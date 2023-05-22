Meta Fined “Unprecedented” $1.3 billion by EU = 17 Days of Pre-Tax Income, LOL

LOLs keep piling up. Cost of doing business. Nevertheless, Meta came out swinging against it.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, and whose business model from day one has been to collect and monetize data on users and non-users alike, was fined a record €1.2 billion ($1.3 billion) by the EU’s European Data Protection Board for Facebook’s violations of the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), not for collecting this data in the first place, but for sending this data from EU residents to the US.
“This fine, which is the largest GDPR fine ever, was imposed for Meta’s transfers of personal data to the U.S. on the basis of standard contractual clauses (SCCs) since 16 July 2020,” the statement said.
The prior record fine of €746 million ($806 million) was levied on Amazon in 2021.
LOL#1: “Meta has been ordered to bring its data transfers into compliance with the GDPR” within six months, the regulator announced – meaning, that it could still collect the personal data of European residents and use their personal data, LOL, but would have to stop processing the data in the US.
“The EDPB found that Meta IE’s infringement is very serious since it concerns transfers that are systematic, repetitive and continuous. Facebook has millions of users in Europe, so the volume of personal data transferred is massive. The unprecedented fine is a strong signal to organisations that serious infringements have far-reaching consequences,” the statement said.
The decision was the result of an inquiry into Facebook by the Irish Data Protection Commission, the regulator overseeing Meta’s operations in Europe. Ireland is where the European headquarters of Meta, Apple, Twitter, and Google are located thanks to the special tax treatment Ireland has used to lure them there, including a low corporate income tax of 12.5%.
LOL#2: This huge “unprecedented” magnitude of the fine amounts to… let’s see… in 2022, Meta had a pre-tax profit of $28.2 billion, or about $77.2 million per calendar day. So the $1.3 billion fine (pre-tax) would amount to about 17 calendar days of pretax income.
So two weeks plus Monday through Wednesday of pretax income. Not even a slap on the wrist for a company of this size. Just part of the cost of doing business.
LOL#3: Meta came out swinging as you’d expect, with a long-ish thingy about how the internet works and why data transfers are part of it. “This decision is flawed, unjustified and sets a dangerous precedent for the countless other companies transferring data between the EU and US,” they said.
“The ability for data to be transferred across borders is fundamental to how the global open internet works. Thousands of businesses and other organizations rely on the ability to transfer data between the EU and the US in order to operate and provide services that people use every day,” they said.
“We will appeal the ruling, including the unjustified and unnecessary fine, and seek a stay of the orders through the courts,” they said.
And they said all this when the underlying problem is the all-pervasive data collection itself – not where the data is being processed. But then consumers have known all this for years, and they see all the warnings that pop up on screen in the EU and elsewhere in compliance with GDPR, and they’re still using Facebook though life reportedly works just fine without it. OK, so be it, and let’s slap some wrists to show how powerful this regulation is, LOL#4.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
LOL#4 is on the American people that Europe recognizes how the US government spies on us and we either don’t care or remain stubbornly ignorant of it.
LOL#5. It’s Meta that spies on you! And Apple, and Google, and all the others. Constantly, wherever you go, whatever you do, whoever you deal with, what you buy, your body functions, health data, love life, what you read and watch, and what you don’t read and watch, anything and everything anywhere and everywhere. Data centers are a HUGE business because that’s where the results of corporate spying are processed and stored forever.
This is one of the best Wolf Richter posts ever. In our evolution, the ability to predict and influence our spending is now paramount. To me, being on Facebook is like having a credit card with no kickback.
They wont spy on us if we use browsers like Brave, stop using their search engines as well as other tools and encrypt our communications end to end. For the most part.
Even if you do all those moves, the only group that will hunt you down and find you is your college alumni looking for donations. You can’t hide from them until you are dead and buried. LOL!
Yes they store this data, and then sell adverts…
And they do things like show washing powder adverts to kids watching Peppa Pig on YouTube.
Or show me weird tight outfits for women while reading Wolf Street.
These titans of industry.
Lol#6.
It’s all a big huge load of rubbish. They sell advertising, expensive and targeted, based on your usage, but they’re not really doing very well despite decades of practice.
Buyers of this data are getting scammed in my view.
I used to work in adtech, campaigns on facebook and instagram perform very well, which is why they can command a respectable CPM. Some users getting ineffective ads is unavoidable on any platform.
Now, I left the industry before the rise of Tiktok. I wonder how the Chinese are eating their lunch…
Wolf, would having to leave Europe affect the balance sheet more? Zuckerberg is an evil lizard and he should be fined 100x this
FB is involved in the African sweatshop workers making $2 a hour in order to vette ChatGPT, they are forced to watch porno for days on end to determine what is hate speech, etc etc. (Clockwork Orange toothpicks under the eyelids). I think there is somewhere someone (else) who doesn’t believe AI comes up with analysis out of the blue, and is not programmed by its creators. ChatGPT will certify CRT, then buckle up and wait for ChatGOP, and all the rest to come along with private versions. My AI, or my Magic Eight Ball, says the earth is really flat.
So if not for being made slaves and were left in Africa, would that be the life that the descendants of former slaves were denied?
Would it therefore be rational to base reparations on that wage differential?
Hmm, how do I feel about this? Meta fined; I like. Effective tariff/tax/transfer from US to EU; I don’t like. The EU can’t or won’t innovate, so they fine US corporations to skim some off the top. Not rooting for US corps, specifically, but it’s another trade barrier. Maybe Amazon, Meta, et al would be better off in the long run exiting the EU market.
“Maybe Amazon, Meta, et al would be better off in the long run exiting the EU market.”
If they’re making money they won’t exit, they’ll keep taking the slaps. Though if we’re going to bring feelings into this, not that anyone cares, but my personal ones are that it’s a complete shame nobody on this side of the Atlantic is willing to wind up and deliver some open hand hooks of their own. I blame Will Smith for ruining it for the rest of us.
“The EU can’t or won’t innovate”
The EU’s a big place, it’s home of Siemens, Spotify, Philips, ASML (lithography for almost all computer chips), Ubisoft, SAP, Booking.com, Babbel, Doctolib, Contentsquare, Vestiaire, Mojang, Ericsson, Logitech Justeat (Grubhub) and hundreds of other new and recent startups with many thriving quite well. We were in Europe in February meeting and getting data for a report on this very topic, a lot of the best tech innovation right now is coming out of the EU. We weren’t enamored about all the ways they do things there, but blanket statements like “the EU can’t or won’t innovate” are wild exaggerations, and the “Europe isn’t innovative” meme has always been a myth that any investor would embrace at their peril. As for this fine on Meta, they made their bed on this and now they’ve gotta lie in it. If anything with the shenanigans they pulled with Cambridge Analytica alone without even going into all their other ahem, questionable data practices, this fine is a gentle slap on the wrist just like Wolf is saying, unless the US privacy watchdogs actually do their job and go after the many other privacy violations here.
NGL kinda cringe when LOL is used so much.
IMHO
HAND (have a nice day)
:)
Seventeen days of pre-tax income isn’t going to ruin Meta, but I wouldn’t call that a LOL, either. They certainly didn’t.
For perspective, your typical laughable “large” fine for corporations this size ends up being a few minutes or hours of income.
Essentially this is another trade war. The EU isn’t attacking european companies. Only American ones. This reminds me of the fake complaints about car accelators *sticking* a few years ago. It was a total con game that was directed at japanese car companies, by americans.
Allies are not friends, more like frenemies. There is constant back and forth spying and attacks on companies that are deemed cash sources.
My Nissan cvt gets stuck every time I drive it more than an hour