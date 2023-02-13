Bond Market a Tad Antsy about Inflation Not Just Vanishing? One-Year Yield Nears 5%. Mortgage Rates Back at 6.5%

“The equity market is refusing to accept this reality”: Morgan Stanley.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Since the close on February 2, which was the day after Powell had once again spoken about stubborn inflation in services and higher rates for longer, the one-year Treasury yield has jumped by 31 basis points as of this morning, to 4.95%, the highest since July 2007, and closing in on the magic 5% that seemed like a ridiculous pipedream – or nightmare, depending on where they stood – a year ago.
The two-year Treasury yield has jumped by 45 basis points since the close on February 1, which was Powell Day: to 4.54% as of this morning, reversing more than two-thirds of the 65-basis-point decline from the high on November 7 through February 2. That decline at the time had been driven by widespread Fed-pivot mongering, even as Fed officials themselves have said time after time, and as the Fed’s written projections released at the December meeting have pointed out: the Fed would push rates higher and keep them there for longer.
The 10-year Treasury yield has been a little slower to react, but it still rose by 34 basis points since the close on February 1, Powell Day, to 3.73% at the moment, after closing at 3.74% on Friday, having undone now a portion of the blistering January rally in prices (yields drop when bond prices rise):
All eyes are now on the CPI report to be released tomorrow. The Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday revised higher the month-to-month CPI readings for October through December, showing that there was less “disinflation” in October and November, and worse “inflation” in December than the original month-to-month data had indicated. All of which took a big bite out of the “disinflation” hoopla.
It didn’t help that the jobs report for January explained in detail on February 3 what Powell had said earlier about the labor market, that it was still feeding into “core services inflation.”
In addition, the BLS made its annual revisions to its labor market data, including a big upward revision to nonfarm employment for the period through December 2022, showing that the labor market in 2022 had been even tighter than previously shown in the data.
Ironically, the stock market and the bond market would love to see a plunge in employment, and a surge in unemployment, that would “force” the Fed to cut rates – though stocks have a history of plunging once the Fed starts cutting rates.
The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate rose to 6.50% on Friday, according to Mortgage News Daily, having bounced by 51 basis points off the low of 5.99% on February 2. As of this moment, today’s daily mortgage-rate average hasn’t been released yet. The hopes of an average 30-year fixed mortgage rate in the 5%-range that were widely bandied about in January have now vanished.
Also vanished have the hopes for less volatility in mortgage rates. The wild ride is back, which makes selling homes a lot harder.
This comes after the bond market –and the stock market too – had spent all January blowing off whatever was going on, including the prospect of higher rates for longer and the earnings recession that has now started.
The stock market plays its own game. After jumping on Powell Day itself, which closed off the red-hot January, the S&P 500 has since then lost 2.1% through Friday at the close, amid crappy earnings, higher yields, and Google’s AI presentation that proved once again that AI is very good at producing logical-sounding BS, which knocked down Alphabet’s shares. AI had been the latest act of the Wall Street hype-and-hoopla show, and it degenerated into AI humor.
The S&P 500 is down 15% from its high on January 3, 2022. But it was down over 20%, and in January recovered by a bunch all the way through Powell Day. After which the rally sold off.
Not everyone on Wall Street sings from the same hype-and-hoopla page though. Morgan Stanley strategists, led by Michael Wilson, wrote in a note, reported by Bloomberg this morning:
“While the recent move higher in front-end rates is supportive of the notion that the Fed may remain restrictive for longer than appreciated, the equity market is refusing to accept this reality,” they said.
“Price is about as disconnected from reality as it’s been during this bear market,” they said.
“The risk-reward is as poor as it’s been at any time during this bear market,” they said.
“The reality for equities is that monetary policy remains in restrictive territory in the context of an earnings recession that has now begun in earnest,” they said.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
So much for that mortgage will start to come down narrative…good luck to all those that trust their RE agents and bought on ARM or hoping to refinance soon with lower rates ahead.
With decreasing home value and rate going up and down with an uptrend pattern..it will be a double whammy, can’t really refin or cash out when your home is upside down and on top of that rate even higher..have my popcorn out, this will be interesting for the rest of the year..
Good one. If you can’t put a chain around it and tow it away you don’t own it.
Even then you don’t own it if it’s hocked to the bank.
Well, ARMs take time to shake out. Around me (Boston) I’ve seen fair amount of ARMs lately, but usually with a 7-year initial rate. Long time before it resets.
For the first four months of the fiscal year, which started in October, U.S. receipts fell $44 billion, or 3%, to $1.473 trillion, while outlays grew $157 billion, or 9%, to $1.933 trillion, a record for the period. Interest on the public debt rose $8 billion, or 18%, reaching $51 billion in January, which will only jump higher as the bond portfolio is roll-over at higher rates and new interest from the new monthly debt is paid!! The interest on Fed debt could easily reach 800 billion and depending on “Higher For Longer” would jump to over 1 trillion annually!
“Google’s AI presentation that proved once again that AI is very good at producing logical-sounding BS, which knocked down Alphabet’s shares. AI had been the latest act of the Wall Street hype-and-hoopla show, and it degenerated into AI humor.”
From one hype to the next, sick and tired of hearing about NFTs..well 2023 will be the year of AI stock hype….already sick of hearing about ChatGPT, if I get a dime everytime I hear that word…maybe Kodak would like to jump in AI like they did with blockchain..
26 weeks went 5.03% this morning. Nice.
We’ll find out tomorrow if its for real.
Tomorrow? You can go to the U.S. Treasury website at 1pm PST today and see what the 6 month T-Bill yield is.
Okay, so for today, per the Treasury website, the 26 week T-Bill coupon equivalent yield is 5.03%
Yes, I just got the news of the auction that closed for me today. I buy a 6 month T Bill at every auction date they are available. Love it!
“The wild ride is back, which makes selling homes a lot harder.”
And this very much needs to happen.
That is a good buy on a risk/reward level. Why take duration risk since we can’t know the future? Why buy a utility paying 4%? Why by the S&P with an earnings yield of around 5.5% with Fed raising rates?
I have a couple questions for those who use TreasuryDirect. I can’t find the answers easily on their website, and I think others may have the same questions.
They post an auction date and settlement date for treasury investments. If you are willing to accept whatever interest rate they give you, do you have to have your order in at the time of auction, or can you put in an order just before the settlement date? I’m trying to minimize gaps or waiting periods to make sure my money is always working for me.
Second, if you elect the automatic roll over of a treasury investment, will it roll over the same day it matures, or do they hold your money until the next issuance of your selected maturity, which could be days or weeks later? Again, I’m trying to minimize the gap periods.
Thanks to anybody who knows the answers to those questions.
“If you are willing to accept whatever interest rate they give you, do you have to have your order in at the time of auction, or can you put in an order just before the settlement date?”
The order has to be placed before the auction time. It would be nice if it was before the settlement date so that you know in advance what the rate would be, but that is not the case.
My apologies for missing the second question, but I don’t do automatic rollovers and can’t help with that one.
I have used roll over at treasury direct. The money never hits my bank account between the time the bill matures and the time the next bill is purchased, so they have to be holding the money. It doesn’t matter though as the maturity date and the auction date are always within a week of each other.
“if you elect the automatic roll over of a treasury investment, will it roll over the same day it matures…”
Yes, using the automatic rollover is a good way to minimize gap periods.
Theoretically, the interest rate should be zero–no inflation at all. But in reality that’s never the case. So what is the right interest rate? My view is that the ‘right’ rate would protect savings accounts. Families want to save. But too often in the past 40 years or so, (Volcker reign excepting) the savings rates never manage to exceed inflation. Same goes for income. It’s usually beneath inflation too. The ‘cure’ for inflation is to raise taxes on the RR class (ridiculously rich). RRs are the ones who inflate asset prices way beyond full value–which leaks into price inflation everywhere else.
Agree
I think the only way your idea is possible is if the RR as you call them stop getting into positions of power and influence.. so probably never. I was reading a while back about ancient Greece, I can’t remember the era but facing a likely collapse the ruling class started to make concessions and reforming the system to benefit the lower classes to save themselves. I guess that’s where we need to get to first. Right now nobody ultra wealthy wants us to save our money, they want it in play so they can compete for it against other businesses, they definately don’t want any of us to have too much of a safety net and possibly retire early, that would be tragic for them just have a look at the labour statistics lol.
The bond market is still naive. There is still no foreseeable reason for rates to drop. ZIRP is NOT normal. This is normal.
Haha, aren’t the Bond market the smartest in the room? At least that’s what all these talking heads on MSM and YT would like you to think…as if action of Bond market is some kind of gospel.
Guess we will see soon enough, it’s like a game of chicken with the FED
Bond market being inverted for a long time has never been wrong. The last three times the Fed has said it is no longer a good indicator, but they have to say that. A recession is the base case, but maybe there is a 5% or less chance that this time is different.
Modern economics seems to have a flaw which is thinking consumption is the answer to everything. But taking money from a productive person and giving it to bureaucrats to administer out on a political basis can only be so big a part on an economy. You create wrong incentives for productivity and growth fails.
“The last three times the Fed has said it is no longer a good indicator”
Funny how they think of it as the “best” indicator… When it AIN’T inverted.
But the bond market has been completely altered by many years of massive QE that hasn’t even come close to being unwound. And this has altered the mindset of at least one generation when it comes to the price of money. Things like the yield curve don’t have the same signaling value that they used to have. The central bank’s have broken that.
Amen!
Someone must know the January CPI figures set for release tomorrow.
Hang on. I’ll text JP.
Don’t buy into conspiracy theories!
The market is trying to create pain trades today.
IMO the positioning started last week for CPI tomorrow.
Even with the rally this morning the momentum looks to have turned.
Maybe fundamentals and technical align themselves tomorrow we’ll see!
P.S. Bitcoin has been reacting a bit more then equities maybe a leading indicator 🤷
It’s tough to make much of short term trends. Look at bubble stock markets. A lot of times they will break the trend to the upside right before a bust. I don’t play that game, but there is a lot of money to make in the last phase of a market.
Some say the long bond yield running up to nearly 4.5% was a fake and we will crash back below 0.5% because we haven’t changed the 40 year trend of runaway government system. Who knows? I never thought going out past 5 years was good/risk reward.
Interest rates are rising. The 10 yr – 2 yr T yield curve is more deeply inverted than at any time in decades.
S&P 500 EPS estimates have been declining.
Bulging inventory levels do not bode well for new order growth.
Russia is attacking again.
Hey Wolf,
I noticed that nothing rolled off of the SOMA Holdings last week at the usual time.
Did the Fed have nothing roll off last week? This is the first time since QT has gotten going that I’ve noticed 0.0 on the ‘Change From Prior Week’ line. That would seem strange given the size of the balance sheet.
Tiff Macklem paused rates, in an attempt to reign in mortgage rates perhaps, yet the bond market current says otherwise.
The yields are going up again…
I’m not seeing it in GIC rates in fact they’ve been falling of late. Maybe too much demand for them because of RRSP season.
Aren’t interest just going back to normal??? Why is nobody in debt selling the benefit of inflation – their debt is being knocked down to nothing!!! For conspiracy theorists is the govt really giving the true rate of inflation it may be much higher!!
The bond market is saying they’ll never go back to normal.
It seems everyone sees the future crystal clear with the Fed cutting rates. They should be more careful what they wish for.
“The risk-reward is about a poor as it’s been any time during this bear market.”
Risk-reward is poor in ANY bear market. In fact, risk-reward is pretty poor all the time in the stock market unless youre an early round investor cashing out to the retail gamblers.