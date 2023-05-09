What Are Older Office Towers Worth? Here’s the First Sale in San Francisco’s New Era of Office CRE

Union Bank made a deal to sell its tower at 75% off original listing price, setting the first new benchmark. Other towers waiting in the wings.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
We have been tracking what older office towers, many of them from the 1980s and 1990s, are worth when they finally do sell, either in a foreclosure auction or in a regular transaction. Two towers in Houston sold at a foreclosure auction at a price where the lenders – holders of Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities (CMB) – lost 80% and 88% respectively. In the foreclosure sale of the vacant 46-story 1980s “One AT&T Center” in downtown St. Louis, CMBS holders took a 100% loss.
Foreclosure sales are brutal, and these are among the extremes. Regular sales are a little less brutal, and we’ve documented a bunch where investors in CRE debt have taken losses in the range of 35% to 50%.
These losses on CRE debt are on top of the equity losses that landlords took. So far with big losses on office debt, it has been investors that were on the hook and not banks.
Now we have the first sale in the new-era of working-from-home and office-downsizing in San Francisco, which has surpassed Houston and Dallas as the worst major office market in the US. There are a number of office towers on the market. One of them, the headquarters of Union Bank at 350 California Street in the Financial District, has found a buyer.
Union Bank, which owns the 300,000-square-foot tower, and occupies a portion of it, put it on the market as a sale-lease-back, where it would lease back a small portion of the tower. The rest would be vacant. It listed it in 2020 at $250 million, amid zero interest. In 2022, it pulled the listing. During that time, Mitsubishi UFJ sold Union Bank to U.S. Bancorp, the fifth largest bank in the US; the deal closed in December 2022.
Union Bank then relisted the tower in February 2023 at $120 million.
It has now made a deal to sell the building for $60 million to $67 million to San Francisco-based SKS Real Estate Partners and South Korea-based Genesis, according to sources cited by San Francisco Business Times. This would be about 75% off the original listing price.
The $200 to $225 per square foot price will set a benchmark in San Francisco for what older office towers are worth. A sense of reality is setting in. And it might make other deals possible. Until this sale, no one knew what anything was worth in this new era when about one-third of the office space in San Francisco is on the market for lease.
This tower doesn’t involve debt. There is quite a bit of office CRE that is owned by companies that occupy it, and they may be debt free, and they’re listed for sale, including the nearby 550 California, owned by Wells Fargo, which originally listed it for $160 million, then pulled the listing, and will try again in 2023.
So this Union Bank tower isn’t a story about lenders that got stuck with huge losses, and it isn’t a story about a landlord defaulting on a floating-rate mortgage whose interest rate doubled in two years. Those are the kinds of issues that are now ravaging office CRE.
The Union Bank deal is a story about a bank selling a tower that it has owned and occupied for many years, that it has depreciated year after year, bringing down the carrying value of the building’s original purchase price. According to The Registry, it also plowed $41 million into the building over the years for seismic and other upgrades and various renovations.
This is the easiest kind of deal to make in a very tough market. And there are a few other deals like this that could happen in San Francisco, including Wells Fargo’s tower, that could further define the benchmark price.
But there are already two massive defaults in San Francisco: PIMCO’s Columbia Property Trust defaulted on the debt of the office towers at 201 California St. and at 650 California St.
The $200-$225 per square foot price of the Union Bank tower at 350 California is sending cold shivers down the spines of holders of the CMBS that contain the defaulted mortgages of those two towers; they do not want to have to sell those towers in a foreclosure sale; they’re going to be motivated to work out a deal with Columbia Trust, because foreclosure sales in stressed markets get really ugly.
Hi Wolf, if $200 to $225 per square foot is low, what was a typical price before the pandemic? Was it closer to $800-$900?
Yes, around $800 for these older office buildings.
But it varies. So I’m just googling around a little for deals that stuck in my memory:
At the end of the crazy times, in early 2020, Salesforce bought a historic five-story building near the Salesforce Tower for about $2,000 per square foot.
In 2019, when Boston Properties bought the remaining 5% of the new Salesforce Tower that it didn’t already own, it paid nearly $2,800 per square foot.
These prices were really crazy, and everyone oohed and aahed over them at the time. Only the sky is the limit.
Anyone know how much square footage We Work has in what’s the left of their Cult of Cuture?
I don’t, but WeWork has been defaulting on office space left and right, including in San Francisco.
When Adam Neumann was offering free beer and wine at We Work I was wondering if he was related to Alfred E.
A real price discovery journey playing out before our eyes. At $225 average purchase now and assuming someone wants to convert into residential/educational/hospitality at say a further $250-300 psft, plus profits and contingency leading to say $600 psft resale. An overall 33% drop so far.
More to come next year when rebuild rates go up to $400 psft?
It is amazing this fallout is happening despite the massive debt bubble that has been blown by the central bankers. Even though central bankers were buying Treasuries, it crowds out investors and greatly impacts all financial instruments, including other debt markets.
I think that the real solution to inflation is simply to kill off the residential real estate market. The majority of the middle class has most of their net worth in their home. Take away all that equity that makes them feel rich and you will find that spending will evaporate and inflation will reverse.
I would like to see a year or two of 5% deflation. My personal belief is that the biggest lie out of the mouth of economists is that deflation is destructive to an economy. Deflation is often the symptom of an economy that is ill, but I dont think it is what causes the disease.
My example are all the tech companies. Technology is in a constant state of deflation. Better products for less money. If you set up production of a product and expect to extract the same profits into eternity in technology, you will soon be losing money, because the profits keep dropping on the old tech. This forces companies to innovate the next wave of products. This is a real positive thing for the economy.
An industry that seems ripe for technological innovation is housing. We are using building techniques that have many similariteis to practices from 100 years ago. Depreciation in home prices would force companies to innovate or die. Or course, we might need to also change building regulations if we really want that to work. The bureaucrats are not set up to see innovation in the building industry.
Just as a fever, sneezing and coughing are not what causes sickness, but a symptom of the sickness, deflation is not the disease, but a result of an economy that is not vibrant. But what if we followed financial policies that actually causes a small amount of deflation, while at the same time having policies that pushed innovation within the economy?
Apple is a tech company way overpriced phones,tablets and watches.But the really haven’t innovated much I have a iPhone 6 works great ,theres not enough improvement to pay $1400 for a new phone .Pretty soon it will get outdated ,then I’ll probably drop Verizon and apple
I suspect Apple will follow Tesla in the realization that the only way to move the inventory is to drop the price.
Auto dealers are drowning in overpriced pickups. Oh, you want a small efficient new car to get back and forth to work? Go to Toyota and put your name on the waiting list…Ford, GM and Chrysler don’t want to work for the masses, only the classes.
Tesla has also stopped innovation. Check out Lucid.
Lol. If you think an iPhone 6 is functionally the same as an iPhone 14 Pro/MAX, you’re really showing your age.
Agree on the residential real estate. Clearly, the solution is to drain the most recent decade or so monopoly money from residential real estate valuations as well as the S&P 500. As soon as that happens, Gen Z can take their rightful position to continue this thing we call the ‘American Dream’. You sure as hell aren’t getting improved birthrates when young people aren’t sure how they’ll be able to put a roof over their heads and feed themselves while paying off $100k+ in college debt. It’s not rocket science.
Your assumption that home ownership makes everyone feel prosperous and stimulates spending is preposterous. Especially now that the interest rate to refinance or HELOCs (which are probably becoming unobtanium) are in the same orbit as the purchase mortgages that are making homes “unaffordable”.
Innovation for the sake of innovation is also absurd. Look to the every changing ecosystem for Apple, where they release “new” features that are as radical as new emoji’s and putting the flashlight and camera on the lock screen so you can trigger it in your pocket and run your battery down, unbeknown to you.
Housing construction methods? See innovations such as Dryvit, sick house syndrome (over sealing a house without fresh air exchange), etc..
Maybe they should ban advertising and make everyone wear sack cloth and ashes so there’s no consumer desire to buy stupid stuff to be fashionable.
The best policies? Get the misguided “policies” of people who never held a job that required them to generate a profit or create a tangible product out of the way. Financialization of everything is what brought us here.
I am a fan of your comments. Spot on about targeting symptoms rather than trying to understand the root causes and addressing those.
Goodhart’s law: “When a measure becomes a target, it ceases to be a good measure”.
The stench of fresh bailouts is in the air 🤑
More regional banks in the crosshairs, to be gifted to JPM & cronies soon.
That’s not enough profit. But you are on point Stan. Even if it’s $850/sf sale price there are new build condos on Zillow nearby with $1200+ asks. SF could become somewhat affordable if PE firms figure out how to fund these conversions.
Land Value: The high price of single family homes is attributed to 50% being the land “value;” in many parts of California typically being poor quality grazing land at best. For these San Francisco office towers landlocked in prime real estate, perhaps an even greater percentage could be attributed to land. Either that or the prices of all California real estate are inflated far beyond their fundamentals in an over valuation of the land and location. Perhaps San Francisco and a few choice other coastal areas have value, but except for humidity aren’t any different than anywhere else and certainly whole western states have comparable humidity and climate to non coastal California.
Is this Union Bank tower sale a story about getting ahead of potential deposit outflows?
Nah, they’ve been trying to sell it since 2020.
Union Bank is now part of the 5th largest bank US Bancorp, and the small amount of money they will get from the building ($67 million) isn’t even a rounding error.
I’ve been wondering about US Bank as well. I recently saw them on a list of banks that had very high loan-to-deposit ratios, not too far behind some regional banks that had trouble. US Bank stock price has dropped 40% the last couple months. Plus, I thought it was peculiar to see them offering 4.7% CDs on their webpage. Most banks have been offering high CD rates via brokered CDs, but not to direct customers.
Because of the large recent stock price drops, I took a look at buying some, but their earnings could easily be wiped out if their large loan book faces any difficulty. A lot of US Banks loans were made the last two years, and I expect a decent share of their loans will go bad.
Us bank is terrible. Had to fight tooth and nail to get mature cds sent to me. Ignored calls, said the check was in the mail, called weeks later and no record of my calls. Avoid at all costs.
US Bank (and soon-to-merge Union Bank), I believe are pursuing the old business model of relationship banking based on neighborhood branches, etc. I don’t know if the plans have changed (as with this shrinking footprint), but this model has been shown fragile lately, as depositors have grown more demanding on deposit returns, and more comfortable with digital banking. A relative has a sizeable savings account there, and has been actively offered no better deal for the money. Apparently they think the customer is complacent and ignorant. That’s about to change. At least US Bank did seem to see the benefits of scaling up and diversifying regionally, as many others did not.
Banks are just legalized Ponzi schemes.
How did auto dealers sell popular vehicles for $30,000 or $40,000 over MSRP? How did people trade in their vehicle which was upside down on a new vehicle? The banks lent the money. This entire insanity is going to come crashing down.
What do you think will happen to NYC CRE?
I have read out of ~ 550 million square feet about 25% would be considered class A and in good/decent condition to attract workers. The rest??? Remember NYC CRE is mostly old stock, not much has been built over the past 20 years other than a few dedicated buildings. This could get very ugly.
I dont know the cost but buildings in nyc have been converted to residential in the past. Would be a good thing for the city’s housing stock.
That’s cheaper than a house in SF. A LOT cheaper.
This puts S.F. ahead of the game. This will allow building owners to lower rents and make space attractive in the cities, competing with sublease space. It also, while painful, lowers assessments and tax revenue to the city. This should alert the pols how to redo their budgets. Lean years are coming. Boston….be advised! (I’m in the financial district)
They could lower the office rent in SF to zero and they’d still have vacancies.
I’m still waiting for the day that recession hits and 128 & the expressway aren’t gridlock at rush hour… not there yet.
I drive by the Oak Grove T stop and its accompanying park n ride lot every day. Mondays & fridays are light but tues-thurs it’s completely full (including the overflow street spots) as was the case today.
Still no sign of a slowdown in the bean.
The logical thing would seem to be for these to get repurposed as residential. Is that viable? Is local government on board with that (you’d think they would be)
It would be very expensive to convert to residential.
I doubt current home owners in the city would be too excited about it.
What? Nobody wanted to convert to residential /s
Office towers are going the way of the dinosaurs. They will be sold and resold just like the malls around this country. Lower prices each time; big hopes/dreams each time.
Converting to residential is possible but somewhat expensive for all new plumbing, electrical and zoned HVAC. Still someone may figure it out. When that occurs, the floor will be reached on pricing.
Markets are taking back the stupid money.
So another example of the US financial markets in trouble.
Lockdowns, ridiculous tax policy, lack of law enforcement, out of control debt, and a central bank that screws up everything causing all sorts of problems.
And then we have Japan, the economy and markets that were supposed to implode according to the pundit comments here, tooling along with barely a problem.
Tokyo five wards office vacancy rate is about 3.7% with new supply coming to the market to push up the vacancy rate to around 5% in a couple of years.
I’m sure that most of the big cities in the US will never see low vacancy such as that ever again unless they start knocking down numerous office towers.
No, this wasn’t about the financial markets, but about the office sector of commercial real estate.
In terms of your comparison: At least we get 5%+ on our Treasury bills and CDs, and you still get shit on your JGBs and CDs. And you get punished with negative yields on 1-month bills, and we make 5.9% on our 1-month bills 🤣
And you’ve got inflation now too. And a far more out-of-control government debt than even the US, and a far worse central bank than the US. Ours at least raised its policy rates to 5%+. Your goons are still stomping on you with all their weight and NIRP. You’re funny.
But yes, I love being in Japan. And Tokyo is a wonderful safe city (OK, frustrating too). And I’m getting daily life-remote updates from my wife who is there right now with her folks. My turn will eventually come, maybe next year.
I seem to remember Japan having this same attitude about their real estate vs the rest of the world in 1990. Japanese pride has an uncanny way of being punished quickly when people have this attitude. Where is the humility?
If this building is half a century or close enough then of course it lost so much value. The older a building is the bigger the costs of repairs and maintenance.
I’d like to see a photo of a new office tower that is under construction go bankrupt right in the middle of the construction and then left half completed. What a lovely eyesore that would be.
There’s an Instagram account “developmentfails” that has this exact kind of stuff from around the world.
Swamp Creature,
Your wish is my command.
This is the biggest CRE project in San Francisco, and it went bankrupt after it reached grade, so maybe a little less than in “the middle of the construction.” It was a project by a Chinese property developer Oceanwide. It has been an eyesore for years and will be an eyesore for years. In the background is the Salesforce Tower. The photo (which I took) only shows part of it:
https://wolfstreet.com/tag/oceanwide/
https://wolfstreet.com/2021/10/31/china-over-leveraged-property-developers-california-oceanwide-center/
So the aggregate CRE market is comprised generally of equity, loans and CMBS depending on the property? How many trillions in the aggregate are we talking about? 10, 20, more? So even a moderate devaluation = multiple trillions in losses?
In terms of overall CRE debt (=loans), it shows up everywhere. Less than half of the debt is held by banks. The majority is held by investors including CMBS, by insurance companies, mortgage REITS, bond funds, PE funds, etc.
This particular property didn’t have any debt. It its a bank asset.
Here are some numbers about CRE debt and banks.
https://wolfstreet.com/2023/04/10/banks-and-commercial-real-estate-debt-a-deep-dive-investors-and-the-government-on-the-hook-the-majority-of-cre-debt/
Not only the banks are in trouble. The pension funds and insurance companies are also going to be the bag holders in this crash.
But Wolf, this building had multiple offers (over 30!) And probably went like… A million dollars over asking, so obviously the market is still hot!
For commercial real estate buyers, you better buy now or be priced out forever!
/s
LOL, yes, I can already hear it.
When office space cost per square foot is 1/4 the cost of housing, how long can that imbalance last?
You mean, when will housing costs come down to meet the cost of office CRE? Good question. Housing is coming down pretty hard in San Francisco — but at snail’s pace compared to office CRE.
Office CRE just jumped off a cliff and landed 75% lower in no time.
Wolf, are residential and commercial RE prices correlated? If anything I see the demand for larger houses due to WFH reduce demand for CRE. I was hoping that a CRE crash would trigger a decline in residential but I’m not sure the two move together?
I’d buy a patch and sleep on the floor for $200/sqft.
$60 million seems like pocket change after years of reading about everything measured in billions.
Or you have an “office” dedicated to “furniture testing” for select furniture pieces sold on your dropship ecommerce site.
PS I browsed loopnet office space for sale in orange county, and purchase price per square foot in older buildings is very very close to that of housing.
One of my sons is in Texas….he says that Houston and Dallas have more construction cranes than he can count working round the clock building new towers.
Both cities are fighting for the lead in office vacancies.
Oh brother.
Could be some billionaires are going to be regular folks pretty soon.
Incredible. The land alone is worth (was worth) more than 200$/sqft. Maybe worth it to turn it into low income housing. A big chunk of city taxes are commercial RE taxes. A sinkhole will develop on top of the disappearing jobs and their linked taxes. A vicious circle.
Creative destruction. Technology made going to the office obsolete for many professions.
Druckenmiller is out with some sober talk on US debt. A lot of high IQ financial folks are really expecting a financial crisis.