”
No, it doesn’t. Look at the charts.
Don’t be misled by just looking at annual inflation. Annual inflation is in large part due to the “base effect.” Meaning it depends on the base rate a year ago. The Fed understands this, and Powell has instead cited 1-month, 3-month and 6-month inflation rates.
As Judy Shelton has said repeatedly, raising interest rates and creating unemployment to bring down inflation ain’t gonna work. These added interest rates incurred by businesses will just be passed on to the consumer in higher prices. What is needed is a cut in Federal spending and deficits. This is not happening, so look forward to higher interest rates, higher inflation, and Stagflation.
Swamp Creature-
Not true. What’s true is that aggregate spending needs to come down, yes. But whether those cuts are from government spending, business spending, or consumer spending is entirely a matter of policy.
The Fed govt is a sideshow. After defense, interest payments, medicaid, and entitlements (SS, medicare), the amount of Federal discretionary spending is small (relative to size of the American economy). While cutting $10bil from NASA or public parks or something sounds huge, it’s a drop in the bucket. Where do you propose the Fed cut spending by $1 trillion this year to effect a meaningful change in overall economic demand?
What has to happen is what the Fed is doing: increase the price of money with interest rate hikes and prick asset bubbles to reverse the wealth effect. Both will reduce spending in the private markets. Inevitably, if spending goes down enough, overall supply will at some point get cut as well, which will lead to job loss.
I don’t know who Judy Shelton is but she sounds like she doesn’t know what she’s talking about. Yes interest rates raise costs, but prices are set by buyers willingness to pay. If Shelton is right, why did inflation take off in the past few years when interest rates hit historic lows? If high interest rates must lead to high prices then isn’t the reverse true?
The Fed is trying to reduce private sector demand. Because that’s where discretionary purchases are made, not the government. That will give the remaining buyers power to negotiate lower prices. Those suppliers who can’t meet the lower prices will close shop, and at some lower price point, a new equilibrium between demand and supply will be found.
If Shelton doesn’t even understand a basic supply and demand curve I hope you don’t look to her for advice more important than what color will be in fashion this spring season.
This response is for Lune’s response to SwampCreature.
Sorry Lune, but if you don’t know who Judy Shelton is, this is your loss. Let me just say that she is probably polar opposite of Stephanie Kelton, whose horrible economic ideology has put us in our present pickle. You might wanna do a little online research. I am the last guy to make a PC remark, but your dig at the end about a fashion comment exudes some ignorance. Judy Shelton deserves better. I am fan of hers as I am of Danielle DiMartino Booth. Huge fan of Wolf Richter’s for his data analysis and acerbic wit. As for Ms. Kelton, “Time to take out the trash.”
Powell looks at his bank account, then pours himself another single malt scotch while daydreaming about his tee time at the private country club in the morning.
Exactly! He’s nothing but a crook.
That’s good news. The Fed will have to be more hawkish and hold there. This, on the other hand, will also keep the ECB under pressure, which is also good news. I can see the balloons releasing more and more air.
Yep, when the environment outside the balloon reaches the correct pressure, it will start the process with the tiniest of leaks.
Another day, more FED failure highlighted.
The Federal deficit came in at almost -500billion for the previous 3 months, double YOY! Going to need inflation over 15% to pump-up the tax receipts!
It’s amazing that the deficit is so high despite the unemployment rate being so low.Can you imagine what the deficits will be when things really turn south within 3- 6 mos.? Spending will have to be higher while tax receipts start to plummet.
Diesel makes it all run.
It shows no signs of wanting to tank.
So maybe three rather than two 0.25% rate hikes and perhaps only if the disinflation narrative is further challenged on Tuesday. I doubt the Fed would have changed its “soft-landing” script based on these revisions.
The Fed has provided the market with a degree of policy certainty from which it is unlikely to deviate any time soon.
I didn’t have any expectations concerning that title, but the more I was astonished. The author did a great job. I spent a few minutes reading and checking the facts. Everything is very clear and understandable. I like posts that fill in your knowledge gaps. This one is of the sort.
The Dow to 36K, the Fed will be mad, the Dow plunge.
I understand revisions but I also understand the skepticism of good folks towards the government.
The December 0.1% month to month inflation times 12 = 1.2% annualized inflation. The 0.1% month to month CPI increase is not likely to remain constant over the course of a year. This is not hyperinflation.
When the U.S. purchased the Louisiana Territory from France in 1803, they got land for about two cents an acre. Land appreciated in value over the long term. The Q1 2007 housing bubble median price of a home was $257,000. The Q4 2022 median price of a home was $442,000. Buy and hold outperformed trying to time the housing market.
David Hall
Interesting observations. The fear mongers screaming hyperinflation can finally drop their megaphones.
Seems “soft landing” means outrageously high 5-6% interest rates (sarc) for years to come. I suspect the $257K to $442K home will predictably be $700K in 2037, using your 15 year intervals.
Not an “interesting observation,” but a “willfully clueless observation.” Also shows he hasn’t read this article or any of the prior inflation articles here. Overall CPI was driven down by the collapse in gasoline prices, which already reversed, and by the drop in durable goods prices, which is starting to end. Everyone knows that by now.
A smart observation would have been to look at services CPI and at core CPI. That’s what the Fed is looking at.
In addition, no one here is talking about “hyperinflation.” That reference was just silly.
Wolf,
To further your argument, if month-to-month inflation numbers are positive at all (take your pick, PCE, core-PCE, CPI, whatever …) inflation is accelerating! This is a simple thumbs up/thumbs down metric. We all want the month-to-month numbers to go negative. The use of this metric is somewhat mis-leading. Month-to-month numbers of zero do NOT mean prices are stable, only that inflation is stable. Some commenters seem confused on this point.
Mr. Richter, very true the service side is hot on price increases. Anecdotal experience shows me this everyday. i.e. oil change, insurance, cable TV, etc.
Also, the government money pipeline is still wide open. Our state continues pushing out unspent COVID money like crazy!
I hope you’re aware that the outrageous 5% to 6% interest rates are the same rates that were being paid just prior to the 2008 financial crisis, so they’re historically not that high, though much higher than the 3% interest rates leading to this everything bubble. Interest rates were much, much worse in the late 1970’s and early 1980’s when they were in double digits and milk that used to sell for 59 cents a gallon went to $3.50 a gallon. Granted $3.50 a gallon may not seem that expensive in today’s dollars, but that’s equivalent to the price of a dozen eggs today going from 99 cents to $5.39 a dozen.
As of Feb. 7, 2023, the Cleveland Fed’s model predicts January core CPI at 0.46% month-on-month and February CPI at 0.45%
Inflation is about to tick back up. I’ve seen it locally with gas back to 2022 highs and price gouging on eggs. Will be interested how the market reacts to Tuesday’s report.
https://www.clevelandfed.org/indicators-and-data/inflation-nowcasting
Your comment is stupid because ~0% of economists or people believe inflation will be under 2% this year.
David Hall,
Think of the month-to-month numbers as mathematically a crude representation of the acceleration (2nd derivative) of prices. Inflation is the 1st derivative (rate of change in prices) and the month-to-month change in the rate.
The 1.2% you site is the INCREASE in inflation, not inflation itself. I encourage you to reread your comment with this in mind.
The problem with estimates of derivatives is they are extremely sensitive to noise.
Excellent. The concept of a second derivative (change of change) is lost on many people.
Now let me introduce the 3rd derivative called the “jerk”, i.e. the change of acceleration. Being “jerked” around might feel more real to many people. I know it does to me.
Even negative month-to-month numbers imply that if maintained, eventually inflation would be reduced to zero. Even longer for prices to recover previous value. This month-to-month metric will eventually be cited as a way to mask the ratchet up of prices and why we should all smile when they stay there. As everyone keeps repeating, it is in services where prices will stick … until the next disruption orgy.
Is it me? but I can see interest rates going higher.
Leading economic indicators down 9 months in a row and treasury curve inverted.
With the long lag in Fed policy it might be good if Powell stopped here and let time be his friend as the current rates work through the system. The real economy can’t carry rates this high for too long without buckling.
But he is going higher and that will mean at some point the rates will be way too high as the recession hits.
Old school,
You mentioned some weeks ago your income went up due to interest rates going up. Which makes total sense of course.
I’m curious (if you don’t mind sharing) what were you doing for income in the decade or more of ZIRP? Thanks
Powell can leave the rates where they are, but I think inflation will continue if he does. The economy can handle higher rates. People might think inflation is going down, but as the revision indicates, inflation is still going up. There will probably be more spikes with oil going up.
In reviewing stock volumes traded on the Canadian TSX exchange for the most active 50 companies, it appears that trading volumes experienced a structural shift upward with the pandemic. Has the market become only a casino for new by day traders and is this where the denial of reality continues to originate? Any comments?
Yes it’s a casino. Worse it’s a new feudalism(or ponzy) where top 10 to 15 percent of society buy & sell with each other and bid up the prices of everything for the little guy.
Yes. This will continue until ZIRP era traders learn they are no traders at all.
I predicted some months ago that Tesla’s daily volume will get to $50 Billion (just daily churn), which is a crazy number. So far I’ve seen $40 Billion days already.
An unscientific observation, but does the average spread between “original” and “revision” seem greater from 2020 on vs. past years? Does that benefit anyone – or just create noise to talk about?
1. this is an annual revision, meaning it happens every year, and every year it goes back 5 years. I only show the original data released in January, and the current revisions. I don’t show last year’s revisions. So you cannot see if these revisions were bigger than the revisions in the prior years. As I pointed out, the BLS said that they were roughly in line with the magnitude of the prior revisions.
2. There were the widely discussed issues of the pandemic, when normal seasonality went out the window in just about all sectors, from housing and jobs to retail sales. Seasonal adjustments have been modified to account for these distortions, and the BLS said that too, but there were still some revisions to be made.
As usual us retirees are getting whacked. The oil cartel brought gas down for the holidays but is now up 50 cents a gallon since Thanksgiving. Food shows no signs of retreating. It was also noticeable to me how much the deficit increased for January given that their were no remittances from the fed. Jay Powell should have gone for 50 basis point increase last week.
My daughter took a new job in December after relocating from the PNW. A 40% increase in salary for a mid millennial. Mortgage rates up 50 basis points in a week to 6.5%. There are lots of people sitting on under 3% mortgage rates nobody is moving unless they have to and Gen X.. They are swimming in money.
Feels like a 70’s repeat all over again.
I just bumped into someone I know. He and his wife are moving up the housing ladder. They bought about 3 years ago at a good price. Somewhere around $250K at about 2.5%. Bought new house at about $550K at 5.22% through USAA. Still have to sell current house hopefully for $430K. Hope it works out, but they are taking a substantial risk.
“Disinflation means inflation, but easing rather than worsening inflation.”.
What a bad joke. It is like Congress “cutting spending” but really only reducing the skyrocketing spending from wildly out of control, to simply out of control.
Don’t these people shop for food or other supplies? Inflation is cumulative. CPI may have its plateaus but it is a cumulative increase that kills the consumer. Incomes, especially fixed incomes can’t keep up.
How convenient.
Released on a Friday afternoon. After the SOTU address.
Will be buried by the MSM for sure.
This revision is super helpful in adding additional layers of confusion into a market environment where hesitation has collided with an explosive trend in super short options trading (0dte).
As an FYI, I sold my house at end of June last year and I feel increasingly impatient waiting for market reality to kick in, in terms of excess valuation through the entire economy.
I don’t think I’m wrong, but the latest uptrend in equity market activity is alluring. Nonetheless, the s&p500 is up by less than 5%, since I’ve sold, and the only reason for that, is the volatility spikes from insane options trading, based on 6 hour hit and run day trading.
The cash money markets are offering the same exact return as forward earnings, which are on the cusp of being revised download, as recession reality continues to phase in.
My impatient life is on hold, while my money market goes higher every month, while risk in other markets explodes higher.
In the background, CPI seems connected to wage growth and slowing growth, and apparently more people ready to risk everything on the exciting housing market and easy money options trading.
There’s rumbling from Twitter gurus that debt ceiling deficit battles, going nuclear in June, will actually boost market liquidity, because of complicated plumbing issues between Treasury toilets and Fed showers. That’s all about TGA and cash management flows and extraordinary measures. That’s partly behind the short term trading frenzy — but, before getting too excited about future cash flows, it’s a good time to be thinking cash burn.
I think we’re at that point where CPI going up is like tapping brakes on ice and making an effort to not read too much into the final destination, but focus on not spinning out of control going down our ice packed interstate.
The trucks that are flipping into ditches were in a hurry to get someplace, and these are the same drivers that were crashing down slopes all last year, not getting ahead. Those morons may be up 5% from last year, but I’d rather watch my safe income increase, without any risk
“And the scenario just got a lot less disinflationary”
